On the other hand, Tencent remains an attractive growth story with multiple paths to strong growth and many businesses which are still under-earning.

Q3 2020 results

Consensus had expected somewhat lower revenues of RMB 124B, but the really massive beat was in earnings: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) crushed expectations of RMB 30.26B by posting RMB 38.5B of IFRS earnings and RMB 32.3B of non-IFRS earnings (which mainly exclude profits from investee companies, hence measure operational performance).

YoY growth was staggering: IFRS earnings increased 89%, while non-IFRS earnings increased 32%.

Profits from investee companies increased from RMB 2.4B in the prior year quarter to RMB 10.1B in Q3/20. These profits are obviously highly volatile by nature. In this quarter, Chinese assets benefited from strong cyclical tailwinds and a stock market rally, so I would not take for granted similar contributions in all quarters. That said, over the past seven quarters, the average profit contribution was RMB 7.6B, so not very far from this quarter after all. And these quarters include the pandemic.

The fair value of Tencent's over 700 stakes in listed investee companies more than doubled to $131B compared to 12/31/19. This should silence those doubting about Tencent's apparent "scattergun" strategy of investing in myriads of small listed and unlisted businesses. Evidently, it knows what it does. (With all the fraudulent Chinese companies popping up continuously, I don't remember a single one that was backed by Tencent.)

Operationally, Q3 was obviously - as expected - impacted by a normalization of economic activity in China, with all consumers out of lockdowns and back to their offices, with consequences on time spent online. At first sight, Tencent's business seems to have not suffered from this development.

Looking deeper into the results, however, we discover that Q3 benefited from deferred revenue belonging to the previous quarter and cash receipts from gaming were actually down a bit QoQ. Therefore, much of this quarter's surprising strength in gaming was actually part of the "lockdown quarter's" one-time tailwind.

That said, gaming is still Tencent's most important segment and is increasingly benefiting from international sales as well, while even older games continue to contribute significantly to earnings.

This quarter also saw Tencent's reaction to the success of TikTok, as

"the launch of QQ's Mini World video and image feed service has increased QQ's appeal among the younger audience. Through Mini World, we encourage contributors to create videos and images, and share them beyond their existing friend circle. We recommend attractive content in Mini World to QQ users based on their interest graphs, enabling users to explore more content and communities. These initiatives, along with the growing demand for real-time video chatting since the onset of the pandemic, drove daily time spent per QQ user up by a teens percentage year-on-year."

Lumped together with gaming in the VAS segment are also video subscriptions and music subscriptions. The former grew 20% to 120 million subs, while the latter grew 46% YoY to 52 million subs. The overall number of paid subscriptions of 213 million also includes other subscription services, but compares well to Netflix' (NFLX) 195 million paid memberships. (Netflix' market cap is about one third of Tencent's.) As noted on the call, after many years of steady pricing, Tencent took a price increase on video subscriptions in Q3.

As a result, VAS gross margins expanded by 80 bp YoY.

Management noted that

"overall China advertising activity appears to have largely returned to normal conditions, albeit with a few industry exceptions lagging (for example, the travel industry), and with substantial changes in advertiser behavior (for example, toward retargeting and toward video format advertisements). We believe these changes, along with our own initiatives, have contributed to our increasing presence and relevance in China's advertising market."

Online Advertising revenues grew 16% YoY, but the segment gross margin expanded 210 bp, partly because of lower content costs (no FIBA World Cup in 2020).

As far as Fintech and cloud services are concerned, gross margins were almost flat YoY, although especially Fintech expanded healthily:

"The number of our wealth management customers increased over 50% year-on-year, and our aggregated customer assets expanded at a similar rate. We believe that LiCaiTong's penetration rate among our payment users is still quite low, and we are seeking to further grow our wealth management customer base at a measured rate via long-term initiatives such as investor education programs and an expanded product offering."

In contrast, cloud services underperformed competitors, as some large projects were delayed due to the pandemic. According to management, this is a transitory issue.

Regarding the pandemic, Tencent has launched its Zoom (ZM) competitor Tencent Meeting, which has now over 100 million registered users. This service is so far free of charge and not contributing to earnings.

Regulatory issues

A few days ago, the suddenly pulled Ant Financial IPO sent a shockwave through the Chinese tech sector, impacting Tencent as well. In addition, China is apparently preparing a robust regulatory intervention to curb the dominance of its tech giants.

On the call, Tencent brushed off any concerns regarding its fintech businesses, since it has always maintained a cautious approach not aimed at maximizing AUM or loan volumes, but mainly at educating customers and steady, profitable long-term growth. It actually sounded like those new rules were mainly for Alibaba's (BABA) business and not really relevant for Tencent. This is actually roughly what the sell-side believes as well, given Tencent's product mix.

There was no further mention of the U.S. intervention ("WeChat ban"). Last quarter, Tencent did not allow questions on the U.S. president's executive order. The company doesn't understand the EO as having any impact on business done with U.S. companies outside of the U.S., so the only potential impact would be on the 1-2% of revenues currently originated in the U.S. Moreover, not only the WeChat ban, but also the much more chattered TikTok ban currently appear to be dead in the water. ByteDance actually needed to knock on the U.S. government's door to ask what is going on. So far, the threatened Trump ban of WeChat has only caused more U.S. downloads of the app, as customers want to get the app before it is banned.

While both initiatives could soon be in the trash bin of history as late election campaign stunts, even if there was a WeChat ban, it would hardly affect Tencent's international growth potential since WeChat will never be the driving force behind Tencent's international success like it has been in China.

Valuation

While this quarter brought a massive "beat", I don't expect an equally massive boost to sell-side estimates, given the mentioned accounting intricacies around gaming. Tencent will likely have a good fourth quarter, where cloud services should recover some of the revenues postponed in Q3, while gaming will finally be out of the Q1-related tailwinds.

The company trades for about 40 times expected full-year earnings and seems to be fully valued, even taking into account its excellent market position, the strong balance sheet (which shifted to a net cash position this quarter) the long growth runway ahead and the many businesses where it is currently under-earning.

