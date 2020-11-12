Introduction and brief profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc (HVT), is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories, with 121 stores, in 16 states across the Southern, and Midwest regions of the US (Florida, Texas, and Georgia are the top 3 states for HVT). The company operates under the ‘Havertys’ name, and unlike a few of its peers, does not indulge in franchising. Online sales account for a small component of the business, contributing c.2.5% (FY19). In this article, I will cover the key themes surrounding the HVT stock and how investors should now approach it.

Macro themes related to HVT- Generally strong momentum, but some metrics indicate we may be close to an intermediate top

This is one of those equity stories where the predominant drivers of the stock are more oriented towards the macro, rather than the micro, more so, considering the inherently commoditized nature of the end-product. Much of HVT’s business prospects will revolve around factors such as the state of the housing market, general price levels, affordability, the pace of home sales, the state of consumers’ finances, their confidence & desire to engage in discretionary spend related to housing, their net worth, their propensity to finance these purchases with external financing, etc. Let’s look at how some of these metrics are currently faring.

It goes without saying, but firstly, you’re going to need a build-up in homes to serve as a conduit for all these furnishings and accessories. Buoyed by record-low interest rates, since May, new home sales in the US had been on a tear, improving every month until the most recent reading in September of 959k, which was lower than August’s figure by 3.5%; also note that September’s number was c.7% lower than market estimates of 1025k units. As I mentioned previously, HVT is based only in the Southern and Midwest regions, and both these regions saw a sequential decline of 4.7% and 4.1% respectively

Source: Trading Economics

Conversely, conditions in the existing home sales space remain solid, with the latest reading of 6.54m in September beating market estimates of 6.3m units and reaching its highest level since May 2006.

Source: Trading Economics

Also, median prices for previously owned homes in September rose by 15% annually (9%YoY in July and 11%YoY in August) and are currently at record highs of $311,800. In a similar vein, the S&P Case-Shiller 20-city home price index which measures the pace of home prices continues to trend up at a remarkable pace. At these steep price levels, you have to consider future affordability, and it makes me wonder if this momentum has further legs?

Source: National Association of Realtors

One metric that may suggest that we are nearing a top is the home price to median household income ratio. As you can see from the chart below, relative to the last 10 years, it is at rather elevated levels; besides in late 2017 and late 2018 when the ratio hit the 3.86-3.89 range, we saw a drop-off. Currently, as per the latest reading in August-20, we are already at a rather steep 3.86x (a house in the US currently costs 3.86x the median annual income).

Source: Longtermtrends

I also wanted to get a sense of personal loan conditions to see if the appetite for external financing still remains elevated; as you can see from the personal loan index of online financial loan aggregator- LendingTree, after peaking in July at 120, the personal loan index for matters related to “home improvement” has declined by c.33% since, and in the most recent November weekly reading, came in at 80. This could mean either a lack of appetite or a general sense of caution, but either way it suggests momentum has slowed.

Supplementing this, there’s also been a dip in consumer confidence numbers; this serves as a useful gauge in determining consumers’ inclination to indulge in discretionary spending. Whist the headline index only saw a marginal decline, I’m more interested in the expectations index which measures consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and employment; this index posted quite a dramatic decline from 102.9 in September to 98.4 in October.

Whilst general macro conditions with regards to housing, credit, consumer sentiment, etc look slightly exhausted at higher levels, the more specific underlying market conditions in the home furnishing space looks like it has further legs, at least till the end of the year. On an adjusted basis, retail sales of furniture and home furnishing stores continue to trend up sequentially, and on a 9-M basis are still down c.9% from last year’s level, indicating further room for normalization.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from Census

The other point to consider is inventory/sales levels, where a high number indicates weak sales conditions, and a low number indicates strong sales conditions ( the Census does not split this out for furniture & home furniture, but rather aggregates the data alongside electronics and appliance stores). From the highs of 3.61x in April 2020, when no goods were moving, the inventory/sales data has come off quite significantly to touch 1.33x, for both July and August. Yet still, I believe this could dip even further. On account of the holiday effect, December tends to be the month where you see the most sales, and over the last 5 years, this ratio has dipped to 1.16x (Dec 2015). In addition to that, over the last 5 years, the average monthly inventory/sales ratio has averaged c.1.58x, but currently, in 2020 (as of August 2020), the monthly average inventory/sales figure is still at an elevated level of 1.87x. Of course, considering that this something of an exceptional year, when inventories just could not be shifted in April and May, it would be unreasonable to expect the monthly average at the end of 2020 to be in line with the historical average, but there certainly is room for a further decrease (indicating resilience in sales) especially as we inch closer to the holiday season.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from Census

The Micro- Encouraging rebound that should carry on in Q4, but limited visibility beyond Q1-2021

It remains to be seen how long this will last, but the current low-inventory environment is a very conducive space for a high-margin furniture player such as HVT. Under normal circumstances, due to the general lack of specialization of the end-product, most of HVT’s peers attempt to grapple for market share by undercutting and pushing promotions. Those who don’t resort to such measures invariably tend to get left behind and find it challenging to grow the business (Over the last 5 years, HVT’s topline has declined by c.2% CAGR, and over the last 10 years it has only grown at 1.5% CAGR).

HVT likes to think of itself as a premium player in the furniture space. The company targets the middle to upper-middle class cohort and affluent consumers in the Southern and Mid-Western regions; this is a client base that is generally not after budget-based, or promotional price-driven merchandise, but is rather looking for an edge in product quality, and more importantly, superior service execution. For instance, in addition to the standard sales agents, HVT also has about 120 in-home designers in their stores, who attempt to bring through greater customization and personalization for their clientele. Besides, whilst most of the furniture retailers tend to outsource the logistics and delivery aspects (which is the more economical option), HVT keeps the delivery function in-house and makes sure that the “final mile” is carried out by the Havertys delivery team, thereby reiterating the personal touch. Keeping in-home designers and carrying out delivery in the final mile are all rather costly propositions (for instance HVT’s peer-BSET-Bassett Furniture, exited the “final mile” home delivery business a couple of years back as it wasn’t feasible) but as you can see this is all part of building a premium brand and getting people to shed out premium prices.

In the current environment, where demand is elevated and inventory is running short, people are less hesitant to pay up. In the recently concluded Q3, HVT had seen a surge in average ticket prices as well as in-store traffic, resulting in a 23% growth in total written sales, the largest in over 50 years (Source: Q3 call). Lower markdowns and a superior mix, helped gross margins improve by 270bps annually, and hit 56.2%. 9M-2020 GMs currently stand at 55.5% (+130bps). Do note that at the start of the year, the company was only expecting to deliver a GM of 54.6% for the whole year (source: 10K 2019). Considering we’re in the midst of HVT’s traditionally strongest volume quarter (Q4), backed with resilient pricing dynamics, it would take something remarkable for the GMs to fall short of 54.6% on an FY20 basis.

Lower ad-spend and workforce-related costs helped bring down the SG&A ratio (SG&A as a % of sales) by 380bps to 46%. Going forward in Q4, I expect this to go up to the 47-48% mark as the company will likely see a pickup in workforce-related expenses (Do note that in April they had cut c.35% of their workforce on account of COVID-19 related pressure, expect some of these costs to come back).

Another risk that investors should watch out for is the situation with the Chinese Yuan and HVT’s import bill. Admittedly HVT has been trying to weave itself away from Chinese imports but this is still a key purchase market for them. 3 years back about c.35% of its furniture imports used to come from China, now the share is at 17-18% (source: Q1 call). Since June, the Yuan has made a precipitous climb, gaining more than 7% and reaching its highest level in more than 2 years (this, despite efforts by the PBOC to reduce liquidity in the money market). Key institutional investors expect the dollar to depreciate even further against the CNY by c.4-5% to hit 6.3. With China's faster-than-expected economic recovery and further dollar risk on account of more stimulus spending by the Biden government, you could make a case for further depreciation of this pair. From a technical angle, one could certainly make this case for the USD/CNY pair. Since 2014, the currency pair has been chopping around within a broad channel (two black lines), and going by this, I see further room for a c.3% depreciation (yellow box represents the potential scope of depreciation) towards the 6.4 levels. Factors like this would make it unreasonable to expect even further GM progression for HVT from the high Q3 GM levels.

Source: TradingView

The other most striking aspect of HVT’s recent Q3 results was the cash flow performance, and this too reiterates the underlying strong demand. Advance customer deposits which account for a significant component of the working capital inflow surged by $58.3m. The company also mentioned that they saw very few cancellations (source: Q3 call). In addition to that, the pace of inventory build-up lagged sales, and inventories actually declined by $14m annually. All this has been instrumental in ensuring a fantastic operating cash flow performance for the year so far (71% annual growth at almost $100m for 9M-20). One can expect the inventory to move up from here, but I don’t expect this to normalize until the holiday season is over.

This strong cash performance saw the company hike its dividends by 10% and also shed out a special dividend of $2 per share. There’s also been a resumption of the share buyback which was suspended in March (they still have authorization of c.$17m worth of buybacks) and that should aid the share multiple. Furniture may not be the most exciting business around, but HVT sure does respect its shareholders. Do note that the company has paid a dividend every year since 1935, and at the current share price you get a useful yield of 3% plus.

Valuations and Price

HVT had a solid Q3 and will likely deliver another solid Q4, buoyed by the holiday season, and a prospective stimulus package from Biden (which should be good for consumer discretionary spending), but all this is being discounted as we speak. Beyond Q1-21, visibility for this sector remains limited as there are a lot of moving parts from a macro-economic perspective, and HVT's micro-story is not alluring enough to warrant an even stronger expansion on the valuation multiple. Over the last three months, the stock has comfortably outperformed the S&P Small-cap ETF (SPSM), the S&P Homebuilders ETF, and the S&P Small-cap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD) and is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of close to 20x, a c.33% premium over its 5-year average forward P/E multiple of 15x (Source: Ycharts).

Source: YCharts

An entry at these price levels means you’d be paying a growth multiple for what is in effect a non-growth stock that has, hitherto, not been able to demonstrate any sustained periods of growth over its recent history (the recent strength is primarily due to industry-related tailwinds). Do consider that over the last 5 years, the high point of its forward P/E multiple range was 22x (back in April 2019) which is not too far away. Besides, at the current price you get a forward dividend yield of 3%; prima facie, no doubt a useful yield to pocket, but relative to HVT’s history, this is sub-standard, as over the last 4 years the dividend yield has averaged more than 5.5%. Thus, if you’re a value investor, HVT is not something I would suggest at this juncture.

That doesn’t necessarily mean I would short the stock at these levels as technical momentum still remains very strong (on the daily chart, the stock is trading well above its key moving averages of 50, 100, and 200) and the stock’s breakout from the upper channel would likely have interested a lot of momentum traders; some people have previously attempted to short HVT as it reached key resistance levels, and have paid for this. As you can see from the weekly chart, and the short interest chart below, in mid-August, there was a surge in the short interest as the stock approached $22- the multi-year channel resistance. But they were unable to cope with the strong bullish momentum and were forced to cover their positions which drove the price even further.

Source: Trading View

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

On the monthly charts, since the 2014 high, until October of this year, the HVT stock had been trading lower via a descending channel (In September 2017 and in March 2019 it had attempted to break free of the upper boundary of the channel, but could not manage to do so). The stock made a third attempt last month, and we saw a decisive breakout candle, which surged past the $22 levels. Currently, the stock is c.10% away from hitting the previous resistance, and all-time highs at around the $32 levels. It would be hard to make a case for further upside beyond those levels. If you’re a momentum trader, you can position for a further c.10% upside to those $32 levels, but if you’re a value investor, my advice would be to sit on the sidelines.

Source: Trading View

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.