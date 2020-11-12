Housing Trends Accelerate At D.R. Horton

Shares of D.R. Horton (DHI) took a tumble on Monday I guess because investors have no faith in the housing market. Despite numerous indications the housing market has entered a golden age, this stock looks, at least on the charts, like a bearish reversal was underway and I can’t understand why. To look at the housing data the number of permits and starts have not only risen from their pandemic bottom to recover last year’s levels but they are growing YOY and growth is accelerating. It should be no surprised the D.R. Horton beat on the top and bottom lines, increased its backlog, and raised its guidance.

own work, data from Census Bureau

D.R. Horton Rises On A Wave Of Home Ownership

D.R. Horton reported what can only be described as a goldilocks report for a housing company. The company beat on all metrics but, more than that, it beat by substantial margins and all signs indicated accelerating growth. On the top-line, revenue came in at $6.4 billion and 860 basis points above the consensus. Revenue grew 27% from the same period last year and is backed up by rising orders and backlogs. Moving down to the bottom line, the company’s GAAP EPS came in at $2.24 to beat consensus by $0.49.

Delving into the data, the number of homes closed in the fiscal 4th quarter rose 26% in volume to 20,248 and 28% in value. The number of net new orders rose by 81% to 23,726 and 84% in value. In terms of the backlog, the total number of houses yet to be built just over 26,683 and nearly double the level it was last year. In terms of the guidance, the company is expecting to complete and close on 77, 000 to 80,000 homes versus the 65,388 completed in 2020 and 76,000 consensus. The strength should drive revenue in the range of $24 to $25 billion or $1 to $2 billion above the current consensus.

"Our strong balance sheet, liquidity and low leverage provide us with flexibility to operate effectively through changing economic conditions, and we plan to maintain our disciplined approach to investing capital to enhance the long-term value of our company. With 38,000 homes in inventory, an ample supply of lots and continued strong sales trends in October, we are well-positioned for another great year in fiscal 2021,” commented Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board.

D.R. Horton Raises The Dividend 14%

D.R. Horton is not exactly a Dividend Aristocrat but it is a stable and steady dividend payer with a history of increases. Aside from the understandable dividend cut post-Housing Bubble the company has only ever increased its payout and has been doing so for the last 7 consecutive years.

The most recent increase came today, along with the fiscal Q1, and it was a big one. The company raised the distribution by 14% to $0.80 annually but is still only paying about 1.25% of share prices. That's a bit low compared to the broad market but enough to keep me interested with such a robust outlook for revenue and earnings. Regardless, the payout is very safe relative to earnings, debt, and free-cash-flow and will very likely be increased again next year.

Reversal Or Bear-Trap, D.R. Horton Is On The Move

If not for the rebound sparked by the FQ1 earnings report I would have to say that shares of DHI are putting in a bearish head & shoulders pattern and heading lower. With the post-earnings pop shares look a little more stable and raise the possibility that recent lows are a bear trap. Based on the earnings and outlook, I have to lean in the direction of bear-trap but you never know.

For now, key support is at the $66.50 level and price action is above it. Add in the indicators and the odds of support holding up increase. The MACD and stochastic are both divergent from the new low, consistent with support and set up to fire a strong entry signal. If price action confirms with a move higher this stock will become a hot buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.