The stock trades at an attractive valuation, though investors must of course deal with an investment in Russia.

With its low toxicity, apatite provides a competitive advantage in export markets where environmental requirements are becoming more stringent, such as the European Union.

This article is part of a series covering some of the world’s most outstanding assets in the field of natural resources, and the investable companies that operate these assets. Exceptional assets give these companies a competitive advantage which usually translates into high margins and an ability to weather periods of depressed commodity prices. A unique asset alone does not guarantee success, though, as we will see in some cases.

We started this series with Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), and today's focus will be on another Russian company: PhosAgro (OTC:PHOJY). Like Nornickel, PhosAgro's operations are backed by exceptional natural resources, specifically its apatite deposits in the Kola peninsula, from which phosphate fertilizers are produced.

As a result, PhosAgro enjoys excellent profitability, and its high dividends make it an interesting proposition for investors looking for diversification into the agricultural space, and willing to invest in Russia.

Note: PhosAgro trades primarily on the Russian stock exchange, but its GDRs (global depositary receipts, three GDRs per one ordinary share) can be bought on the London Stock Exchange (ticker PHOR). While PhosAgro is also traded on the pink sheets (ticker PHOJY), the liquidity is low and London is probably a better choice for international investors.

The Asset: Apatite Deposits In Russia's Kola Peninsula

Few readers will be familiar with apatite, so let us briefly mention the chemical properties of this mineral:

Apatite is a group of phosphate minerals, usually referring to hydroxylapatite, fluorapatite and chlorapatite, with high concentrations of OH−, F− and Cl− ions, respectively, in the crystal. The formula of the admixture of the three most common endmembers is written as Ca 10 (PO 4 ) 6 (OH,F,Cl) 2 , and the crystal unit cell formulae of the individual minerals are written as Ca 10 (PO 4 ) 6 (OH) 2 , Ca 10 (PO 4 ) 6 F 2 and Ca 10 (PO 4 ) 6 Cl 2 . Source: Wikipedia

Apatite is rich in phosphorous pentoxide (P 2 O 5 ), commonly known as phosphate rock, making it an ideal raw material for the production of phosphate fertilizers. Russia's Kola peninsula, in the Murmansk region within the Arctic Circle, is home to world-class deposits of apatite-nepheline ores. The deposits, in the Khibiny Mountains, are located near the towns of Kirovsk and Apatity, which were founded in 1929 and 1930 respectively, following the discovery of the resource.

The deposits are exceptional by their size, their high grades and the low toxicity of the ore. First, the size of the mineral resource guarantees the durability of operations: PhosAgro considers that it has in excess of 50 years of mine life at the current production rate.

What's more, the properties of the ore make it particularly valuable. It has a very high P 2 O 5 content of 39%, while global competitors, including Mosaic (MOS) in the U.S., Morocco's OCP and Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden, usually mine grades of about 30%. In addition, PhosAgro's phosphates are low in cadmium, a hazardous metal which is considered potentially carcinogenic. Given phosphate's use in fertilizers and, therefore, its impact on food quality, regulations are getting tougher with respect to cadmium:

The EU announced more stringent requirements for cadmium and other hazardous metals in mineral fertilizers. Starting 2022, the EU bans phosphate fertilizers with a cadmium content above 60 mg/kg and enables green labelling of low-cadmium fertilizers (below 20 mg/ kg). As part of this initiative, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) recommended limiting cadmium content in fertilizers to 20 mg/kg of P2O5 at the national level. Source: PhosAgro's annual report

The favorable position enjoyed by PhosAgro thanks to its high P 2 O 5 and low cadmium content is shown on the chart below:

The Company: PhosAgro, Best-In-Class Fertilizer Producer

The ability to mine phosphate rock from the apatite deposits in the Kola peninsula is PhosAgro's main competitive advantage. It's worth noting, however, that the company is an integrated player, which controls not only the extraction phase, but also the downstream. In addition to phosphates, it produces nitrogen fertilizers and, with the addition of externally-sourced potash, it is also a major supplier of NPK (Nitrate Phosphate Potassium) fertilizers. This makes PhosAgro a global player in the industry:

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia’s only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). Source: Q3 earnings report

The company's mining and production facilities are shown on the map below:

The breakdown of sales is dominated by phosphate-based fertilizers, but the nitrogen segment is seen to be a sizeable contributor:

The high grades of the apatite deposits position PhosAgro at the low-end of the phosphate cost curve, along with producers in Morocco and Saudi Arabia. This cost advantage gives the Russian company industry-leading margins, with EBITDA margins routinely in excess of 30% (in Q3 '20, margins were as high as 38% thanks to the added benefit of the low ruble).

Dividend Policy

PhosAgro completed a significant CapEx program in 2018, and now finds itself in a position to allocate more capital to the dividend. According to its dividend policy, PhosAgro targets distributions of at least 50% of free cash flow:

In accordance with PhosAgro’s dividend policy, the Board of Directors shall seek to make sure that the amount of distributed dividends ranges from 50% to over 75% (subject to the Company’s leverage ratio) of the Company’s consolidated free cash flow for the respective year under IFRS. At the same time, the amount of declared dividends shall not be lower than 50% of net profit for the respective year under IFRS, adjusted for the amount of unrealized exchange rate difference. Source: Phosagro's website

As a result of this policy, and given the stock's cheap valuation (as with many Russian peers), shareholders have been able to enjoy very high yields:

Thanks to the strong cash flow generation in the first nine months of 2020, shareholders can look forward to more distributions by year-end. In fact, a dividend of 41RUB per GDR ($0.53 at the current exchange rate of 77 RUB/USD) has been announced.

This payment alone represents a 4.1% yield at the current GDR price of $12.9, taking the total yield for 2020 to more than 8% when factoring in the $0.54 interim dividend paid in H1 '20.

Risks

Investors who want to enjoy the high yields offered by PhosAgro, Nornickel, Gazprom and the likes have to live with a number of risks. Some of these are common to all commodity stocks, others are specific to Russia.

Crop nutrient prices, as with all fertilizer companies, have a big impact on PhosAgro's results. The low-cost nature of its mining operations does provide assurance that PhosAgro will be able to withstand any market conditions.

In recent months, PhosAgro and Morocco's OCP have been faced with an investigation by the US Department of Commerce and the US International Trade Commission, concerning Mosaic’s petition to introduce countervailing duties on phosphate fertilizers from Morocco and Russia. PhosAgro is fighting the charges, but whatever the outcome, it's worth noting that North America accounts for only 8% of the company's sales, so any impact would be limited.

When it comes to corporate governance, the capital is dominated by the Guryev family and Vladimir Litvinenko.

Andrei Guryev once worked for Mikhail Khodorkovsky, but he has managed to stay on the right side of Vladimir Putin, in part thanks to the strong ties between Mr. Putin and Mr. Litvinenko. The latter, as rector of Saint Petersburg Mining University, oversaw Vladimir Putin's dissertation work in 1996, and became the Russian president's political campaign manager in 2000 and 2004.

This doesn't mean that PhosAgro is immune from government action. As with other major mining companies, PhosAgro will have to bear a tripling of the mining extraction tax from 2021. The increase is manageable given the company's profitability, but this move can set a precedent.

International sanctions could also be a risk for PhosAgro. The European Union is a big market for the company, and the recent poisoning of Alexei Navalny has strained the EU's relations with Russia. However, the fact that PhosAgro's products are more environmentally-friendly than its peers (low cadmium content) would make it hard for the EU to exclude the company.

Finally, a stronger ruble could dent PhosAgro's profits, given that the company has its production facilities in Russia and exports in USD. In recent years, PhosAgro has benefited from the weak ruble.

Takeaways

PhosAgro, thanks to its exceptional apatite deposits in the Kola peninsula, enjoys some of the highest (if not the highest) profitability metrics in the fertilizer industry. The company's dividend policy rewards shareholders handsomely.

There are risks associated with an investment in a Russian company like PhosAgro, and conservative income investors may prefer to stick with the decent dividends of Western companies like Nutrien (NTR) or CF Industries (CF). For investors comfortable with Russia, though, it makes perfect sense to include PhosAgro in a diversified portfolio of income and/or fertilizer stocks.

