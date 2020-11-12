Introduction

Back in May I penned this piece noting the precipitous decline in the Value/Growth ratios this year. One of the things I mentioned then, was the potential for a powerful move once a trend reversal signal triggered based off of previous history. Well, my large-cap Point & Figure indicator triggered on November 10th. It's been 14 years since it switched favoring Value to Growth. Considering my investment philosophy strictly falls into the Value camp, I'm truly excited at the prospect of having a wind at my back after years of swimming upstream.

Source

In this review I'll take a look at multiple capitalization permutations of the Value/Growth ratio. I'll review the interest rate spread and US dollar economic indicators, and their respective implications for the dominant sector exposures in the Value indexes. I'll also examine the global implications of a shift towards Value over Growth, as in recent days I've seen signs of the rise of Value in both developed International, as well as Emerging equity markets. Last, I'll discuss the next signals I'm looking for to confirm the trend change is real, because while this indicator turn is very rare and historically accurate, there's no guarantee that it won't give us a head-fake signal at some point in time. We always need to be ready to adjust if necessary, but right now I've already started to deploy some cash into the Value bucket.

Buy Signal For Value Over Growth

Part of my investing discipline is to use Point & Figure to generate objective signals for trend changes in markets. You can talk yourself, or others if that's your job, into just about any position in finance if you're conceptually capable enough. Our biases, emotional or philosophical, can control our investment decisions. That's where using technical analysis tools can help to mitigate these biases on our investment performance.

Source

The above chart is not left open for interpretation. It clearly shows a Buy signal, and it also clearly shows how it never generated one during the whole QE era until November 10th. That's not to say there weren't times when Value started to outperform Growth over the last decade plus. Below is the large-cap Russell 1000 Value RLV (IWD) versus Growth RLG (IWF) indexes in ratio form. I've marked two distinct periods and a mini one that saw Value outperform, but none of those periods generated a P&F Buy signal which was ultimately proven correct. They are roughly as follows:

4/5/12 - 7/23/13

12/7/15 - 12/12/16

10/22/18 - 11/19/18

I'll review those periods specifically against the current backdrop later when I examine the economic indicators, but next I'd like to explore what the other Value/Growth signals in different market capitalization segments are showing.

For small-caps, I like to use ETF's instead of their corresponding indexes. This is due to the higher volatility of this cap group, and ironically the ETF's smooth out some of the signals generated producing less head-fakes. For example, you'll notice below that (IWN) versus (IWO) generated a Buy signal in 2009 that we didn't see the large-caps produce. It's interesting to see large-caps produce the first Buy signal this time considering the history, and one that I view more favorably given the higher volatility of the smaller caps. Still, IWN only needs to add one more "X" to the next box to produce a confirming signal, and its current reading is not far away from accomplishing just that. I'll be watching this closely in the days ahead.

Source

Economic Indicators

In the last article I showed a chart of the 2Y-10Y Treasury interest rate spread with marks showing the turning points in the Value/Growth ratio. Below is a zoomed in update with a mark showing the approximate time that article was published in May. Clearly the spread has continued to expand from effectively flat, and this has significant implications for the current key sector in the Value indexes in terms of forward performance: Financials.

Source

Looking at the above history of the spread, you'll quickly notice that during the three periods in the last decade of relative Value outperformance I referenced earlier, none of them began when the spread had reached an extreme level of flat or inverted. If we zoom in as well, one can see that they didn't even exhibit consistent widening while Value was working. In fact, interestingly the two longer periods showed narrowing for most of the time until the very end of Value's outperformance. That's in stark contract to our current situation with the spread clearly expanding leading into the signal, and coming off of an extreme flattening in the spread overall.

4/5/12 - 7/23/13

12/7/15 - 12/12/16

10/22/18 - 11/19/18

Source

The other economic indicator we looked at last time was the Trade Weighted US Dollar index. Below is an update of the recent history, and again I've marked the rough point when the last article was published. This indicator has been more about changing a trend from an extreme point versus having to be bullish or bearish for the dollar specifically. Note again that not only were those previous Value periods in the last decade occurring when the dollar was not at a relatively extreme level, but they also occurred without any sign of a change in trend in general. Today we can see the dollar clearly weakening from an historically extreme 120+ level.

Source

These economic indicators are meant to be complementary in nature to our P&F price based signal. I consider them fundamental confirmations of the technical signal we're receiving from price, which gives me more confidence in the validity of the signal we're getting.

Financial Stocks And The Value Index

One of the primary impediments to Value indexes being able to muster a sustained change in trend, is the sector composition of the indexes have presently become so heavily weighted in Financial stocks. Below is a pie chart showing that Financials are the largest sector in the Russell 1000 Value Index.

Source

Considering the relatively low spread in rates, and the absolute low level in interest rates due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, plus their reduced level of allowable leverage post the financial crisis of 2008, it's hard to conceptualize a positive outlook for this sector in the foreseeable future. How does one argue that things will get better for Financials, when the head of the Fed has made it clear they won't raise interest rates for years, even if inflation rises above target? This is what I mean by the dangers of following only your subjective determinations in investing. The market will always forecast ahead better than we will figure out the likely path of fundamentals. In this case price is telling us the trend is changing, and we are seeing signals from the fundamentals as well. Right now the market is forecasting that things should get better for Value and likely Financials as well. I think we should listen to it.

Of course I could be overstating the case here for Financials. The fact is that my sector level indicators haven't turned positive yet for Financials, but they are already positive for more cyclical sectors like Industrials (RGI), Materials (RTM) and Consumer Discretionary (RCD). Perhaps that's the bigger signal here from the Value/Growth ratio, and logically that would suggest the market sees the light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic.

Source

Source

Source

Another sector level signal that I'm watching for confirmation, is a weakening in the incredible strength from Technology versus the rest of the market. My equal-weighted indicator looking at Technology (RYT) versus equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP), shows that Tech is still in a relative Buy signal. However, the pattern has noticeably changed this year, and in fact looks to be churning up here. If RYT slips in relation to RSP in the future, then it will be another sizable indication that the Value/Growth trend has reversed in earnest.

Source

Global Value

It's a little bit harder to find useable Value/Growth index comparisons for non-US equity markets, but generally I've seen a change in the trend of high yielding ETF variants that have similar sector exposures to the ones I've been discussing here. In other words, the high yield ETF's tend to have higher exposure to Financials and cyclicals, with lower exposure to the Technology sector. An example would be the Emerging Equity market, were I like to use iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) versus the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). Usually, these two track one another fairly well, but this year DVYE has trailed IEMG by a significant amount. That relationship has changed the last few days correlating with our domestic based Value signal.

Source

We see a similar picture here with developed International ex-US ETF's. Below is the ratio between Vanguard's FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (VEU), versus the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). It's not a perfect exposure relationship, but both have extensive coverage to European equities. Again a lot of this is due to relative sector exposures around Financials.

I haven't acted on my International equity exposure yet, but further confirmation from signals I've previously mentioned will lead me to switch vehicles towards these higher yielding variants. The US interest rate market undeniably drives the global bus when it comes to capital markets, and I don't think we should ignore that this trend change might be more than just a local phenomenon.

Source

Conclusion

It's been a very long time since we've seen a signal indicating Value over Growth in the large-cap universe. No one signal is always perfect, but this has a very good track record historically. We're also seeing confirmation on fundamental economic indicators, and we can see a difference between their performance during the recent periods of Value outperformance that did not prove sustainable. I'm optimistic that this is a quality indication of change in this trend that has been all encompassing recently, and it has lead me to already make some changes to my portfolio exposure.

I've begun to add large-cap exposure to Value through the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV). When long-term trend changes occur like this, it often takes a lot of market energy to generate those signals. Subsequently, we usually see a reversal soon after the initial sign. I consider this part of the normal ebb and flow of the market, and it leads me to leg into positions in terms of the total size I plan to deploy. For example, I've purchased only 20-25% of the eventual VTV position I plan to purchase across portfolios.

Another strategy I've begun to deploy is a market neutral pair trade long VTV, and short large-cap Growth through the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF). Considering this is a market neutral strategy, I'm deploying this a bit more quickly at around 50% of total size. Looking back at the last time we saw a change to Buy Value in 2000, the index was able to deliver not just a relative, but an absolute return at the same time that Growth was declining. This also helps to explain why I'm looking to deploy capital into Value sooner than later. We've seen this ratio flip quickly and the most powerful portion of the move was within the first year.

Finally, as I've stated before, I'll continue to look for more confirmation of the change in this trend through small-cap signals, follow through on widening rate spread and declining trade-weighted US dollar, and sector based signals like a Buy for Financials and a Sell for Technology. Any further confirmation will lead me to deploy more to the Value trade domestically, and likely switch vehicles on the International side as well to weight more Value sectors over Growth. Looking back, I can only hope the next year or so turns out to be similar as that late-2000 to 2001 equity market, as that truly was the best environment I've seen for my investment style in this business.

I'll keep updating any signals I've mentioned in this article on my Twitter feed. I hope you're all safe and healthy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTV, IEMG, RTM, RCD, RYT, RGI, (SHORT) IWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.