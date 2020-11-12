The company has transitioned past its 2019 divestment of the Symantec enterprise segment with no further costs or expenses related to the transaction.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is an established leader in cybersecurity and identity protection for individuals. The company has benefited this year during the COVID-19 pandemic with a boost in demand and sales driven by trends like work-from-home and distance learning adding a renewed focus to online protection tools. Indeed, including a large special dividend from January, the stock is up 39% this year on a total return basis and outperforming the broader market. The company recently reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by continued momentum in its operating environment along with higher earnings. This is a quality stock with solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook. Within tech, we believe NLOK's 2.6% yield is attractive and see room for dividend growth going forward.

NLOK Q2 Earnings Recap

NortonLifeLock reported its fiscal 2021 Q2 earnings on November 5th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.36, which beat expectations by $0.03, up 100% y/y. Revenue in the quarter at $626 million climbed 3% year over year and was also slightly ahead of estimates.

(Source: Company IR)

Despite the moderate top-line growth figure, this was a strong quarter for the company supported by stronger margins. The gross margin reached 86.9% compared to 85.4% last year. The divestment of the company's enterprise business has resulted in significant cost reductions. Total operating expenses are down 32% y/y which helped drive an operating margin to 50.2%, up from 30.1% in Q2 fiscal 2020.

Achieving an operating margin above 50% was an important financial goal for the company over the past year since the divestment and sets up a more profitable long-term outlook. This quarter effectively marked the completion of its 2019 divestment of the Symantec enterprise business to Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) with no further costs or expenses related to the transaction expected going further. From the conference call:

While we have been operating at 50% excluding stranded costs since the divestiture, this quarter marked the first time we have met our long-term target of 50% margin on a total company basis. We will continue to operate in a disciplined manner and expect to maintain similar levels going forward. We are pleased to report that at the end of Q2, we have fully eliminated all stranded costs. Since the divestiture, we have eliminated a $1 billion of costs and right-size the company. This quarter we have also closed out all outstanding payments and claims with Broadcom, including TSA activities and as Vincent mentioned we entered into a licensing agreement with Broadcom. Looking forward, our financials will be clean of stranded cost and transition related items.

NortonLifeLock added 117k customers compared to its Q1 and 608k from the period last year. A direct average revenue per user "ARPU" at $9.10/month has climbed sequentially supporting a 5% y/y growth in total customer revenue. Management highlighted that the customer retention rate of around 85% has remained steady over the past year.

(source: Company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $1.0 billion in cash and equivalents along with another $1 billion in availability under an undrawn revolving line of credit facility against $3.6 billion in total long-term debt. While the company reports a net leverage ratio of 2.0x, keep in mind that these figures are in the context for an expectation of annualized free cash flow around $900 million. Overall, we believe the balance sheet and liquidity position are a strength in the investment profile of the company.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

For the current fiscal Q3, management is guiding for revenue between $625 million and $635 million, representing a growth rate between 4% and 5% y/y. Guidance for operating margin to remain around 50% is expected to result in EPS between $0.36 and $0.38. If confirmed, the EPS target at the midpoint would represent an increase of 48% compared to $0.25 in the period last year. Looking ahead, the company believes it's on track to reach full-year EPS above $1.50, growing faster than revenue.

(source: Company IR)

According to the consensus estimates, the current EPS forecast for fiscal 2021 EPS at $1.40 is below management's target. Still, the market expects earnings growth to continue through fiscal 2023, up 10.6% y/y in 2022, and 6.5% in 2023. The baseline here is for steady revenue growth in the low single digits while EPS is driven through firming margins.

(source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The Norton brand is synonymous with its legacy "Anti-Virus" suite of software traditionally pre-loaded onto personal computers. The reality is that the company has evolved with a diversified portfolio of solutions that have gained importance as more devices are connected to the internet.

The results this quarter show that there is a real demand for consumer cyber safety tools and online identity protection. NortonLifeLock is well-positioned to capture these market trends given its leadership position. We are encouraged by the improving financials while praising the company for continuing to evolve into new segments. Innovations this year include products targeting high-growth areas like PC gaming and remote learning, indicative of efforts by the company to remain relevant.

(source: Company IR)

What we like about the company is that the subscription model and high retention rate supports consistent cash flow generation making NLOK a compelling dividend stock. The 2.6% yield is attractive within the technology sector and relative to the broader market. The company currently pays a $0.15 per share quarterly dividend which represents a 43% payout ratio on the full-year consensus EPS.

Data by YCharts

It's worth noting that the company previously distributed a special dividend of $12.00 per share in January of this year related to the enterprise business divestment. The annualized distribution of the regular quarterly dividend of approximately $330 million compares to the company target of generating over $900 million in free cash flow for the year. We believe the dividend is well supported and likely has room to grow long term. The company also has $573 million remaining in its buyback authorization as another source of potential shareholder returns within the capital allocation strategy.

In terms of valuation, NLOK is currently trading at a forward P/E of 14.2x on fiscal 2021 consensus EPS. The other metric we're looking at is the price to free cash flow considering management's free cash flow guidance. By this measure, the company is trading at a price to free cash flow multiple of 13x based on the current market capitalization which is attractive in our opinion. Keep in mind that this is in the context of earnings growth expected above 50% this year.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Overall, we believe the valuation is fair offering upside if the company can continue to exceed expectations and build earnings momentum. We rate shares of NLK as a hold with a price target of $22.00 for the year ahead, representing about a 10% upside. We would take a more bullish view on the stock on any move under $18.00 per share offering an improved reward-to-risk setup.

We'd like to see the revenue growth accelerate higher and there are some concerns here that the operating environment could roll back once the pandemic ends and more people return to normal office work arrangements. That being said, we think the stock deserves a premium for its high level of profitability and consistent cash flow generation.

The risk here beyond a global macro slowdown is that the company fails to maintain its earnings momentum forcing a revision lower to long-term estimates. Monitoring points for the year ahead including retention rates of customers and the ARPU trends as a key metric. Weaker than expected results could drive renewed bearish sentiment towards the stock.

