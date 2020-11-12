The company does have sufficient resources to carry them through, in my opinion, but the shares are egregiously expensive, given the risks here.

We’re told to “buy when others are fearful”, so I thought I’d look in on Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) because it’s a name that’s been beaten up by the global pandemic. Is it possible that the market is offering investors a golden opportunity at current prices? Wynn has obviously had a challenging year. That’s not the point. There are only two relevant questions in my opinion:

Does the company have the resources necessary to carry it through to when the world returns to something like normalcy? Does the current stock price compensate investors for taking on the risk inherent in this, because it’s obviously impossible to fully predict when the world returns to normal?

If the company has the resources, and the stock is cheap, I think this will be a great investment.

I’ll try to answer these in turn by reviewing first the financial history here, and then by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I know you’re a busy group, dear readers, so I’ll come right to the point in case you missed the title of this article and didn’t catch any of the bullet points above. The business has sufficient resources to carry on for the next few years, though 2022 will be an expensive year for the firm, in my view. The problem is that the shares aren’t trading at a discount. They are trading at multi year highs on a price to sales basis, and the assumptions currently embedded in price are extraordinarily optimistic in my view. Thus, I think investors would be wise to avoid this name until either price falls or value rises.

Financial Snapshot

In the table below, I’ve provided highlights of the company’s financial history over the past several years for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. Based on these, I think it’s fair to suggest that, in normal times, Wynn is a consistently profitable business. The volatility in earnings can be explained by normal business operations. For instance, the drop in net income from 2018 to 2019 primarily relates to a swing in provision for income taxes from a $497 million tax benefit to a $177 million cost. Given the nature of the business, I don’t consider that the human propensity to gamble is going to go away anytime soon, so I strongly feel that, when the world returns to normal, this business will thrive again if it can survive in the meantime.

To answer that question, I’ve compiled a list of the size and timing of future financial obligations. Please note that I’ve derived the CAPEX budget by taking the mean of the last five years of capital expenditures, suggesting that this is a very rough estimate. I should also point out that, on the most recent conference call, the president and CFO stated that the vast majority of CAPEX plans remain on hold. Thus, it might be reasonable to drastically reduce my CAPEX forecast. I haven’t done so for a few reasons. First, I think it’s best to be as conservative as possible. Second, to paraphrase a television commercial from the 1980s, when it comes to CAPEX “you pay me now, or you pay me later.” Thus, I think these funds will be spent, it’s just a matter of timing.

Source

Against these obligations, the company currently has cash and equivalents of ~$3.55 billion. Given this, I would estimate that the company has the capacity to carry on for the next two years. If things don’t return to normal by 2022, I think the risk here will spike dramatically higher. I should also point out that long-term debt has increased ~$3.1 billion from last year to this. This implies to me that the majority of the cash on hand has come from debt.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

There’s obviously a great deal of risk present here. That alone doesn’t disqualify the company from consideration, though. As I’ve written many times, a mediocre company can be a great investment at the right price, just as a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. For those who are new to my stuff, when I type “right” or “wrong” in this context, I mean “cheap” or “not cheap.” I prefer cheap stocks because they offer the opportunity for greatest returns and lower risk. They’re lower risk because when all of the bad news is priced in, the next marginal bit of bad news isn’t likely to move the market much. On the other hand, when a company that is perceived to be a “dog” offers a ray of hope, the shares can pop dramatically.

I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways. First, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or free cash flow. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market and to its own history. While I normally compare PE ratios and price to free cash ratios, I can’t do any of that with Wynn, as earnings and free cash are both distant memories. Instead, I’ll have a look at where things stand on a price to sales basis. The stock is not cheap, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~10.5% for Wynn. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, but not egregiously so. Based on this, and the multi-year high price to sales, I can’t recommend buying at these levels.

Conclusion

I think the case of Wynn Resorts Ltd. is an interesting one. It’s obviously been through a rough patch, and the next few years will be rough as it regains its footing. I would hope that all of that bad news would have made the stock cheaper, but unfortunately, it hasn’t. It seems that the market is pricing in an improvement and seems to be able to see beyond the current problems. This shouldn’t be very surprising, I suppose, since stocks are obviously very long-dated assets. That said, for those who were hoping to find a bargain with this company, I would recommend looking elsewhere. Wynn currently trades like it’s much further along the path to recovery than it is, and for that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.