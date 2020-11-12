Cengage Learning Holdings II's (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Veith – Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Michael Hansen – Chief Executive Officer

Bob Munro – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Farber – Crédit Suisse

Sami Kassab – Exane

Matt Swope – Robert W. Bair

Nick Dempsey – Barclays

Arth Patel – Invesco

Rob Vida – Elmwood

Matthew Walker – Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Cengage Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Investor Update. Participating on the call will be Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Veith, Senior Vice President and Treasurer. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following today's prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Richard Veith. Thank you. You may begin sir.

Richard Veith

Good morning, and welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2021 second quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com/investor. The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events, and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions.

All statements regarding the anticipated effects of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and the responses thereto, including the pandemic's impact on general economic and market conditions as well as on our business, customers, end markets, results of operation and financial condition and anticipated actions to be taken by management to sustain the company during the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and related governmental and business actions as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature are forward-looking.

Many factors could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. You should consider such factors many of which are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2020 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2020, and a special note regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of the same report and the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2021 second quarter report for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020, which will be publicly posted to Cengage's website later today. The company disclaims any duty or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether written or oral.

This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub on a quarterly and year-to-date basis and free cash flow and levered cash flow on a year-to-date basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis. Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the appendix to today's slide deck.

Our investor presentation may also contain discussions of gross sales measures by markets, which represent amounts invoiced to our customers. Consequently, gross sales are before any adjustments for sales returns provision or revenue deferral. We believe this measure provides investors with a more comprehensive understanding of our underlying revenue results and trends by presenting amounts invoiced on a consistent basis. We may also discuss net sales, which represents gross sales less actual returns of product.

And now, we can turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business; followed by Bob Munro, Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of our second quarter and first half financial results before we open the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Richard, thank you, and good morning everyone. The end of our second fiscal quarter marks the conclusion of the back-to-school season, which is a key indicator of the health and trajectory of many of our business units. This is an important milestone every year, but during the global pandemic the likes of which have not been seen in nearly essentially, it is a critical milestone. Today, I'm happy to report that our U.S. higher education business by far the largest and most profitable of our business units has not only successfully navigated the uncertainties of COVID, but in fact, crossed a critical performance inflection point.

The COVID pandemic has accelerated several existing trends that have been the focus of our strategy for many years. Our digital learning platforms, coupled with high quality affordable learning materials and unsurpassed customer service has taken center stage in the market. As a result, we have outperformed the competition yet again, but more importantly powered the business to revenue growth despite substantial continued market headwind. In addition, our early investments in Ed2Go, our online skills business, has seen significant payoff with over 40% revenue growth year-to-date while small Ed2Go has proven mighty in a still fragmented market and is expected to grow strongly into the future.

COVID-19 has had the predicted negative impact on markets served by our other business units. As a result, these businesses saw significant near-term revenue declines. However, we are already seeing some recovery in a number of these markets and we expect these to continue albeit at different grades. Given the uncertainties early on in the year, we have taken decisive cost actions to preserve our profitability and liquidity. We've done this through a series of structural changes as well as temporary sacrifices asked of all employees in the company. We have taken these actions with radical candor, transparency and in the spirit of we are all in this together.

This has led to not only strong financial results, but also a unified rallying cry to focus on the health of our customer relationships, giving them our undivided attention that they so desperately need in these challenging times. As a result, the pandemic has not led to an attrition of talent from Cengage rather we are seeing a continued strong sense of purpose and dedication. I experienced it every day in my more than 4,000 colleagues around the world. As I know that most of you on this call love numbers, let's go to the financial headline.

Adjusted cash revenue for the second quarter was $534 million, only 2% behind the prior periods. With a benefit of the second quarter, first half adjusted cash revenue was $723 million, down 7% against the first half of last year. The second quarter performance improved significantly and it moderated the overall year-to-date revenue declined from minus 20% in the first quarter. Digital sales now represent 68% of our total net sales. Our first half adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $243 million, up 13% against the prior period.

We remained in a strong liquidity position. We ended the quarter with cash balances of $428 million and total liquidity of $614 million. Following the quarter-end, we successfully closed the three year extension of our revolving credit facility in October. As we all know, the COVID pandemic is still creating significant uncertainty. Therefore, similar to the previous quarter, we will not provide guidance for the rest of fiscal 2021.

Let me now provide some further insights into the key performance trends across our businesses. Turning first to U.S. higher education on Slide 6. The U.S. higher education business came into the fall season with a strong digital base and good momentum from all the efforts we undertook starting in March to help faculty, students and institutions rapidly respond to their COVID reality. We have strong confidence in our leadership position as a provider of affordable quality digital solutions with unsurpassed customer service.

At the same time, there was tremendous uncertainty on the impact of COVID on enrollment. This fall, the business passed a critical inflection point as digital acceleration drove strong net sales growth, despite an enrollment decline of around 4%. Through the first half of the fiscal year, the business grew 4% in net sales and 9% in units. We achieved strong double-digit digital growth in all key areas: Courseware activations, subscriptions, eBooks and in our institutional model.

If you turn to Slide 7, you can see that we continue to significantly outperform the course material industry as measured by MPI. On a trailing 12 month basis, Cengage net sales growth of 5% outperformed the industry, which declined by 5%. We continue to see strong market resonance and impact from our Cengage Unlimited subscription service, which offers unlimited access to all our digital products for one low price.

We estimate that we want net adoption share of 50 basis points in courseware this fall. This is even more remarkable as during the pandemic faculty were more reluctant to change their course materials. So we are both winning more adoptions and increasing the use of our digital solutions. COVID clearly was a catalyst to increase our rate of digital conversion. Our performance despite the impact of COVID on enrollment, it's based on a strong foundation, laid over multiple years as we prioritize product and business model innovation, quality, service and affordability. Because of this foundation, we think the U.S. higher ed business has a sustainable positive growth trajectory despite macro and COVID uncertainty.

Over 85% of our business is now reoccurring on an annualized basis. And we can see a lot of room to continue to grow digital with both share gains and conversion of current Cengage content users to digital. At the same time, the impact of the decline of print sales continues to get smaller every year and is now outweighed by digital growth. In addition, based on our own student research, we believe there may be some upside from prospective enrollment growth as students who delayed starts this year enroll over the coming semesters. We will continue to focus on leading the markets and growing the impact we can have on faculty students and our institutional customers.

Slide 8 covers the trends we are seeing across our other businesses. The Gale business continues to prove resilient in the face of increasing funding pressures on libraries and institutional customers. The second quarter represents the peak periods for subscription renewals and year-to-date renewal rates were successfully maintained above 90%. Demand for databases and eBooks is holding up well. Print declines have moderated over the second quarter as the libraries have reopened. Beyond these factors, the full year performance of Gale will be principally driven by the extent to which global demand for digital archives recovers. These transactional sales, which represent over $40 million in revenue last year, have typically been heavily weighted to the second half. With the onset of COVID at the beginning of this calendar year, we saw over 10 million of such deals fall away in Q4 of last year.

We are seeing some recovery in sales momentum in China. In September, we closed one of the seven figure deals carried over from Q4 last year with the leading Chinese university, our first major archive sale of the year. Across our international businesses, the impact of COVID has generally been more acute. This reflects higher structural dependency on print products, in-person learning and distributors as a channel to the market. We have seen some improvement in demand during the second quarter as schools and colleges have reopened moderating the year-to-date revenue declined from Q1.

We are seeing strong growth in digital across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and the LatAm markets. But as it starts from a smaller base, this only partly mitigates print declines driven by school closures, enrollment declines and widespreads distributor destocking. Within international, our English language teaching business has high dependency on print and in-classroom teaching. As a result, widespread school closures driven by COVID have a significant, but we believe temporary impact on this business in the current fiscal year.

Global demand for English language teaching is expected to continue to grow. Our business is well positioned to return to growth as markets recover, which we expect to extend into fiscal year 2022. We are seeing the pace and shape of the recovery very significantly by markets. In China and certain other Asian markets demand has virtually recovered to pre-COVID levels as schools have reopened. In contrast, demand across Latin America and European markets remains at depressed levels and is likely to take longer to recover. In international higher education, we are seeing similar variations in the impact of COVID and pace of recovery across different geographic markets.

COVID has also accelerated the shift to digital across international higher ed markets albeit from lower base. Digital activations are up 28% through the first half and digital now represents 30% of net sales year-to-date up from 20% in the prior periods. Our Canadian business, which we acquired from Nelson in July of this year, is performing ahead of our acquisition plan after a strong back-to-school season. With higher digital penetration, we expect this business to more closely track the performance of our U.S. higher ed business going forward as we integrate and leverage established capabilities into the Canadian markets.

In the U.S. school business demand progressively improved during the second quarter as customers finalized their back-to-school plan. Year-to-date sales performance has broadly track the overall market, which is estimated to be down around 20% based on AAP data. From an already high base, we saw solid improvement of digital shares in the sales mix from 60% to 63%. Usage significantly increased with activation up 34% as more learning was provisioned remotely or in hybrid settings. At this point in the year, we believe 80% of annual sales have been recorded.

Let me now hand over to Bob to take us through the second quarter and first half financial performance and our liquidity position in more detail.

Bob Munro

Thank you, Michael, and good morning.

Turning to Slide 10 in the second quarter; the business delivered a solid second quarter. Adjusted cash revenues were $534 million, down just 2%. Adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $261 million, 10% ahead with the ELPP margin improving by full 500 basis points. With revenues marginally behind the strong growth in profits was driven by improved gross margin and continued momentum in reducing our costs. Gross margin was at 90 basis points or 18.1% compared to Q2 last year.

Operating and pre-publication costs were reduced by $25 million, adding to the $36 million of savings already achieved in Q1. The Q2 costs include a $4 million impact of the Nelson Canada acquisition before which costs were down 15%. The overall revenue performance is underpinned by the strong performance of U.S. higher ed and continued high growth in online skills. Total learning segment revenues were up 1% on the prior year. In U.S. higher ed, net sales were up 3% driven by the strong digital performance. This combined with another quarter of over 40% growth in online skills, outweighed moderating declines in the school business. School revenues were $84 million, down 7% as demand recovered from Q1.

Gale Q2 revenues declined at 6% reflecting a continuation of trends from the first quarter. Digital performance remains strong with the decline, reflecting weak print demand. In the international segment where the COVID impact remains the most acute, demand did begin to recover through Q2. Underlying revenue declines moderated in both English language teaching and higher education compared to Q1. Total international revenues were bolstered by the acquisition of Nelson Canada. This acquisition was completed on July 7th and added $9 million to adjusted cash revenues compared to the same period last year. Improvements in demand across all businesses in the second quarter, meaningfully improved the revenue trajectory of the business in the first half.

If we turn to Slide 11; adjusted cash revenues for the first half was $723 million. Revenues of $55 million lower, down 7% compared to the prior period. Gail has proved reasonably resilient through the first half with revenues of $98 million, 7% behind the prior period. In the U.S. market, revenues are down 70%, strong subscription renewals were outweighed by shortfalls in print and archive sales. Print and archival orders have been impacted by library closures in the first half of the year and increasing budgetary pressures. In the international segments of Gail, first half revenues were down 5%. Shortfalls in archive sales in Europe and Middle East and Africa outweigh growth in China where sales momentum improved in Q2 with customers re-engaging as institutions reopened.

And international as a whole, adjusted cash revenues were $99 million, down $29 million or 23% against last year. Within the international segment, English language teaching revenues declined by 25%, against the first half last year. The year-to-date revenue declined moderated in Q2 driven by Asia, where sales were flat in the quarter. The European, Latin America and U.S. markets are recovering more slowly. This reflects the relative status of the pandemic, which is slowing school reopening, impacting enrollment and significantly constraining the European English language travel market.

In international higher education, adjusted cash revenues were down 16% through the first half. This reflects the combination of $7 million of revenue growth from the acquisition of Canada, which partly mitigate significant but moderating declines across other markets. We're encouraged that the Canadian business performed well ahead of our expectations through the key fall season. In markets other than Canada, revenue declines reflect widespread distributor destocking, delayed school openings and the one-time impact in this fiscal year of exiting the trading relationship with a major distributor. We have seen some further recovery in demand to October notably across our European and Middle Eastern markets as colleges and universities have reopened.

Moving to Slide 13. In school adjusted cash revenues were $113 million for the first half. This represents a 22% decline against the tough comparative, which included a strong performance in the California social studies adoption. Over the second quarter, order flow and demand progressive improved schools finalized reopening plans, moderating the year-to-date revenue decline. The performance in the school business is broadly in line with the overall market. This reflects the cyclically weaker adoption year, and COVID driven demand weakness.

In higher education and skills, first half adjusted cash revenues increased $13 million to $412 million, representing growth of 3%. Ed2Go online skilled business continued its strong growth trajectory in Q2. The business we generated over $30 million of revenue in fiscal 2020. We're seeing demand increase sharply from the onset of COVID. Through the first half, it has maintained revenue growth of over 40% driven by strong demand for advanced career training courses.

We turned to higher education on Slide 14. The higher education business performs strongly through the back-to-school season, passing a key inflection point and returning to overall growth. Adjusted cash revenues were 1% ahead of the prior period, underpinned by net sales growth of 4%. The net sales performance was driven by the acceleration of digital, which now represents 82% of total net sales on a trailing 12 month basis. First half digital net sales grew by 7% or $21 million outweighing the reducing drag from print, which declined by $5 million.

Year-to-date net sales growth was further improved through the end of October to between 5% and 6%. This pickup is primarily driven by strong growth in institutional deals as Cengage Unlimited and inclusive access. A significant proportion of these deals are built in October shifting revenues between quarters. Return trends through October remain favorable and the less volatile is the weight of returnable product in the sales mix is progressively forward. Given this, we are confident that the 5% to 6% net sales performance through October is a fair reflection by overall performance through the summer and fall seasons.

We go to Slide 15. Adjusted cash EBITDA, less prepub for the first half was $243 million, 13% or $28 million ahead of last year. A $55 million first half decline in adjusted cash revenues reduce gross margin by $33 million, this revenue effect was moderated by changing product mix and structural cost actions, which improved the gross margin by 130 basis points to 78.4%. The gross margin impact was more than offset by $61 million of first half cost reductions. These savings flow from our actions to mitigate the impact of the COVID crisis, ongoing transformation of our business and the analyzation of benefits from the restructuring in the second half of the last fiscal year.

COVID has accelerated the transition to digital and driven changes to our working practices. In this, COVID is also a capitalist to further transform and simplify our business and bet new ways of working and structurally lower act cost base. The wide ranging actions already taken this year together with the ongoing evolution of our operating model build on these opportunities. Our cost for this year will be significantly lower than last, and we expect the majority of the savings to be maintained in fiscal 2022.

Slide 16, addresses the trajectory of our cost base. The first half cost savings of $61 million continues the momentum of fiscal 2020, where costs were reduced by 10% year-over-year. Taking into account an additional $11 million reduction in underlying capital expenditure total spending declined by $72 million in the first half, a 17% reduction. The underlying reduction in CapEx reflects prioritization of investments in light of COVID and exclude the $14 million, one-time impact of fitting out our Boston office in fiscal 2020. In our first quarter call, we indicated a full-year spend savings including underlying CapEx would be around $100 million of which around half is temporary savings benefits only fiscal 2021.

Full year spend savings including CapEx are now projected to be around $60 million. This is after including $13 million of incremental operating spend related to the consolidation of the acquisition of Canada. Beyond the Canada acquisition, the other driver of the change is our decision to expand the annual incentive plan to enable employees to earn back salary, which they sacrifice over the past five months as part of our mitigation plans against very severe COVID scenarios. With the business performing substantially better than those scenarios we have done the right thing to enable employees to earn this back against a stretch financial target. This demand looks to the reversal of over $20 million of temporary benefits, which should be included in our previous estimation.

The trajectory of operating costs in prepub savings over the balance of the year reflects this reversal. Together with the normalization of temporary labor savings in Q3, and that the benefits of the FY 2020 actions are already in the second half base. In addition, Q4 fiscal 2020 benefited from below target sales commission and annual incentive costs, which are expected to normalize this year. It is worth emphasizing that our expectation of structural savings carried into fiscal 2022 is broadly unchanged, it's around million. As I mentioned, we've also continued to leverage the accelerating shift to digital, to further simplify and rationalize our operating model as we go through the second half.

Let me now turn to our cash flow performance and liquidity position on Slide 17. Levered free cash flow for the first half was $120 million compared to an outflow of $86 million last year. This $206 million improvement is driven by the strong results of our liquidity management program. This program targeted around $200 million of cash flow benefits compared to fiscal 2022, through a combination of operating cost savings, lower one-off spending and wide ranging working capital initiatives. The business is on track to deliver these cash benefits.

Off the full year target, around 75% or $150 million has been delivered in the first half. The first half improvements of $206 million benefited from some temporary actions to maintain cash through the similar season in the cash cycle. These effects most notably the deferral of fiscal 2020 incentive compensation payouts, which were paid in October, reversed in the second half. The net impact to the liquidity program on the full year levered free cash flow will be dependent on both the absolute revenue performance and phasing of customer payments through the second half.

Given the strong results of the liquidity program and the solid trading performance through the fall season, the $50 million drawn on the revolving credit facility in March is repaid in September. After the repayments of the ABL, the business ended the quarter with $428 million in cash, and in a strong liquidity position. This is set out on Slide 18. The business has significantly strengthened its cash and liquidity position over the first half. Total liquidity was $614 million at the end of September, is comprised unencumbered cash balances of $428 million, and $186 million of additional availability under the revolving credit facility.

In October, we successfully amended and extended our revolving credit facility for an additional three years to October 2023. This amendment provides $225 million maximum borrowing capacity through June 2021, and then $206.5 million through the remaining term. Improve profitability and strong cash generation in the first half reduced net leverage at September 30th to 5.6 times, down from 6.5 times at the end of fiscal 2020. The leverage ratio benefits from first half phasing effects in both cost savings and cash.

Looking ahead to the rest of the fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022; the business is in a strong liquidity position and is well-placed for the post COVID recovery. Recognizing that the pace you shape as the recovery remains uncertain, we remain focused on executing to our plans. Tightly managing our liquidity and cost base, investing against gross opportunities and continuing to simplify and transform our operating model.

Let me now pass you back to Michael, for the concluding remarks before we open the line for questions.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Bob.

In closing, I want to leave you with a few key points in summary. Our core U.S. higher education business has returned to revenue growth driven by a successful multi-year strategy. The impact of which has been accelerated by COVID. Online skills Ed2Go will become an ever more important part of our business mix. The rest of our portfolio is well positioned to benefit from a post COVID recovery, the shape and timing of which however remains uncertain. And finally, our decisive and targeted cost actions have preserved profitability and liquidity in the short-term and positioned us well for a post-COVID recovery of our market.

We will now open the floor for your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David Farber with Crédit Suisse. You may proceed with your question.

David Farber

Hi, guys. Good morning. How are you?

Michael Hansen

Good morning, David. How are you?

David Farber

Good. Thank you. Thanks for all the prepared. I wanted to just touch upon a couple of topics, first just on cost savings, which flow through in this quarter in particular. I guess I was curious maybe you could just drill down a little bit on where you're seeing the savings come from? And then to the extent you could help us think about how much of the savings are permanent in nature versus perhaps just related to the environment you're seeing today? And then I had a follow-up. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Great. David, I think Bob is in a best position to answer the breakdown of the cost savings. So Bob, go ahead.

Bob Munro

Sure. Hi, David. So as you saw the costs, including CapEx, were down $72 million in the first half. When we're all done this year, I expect savings, which would benefit FY 2022, to be $50 million, which is sort of consistent with what we said at the end of the first quarter and we're very much on track for that. In terms of where the savings are coming from, a large part of the savings are related to labor and that's a reflection of actions that we've taken to change the operating model both over FY 2020 and further actions in FY 2021, which are structurally lowering our sort of cost base, changing our operating model to better support the digital future.

We are also seeing benefits, of course, from the fact that we're all sitting on this call working from home, we're saving on T&E. But like many companies where we are getting temporary savings, I think an important point is we are taking this opportunity to really reimagine how we're going to work going forward, how we're going to use our real estate, how we're going to travel, how we're going to interact. So we do expect as we go into next year to convert some of those savings, which certainly started off feeling temporary into permanent changes as we embed new working practices, new ways of working.

David Farber

Understood. And then perhaps as the business performed better since last we spoke on a public conference call, I guess, I'd be curious for either of you guys maybe just talk a little bit about what you've learned from the selling season? And does it give you any increased comfort or perhaps concern related to 2021, any thought of general thoughts there? And then if you could just touch on the balance sheet a little bit in terms of how you're thinking about the upcoming maturities in 2022 that would be helpful as well. And that's it for me. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Thanks, David. Let me take the first part and then Bob will comment on the balance sheet. I think the key learnings from the season that we had so far is one the obvious and well reported one. Most schools have actually ended up in some sort of hybrid modes where there was some in-person classes, but a significant amount of classes were held online, virtual. The students might have been on campus, but the classes were still held virtual for obvious pandemic related reasons. What we have seen is that the faculty that had historically been reluctant to switch were forced obviously by the circumstances to switch to a virtual model and to be prepared for that. And currently what we saw is that those that had originally been reluctant actually found the transition easier than they had expected and found also significant benefits in doing it that way.

So we've been encouraged by the reaction that was originally reported obviously by our sales force who's closest to the customer, but then we also followed it up with detailed customer surveys, faculty surveys, students surveys, et cetera. So the transition to the hybrid model has gone well. We expect that as a result to be not a temporary switch, now that doesn't mean for everybody. Obviously, there will be differences. Some people might revert back to “the old way of teaching”, but we believe that the significant majority will continue in this mode that we have seen being experimented with originally and then now becoming much more of a regular posture.

And I think we've seen this play out both for courseware as well as for eBooks depending really on the subject matter what people are teaching and how they are teaching. So that's been encouraging. The second thing I would say is that our real focus on services has been key in that transition. In other words, we have not pulled back or try to centralize or try to outsource to call centers somewhere the customer service, but rather keep it close to home, close to the customer. And I think that has really paid off. So what we're hearing time and again is that the Cengage service really stands out and that's critical as faculty in particularly are experimenting and switching to that new modality of teaching.

So I would say these are from our perspectives the highlights and the data on enrollment you have seen it, it's been fairly consistent and we expect a slight uptick, but we don't expect a turnaround in enrollment all of a sudden next year, but rather moderation of the decline that we have seen. So that would be my quick summary. Bob, do you want to comment on the balance sheet question that David had?

Bob Munro

Yes, sure, Michael. So just to level set, David, first of all, the first maturity of actually June 2023, which is the term loan, so 2.5 years away. Our expectation is that as we come out of COVID, the business recovers. We are going to return to a strong trajectory of earnings growth and a stronger cash flow profile, which is going to sort of systematically improve the leverage ratio as we go through the next couple of years. And on the back of that, we will be obviously thinking about refinancing and appraising opportunities and timing on an ongoing basis depending upon the position of the markets. So very much sort of front of mind, but we have some time before we get.

David Farber

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sami Kassab with Exane. You may proceed with your question.

Sami Kassab

Thank you very much. Good morning, gentlemen. I have a few questions if I may. Net sales in Unlimited grew nicely in Q2, but net sales in your standalone core digital revenues grew well over 30%, they were done last year. Can you discuss what drove the performance in core digital standalone and whether that's sustainable increase, Michael? Secondly, can you make some comment on the progress you have made in Inclusive Access? How much of your higher ed revenues come from those deals today? And perhaps how much you think may come from Inclusive Access three years from now? And lastly, you just said that you expect moderation in the rate of enrollment decline next year, but not the turnaround. What is holding you back from calling your return to growth in enrollment next year? Why wouldn't the historically countercyclical trends not to be at play next year? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Hello, Sami. It’s Michael. Good to hear your voice. Let me take those and ask Bob to chime in specifically on a couple of data points. So in terms of net sales growth in digital, in core digital, what we are seeing is really twofold. One is we are seeing a strong performance of our courseware solutions. And we are seeing in addition a very strong performance of eBooks solution. And if you see it from the customer perspective, from the market perspective, that is actually what we would have expected in that there are a number of faculty, who are increasingly getting comfortable with the courseware solution and find out that actually it's not that difficult for them to set it up and they have significant benefits in terms of being able to monitor the classes, being able to customize the assignments, and customize the assessments to specific students in the class.

The eBook solution sees also a significant amount of uptake because it is kind of “the easier entry point into digital teaching” and the faculty might use some additional tools from the LMS to support the eBook, but we have seen a significant uptake where essentially faculty is saying and directing students to the use of the eBook. And as a result, we're seeing those two factors really driving an overall core digital performance that as you said is significantly higher than it's been historically.

Let me talk to the second question, Inclusive Access. Inclusive Access is something that we offer to the market like every other competitor is offering to the market. To put it in perspective though there are only a smaller number of institutions that is currently willing and interested in Inclusive Access. Wherever they are we offer it and we are certainly seeing an increase in this. But for instance, Inclusive Access in California, in the State of California is simply not allowed. And we are seeing a mixed picture across the different markets. So it is part of our – arsenal part of our portfolio, but it's not something that we're betting on exclusively.

The second aspect of Inclusive Access is that Inclusive Access really doesn't allow you to move market share whether whereas Cengage Unlimited, the offering of Cengage Unlimited really allows you to move market share and get adoption share from the competition, whereas Inclusive Access really cements market share, right. I mean, you win the adoption and then you actually go for better sell through because of Inclusive Access. So it's strategically a very different approach. As I said, we have both in our portfolio and if customers ask us, we more than happy to discuss Inclusive Access arrangement as we have. And Bob, maybe you can comment on Inclusive Access in a bit more detail.

And then lastly on enrollment, look, I think there are two factors at play. One is obviously the countercyclical nature of the recession that you alluded to. And I think that will provide some uplift in enrollment. At the same time, the structural issues that have hindered enrollment or lowered enrollment in the past are not gone. So, there are still questions that students have as to, you know, is it worthwhile? Isn't it too expensive for me to get this education right now? There are more alternatives right now in terms of certificates that are available, where you can get shorter courses for significantly less money that might serve the purpose.

And that's why I have said that the online skills business, which is currently centered around our Ed2Go asset is going to be critically important in the future because we will see an environment where students are not – only having one choice with which is either I go to college or I don't, but they will have multiple choices to acquire the necessary skills that they need and that they want to be competitive in the marketplace. So I think those will be countervailing. We are not making heroic assumptions around massive enrollment growth in the past, but we do think that there is a moderation of the decline that we have seen this year. Bob, anything specific you want to add to that?

Bob Munro

Hi, Sami. Perhaps just to give some shape. Last year, for the full year, our IA revenues were around $50 million Sami, and that's a full fiscal 2020. This year through the first half that sort of getting up towards $40 million, so we're seeing a good growth. But I think as you also hopefully saw in the pack in Cengage Unlimited institutional, which we – which is a true differentiated product, which drives as Michael says both share gains as well as sort of sell through. And the number of institutions that's now over 150, so up 50% compared to at the beginning of the year. So, a very good momentum there.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Swope with Robert W. Bair. You may proceed with your question.

Matt Swope

Yes. Good morning guys. Could we go back to the enrollment question, Michael? And I'm just curious even when you guys quote a number of 4% where that number comes from. And I have always understood you guys to have a little bit more of a weighting to community college. And I was wondering if you have an estimate of what the enrollment declines are like there.

Michael Hansen

Yes, Matt, happy to do this. So in fact, probably you mentioned this, this morning. So the source is The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. And they publish on a regular basis enrollment numbers. And in fact, this morning, they published the latest, which saw the undergraded enrollment running at 4.4% below last year, so still within that 4% – in that 4% ratio. Now, if you peel the onion, which you could do on their website, you can see that it's actually a very different scenario for between different school types where you see – the brunt of the decline is really in public two year community colleges, which saw a decline this year of close to 10%, 9.5%.

And I think that is symptomatic and a reflection also of that typically types of students that the community colleges serve and in particular, the social demographic background of these students. And frankly from a societal perspective, this is a very concerning and very worrying trend that we're seeing that those students where affordability really is a key factor in the decision as to whether they can attend college or not, and get the extra qualification or not, we're seeing a more significant decline in those enrollments in those schools.

And for us as a business, we are exposed more to freshmen obviously as you know based on the nature of our business and we are also – we have exposure to, as you said, due to the two year and the four year, it's fairly balanced relative to their relative share in the market. So for us, it's not an overexposure to the two year schools, but the trend overall in the two year community colleges is worrying. Bob, any additional color for Matt?

Bob Munro

No, I think that covers a lot.

Matt Swope

And Michael…

Bob Munro

Just say hustle hot off the press. Yes.

Matt Swope

And Michael does the online skills business complement that community college competency?

Michael Hansen

Absolutely, Matt. It does in the sense that what Ed2Go really does is it helps community colleges offer alternatives to students, who come to the community college, explore whether they want to enroll, but then decided for a variety of reasons, many of them, unfortunately, affordability driven not to do it. And then they can offer them an alternative and Ed2Go in some respects to borrow that phrase is the Intel inside. So they get referred to Ed2Go. They complete a course. They get a certificate, for instance medical coding or something like that, that will allow them at a much lower cost to get a skill that they need to effectively compete in the marketplace. And we're seeing that, as we said, with continued, right now, massive growth, but we are also very optimistic about the growth going forward into the future.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays. You may proceed with your question.

Nick Dempsey

Hi, good morning guys. I've got two questions. I'm going to have another go at enrollment, so I am afraid, first of all. So just, I mean, obviously it's been difficult this year to call enrollment. So everyone is struggled with that. When you're thinking about from this lower base still maybe some kind of modest decline in 2021 versus 2020, what are you basing that on? Are you basing that on some survey work you've done, some discussions with admissions teams, because honestly it feels like quite a big pool at this moment to make that suggestion. I'm just wondering what was given your thinking that

And the second question is, there is still quite a lot of Cengage print books out there in the channel, however print rental players going to think about pricing those books over the next few years, do you think, as they see print reducing in the mix overall And perhaps on the horizon, the death of print. So is there a risk that they offer those print books for rental at lower and lower prices, and that has an impact on the affordability of, say, Cengage Unlimited.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Yes. Nick, let me take the enrollment question first. So what we are basing our planning assumptions on is a combination of the data that we're seeing in the nature and the breakdown of the data that I referenced earlier. So where is it coming from? What are the root causes that people are not enrolling?

And then we're basing it also on the historical trends. So we had it earlier in this discussion that we've done a fairly in-depth analysis. How recessions have effected enrollments historically and what kind of uplift, and as we discussed before, generally, there is a counter cyclical effect, if there is higher unemployment in the United States. There is an increase in enrollment and we have modeled it out on that basis. There is a second factor or another factor here, which, frankly, doesn't have a lot of precedents which are students that have essentially decided to postpone enrollment, and we're doing this based on survey work and discussions with institutions as well.

And as we said in the call we would expect a number of those to them – to them enroll in subsequent semesters, particularly if there is a realistic chance that the pandemic is finally subsided. So it's a combination of factors and solstice that we used. But it is fair to say that we are probably being more on the conservative side, because we have seen the enrollment declines. If you just look over the last five years, continued to be very, very persistent in the market. So that's with regard to enrollment.

With regard to print books, look, I mean we said from the beginning that print books are becoming a lesser and lesser factor in the market and a lesser and lesser factor in our overall sales mix. We believe that what we have now is that the digital solutions, whether those are digital standalone solutions or whether that is Cengage Unlimited is such a compelling and such an affordable way for the students to get their materials that it really in most cases, beats all the other alternatives. So it's kind of a no brainer.

And I would compare it a little bit to what happened in the music industry when Spotify, with the streaming service, came on the market, they were, obviously, CD sales were affected and piracy, which was rampant in the music industry was affected. But, once there was a business model where people felt they got good value for their content consumption; piracy became a much more negligible factor and CDs gradually went away.

So we do believe that there will be price competition, but we believe that the digital offering right now is priced in a way particularly with Cengage Unlimited. That is very, very compelling. And as you know, we are in the rental business as well. If people want rental, we offer the rental, and we have resale agreement. But as I said, we would expect those to become less of a factor as digital is more and more compelling.

Nick Dempsey

That's great. Thanks, Michael. Thank you.

Michael Hansen

You're welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Arth Patel with Invesco. You may proceed with your question

Arth Patel

Hey, good morning. Obviously great to see the solid quarter. I wanted to follow-up on the digital kind of pricing piece. Two questions regarding that. You mentioned that average price declined by 5% in this year; was that primarily mixed driven or were there further kind of reductions to kind of standalone textbook pricing?

And the follow-up to that is like; obviously some of your competitors are also kind of positioning digital pricing to become a lot more affordable. Just to deal with kind of the new paradigm of where students want to or are willing to pay for textbooks. How do you think of Cengage Unlimited price point versus kind of those offerings? And do you think you might need to make cuts to kind of your standalone pricing to compete there?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Let me maybe start with the second question on first? And then hand it over to Bob with regard to the mix, the price decline that we're seeing? What this is driven by? Which is your first question? So on the second question; we are continuing to monitor very carefully, price developments in the market. At this point, we're not in a position to make any announcements around changes in prices.

But we have a very good handle on price sensitivity, what works and how we adjusting prices accordingly. And we'll continue to monitor that. But importantly, what we are seeing is the combination of a compelling digital product particularly that is compelling for both faculty and students at an affordable price at high-quality with great service to help in the transition to digital is a winning formula and people in particularly faculty is willing to adopt that, and students are willing to pay for that.

And frankly the alternative for them to scurry around to get all their course material to, buy a used book here, rent a books there, et cetera, is massively time-consuming and very frustrating for many of them as well. So it's also a convenience factor there that plays into it. So we feel that we are priced correctly in the current circumstances, but it's obviously a dynamic market environment and we'll continue to make changes in adjustments as warranted by the market and competitive moves.

Bob, do you want to talk to Arth's question around the mix that drove the price decline?

Bob Munro

Yes. Sure. It is principally mix that is driving the decline. And certainly, we haven't been discounting or feel the need to lower our sort of standard pricing. The two effects are in courseware, where we're seeing sort of courseware price compression as the mix changes from this continuing shift away from bundles, which higher price to Cengage Unlimited and standalone courseware.

Within the mix we're also seeing the impact of the very strong progress with institutional Cengage Unlimited and inclusive Access deals. And then the final piece of mix is some so the positive impact the books where we actually were able to put through a small price increase through this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. You may proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. Thanks for having the call and for all the color you've provided. I guess I'm just trying to understand as we look to next year and we kind of resume a more normal in-person learning environment; I'm just trying to understand how much of the margin benefit you've seen this year from the shift towards digital, maybe cannot would unwind and next year. Do you think that as we get to the in-person teaching that there will be some products that students have signed up for this year that they will no longer need and how that might flow through to your margins? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Joe, at the highest level, we don't think that is going to happen. There's really not been a large number of products that we can see any significant amount of our revenue where you said, oh, they only bought the product, because of the COVID situation. It was mostly that the faculty and the students got more comfortable with an ability to teach of course, both in a virtual online environment, as well as in an in-class environment. And they have seen this being successfully – successful particularly in this hybrid fashion.

And we don't believe that that is something that is just going to stay around for the COVID for the COVID and during the pandemic, but it is something that faculty and students will continue to use and, you know, have to be ready for, to do so. I think what we're seeing is more of a new normal in terms of the teaching materials and the mix as a result of our revenue that has taken hold in the market, rather than just products that are “pandemic related”, if there is, if that make sense.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's helpful. And just another question I had, I think I heard that you said the – you had about $9 million of inorganic revenues including the quarter from the Canada acquisition? Can you just confirm that is what you said the $9 million and also how much did this contribute to EBITDA?

Michael Hansen

Bob?

Bob Munro

Yes. So it was $9 million in the quarter. And effectively, it would have – the contribution to EBITDA was sort of a few million dollars. And, I think an important thing to bear in mind with calendar is Canada was previously served through a distribution arrangement with Nelson and we bought them after that business. So the incremental effect of the acquisition is relatively minor to sort of the $9 million that the business is somewhat larger than that. But we were getting revenue share in the prior year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. And if I can just squeeze in one more; can you just talk about the benefits of having your Gail business under the same umbrella as you're learning in international segments in any kind of synergies that exist from having all these businesses together?

Michael Hansen

Look, I think Joe; we have maintained that we are operating business units with a primary focus on the end markets. And there are obviously different level of synergies between the business out of you've mentioned the international business; the international business from a content and technology perspective is in many respect an extension of the U.S. higher ed business. So they are obviously very clear and very strong synergies.

Those are less pronounced with the Gail business, we are obviously using technology stacks shared between business units and we're using other shared services between business units, but the primary focus is really the different business units on their end markets and where it makes sense we are using assets across the different business units and the degree to which we do that differs by business unit. And that to be the case for quite a while, but we are strengthening wherever it makes sense, the use of shared assets across the business unit.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rob Vida with Elmwood. You may proceed with your question.

Rob Vida

Hi guys. Thanks for taking all the questions. Two quick ones hopefully. One, can you just discuss market share? I think some of your competitors also commented on positive market share. So where do you think you guys are taking market share from, is it from the secondary market? And I think one of your competitors said that, they view the fact that there's less print in circulation that will reduce some of the secondary rental market. Can you maybe talk about your thoughts on that and how it may impact you guys going forward?

Michael Hansen

Sure Rob. Happy to do this. So our source, and I think that's now been consistently used between all the large players. Is NPI in terms of the market share data? Now it's imperfect, as only six large publishers are actually contributing their data to NPI. With that caveat we are seeing the progression of market share, which is really adoption market share that we're talking about here. So this does not reflect the secondary by that. I mean used in rental market, which has become a very big factor as you know, as you follow the market historically.

So we are taking share both in adoptions from competitors, which is reflected by NPI as well as from the secondary market as particular the transition to digital makes – the digital offering way more compelling. And therefore students are less prone, as I mentioned earlier, to go out and scurry the market for used level book. So we believe those trends are going to continue that our competitive position is going to strengthen from an adoption perspective, but we are also going to see continued inroads into the secondary market due to the transition to digital.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Walker with Crédit Suisse. You may proceed with your question?

Matthew Walker

Thanks. Good afternoon. So two questions please. The first is on the market share gains; both you and Grohl have posted sizable gains over the last couple of years. Do you see that continuing? And if so, what will be the driver, I guess you'll say Cengage Unlimited?

And then the second question is on Open Access. OER, what's the sort state of OER in terms of their market share gains. Have they basically stopped making gains or are they still making incremental gains? How do you see OER progressing?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Matt, so I obviously cannot speak to any one of our competitors and you anticipated already, at least partly. We believe market share gains are – we have the opportunity to win market share, and again let me emphasize there are two types of market share. There is the adoption market share from our traditional competitors, and then there is the market share from the secondary market used and rental.

Used and rental, I think we all – all of the publishers across the board will continued share gains as digital will become more the norm rather than the exception in the market. In terms of adoption market share gains we feel very confident that a combination of our value proposition with Unlimited, but also coupled with superior service that I alluded to before will allow us to make – to make market share gains. And frankly, that that combination has proven to be very powerful, particularly in a time of significant disruption in the market, brought upon by the pandemic.

As to OER, I think we're seeing what we expected to see. I mean there continues to be progress of OER in certain pockets in the market. And there are certain use cases where OER is appropriate. And in fact, we have incorporate OER in some of our offerings as well. But what we are seeing is that the – a significant amount of faculty, the feedback is, well, it sounds good, but OER has never really free. In other words, we now – we the faculty have to spend time to update the material, to curate assessment questions, assessment items, et cetera. And that I think has proven to be a significant barrier to a more widespread penetration of OER.

So we take OER series as a competitor. We collaborate where it makes sense to collaborate. And we see this as you know, as a part of the market going forward. But in this industry, a lot of people always sort of declare something, the next best thing as it would take over. The reality is in this market, the progress is much more incremental and you have to be added for a long time to really have a meaningful impact on, on market share as evidenced by biologic trajectory over the last few years. So you know, we take it serious, but we're not – we're not faced by it.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of today's question-answer-session. I would like to turn this call back over to management for closing remarks.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Laura. And thanks everybody for your questions. We are looking forward to updating you again in about three month's time. But we appreciate your continued engagement, and we'll talk too many of you in the meantime. I'm sure. Take care. Bye-Bye

Bob Munro

Thanks everybody. Bye.

Operator

Thank you for joining us today. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time.