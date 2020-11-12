Source: Barron's

The pandemic has caused business activity to free-fall, which has also hurt railroad traffic. Things are looking up for the railroad industry and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) following clinical trials demonstrated a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) showed strong efficacy. In Q3, Canadian Pacific reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 6% Y/Y, and up 4% sequentially.

The pandemic amplified headwinds for railroads that materialized last year. For the first 44 weeks of the year, cumulative rail traffic for Canadian railroads fell 6.2% Y/Y. Rail traffic could bounce once the economy fully reopens next year. In Q3, Canadian Pacific's rail traffic fell 7%, while average selling price ("ASP") rose 2%. Over half of the company's major product segments experienced revenue declines.

On a combined basis, Grain, Energy and Intermodal represented more than 64% of total revenue, up from 62% in the year earlier period. Grain revenue was up 12% on a 17% rise in carloads and a 4% decline in ASP. Canadian Pacific benefited from record Grain volumes during the quarter. Revenue from Energy, Chemicals, Plastics fell 16% Y/Y on a 30% decline in volume and 20% increase in ASP. COVID-19 caused volumes to decline, so the opposite could be true if the economy eventually picks up. Intermodal revenue fell 6% on an 8% decline in carloads and 2% increase in ASP. The completion of a customer contract hurt volume during the quarter.

Canadian Pacific's carloads fell 7% Y/Y. Only three of its major product categories experienced increases in volume.

Carloads for Grain rose in the double-digit percentage range. Carloads fell for both Energy, Chemicals, Plastics and Intermodal. Grain volume may not be able to maintain its robust growth even after the economy reopens. Meanwhile, volume for other product segments will likely benefit once the pandemic subsides. That's a long-winded way of saying Canadian Pacific's carloads could get a bump by Q1 2021.

Canadian Pacific hiked prices 2%, which demonstrated a level of pricing power not realized by other railroads. Four of the company's nine product categories experienced rising prices.

Canadian Pacific is one of the few railroads that were able to enjoy pricing power amid the pandemic. The ability to hike prices after the economy reopens could help drive outsized revenue growth vis-a-vis the competition.

Operating Ratio Was Stellar

Canadian Pacific has maintained its efficiency, despite the loss of scale. An operating ratio of sub-60% is considered stellar, and the company delivered again. Canadian Pacific reported a 58.2% operating ratio, an increase of over 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense rose 8% Y/Y due to increases in stock-based compensation:

From an operating ratio perspective, we knew we had some headwinds to overcome sequentially, with fuel lag and year-over-year with stock comp, but our team of railroaders exceeded expectations in their ability to control costs and deliver operationally. On the quarter, with volumes down 6%, stock-base comp headwind of 220 basis points and a casualty headwind of 60 basis points, the operating ratio increased 210 basis points to 58.2%. The underlying railroad continues to run extremely well. As we sit here three weeks into the quarter, I remain confident we'll finish the year strong and with the best ever Q4 operating ratio.

Compensation was the largest expense bucket at 35% of total operating expenses. If the company can get compensation expense under control, then its operating ratio could be even more impressive in Q4.

Fuel costs were $140 million, down 33% Y/Y. This was a function of better management of Canadian Pacific's assets and falling fuel costs. Purchased services, the second largest expense item (25% of total operating costs), fell about 1%. Total operating costs declined 2%, which was much less than the 6% decline in revenue.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $974 million declined 8% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 52%, down about 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. There could be an opportunity to cut into purchased services costs. However, until the economy fully reopens, EBITDA could face more headwinds.

CP Still Appears Overvalued

Financial markets have been buoyed by stimulus from policymakers and central bankers. The prospects of an effective vaccine from Pfizer and others have sent financial markets even higher. Investors have a right to be bullish. Rail traffic should rise as the economy continues to reopen, but is that upside already priced into the stock? Canadian Pacific has an enterprise value of $67 billion and trades at 16.7x EBITDA. The company has pricing power and is well-run and highly-efficient. I believe the upside from the potential rising rail traffic is already priced into the shares.

Conclusion

CP's outlook has brightened, yet the upside appears priced in. I rate the stock a hold.