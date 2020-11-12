Acreage Holdings, Inc's (ACRGF) Management on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Acreage Holdings third quarter conference call. Joining me today are Bill Van Faasen, our Interim Chief Executive Officer and Glen Leibowitz, our Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being recorded and will be archived on our Investor Relations website at investors.acreageholdings.com. Today's call contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Any such statements should be taken in conjunction with cautionary statements in our press release and risk factor discussions in our public filings found on SEDAR and EDGAR, as well as our investor website. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today and we assume no obligation to update them.

I want to touch briefly on a change to our earnings reporting process that will take place beginning with our fourth quarter 2020 earnings cycle. We will still post our earnings press release and financial slide after the market. Additionally, we'll post management's prerecorded discussion on the quarter. We will then host a live conference call for question-and-answers with analyst the following morning at 8:30 AM as usual. We believe this is a more efficient use of both our time and our analysts time and gives our analysts and investors quicker access to all of the information.

Now, for your future scheduling purposes, our fourth quarter earnings release financial slides and prerecorded management discussion is tentatively scheduled to be issued after the market close on March 9, 2021 and our live Q&A with analyst is the morning of March 10th, 2021.

I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Van Faasen

Thank you, Steve and good morning, everyone. It's been a very busy quarter for everyone at Acreage and I'm pleased to be able to update our shareholders on some of the progress on our refocused strategy. As indicated in the third quarter earnings release we issued last night. Our plan is working. Our fundamental continue to improve both sequentially and year-over-year. We made significant balance sheet improvements and we delivered some tangible wins across our entire operations group including our brand portfolio, dispensary openings and cultivation build outs and expansions.

The cannabis industry continues to adapt and thrive in the new normal world of operating in a pandemic. Acreage like the rest of industry continues to experience higher sales levels than before COVID related quarantine protocols were implemented. I'm pleased that Acreage is able to report improving fundamentals when so many businesses and other consumer and retail sectors continue to struggle.

Before going into details in our third quarter I want to briefly touch on last week's election results. At the federal level, our internal view has always been regardless of which party won the Presidential election or control the House and Senate. The momentum was building faster than ever toward federal permissibility for cannabis. We congratulate President-elect Biden on his win and look forward to his team's leadership on cannabis reform policy.

It is now clear that the balance of power in the Senate won't be determined until January 2021. Regardless of the outcome, we believe there is a stronger path for federal cannabis reform measures in 2021 with Montana and South Dakota two traditionally Republican states approving adult-use measures thus adding cannabis-friendly Republicans to the plus column. While it is still not clear what federal reform could look like we believe less progressive bills such as SAFE Banking and STATES Act having much better chance of passage than more progressive bills such the MORE Act.

Turning our focus upon the state level. The momentum for 50-state legalization continued as two states voted the legalized new cannabis programs while three more voted to expand their existing programs. Mississippi legalized a new medical cannabis program and South Dakota became the first state to approve a new adult use program without first approving a medical program. This brings the total number of states with a legal cannabis program from 33 to 35.

In addition to South Dakota, Arizona, Montana and New Jersey passed adult-use cannabis measures expanding the total number of states with adult-use programs from 11 to 15. We're truly excited about New Jersey which we've always seen as a significant growth driver for Acreage and now with the passing of adult-use. We have enormous optimism for its continued contributions to our financials. Perhaps even more importantly, we see New Jersey as the catalyst to prompt other New England and Mid-Atlantic states to pass adult-use.

New York's Governor, Cuomo has stated he will include adult-use tax revenues in his next budget. Which if this would occur would expand the total number of states with adult-use programs to 16. We believe this trend in the North East will continue as we anticipate Pennsylvania and Connecticut will also join the adult-use ranks [ph] as both are exploring new revenue streams to fill revenue voids left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the scoreboard watchers today 70% of the states in US covering 56% of the total population have approved legal cannabis programs. Without a doubt, the momentum is building faster than ever with respect to broad social acceptance of legal cannabis. The next six to nine months will be very exciting for the US cannabis industry to say the least. In the meantime, we remain steadfast in executing our refocus strategy and accelerating our path to profitability.

Now moving onto our third quarter highlights. We ended the third quarter with 28 operational dispensaries. Additionally, our same store sales growth was 36%, the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit comp growth. During the quarter, our transaction growth accelerated the 14% while our average check growth on a comparable basis was 20%. Since our last call, we completed construction and opened our Chicago Illinois dispensary at the end of the third quarter. And just this week, our Shrewsbury, Massachusetts dispensary also open to sell adult-use cannabis.

We have received local municipality approval on our third dispensary in Williamstown, New Jersey and we're just awaiting final state approval to begin full scale construction. The opening of our Williamstown dispensary will complete our vertically integrated build-out for New Jersey at the maximum allowable under current laws. During the third quarter, we continue expanding our house of brands. We launched several new high CBD products under our Innocent brand in Illinois, while our partners in Ohio continued their amazing performance with the roll of the new Botanist spraying products and form factors.

As you know, we recently made a joint announcement with Canopy Growth regarding our exciting plans to launch Canopy's cannabis infused beverages in Illinois and California next summer. We're making progress towards achieving that goal and will update you once we have something more definitive to announce. We are continuing to build out our wholesale business at an accelerated pace.

We ended the third quarter with reported wholesale revenue mix of about 25% which was in line with our full year target. While wholesale revenue mix continues to exceed our internal expectations for 2020. We believe we still have significant opportunity to expand as we operationalize additional cultivation and processing capability in Illinois, New Jersey and New York. We expect our continued focus will lead to incremental sales growth and margin expansion in our wholesale business overtime.

Let me now briefly touch on a few key state updates. First in Illinois, we opened our second adult-use dispensary in Chicago's, West Loop district and the sales trends are exceeding our expectations. Within our cultivation facility, we began operating in three new growing rooms which will help us support the market demand. As I mentioned earlier, we expanded our lineup of CBD, THC edibles under the Innocent brand including chocolate dipped pretzel bites and two new flavors of edibles; peanut butter and peanut butter and honey.

In New York, we launched new Botanist products into our retail channel including the boost line of vape cartridges. These new vape cartridges features multiple strains including the boost Indica 20 to 1 THC, CBD ratio and the boost hybrid Indica Sativa blend. And thus with, all Botanist branded products these vape cartridges contain 100% cannabis oil and terpenes and contain no additives for cutting [indiscernible].

Finally, I'd like to touch on Ohio again. Our partners continue to lead the state in terms of retail sales and progress toward full vertical integration. Based on disclosures by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, we believe our partners remain number one in terms of retail market share. The cultivation facility construction was completed after a delay due to the pandemic while they pass their final inspection. They're awaiting the physical piece of paper from the state to put their first plantings into the ground. Once that happens, that will be the trigger event we need to apply to the state for license transfer of the cultivation processing and wholesale operations.

In the meantime, our partners continued to expand The Botanist branded offerings in the third quarter with the new lemon candy gummi flavor that contains 20 milligrams of THC. Additionally, they expanded their Botanist cocobites line up with four additional flavors. Before turning the call over to Glen. I would like to give a brief update on our refocus strategy. On the divestiture front, we previously announced the pending sale of our Maryland dispensary.

We remained engaged in discussions and marketing efforts for our operations and assets in Florida, Oregon, California and Michigan. As we stated last quarter, eliminating these assets from our income statement will improve our financials. Additionally, since our last call we strengthened our balance sheet by retiring our short-term bridge loans and replacing them with lower interest long-term debt.

And finally, as seen in our press release last night. We continue to report improving operational and financial fundamentals. While there is much work to do, I'm pleased with our progress in just six short months and I look forward to continuing to report improvements in the future. That concludes my prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to Glen for his financial discussion.

Glen Leibowitz

Thank you, Bill and good morning, everyone. Last night we reported our third quarter 2020 results. Our reported revenue was $31.7 million which was an increase of 42% year-over-year. This increase was primarily driven by growth in our Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. On a sequential basis, our reported revenues grew 17% versus the second quarter of 2020. The reacceleration in our sequential revenue growth is noteworthy given our recent closure and divestiture of underperforming dispensaries.

Our same store sales growth of 36% in our dispensaries and the strength of our ramping wholesale business are currently offsetting those closed or divested dispensaries. Gross profit was $13.5 million which was an increase of 39% year-over-year driven primarily by our revenue growth. Gross margin was 42.5% which was an 80 basis point decrease year-over-year. But 110 basis point increase sequentially. Keep in mind, we have a sizable one-time wholesale opportunity in Massachusetts in the third quarter of 2019 which is creating an artificially high gross margin a year ago period making our wholesale mix, this quarter look artificially lower, comparatively.

I would note on a two-year basis, our wholesale mix has accelerated every quarter throughout the year inline with our expectations and validating the significant effort we're putting behind this higher margin business. EBITDA was a loss of $32.3 million which was a significant improvement versus our EBITDA loss of $46.1 million compared to the same quarter last year. Our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $6.9 million which was generally in line with our second quarter 2020 results and a significant improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Before discussing our partners results, I wanted to provide some additional information on a change in our financial disclosures. As you recall, we recently became an SEC filer and as you know, SEC filers are held to a different accounting and disclosure standard IFRS. During our two years as a public company, we have continually benchmarked against industry peers and the blue-chip retail and CPG companies to push for conservative and transparent disclosure reporting in the cannabis industry.

Our benchmarking in part led us to believe that disclosing managed and pro forma results was not best-in-class methodology with our SEC peer group and thus we no longer present managed or pro forma results. However, we will continue to present selected financial results of our managed service agreement or consulting agreement entities. As we feel, it is important for analyst and investors to understand the potential impact of consolidating those entities when state and local regulations allow.

As you likely noticed in our earnings release and our financial presentation. Our managed entity disclosures will be on a standalone basis and no longer bridged with our reported GAAP financials. With that out of the way, let me briefly touch on our managed entities financial results before I turn it over to Bill. During the quarter, our managed entities combined to generate $17 million in net sales which is a 79% increase versus a year ago period even without New Jersey driven by a combination of same store sales growth of 22% as well as new dispensary growth in Ohio.

On a geographic basis, the Midwest and West showed the strongest year-over-year growth which more than offset the transitional impact of New Jersey moving from a managed entity to our consolidated results. Our managed entities EBITDA of $4.7 million also showed significant year-over-year improvements from a loss of $600,000. The primary drivers of our partner EBITDA improvement versus a year ago period was driven by the Midwest and New England. While we no longer report proforma results it is easy to see why we're so excited about the potential of consolidating these great operators in the future.

To that end, with Maine beginning to sell adult-use cannabis in this current fourth quarter. We'll begin consolidating our adult-use results. Additionally, we expect to consolidate Ohio's wholesale business in the spring of 2021 and the retail dispensaries in the fall of 2021.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to Bill for his concluding comments.

Bill Van Faasen

Thank you, Glen. Before opening the call for questions I wanted to thank our shareholders once again for your overwhelming support of the amended arrangement with Canopy Growth. Your continued long-term support and patience during these challenging times is greatly appreciated by our executive team and our entire Board of Directors. I'm truly humbled by your continued support. Finally, I'd like to thank our Acreage employees across the entire country who continue to work so hard to grow process and deliver cannabis products to those who needed during these challenging times.

With that, I'll have the operator open the line for questions.

So I just wanted to dig in a little bit on the adjusted EBITDA loss, please. Given that you did post recently good sequential revenue growth. I would have hope to have seen a little bit of operating leverage in particular given your commentary last quarter around eliminating $30 million to $35 million in annualized EBITDA losses not entirely in 2020. But does that target still hold because it doesn't seem like the improvement or the lack thereof in the quarter would suggest, that it does, thanks.

Glen Leibowitz

Hi Vivien, this is Glen. Thanks for the question. Yes, we still believe that trend is of focus. As we've mentioned there's still a couple of quarters of work we need to do on our business plan and this is second innings I guess is a good way to describe it. So yes, we still continue to believe that we'll be able to meet those targets that we previously messaged.

Vivien Azer

Okay, that's great and then my follow-up please. Is on the commentary around Pennsylvania, we too are hopeful that Pennsylvania can pass adult-use legislation but the reality is, the Governor has consistently been supportive and it's been a Republic control state legislature and while votes are still being counted. It doesn't look like the Democrats are taking majority in either Chamber at the State Assembly. So I'm just curious what drives your confidence in calling our Pennsylvania, please. Thanks.

Bill Van Faasen

Well Vivien, I think the reality all these states are facing with regard to revenue short falls. At some level it's going to end up tipping them and we were being confident that Jersey flipping, New York flipping and the shortfalls of revenue in Pennsylvania will change the tenor of the conversation in Pennsylvania.

Vivien Azer

Understood. Thanks very much.

The next question comes from Bill Kirk of MKM Partners. Please go ahead.

Bill Kirk

I've a follow-up there on Vivien's first question on profitability. I guess the previous timeline on profitability was talking about short order and now first half 2020. And I guess is the different timeline or the different phrasing, is that just the definitional change going from proforma adjusted EBITDA speak to now going to core profitability speak so just the definitional change on the timeline rather than an operational change?

Glen Leibowitz

Bill, why don't I give a little bit of context?

Bill Van Faasen

Sure.

Glen Leibowitz

And then if you wanted to give more information. So as we look to build out some of the states we mentioned Illinois is a big initiative for us. The key there is getting facility built out and that's taken a little bit longer than we anticipated. So to the extent that we can get that location built out and provide product now to retail in that space Chicago, the one retail that we just recently opened, that's where we're going to start to see some improved margin as well as overall revenue. So that's some of the drivers. There's some other instances such as those, the Massachusetts story also is going to play heavily into their profitability as well. So those are the two big opportunities that are going to shape our short-term transition. So there was just like delays and that's what causing maybe a bit of shift and generally still positive in the trajectory that we're on.

Bill Kirk

Okay and on Massachusetts with your another store coming on and another store being able to do add adult-see. What does the leverage look like in that market? What did you have in terms of stranded cost now that are going to be over what I imagine significant sales bump?

Glen Leibowitz

Sorry Bill I didn't understand the question. You mean stranded cost [indiscernible]?

Bill Kirk

Well I guess cost that did not have corresponding sales now that the market is larger. Right, I guess how much leverage is in the Massachusetts market now that you can service more types of customers?

Glen Leibowitz

Okay. I mean that's going to be more of a volume conversation. So the rent in those locations were fixed. Yes obviously as we can scale significantly now that we have adult-use on two locations. We're going to see how they see a lot operating leverage on those stores and the cultivation. In along the timeline, we have been doing wholesale, out of our cultivation facility in Massachusetts. But of the last quarter or so, we've been holding back our production products for the anticipation of retail for us to come online. So that's what you're seeing some in the numbers as I mentioned in my prepared comments. But the cost to carry in Massachusetts was not significant. But it's going to be an opportunity for us to launch and catapult our revenue and profitability now that we're vertically integrated and we'll have that volume out of those two retails stores.

Bill Kirk

Perfect, thank you. I'll hop back in the queue.

Bill Van Faasen

Bill, if I could just add and Glen might be able to add to this. The near-term focus is been getting our nine core states to EBITDA positive and we've done that now. So on all the nine core states we're EBITDA positive and that's an important achievement on our way to profitability.

Glen Leibowitz

And I guess the other point there is, as soon as we can divest that will just obviously be additive to the bottom line in those non-core states.

Your next question comes from Aaron Gray of Alliance Global. Please go ahead.

Aaron Gray

So first one from me is kind of just looking at the wholesale business. Right. So sequentially it is up a little bit, but looks like most of the sequential increase was driven by retail. So I want to ask question in terms of where you're at now in terms of your capital because I know some of the money you received from Canopy Cony [ph] B [ph] used for your hemp business. So I wanted to ask your question in terms of allocation of capital for expanded cultivation in some of your key markets and where you guys are focused just given where the capital markets are today and how you're thinking about allocating those dollars spent because obviously what we're seeing a lot in the industry is kind of that scaling of wholesale business is really where you can start to drive some EBITDA margin expansion and growth. Thank you.

Glen Leibowitz

Sure, thanks Aaron. Bill It's okay I'll t'ed it up within a few, if any. Yes, Aaron. So as we released last [indiscernible] so additional capital coming in from $28 million senior secured financing at longer term tenor which is extremely helpful. So capital and cash balance is good for now. We always continue to optimize our balance sheet and see whether it's the best cost to capital. To the second part of your question, where do we want to deploy that capital? I just have two words. New Jersey.

With adult-use passing from the voters now owning that license completely. We see a significant opportunity there, so we're already working operationally since we've acquired that license to conform that to our processes. And secondarily, where there is opportunity to expand where we have a third retail that we're working on in the state as well as cultivation built out potentially that we're looking into, that's going to be our near-term focus to prepare for whatever regulations have in store for the New Jersey market.

And then secondarily is Pennsylvania, it's still a very competitive marketplace and we do have a very attractive product offerings that are continue to be sold at each harvest. But you need to keep pace, I know there's competitors that are continually expanding and opening up facility. So with highest THC count in the state we want to continue to take care of the patients in that state with our products, that they seem to love. So there is a background projects that we're working on to expand in Pennsylvania as well. Those are two short-term cultivation capital focused projects.

There's a couple of smaller projects on the retail front that we're working on. But those are the two main focus and those two are for now the New Jersey and as well as the Pennsylvania for now are not significant capital investments. They're kind of tuck-in or tweaks to our existing facilities. But there is opportunities for large expansions which we're also contemplating as well depending on capital availability and opportunity in the future.

Aaron Gray

Thanks for that color, that's super helpful. And then just wanted to come back on Massachusetts. I know you mentioned how you kind of held back potentially having some wholesale revenue during the quarter in anticipation of the adult-use stores coming online and congrats on those. But just wanted to kind of take a look at that market in general because we have seen more retail stores coming online which has just brought down the average revenue per store which can certainly be impacted by location. But kind of by our work, it seems like wholesale market still remains pretty robust out there. So wanted to get your take on, how you're looking at the wholesale market versus your own retail now, you do have the ability stores open. Do you now plan for most of your product coming out of your vehicles facing to be specifically for your retail stores or will you still have some for the wholesale market there as well? Thank you.

Glen Leibowitz

Good question. Yes. Agreed there's going to be some competition in Massachusetts. But we're in Leicester, which is the second largest city in Massachusetts so we think that there's still going to be significant opportunity for that store as well as the Shrewsbury store. So I know there'll be some competition, but I think in general it is going to be some significant opportunity for us comparatively, as versus as a medical store. Secondarily on the wholesale, I would say about 95% of our production from that facility is going to our retail. There'll be a small amount of production that could go wholesale but obviously for us its - margin is going to be to sell through our retail. So to the extent, if I can sell as much as I can through the retail happy to do that. But if there's some one-off opportunities we'll take it. But I don't anticipate much and it's fairly $2 million in that neighborhood up to five, that we would look to wholesale.

Aaron Gray

Great, thank you.

The next question comes from Matt Bottomley of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Matt Bottomley

Just going back to capital allocation here. Just wondering if I can get a little more granularity based on your current cash balance, how much of that is sort of allocated to debt service over the next 12 months and then of the remaining portion of cash, any other granularity on how much of that as a ratio might be New Jersey. Obviously, that's a very nascent market by the infrastructure that's currently built out and only 12 operators. So I imagine there's a good opportunity there to get going on production expansion. So any sort of maybe goal posting of actual quantum's or ratios of your current cash that's going to go towards those two things.

Glen Leibowitz

Yes, good question Matt. I think you need to factor in to the analysis. There's also conversations on asset liquidation that we're working on. We have nothing currently to announce on this call. But we're in very deep and long conversations on some transactions which could return again, can't disclose the amounts. But there could be some chunky amounts of cash coming back from those assets sales and that's where we'll see some additional investments back into the business.

So I'd say capital allocation in New Jersey is probably for the short-term, could be somewhere in the $5 million to $4 million neighborhood. Pennsylvania is a small number right now, less than a $1 million to do a little expansion there. So these are small dollars. If we're talking about bigger opportunities those will manifest themselves on the asset sales because we'll have significant capital deployed and reinvestment in business.

Matt Bottomley

That's helpful. Thank you. And then just on Massachusetts again, just bit of wonky state in the last couple of quarters here. So in Q2, we had a lot of forced retail closures. You're expecting some operators that have larger outsized exposure on retail there to see a good bump in Q3. So if you look at sort of 11% top line growth from your managed, your partner revenue overall. How much of that might be being impacted by that dynamic or is that something given your wholesale penetration that didn't impact you guys as much. Just wondering, if there's anything I need to sort of adjust for an expectations of next quarter growth based on the dynamics in that state.

Glen Leibowitz

So Massachusetts for us was reasonably small from a wholesale perspective comparatively. I mean I think our total GAAP revenue about 25% for the quarter was wholesale revenue. So then sub-dividing that between Pennsylvania between Massachusetts so a significant amount of that wholesale comes from Pennsylvania so pretty small sliver that's coming from Massachusetts. I would I mean - the opportunity here is for the retail to take us in jettison because we're expecting to see some pretty good opportunities in the state. So I would look at it as a smaller scope on wholesale revenue in Massachusetts on a go forward basis.

Matt Bottomley

Perfect and then just last from me. Any potential retail openings in the pipeline in the next couple of quarters, whether it's leases you've already signed or additional dispensaries that could come obviously, that's not priority given your previous messaging on the right sizing and obviously capital allocation to cultivation production expansion. But anything one off that we might expect in the next six months.

Glen Leibowitz

Yes, I think we've messaged third location in New Jersey that we're working on so that should be earlier to mid-2021. We're thinking about something in Connecticut, maybe a relocation of one of the stores and that's what we're focused on for the next six months. So there's just couple of opportunities there.

Matt Bottomley

Great, thank you.

The next question comes from Graeme Kreindler from VIII Capital. Please go ahead.

Graeme Kreindler

I was just wondering if you can provide us with an update on the hemp CBD initiative and what's the following advance from Canopy. Any sort of update on what the expected plans or timing or how that capital will be deployed in the near medium-term? Thanks.

Bill Van Faasen

Glen, go ahead.

Glen Leibowitz

Yes Graeme thanks for the question this morning. So still we have a plan that we're still looking operationalized [ph] as still opportunities that we're assessing to start to execute on. I think we've mentioned previously about store-in-store concepts or even engaging a white label type situation for wholesale. There's a couple of pieces that we're still trying to put together sourcing of product. Obviously, we're not growing or cultivating the hemp or CBD isolate so that's something we need to work through with supply chain and then figure out next steps on that. So we're still evolving the strategy and who we're working with and how we're going to actually execute on. So I think we'll probably have an update in the next quarter or two as we continue to shape the plan and move to execution. But nothing as of yet to discuss.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay understood and then just as a follow-up, to discuss the announcement about Acreage launching THC infused beverages under the Canopy brands there, next summer, mentioning specifically about starting with adult-use markets in Illinois and California. So I guess number one just wondering in terms of what sort of investment is involved in that. Is there going to be investment above and beyond the existing assets in those states. And also just wondering, for California given that it was mentioned as part of the states where you might look to divest in assets, how does going into that market with the beverage, would that take more of an asset-light approach in the event that you've an active divestiture there? Thanks.

Glen Leibowitz

Good questions, Graeme. So we're still fine tuning some of the structures that we have, so we obviously have Illinois cultivation facility that we mentioned that we're building out, so that just going to now - we're going to have to just tweak some of the design plans to address the beverage processing that we're working and then secondarily in California. The way we look at the beverage line at least in California is more of a specialty product, don't look at it as sort of that retail traditional cultivation type of mindset. So yes, we do have a building that we still have a lease on that we're now modifying to handle the beverage production for that state. And the cost are - with equipment and all the rest it's somewhere in - it could be per location could be a $2 million build out to accommodate and then the equipment is probably another $5 million or so million dollars. So the capital deployment will come as that's necessary to keep in line with the timeline for production and then ultimately for product release in those states.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, understood. That's it from me. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Pablo Zuanic of Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Pablo Zuanic

Glen, can I just ask first housekeeping question? So if I look at your second quarter consolidated sales $27 million and then your consolidated in New Jersey that's probably $4 million to $5 million, that gets you $31 million, $32 million and that's what you reported pretty much.

Glen Leibowitz

Yes.

Pablo Zuanic

So just remind us, what we should adjust for in terms of the businesses that were sold or does that mean sequentially the other consolidated states didn't grow much? Thanks.

Glen Leibowitz

Yes, it's important to note that on a GAAP basis obviously once the stores are closed or we're divesting revenue is not accreting. But to the point, is overall revenue has grown which is showing yes the stores that we divested from were closed. Those revenues are not accumulating in the quarter. But then the flipside is that, we've had some significant upticks in the existing and the platform that's going forward and the retail that's going forward, so that's the messaging inside the numbers so that's what you're seeing.

Pablo Zuanic

Right, but can you quantify the number for the businesses that were sold, that were not booked this quarter or not?

Glen Leibowitz

Actually - on a run rate from a divestiture perspective. They were probably around $3 million to $4 million a quarter currently - at least, that's where they were trending.

Pablo Zuanic

All right, thank you. And then just I guess we could picture in terms of New Jersey, just comment on your view about how the recreational program could be implemented. So you have three licenses right three stores. Does that mean that you're going to open three more housing [indiscernible]? What color can you share in that regard and the capacity expansion right now it's really more for the medical demand or anticipating the rec side also? And if you can quantify, is it like doubling, tripling capacity in New Jersey just some color there? Thank you.

Glen Leibowitz

Maybe I'll just I'll address the second halves of your question, Pablo. So the production that we're looking to do could be about 30% out of New Jersey and then again this is just some just systematic and tailoring it to the Acreage operational policies and procedures, so that's just kind of an easy win, if you will. Secondarily, it's going to be production that we're going to start to yield probably by December, early January and so we know what the timeline is for New Jersey. Yes it will be for medical market. But I constantly get phone calls from my friends out in the industry looking for products. I think New Jersey even as a medical market is product strapped. So to the extent that anyone has an extra capacity there's definitely wholesale opportunities right now and from what I've seen it's about $3,000 plus a pound. So it's pretty interesting opportunity.

And I don't know Bill, if we have any specific update on regulations. I haven't seen or I haven't heard. But I don't know if there's anyone or any other discussions out there that I haven't heard.

Bill Van Faasen

Yes, I don't either Glen.

Pablo Zuanic

No, that's fine. Thank you. And just one follow-up and I know this is a question more for Canopy Growth, right? And I guess investors that are buying your stock, are thinking they're going to be charged based on their offer. But if we just think in terms of fundamentals. The industry, some of your peers will raise capital [indiscernible] $1 billion others also to consolidate the industry continue to expand, right. But in your case maybe [indiscernible] strong in that sense, Canopy could do things on their own in various states. In your case, maybe what about just managing what you unless Canopy and yourselves decide to make a major capital raise to continue to expand. Can you give some color in that regard? I understand it's a question more for Canopy. But if you can give some color, it will help. Thanks.

Glen Leibowitz

Yes, let me address some of the statements. So the Canopy through our plan of arrangement with them and the amendment that we just completed. There are restrictions with Canopy and who they can interact with. We do hold their licensing in the United States for the most part. There is some opportunities, if it's not a significant portion of our revenue in a particular state that can work with someone else. But that doesn't seem, that seems highly unlikely. And as far as capital and hemp strong our focus and is still and we have messaged in the last couple of quarters. We needed to make some business decisions to laser focus and continue to have a business that is positive EBITDA that is a strong company that generates its own ultimately positive cash flow and that's in line with how the Canopy folks think about their business as David and Mike Lee the CFO. They're very number focused and that's how we've been looking at our business as well.

I think it's a good partnership and I think we're moving in the right direction collectively. As we've always messaged there is no direct line on THC business from funding and that all has to come from Acreage and its ability to raise capital. Until there is federal changes or banking changes from federal perspective or even federal permissibility and then once we've become part of Canopy that obviously is a different conversation. But until that happens, we're still operating in the same environment that everyone else is in the space.

Pablo Zuanic

Great, thank you.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. The conference has now also concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation and you may now disconnect.