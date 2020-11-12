The company's 2020 earnings are likely to surprise on the upside, and there is further traction in 2021 which is yet to be priced in.

The huge decline in Quidel's (QDEL) stock price on 9-Nov has been absurd. Apparently, the rationale has been due to the announcement by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), which are apparently competitors in the space. However, Pfizer and BioNTech are vaccine producers rather than diagnostics producers which is Quidel's focus. In fact, Quidel is well positioned as diagnostics will remain important even as vaccines for COVID-19 are produced since some patients may not display overt COVID-19 symptoms. Furthermore, Quidel has a broad range of diagnostics for other ailments apart from those related to COVID-19, and the risk for COVID-19 to mutate into COVID-20 or COVID-n remains. Finally, Quidel has diagnostics for other persistent strains of ailments, such as tests to differentiate between flu and SARS-CoV-2. Now that we have discussed the absurdity of the massive sell down on Quidel on 9-Nov, the big question is whether its fundamentals justify pre-selldown levels.

Industry dynamics and Quidel's relative value proposition

Quidel's quasi-competitors include the likes of Myriad Genetics (MYGN), although diagnostics revenues have been lagging since it does not compete on COVID-19 testing, but focuses on hereditary testing. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a closer competitor to Quidel since it provides coronavirus tests and also provides oncology diagnostics but rose on the Pfizer and BioNTech announcement. Qiagen (QGEN), an even closer competitor to QDEL, which also competes on coronavirus diagnostics, fell on 9-Nov following the Pfizer and BioNTech announcement on a vaccine. However, the fall in Qiagen's share price of close to 7.8% was much less than Quidel's 28.2%, partly due to their emphasis on growth beyond COVID-19. Management discussed Quidel's other core products during the 3Q2020 earnings release, and after all, there are bottlenecks in ramping up capacity for COVID-19 test kits, which suggests that the company is not in a position of overcapacity simply for the COVID-19 diagnostics business. Meanwhile, other European stocks such as Diasorin and Biomerieux fell 18% and 15% respectively in Italy and France respectively, following the Pfizer and BioNTech announcement. Therefore, versus peers, Quidel's stock price has underperformed the industry for COVID-19 diagnostics companies by a huge margin of at least 10%, which makes it an attractive relative value play.

Peer comparison

Quidel's investment case is not only boosted on its overreaction and underperformance versus peers (of at least USD1bn market capitalization) but also its compelling fundamentals.

Before discussing its valuation based on P/E, let's have a look at indicators of the quality of Quidel's management. As shown in the below table, Quidel has low leverage, with a debt/equity ratio of just 0.14 versus the industry average of 0.38. Return on invested capital (ROIC) is the highest amongst peers, at 47.2%, compared to the average of 15.1%.

With regards to valuation, price-to-sales is not demanding, at 8.8 times which is a 5% discount compared to the average of 9.3 times; similarly, current and forward P/E ratios are low, at a 45% and 48% discount against peers.

Peer comparison of Quidel with other diagnostics companies

P/E 2021 P/E Price/sales Debt/equity ROIC (%) TTM Net income (billions) Quidel 23.9 6.8 8.8 0.14 47.2 0.37 Exas Negative earnings Negative earnings 13.7 0.73 -10.0 -0.33 Qiagen 57.1 19.4 6.5 0.66 5.4 0.19 Diasorin 48.9 12.5 0.03 22.0 0.24 Biomerieux 44.7 4.9 0.33 10.9 2.88 Average 43.7 13.1 9.3 0.38 15.1 0.67

Source: Morningstar.com, marketwatch.com, nasdaq.com, reuters.com; author's own calculations.

Quidel in the news

The ROIC and broad markets that Quidel serves may not be sufficient to entice some investors without an analysis of its competitive positioning, and the strides it has made to expand markets. Here are some key headlines Quidel has been making:

1. Quidel will partner with PAC-12 to implement COVID-19-testing in the Western United States colleges for athletes. Quidel's test may set the ball rolling for nationwide tests at colleges.

2. Quidel's antigen tests have received emergency authorization by the FDA, and their tests are fast, painless, and less invasive which would lead to consumer preference.

Speed and consumer preference for Quidel's tests cannot be underestimated and would likely lead to higher relative sales compared to other tests which may be more invasive or require specialized healthcare personnel. Decentralised, frequent, mass testing (e.g. akin to college athlete tests as abovementioned) will likely remain important even after vaccines are released, as COVID-19 can be asymptomatic. While there have been concerns of false positives, these tests would still serve as useful initial screeners.

Skyrocketing revenue and income growth, the kind which analysts would miss

As shown in the below table, Quidel has charted a good trend in growth of both earnings and pre-tax net income over the last few years, having turned around from losses in 2016 to massive profits in 2020. Annual revenue and pre-tax income growth have been good, in the mid teens. The massive 2020 revenue (+148%) and pre-tax net income growth (+834%) estimate in 2020 is not far-fetched, as it is based on the sum of three quarters of revenues and earnings year-to-date, and adopts the conservative assumption of flat quarter-on-quarter numbers for 4Q2020 (which should not be too far off unless there is some expected kitchen sinking). However, this rough calculation is sufficient to guide us on the skyrocketing growth trends which Quidel is currently experiencing. These massive triple-digit growth rates are the kinds that many are unlikely to expect. Hence, upcoming numbers are likely to surprise on the upside.

Quidel's quarterly & annual revenue & income patterns

Quarterly Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Revenue 126.49 152.18 174.65 201.75 476.06 Growth % 20% 15% 16% 136% Annual 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(est) Revenue 191.6 277.74 522.29 534.89 1,328.52 Growth % 45% 88% 2% 148% Quarterly Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Pre-tax net income 17.53 32.51 48.82 80.2 295.78 Pre-tax margin 9% 12% 9% 15% 22% Growth % 85% 50% 64% 269% Annual 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(est) Pre-tax net income -16.2 -8.04 63.38 77.18 720.58 Pre-tax margin -8.5% -2.9% 12.1% 14.4% 14.4% Growth % Improved Improved 22% 834%

Source: reuters.com; est = estimates, which are the author's own calculations.

How would normalized pre-COVID-19 earnings look like?

Naysayers could suggest that Quidel's earnings would dribble if not for COVID-19. In that case, we could analyse earnings trends before COVID-19. Quarterly growth in revenues and pre-tax income has averaged around the mid-teens in 2020. Prior to this, annual pre-tax income growth had increased 12% and 14% in 2018 and 2019 which appears healthy and indicates a consistent level of growth in Quidel. As such, even if 2020 earnings growth reflected a windfall year, the company was already on a steady growth path. Furthermore, Quidel had turned around from losses in 2017 to record positive earnings from 2018 onwards, and the pre-tax margin has been expanding, suggesting that Quidel's operating strategy has been working well.

Perhaps Quidel's undemanding valuations are made clearer by a simple statement - Quidel's 2020 annual pre-tax income could very well grow 834% (see above table), as compared to the 177% increase in the stock price YTD. This gives an idea of the scale at which Quidel is undervalued.

A fairer valuation would be...

As earlier discussed, Quidel's P/E is currently priced at a 48% discount to peers (as of 9-Nov-2020). Even if we were to exclude the massive realised YTD growth thus far, Quidel is a stock on massive discount. Furthermore, using the current P/E also means we are not given any benefit to 2021 growth. The forward P/E according to the NASDAQ website is 6.8, which implies an amazing EPS growth of 251% in 2021. Even if analysts were extremely wrong on the forecasts, EPS growth will likely remain strong and at least reflect growth rates in the teens, reflecting recent annual historical growth rates prior to COVID-19. With this rationale, Quidel deserves a valuation in excess of $300, not unreasonable and not unheard of given its high of $301.96 on 5-Aug-2020.

Understanding the 9-Nov-2020 volatility and its technicals

Quidel's volatility is both its Achilles' heel and opportunity, and perhaps its valuation has been buffeted by traders without holding power, alongside the usual volatility following the US election and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine announcement. However, these are arguably one-off. The sharp sell-down on 9-Nov-2020 mirrors a similar episodic attack in August. Hence, as history repeats, this is nothing unusual and the stock tends to recover thereafter. It is also noteworthy that Quidel has remained above the very important 200-day moving average of 175.60, having bounced above its intra-day low of 175.55 on 9-Nov-2020, as market bears quickly dissipated. If the 200-day moving average holds, this indicates that Quidel is making a higher intra-day low of 15% from its last trough in August, which is a good sign. In addition, the closing price of 203.66 on 9-Nov-2020 coincides closely with the Fibonacci retracement of 38.2% since the low in Dec-2018. In other words, the 9-Nov-2020 intraday and closing prices represent levels of very strong support, and Quidel's stock price appears to have recovered from those levels.

Vaccine risks

Vaccines will not obliterate the risks of COVID-19 or future pandemics. Hence, the stock market has been reacting rather excessively on 9-Nov-2020 with the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine announcement. Furthermore, even if the vaccine works well, we cannot be sure if it will be widely distributed across all stratum of society, reaches everyone on time, and that there is no recurrence of COVID-19 or other some other plague which requires Quidel's products. As the WHO has neatly put it, "no one is safe, unless everyone is safe". Nonetheless, Quidel's valuation also needs to acknowledge that a COVID-19 vaccine would somewhat dampen its earnings, if only just somewhat and if only in a high growth product line related to COVID-19. Quidel continues to have much to fall back on with its portfolio of products and remains in the running to gain with a comprehensive approach by healthcare authorities to prevent the future spread of COVID-19. What COVID-19 has done is to elevate the importance of investments in medical technology and companies such as Quidel who are in it for the long run would benefit from governments worldwide which have increased budgetary allocations to healthcare spending.

Conclusion

Quidel's forward earnings are likely to surprise massively on the upside as it benefits from spending related and unrelated to the present COVID-19 pandemic. Year-to-date realized earnings are already sharply higher, and full-year results for 2020 are likely to surprise consensus estimates. After the massive sell-off on 9-Nov, its valuation is at a discount of close to 50% against peers. Furthermore, the 9-Nov Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine announcement affected Quidel the most adversely as compared to peers, hence, Quidel presents a good relative value play. The pandemic will likely lead to further government spending on healthcare, and Quidel's broad portfolio would stand to benefit, COVID-19, or no COVID-19. Quidel's financial metrics are commendable, with consistent earnings growth even before COVID-19, low gearing, and expanding pre-tax profit margins, indicative of sound management. Quidel's technical indicators suggest the bounce off the low during the 9-Nov-2020 sell-off reveals a firm support level which coincides with an important Fibonacci level. Quidel deserves to return to and exceed its $300 valuation, previously reached in August.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.