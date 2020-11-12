Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TPRFF) CEO Lombardo Paredes on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCQX:TPRFF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Mike Davies - CFO

Lombardo Paredes - CEO

Sid Rajeev - Fundamental Research

Mike Davies

Great. Thank you, Venessa. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Gran Colombia Gold third quarter and first nine months 2020 results webcast. With me on the webcast this morning is our CEO, Lombardo Paredes. And as is customary, I'll first go through our prepared remarks regarding our performance in 2020 and then Lombardo will be available as we open things up for the Q&A session.

Before we proceed with the presentation, I would first like to draw your attention to our legal disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that may be made by us during the webcast this morning.

Gran Colombia is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work. Community and health are two important pillars in our ESG strategy. We're continuing to take steps during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our workforce in order to operate safely. We've increased security and protection protocols, and we have installed facial recognition technology with entry and exit biometric detection points in our operations. We've also installed antibacterial sanitization stations and hand wash stations in our operations, and we have provided training to all of our personnel to ensure our workers follow the correct protocols. In addition, our office staff in Medellin and Toronto continue to work remotely. Supporting the community has similarly been an important focus area during the pandemic. We have donated sanitation kits and face masks to the various communities surrounding our Segovia and Marmato operations. And another item that has been well received in the community has been the continued donation of protein, grocery kits to vulnerable families in our communities at both Segovia and Marmato.

Earlier this week, I participated on ESG finance panel at the Colombia Gold Symposium. It's a great event, and Paul Harris did a terrific job. One thing that really caught my attention and Paul has since circulated it on Twitter, was this chart prepared by Skarn Associates, benchmarking goldmine CO2 emissions in 2019. I was surprised and pleased to see how well our operations at both Segovia and Marmato placed in Skarn’s ranking of 200 or so gold mines globally. This is an area we are diving into at the moment as we march towards the preparation of our first CSR report, which we expect to publish next year. ESG is something that Gran Colombia takes seriously and I thought it was worthwhile sharing this information with you this morning.

Last night, we released our third quarter and first nine months 2020 results. Our production results, which we pre-released back in mid-October show that we had for all intents returned to normal after some weakness in Q2, adapting to implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gold price is soaring in Q3 of 2020. We reported five new quarterly highs in Q3, including revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, operating cash flow and free cash flow. When it comes to adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow and free cash flow, it's worth noting that our nine months results in 2020 equal or exceed our results for those metrics in all of 2019. Needless to say, we're very pleased with the results we reported last night.

We also announced some exciting news for our shareholders last night. Following the second quarter results, we announced in August that we're initiating a dividend policy. The first dividend paid in mid-October was CAD1.50 per. At the time we announced we would pay a quarterly dividend in that rate, it was about 1% yield. Considering the strength in our balance sheet and the continued growth in our free cash flow, after studying our peers we decided we would not only increase our dividend rate but we would change the payment frequency from quarterly to monthly.

As such, we are moving from paying CAD0.015 per quarter to CAD0.015 per share monthly, that's equivalent to $0.018 a year in our current share price, that's about a 3% yield. Based on our current outstanding shares, the annual total cost of this increased dividend is equal to about 10% of our trailing 12 months free cash flow. We've had good response to paying the coupon on our gold notes on a monthly basis, and we liked the internal discipline. So it made sense to us to replicate that in our dividend. We think our shareholders are going to like the feeling of getting a monthly dividend check from the company.

I mentioned at the outset that production returned to normal levels in Q3 and we're slightly better than the third quarter last year. While we're still slightly behind last year's performance with 19,391 ounces reported now for October, we're on track to land in the middle of our revised production guidance for the full year, somewhere around 220,000 ounces. And Segovia had a strong third quarter with 51,555 ounces of gold production and an average head grade of 15.1 grams per tonne, bringing this average head grade to 14.7 grams per tonne through the first nine months of 2020, which includes some impact from the lower grade stockpile material processed early in the second quarter when the COVID-19 quarantine interrupted operations. Segovia is on track to produce just under 200,000 ounces this year, which is terrific considering the COVID-19 situation in Q2.

Marmato rebounded nicely into three reporting 6,900 ounces and up to 79% from Q2. Grades also improved to about 3 grams per tonne in August and September, and October’s production with about 2500 ounces and grades at 2.84 grams per tonne, keep it on track to produce about 24,000 ounces this year and getting into good position for 2021. Cash cost is probably the one area people will take note of in our Q3 results with Segovia Q3’s cash costs rose above the $700 level to $722 an ounce. Three things factored into this, first, considering the substantial increase in spot gold prices and the expectation are they're here for a while, it became apparent that we had to adjust the rates for pay our contract minor and the artisanal miners in our title. These rates were last adjusted in mid-2017 and the new basis has an adjustment mechanism to adapt to rising or falling gold prices going forward.

The other two factors impacting Segovia's cash cost in Q3 were the ongoing costs of the COVID-19 protocols and the higher production taxes which are tied to spot prices for gold and silver. At Marmato, the higher cash cost per ounce reflected an increase in operating development costs in Q3 in the transition zone to prepare areas for future extraction of material to feed the expanded upper zone plants in 2021. COVID-19 costs and higher production taxes also affected Marmato's cash cost in Q3.

Our all in sustaining costs results in the third quarter reflected the increase in cash costs, as well as incremental G&A associated with the Caldas Gold Public Company, and additional capital spending at Marmato related to its expansion plan. With the rise in 2020’s gold prices at a faster rate than our cost per ounce of increase, our all in sustaining cost margin in Q3 was $753 per ounce compared to $500 per ounce in the third quarter last year. This is one of the factors fueling our growth and free cash flow. We've always had strong leverage to the gold price.

And as I mentioned earlier, our third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $56.7 million was a new quarterly high. Our trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA at the end of September now stands at $185 million and is up 26% over 2019. The gold price and the operating results and some fine tuning of our working capital management of Colombia drove our third quarter operating cash flow and free cash flow results to new quarterly highs. Given some cyclicality in our cash flows associated with income tax installments and capital programs in Colombia, I always like to look at how our free cash flow is performing on a trailing 12 month basis. At the end of September, our trailing 12 months free cash flow is up to about $89 million, 46% over 2019.

And on this chart, you can see the quarterly progression of our cash and debt balances. These are only the balances of Gran Colombia and did not include Caldas Goal's $43 million of cash balance at the end of September, which we include in our consolidated balance sheet. Caldas Gold's cash will be used for our model project and its debt will be non-recourse to Gran Colombia. This was one of the reasons we span out our model. And what you can see is that Segovia's free cash flow is fueling the growth in our cash position and our debt is coming down as we pay the gold note on a quarterly basis. With a strong balance sheet, we're comfortable we can pay the increased dividends while maintaining cash to fund the growth in Segovia for paying down debt faster.

And looking at our capital structure. The main thing to point out is that we purchased just over 600,000 shares over the last two months under our renewed normal course issuer bid. We'll continue to use it to require support for our stock, and we believe the increased dividends should also be a catalyst for our share price. We're continuing to repay our gold notes each quarter. But the most notable thing on this slide is the announcement by Fitch Ratings in October that for the second time in less than three years, Fitch has upgraded our rating, which is now a B plus.

Fitch commented that the upgrade reflects the improvement in Gran Colombia's capital structure due to the strong free cash flow and capital raising that has led to substantial debt repayment. They also mentioned positive strategic decisions over the past 12 months have given us a stronger balance sheet and have lowered risk including the spin out Marmato to Caldas and the planned spinout of Zancudo to ESB Resources. We're pleased with the upgrade decision as it recognizes the substantial improvement we have achieved in our balance sheet the last few years on the solid footing that we stand on for going forward.

The company currently has six diamond drill rates in operation at its Segovia operations with four rigs operating underground carrying a resource definition of the Providencia, Sandra K and El Silencio minings. One rig operating from level three of the Sandra K mine targeting the down plunge extension of the Southern Horseshoe and of the El Silencio mine and one rig on surface testing the easternmost end of the Providencia mine. In October 2012, the company commenced its regional exploration campaign, delayed from earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With two additional rigs operating from surface in a 3,500 meter drilling program expected to be completed by the end of the year, at the Brownfield Veera vein located east of the Sandra K Techo vein system. The regional exploration program which will continue in 2021 represents a large diamond drilling campaign focused on the most prospective Brownfield targets within the 24 veins at the Segovia operations which are not currently being mined. Over the last 10 years, we've added approximately three ounces of mineral resource for each ounce produced. Our aspiration objective is to continue to grow the resources at Segovia while incrementally adding to our reserves to ensure we have sufficient near term line of sight for mine planning. We have several high grade priority targets in the regional exploration program and we’ll continue to provide updates in our progress as we proceed.

Our equity portfolio includes four projects, each are at different stages of exploration. We announced in late September that we intend to spinout Zancudo currently under option to IAMGOLD to a new silver focused vehicle called ESV resources. The spin-out is still in process as ESB completes an RTO. And once concluded, we expect to have about 36% equity interest in the new vehicle to be renamed Denarius Silver Corp. ESV closed its $8.4 million private placement earlier this week, for which we subscribed for $3 million. The proceeds are being held in escrow until the RTO is completed.

At Juby, Caldas recently released a mineral resource update and is readying an exploration program for next year. Gold X announced in late October that they've commenced a 12,000 year drilling campaign to add to their resources on the Toroparu project and Western Atlas is awaiting the results of its drilling campaign completed this summer at its Meadowbank project. We continue to see opportunity to create value in our share price through the re-rating of these four investments as they progress in their individual growth strategies.

And on this last slide before we open things up to the Q&A, I'd like to summarize a few key takeaways. We have a superior free cash flow yield and a strong balance sheet. We've increased our dividend and sit in the top quarter of dividend gold paying stocks, and we are unique in that we pay our dividend on a monthly basis. We are undervalued and have the potential for re-rating. We're in a position now to explore the full potential of our high grade Segovia title recently kicking off the regional drilling campaign to explore the other 24 veins.

I'd like to thank you for taking the time on this call this morning to listen to our update. And with that, Vanessa, we're now able to open up for the Q&A session.

Thank you, sir [Operator Instructions]. I do have a question in queue. I have question from Sid Rajeev with Fundamental Research. Please go ahead.



Sid Rajeev

Hi, Mike. Congratulation on another strong quarter. I mean you’ve buying back shares, increasing dividend, you also mentioned your plans to prepay some of the debt. Can you give color on that and how much you plan to pay down next year?

Mike Davies

We haven't concluded decision at this point yet as to any early redemption amounts yet for next year. We've got $35.5 million of the gold notes currently outstanding. And at current gold prices, we would be using about $52 million that we've raised through the sale of that gold in the market to repay the debt. So we are taking a look for next year as part of our budgets before the end of the year to determine a course of action to potentially go through the process of doing some early redemption. But there's no urgency for it. But we do see it as an opportunity as our cash flow continues to build the balance sheet that it would be a logical return that would favor our shareholders if we did so.

Sid Rajeev

As you pointed out, the cash cost in Segovia did stand out in the quarter. Do you think the rates we see now is kind of the normalized rate for Q4 and 2021 or any chance that it can go down?

Mike Davies

Yeah, I think it's sort of normalized again, at this point. The history of working with the contract miner and the artisanal miners has always been one where we know that we are competing with illegal mills that defy material. So with the very significant increase in the gold price, we felt that after keeping costs pretty steady since 2017, it was time to make a change to ensure that we reward them for the higher grade material that they're bringing and we are seeing an improvement in grades from the artisanal miners. And then Lombardo mentioned to me this morning, I mean, we've now got over 50 contracts in place for artisanal mines within the Segovia title. So we'll see some more supply coming from that down the road.

And it's I think as I said, we've pretty much stabilized there is a mechanism that above above a certain price we will see the price continue to go up, but we'll also see it come down. So it'll float as the gold moves up and down. So no additional surprise to come as we go forward. It's really just fine tuning in light of this very significant rise in the gold prices this half of the year.

Sid Rajeev

And then the resource drilling programs at Segovia and Marmato, are you planning to update your estimates in Q1 or reach for more drilling?

Mike Davies

No, the plan with Segovia to repeat what we've done each of the last few years, we'll update the reserve and the resource and announce that in March next year. At Marmato, we are expecting that we will update both the reserve and the resource with the drilling that we're doing that will come in the first half of next year. And we do expect to see increases in the reserves resources based on the drilling that we're doing at Marmato, which is ongoing. Marmato released some updates earlier this week on the drill program, not only extending the main zone by 300 meters along strike but infield drilling on the new zone and two wildcat holes, testing another zone of demonstrated mineralization. So it continues to grow the more we drill and we're planning to put an update out as I said towards the -- between March and June of next year.

Sid Rajeev

Just one more question then if I can squeeze in. If you can expand on the exploitation or the drill program at Juby next year?

Mike Davies

Yes, it's still sort of in early stage where I think we're focused on resource growth at Juby within pit resource that we've reported in early October fell in line with our expectations from the due diligence work. It came down from the original 4 million ounces of global resource only because the new 43-101 rule is required to constrain yourself within pit resources. So we haven't lost any ounces from the old resource, it’s just a more constrained reporting of the ounces. But we're going to continue to follow-up on drilling on Golden Lake where Tahoe had some good conversion of drilling into additional resources from their 2018 work. We're also going to go over and test the Hydro Creek-LaCarte and Big Dome area. There's some interesting information over in that area that it's not really been fully drilled and we plan to get out in the title and do some other reconnaissance work as well. So we've got a fair bit planned for next year but we're still finalizing timing details and we've got to get some exploration permits, which is a couple of months exercise to really get oriented to it right now. So we'll have more detailed news once we've got more concrete plans ready to roll out.

And thank you. I see no further questions in queue. Mr. Davies, do you have any closing remarks?

Mike Davies

No, I do have a few questions come in through the web portal. So let me see. Matt Ritzel from Red Cloud wants a little bit more elaboration on the sustainability of the dividend et cetera. Certainly, we feel that the dividend is sustainable at this level. As I said, it's about 10% of our trailing free cash flow over the last 12 months. We can expect that that free cash flow rolling 12 month basis should improve in the fourth quarter with continuation of gold prices at the current levels. And the fact that we essentially are transitioning from paying interest then gold premiums on the gold notes as those are coming down that cash flow is being now directed into funding the return that we're giving our shareholders. So we're very confident that we'll be able to continue at this level and very excited to move it to a monthly basis to allow people to get a paycheck every month.

Steve [Lorimer] has a question about the drilling campaign objectives. Last year the drilling increased the reserves slightly more than was removed, is the objective to build this up to a 10 year gold mine reserve. I think if our I would say 10-year gold reserve would be something that we'd love to have. But with these high grade narrow vein underground style of mineralization would be very expensive. And what we do believe is that the Segovia title in general is very under explored. There's 27 known veins. We've never tapped into the other 24 where we've got data going back 100 years that demonstrates the historical results from mining and the grades.

So we feel this is the time to really fan out and start exploring those other 24 veins in a much more detailed regional drilling program, identify the areas of future mining. And we'll continue to devote a significant portion of our annual drilling to infill drilling those resources and upgrading. We would certainly like to get the reserves up to at least a million ounces. I think it's going to take us more than one year to do that. But the real drive I think moving forward is to really fan out and add resources in this title in a significant way and then go back and infill to keep a near term line of sight on mine planning.

Another question that's come in deals with, do we continue with the share repurchase under the NCIB in Q4 and if so, how many have been repurchased since September 30th. Well, under the normal course issuer bid we brought 270,000 shares in October given the blackout during the early part of November, we haven't bought any. I think at the moment we'll continue to use the normal course issuer bid to support the share price. If we do see down dip days we're definitely in the market buying as we have been in September and October, but we really are devoting an allocation of free cash flow more so now to this increased dividend and feel that's the way to reward shareholders and support our stock moving forward.

And then one last question and maybe I'll put this one to you Lombardo. How do we see things moving forward at Segovia for any potential expansion of operations at Segovia?

Lombardo Paredes

We would definitely thought that we are getting out out exploration program. We have to -- in the near future means that next year we are going to concentrate our effort, our money in development and infrastructure. We need more infrastructure and [Technical Difficulty] where we have very good results in exploration. We have to concentrate our effort in development in vein too. Also the same thing applies for [Technical Difficulty] and also the new mine…

I'm so sorry but appear to be breaking up, sir. Is there any way to adjust your microphone?

Lombardo Paredes

No. No way. Okay [Technical Difficulty] I have no noise around me. Going ahead with this thing. We have a new mine which is [Technical Difficulty] we are developing that mine. We are in the planning stage to think we have increased our processing capacity. We are analyzing that and already we are going to do something next year but we will announce that once we have ready for that. Yes, in Segovia we have the potential to increase our processing [Technical Difficulty] probably the next stage is going to be from 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes per day [Technical Difficulty] but it’s too early to say that. We will announce that once we have ready all the information.

Mike Davies

Thanks, Lombardo. I think one of the things that to add to that Lombardo was just commenting to me this morning that 2020 has been our biggest year of development spending in the mines in Segovia in our history and that certainly is going to set us up well for being able to feed our plants and continue at the current level of production as we go forward. So with that, I don't have any questions on the web portal. Is anything else Vanessa on the line?

No, sir. I have no audio questions.

Mike Davies

All right. Well again, I'd like to thank all of you for taking the time to join us this morning and be part of the update on Gran Colombia. And if you do have any additional questions or follow up, please feel free to reach out to us. And stay tuned continued announcements on exploration and certainly keep an eye on our Web site for new information and developments as they go forward. Thank you.

And thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.