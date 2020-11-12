Geo Group (GEO) investors were disappointed last month when the REIT cut its dividend by 29%. Furthermore, the company’s stock price has been under pressure as the outcome of the election has put politicians in power who oppose for-profit prisons. While the selling pressure on the stock has been evident, investors may not have noticed how deeply discounted Geo’s debt yields have become, with some debt securities yielding higher than the company’s dividend. If Geo Group can successfully refinance or pay of these debt maturities, investors could yield over 20% return.

Outside of the political risks, Geo Group has experienced financial headwinds associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some facilities have seen a decrease in occupancy related to the adjustments from law enforcement to fight the spread of the pandemic. Additionally, the business has seen increased expenses related to the sanitation of the facilities to stop the spread of COVID-19. These changes have resulted in a 10% to 15% decline in net operating income (NOI) over the past two quarters.

Despite the earnings headwinds, Geo has been able to stabilize its cash flow generation. Over the past four quarters, operating cash flow and free cash flow have changed very little with $263 million in free cash flow over the previous twelve months. The bigger problem is Geo’s dividend obligation is consuming most of its free cash flow, which inhibits its ability to pay down debt. The recent dividend cut, estimated to preserve $67 million per year in cash flow, will help the company pay down debt.

Geo Group’s balance sheet provides additional insight into the company’s health. The company has $2.3 billion in long-term debt against $2.1 billion in net property and equipment. While unsecured noteholders are not totally covered, the current price of Geo’s longer-term debt implies a valuation similar to recovery in the event of liquidation.

Digging further into the debt breakdown, the company’s next debt maturity is $193 million in 2022, followed by $286 million in 2023, and $245 million in 2024. The close proximity of the maturity schedule is concerning as the company will likely have to address multiple refinancings at once. Despite this, the estimated $100 million in cash flow after dividends per year should help boost the company’s refinancing efforts.

If cash flow generation degrades further, the company could tap its credit facility, which has $368 million in additional capacity, to assist in paying off the company’s notes. The only stipulation is that Geo’s secured debt leverage ratio remains under 3.5 to 1, which it's currently at approximately 1.3 to 1. As long as the company can maintain shareholder equity, it should be able to remain compliant with this covenant and be able to access additional revolver borrowings.

Geo Group appears poised to begin dealing with the upcoming debt maturities through the dividend cut and a recent mixed shelf filing. The filing did not specify the planned capital raise, but hinted that it could come in the form of additional common stock, new preferred stock, warrants, and/or debt securities. These options give Geo Group plenty of wiggle room to weather storm and refinance its debt.

CUSIP: 36162JAA4

Price: 66.65

Coupon: 5.875%

Yield to Maturity: 18.134%

Maturity Date: 10/15/2024

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B1/B+

Debt Type: Unsecured



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Geo Group debt maturing in 2024.