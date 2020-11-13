How To Unlock Value In The Net Lease REIT Sector

You can now own a portfolio of quality properties at a dividend yield around the same as the average cap rate of buying a Dollar General.

Or a portfolio of Dollar General stores along with other rent checks that provide better risk-adjusted returns?

Would you like to own a Dollar General store at a 6.1% cap rate?

I’m reading Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies by Tim Koller, Marc Goedhart, and David Wessels.

I just added it to my reading list (see here) and thought I’d provide you with some of my thoughts on the book. Because it’s very relevant to what we do here at iREIT, starting with this statement:

“Companies thrive when they create real economic value for their shareholders… and create value by investing capital at rates of return that exceed their cost of capital.”

And I found this sentence even better:

“In valuing companies or projects, the subjects of risk and the cost of capital are essential, inseparable, and fraught with misconceptions.”

For our part, we always pay close attention to cost of capital when analyzing dividend-paying stocks. In fact, we consider it a primary moat determiner when defining quality. Companies that have the ability to provide lower costs can undercut their competition, after all.

The co-authors further explain that:

“A company’s cost of capital is critical for determining value creation and for evaluating strategic decisions… It is also the rate you compare with the return on invested capital to determine if the company is creating value.”

(Source)

I couldn’t agree more.

Our Secret Sauce Revealed

It’s especially important to analyze cost of capital in the REIT sector. It enables us to determine whether a company can:

Generate high returns on capital

Increase earnings (funds from operations, or FFO)

Grow dividends

Compound intrinsic value

You see, REITs are unique compared to traditional C-corps, since they generate rental revenue from lease contracts. So the analyst and/or investor can better predict future cash flows and dividend trajectory.

Remember that the key to successfully investing at a discount to fair market value is to accurately estimate future cash flows.

Here’s another excellent consideration Koller and crew bring up:

“One of the durable tenets of academic finance concerns the effect of diversification on the cost of capital. If diversification reduces risk to investors and it is not only to diversify, then investors will not demand a higher return for any risks than can be eliminated through diversification.”

Again, I find this particularly relevant to REIT investors. That’s why it’s one of the key pillars for the business model.

As many know, I spent over 20 years as a single tenant net lease developer. And over these market cycles, I witnessed capitalization rates, or cap rates, fall from as high as 10% to around 6%.

(Source: Boulder Group)

Cap rates, for the record, are one metric to predict an investment property’s potential rate of return. It equals net operating income divided by current property value (here's a detailed article I wrote on cap rates).

As seen below, some recent cap rates include sales for:

7-Eleven (4.5%-5%)

Walgreens (5.4%-5.2%

CVS (6.5%-5% cap rate)

Hobby Lobby (6.45%)

(Source: Boulder Group)

An Offer You Can’t Refuse?

Now, as pointed out above, “If diversification reduces risk to investors and it is not only to diversify, then investors will not demand a higher return for any risks than can be eliminated through diversification.”

So riddle me this…

Would you like to own a Dollar General store at a 6.1% cap rate?

(Source: Boulder Group)

Or a portfolio of Dollar General stores along with other rent checks that provide better risk-adjusted returns?

The global pandemic has created a unique opportunity. REIT investors can capitalize on mispricing in the net lease sector by owning shares in the highest-quality companies.

In fact, at iREIT on Alpha, we’ve been busy buying such shares that have turbocharged our portfolios in return. For example, the Cash Is King Portfolio we began in mid-March 2020 has returned more than 41%.

(Source: Sharesight)

Forty-one percent!

As viewed below, it has over 26% exposure in net lease REITs, including 3.3% exposure in the gaming REIT sector:

(Source: Sharesight)

Not to brag, but our decision to buy them up has generated exceptional results:

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT): up 87%

(FCPT): up 87% Essential Properties (EPRT): up 80%

(EPRT): up 80% STORE Capital (STOR): up 63%

(STOR): up 63% Realty Income (O): up 37%

To be clear, that success comes from understanding this concept: Cost of capital drives performance.

End of story.

The Cost of Capital Scorecard

Let’s take a closer look at net lease REITs using data powered by Wide Moat Research:

As you can see, subsector examples with the lowest equity cost include:

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL): 2.8%

(PSTL): 2.8% Agree Realty (ADC): 3.0%

(ADC): 3.0% Essential Properties: 3.2%

And some of the highest are:

American Finance Trust (AFIN): 6%

(AFIN): 6% EPR Properties (EPR): 5.5%

(EPR): 5.5% Global Net Lease (GNL): 5%.

Now compare the combined equity and debt cost, or the overall weighted average cost of capital:

I’ve highlighted the resulting “low cost leaders” above:

Agree Realty: 4.5%

Four Corners: 4.8%

Getty Realty (GTY): 5%

(GTY): 5% NetStreit (NTST): 4.8%

(NTST): 4.8% Realty Income (O): 5%

(O): 5% Postal Realty: 4.8%

Intriguing, right?

Remember: “A company’s cost of capital is critical for determining value creation and for evaluating strategic decisions.” So again, our so-called “secret sauce” is rooted in our ability to understand that management’s decision to manage risk is directly correlated to share price performance.

As you can see (above), the average dividend yield for net lease REITs is 6.3%. And here’s the dividend yield for the REITs on our Buy list:

Agree Realty: 3.8%

Broadstone (BNL): 5.9%

(BNL): 5.9% Essential Properties: 5.5%

National Retail (NNN): 6.2%

(NNN): 6.2% Realty Income: 4.8%

Alpine Net Lease (PINE): 5.9%

(PINE): 5.9% Postal Realty : 5.7%

: 5.7% Spirit Realty (SRC): 6.2%

(SRC): 6.2% Store Capital : 5.2%

: 5.2% W.P. Carey (WPC): 6.4%

Think about it…

You can now own a portfolio of quality properties at a dividend yield around the same as the average cap rate of buying a Dollar General.

Said another way, Mr. Market isn’t demanding a “higher return for risks than can be eliminated through diversification.” And that is precisely why we are OVERWEIGHT net lease REITs right now.

In Closing…

Finally, I’ll highlight this subsector’s FFO per share growth estimates:

As you can see, analysts are forecasting above-average growth for these REITs in 2021:

Agree Realty: 7.9%

Essential Properties: 9.7%

Four Corners: 6%

Getty Realty: 5.6%

Alpine Net Lease: 20.5%

Postal Realty: 34.3%

It’s easy to see that net lease REITs continue to be one of the most reliable and predictable categories. By carefully examining the driving forces behind these business models – including their cost of capital – we’ve been able to generate significant alpha.

And sleep well at night!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNL, EPRT, FCPT, GTY, NTST, O, PINE, PSTL, SRC, STOR, WPC, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.