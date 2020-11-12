The ETF has outperformed its peers in recent years and has some very strong stocks within its top holdings.

Thesis Summary

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is a great vehicle to gain exposure to the diverse world of “gaming”. The ETF has outperformed its peers in recent years and has some very strong stocks within its top holdings. I expect the gaming sector to continue to be a high-growth market, especially in areas like Asia and India.

ETF Overview

The HERO is an ETF that offers exposure to the “gaming” sector. This is a broad definition, and as such, what we see in the HERO is stocks in various sectors, but which are all in some way tied to gaming.

The charts above show the top ten holdings in this ETF and also the geographic distribution. As we can see, the top 10 stocks in this fund make about 54%of the total investment. The largest holding is Sea Ltd (SE), a company which has gone on a tear this last year and which I covered in depth here. Suffice to say, Sea’s videogames have performed very well, but the company is also an eCommerce and payment giant in Southeast Asia.

The ETF also provides exposure to the semiconductor industry by owning NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NVIDIA makes GPUs that are necessary to run video games. Then we have more “pure” gaming companies such as Nintendo Co (OTCPK:NTDOY), Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI), and Electronic Arts, Inc (EA).

Looking at recent performance compared to other funds, the HERO has actually slightly outperformed its peers. The two closest ETFs in investment “style” to HERO are The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD), and the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO). HERO has returned over 86% in the last year, followed by the ESPO, 84%, and the NERD 75%.

In terms of the cost, both the NERD and the HERO have an expense ratio of 0.5%, while the ESPO has a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.55%. On a final note, the HERO is by far the smallest of these funds, with around $33 million in AUM. The NERD and the ESPO have $48 million and $607 million respectively in AUM.

Why I’d invest in the HERO ETF

The HERO is in my opinion an ETF worth holding. The “gaming” sector provides exposure to a variety of technology companies that could do very well in the future.

First off, as I discussed more in-depth in my Activision article, gaming companies are beginning to leverage their earning potential much better. League of Legends and Fortnite paved the way for a business model which is much more efficient at targeting the gaming demand. This is something discussed by Nicholas Lovell in The Curve: How Smart Companies Find High-value Customers. The main idea is that, rather than create one price point, you allow users to spend as much money as they want. The key is that, when possible, companies should allow people to decide how much they want to spend. This gives companies the ability to target the whole demand curve. Games like Fortnite are free to play, but the “superfans” spend money on in-game purchases. This trend will continue to favor gaming companies.

The other thing I love about the gaming sector, and this ETF too, is that both are well-positioned to capture high-growth markets in China, Southeast Asia, and even India. The latter had a growth rate of 165 percent between 2016 to 2018 in the number of online gamers. These gaming companies will do well in these markets as they have little competition, and can easily compete even if they are based abroad. Expenditure on gaming will grow as the middle class in India and China does too.

The other great thing about this ETF is that it is resilient. Gaming companies have done well in the coronavirus pandemic. While I expect and hope the worst is behind us, it is nice to have a hedge like this in your portfolio. Something that might outperform if a situation like this were to happen again. But I believe the gaming sector is also resilient in hard times. Gaming can be seen as a “low-cost” form of entertainment when compared to traveling or going out.

Lastly, there is a whole new side to gaming which is sure to provide secular tailwinds, which is the fact that it has become part of the entertainment industry. This creates more following for games but also puts gaming companies in a position to leverage audiences to gain revenues from advertising.

Risks

There are some potential downsides to owning this ETF. By some measures, the ETF’s holdings could be said to be “overvalued”. The top two holdings, Sea and NVIDIA, have performed very well, and investors have high expectations for these companies. However, both these companies operate in highly competitive markets. Another issue is that the fund is relatively small in terms of AUM, which makes it less liquid.

On a final note, gaming companies can be risky investments. It takes a lot of resources to put together a game, and the results aren’t clear until that investment has been made. Like movies, videogames suffer the risk of being “flops” and incurring large losses for their makers. In this regard, gaming companies can be volatile in their performance. Of course, this is also a good argument for holding a diversified ETF, like the HERO.

Takeaway

The gaming sector is poised for continued growth in the future, and I believe investors would do well to get some exposure to it. The HERO has an excellent track record and is well-diversified in terms of companies and geography, as well as having a low expense ratio.

