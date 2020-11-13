The markets have gotten some positive momentum recently on positive vaccine news, and even before that markets reacted with upward pressure on stock prices as the election results came in. For Boeing, the Boeing 737 MAX provides an additional price moving element and shares gained significantly in after-hours trading on the news that an ungrounding of Boeing’s troubled jet is near.

I have gotten some questions from readers on where in the timeline we actually are at this point. Previously, we did assessments on the Boeing 737 MAX schedule and from those assessments we were able to conclude that whereas Boeing was still claiming returns last year in Q4 at best with some schedule compression early in Q2 2020 would be the most upbeat scenario for a return on the Boeing 737 MAX.

Early in January 2020, we have come to understand that Boeing had extremely little ways to compress the timeline and that centers on a significant change Boeing made to the flight control computer architecture, which is a change that could take around 12-15 months to be fully certified. In late July it became clear that Boeing would be working on significant changes to the architecture. Adding 15 months to the moment from that moment would put a recertification around the start of October 2020. We are now approaching mid-November and you could say that any additional delays are partially caused by the pandemic as this has definitely caused a setback to the timeline.

Boeing share prices recover

Since I went bullish on the Boeing 737 MAX timeline for recertification, Boeing shares have outperformed the broader markets. However, this outperformance has been driven by a combination of positive preliminary vaccine efficacy results as well as positive schedule developments. Boeing has been outperforming based on these two factors, but given the complex timeline ahead for both of these factors I do believe that sticking to the solid gains is going to be challenging. Although I do believe that we might be at an inflection point for Boeing.

Marching the timeline

In our previous assessment, we concluded there was a lot of positive momentum in the Boeing 737 MAX schedule after the certification flights from the FAA. The agency published a NPRM (Notice of Proposed Rule Making) which seems to have been received well by the Canadian and European aviation agencies, which then followed up with their own evaluation flights before heading into the Flight Standarization Board and Joint Operations Evaluation Board review in Gatwick to review the proposed changes to the training requirements. As Steve Dickson had vowed, he subsequently went through the training material and flew the Boeing 737 MAX himself to assess the document and assess the handling qualities of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Initially we expected that the FAA would make the FSB report available for public comment on the 1st of October, which would allow the most time consuming parts of the process to be finished by November 6th. However, the report was posted for public comment on the 6th of October, pushing back the timeline a few days and putting completion of the most demanding tasks by 16th of November. Reuters has now confirmed convergence to the timeline we posted earlier as sources confirmed the FAA review could be completed by the 18th of November.

From there the final steps to be completed are the Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC) signaling that a directive is pending, shortly followed by the Airworthiness Directive to be issued which would mandate changes to be made to the Boeing 737 MAX before the aircraft is allowed back in commercial service.

From that point on it takes 6-8 weeks for all changes to be made to the Boeing 737 MAX and retrain crews. Which would put earliest schedules for the Boeing 737 MAX in December 2020. However, driven by demand and retraining schedules that could slip into 2021, and for operators outside the FAA that would put service re-entry into 2021 at the earliest.

Conclusion

We are seeing that the schedules have started to converge to mid-November, as expected. The market has positioned itself for a recertification for the Boeing 737 MAX, but while I consider the imminent recertification a positive development, it will take awhile before the recertification will really start to drive value to Boeing shares. So while the market has positioned itself for a the Boeing 737 MAX nightmare to finally come to an end, this marks the start of a very long road ahead and investors need to be patient for the Boeing 737 MAX return to come to fruition.

