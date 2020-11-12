Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) CEO James Taiclet Presents at Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference Call (Transcript)

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference November 12, 2020 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Gardner - VP, IR

James Taiclet - President, CEO

Kenneth Possenriede - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Peter Arment

Terrific. It looks like we are officially live. So thank you this morning for everyone joining us. My name is Peter Arment. I'm the senior aerospace and defense analyst here at Baird. We are very excited to be hosting Lockheed Martin here this morning. And with that, we are hosting Jim Taiclet, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer; Ken Possenriede, the Chief Financial Officer; and Greg Gardner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us.

And Greg, I'm going to kick it over to you, so we make sure we get the forward-looking statement in, please.

Greg Gardner

I think I'll hand it to Jim. I think he can take care of this.

James Taiclet

Yes. Thank you, Peter. It's great to be part of your conference this year in a virtual way. I hope next year, we can do it in person. I just want to take that quick moment, as you said, to refer to our forward-looking statements, then we can get into the conversation.

So we posted a chart on our website and on the conference website regarding the forward-looking statements. I want to just start with a reference to that. Because as you know, I may be saying some things today, as well Ken, that are more forward-looking in nature, and they may not reflect actual results. And we'll try to highlight the things that you need to know as investors in those forward-looking statements, so I refer everyone to our SEC filings as well.

That should cover it, Peter, and I'm ready to get right into your questions and content.

Peter Arment

Thanks very much, again, and welcome, and thanks for being here, Jim. And yes, I echo your comments. Hopefully, next year, we'll all be live. This has been quite an eventful year for numerous reasons, but not the least of which was you taking the helm at Lockheed Martin as CEO, I guess, a little bit more than 5 months ago. Certainly, you've had a long successful -- very successful tenure as CEO of American Tower, and investors have really appreciated that. It seems though with your two last Lockheed Martin earnings calls and multiple interactions that you've had with us and investors since you arrived, you really do seem like a long-term A&D veteran as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Peter Arment

So I think a good place to start for us is to hear how you see Lockheed Martin's current position in the A&D sector. And more importantly, what we should be looking for strategically as the company goes forward under your leadership.

James Taiclet

Well, sure. I mean I'm really pleased to succeed Marillyn Hewson as CEO of Lockheed Martin. And it goes back to my earliest days of my career. I flew the Lockheed C-141B Starlifter. I've got 5,000 hours in the airplane, super reliable. We introduced a low-level training and tactical departure and arrival system into the Air Force using the C-141, feel like a fighter jet in those regards. We did air refueling at night and during the day, and it was a great, great airplane. And I happen to be 1 of the 4 airplane package that took the first troops into Dhahran on the first night at Desert Shield in a C-141.

So I'm really committed to the company as an ex Air Force pilot and a Gulf war veteran. And I've watched it over the years and was really honored to be on the -- asked to join the Board a few years back and really pleased when Dan Akerson and Marillyn Hewson asked me to consider succeeding her.

So that's, my view of the company. I actually frankly and thoroughly believe that it's the leading aerospace and defense company in the world based on its innovation, its current capabilities. It's -- as Dan described it to me, our lead director, it's a national asset, and he's absolutely right.

And so what I'd like to do with Lockheed Martin is to bring it as a bridge to the U.S. commercial technology and telecom industry and accelerate our advancement as a country and as a defense enterprise more broadly into the 21st century using technologies that we can link to our platform position at Lockheed Martin to really make that a huge success.

So in my mind, perhaps, we deliver the most essential product anywhere, which is deterrence. And I really look at Lockheed Martin as a deterrence company. And if we can augment what this company can do today, with the best and brightest of U.S. technology, whether it's 5G, artificial intelligence, edge computing, et cetera, it will really be a valuable thing for the country and a valuable thing for the shareholders.

Peter Arment

That's very helpful. This probably just seems like a good time to kind of delve into your 21st Century war fighting strategy a little bit. We've heard some of that a little bit on the earnings call, but maybe a little more details, how would you describe this concept or vision that you're kind of laying out?

James Taiclet

Sure. So if you first look at the adversaries that are developing their own capabilities, and primarily, it's China with Russia, Iran and North Korea involved, they are endeavoring to catch up to or maybe even exceed our ability to conduct our defense and protect our national interest and the interest of our allies. And their approach is to actually bring their technology, telecom and defense industries together very seamlessly with their military or operations and organizations.

And I don't necessarily see us facing them toe to toe, so to speak, slugging it out in a future warfare scenario. But what I think they'll endeavor to do is advanced and asymmetric warfare and exploiting the seams and weak links, not necessarily in our platform specifically, but in our systems and our interrelated interoperable defense posture. So that's the place they're going attack. And again, I think Lockheed Martin is really well positioned because we have platforms, so to speak, in every domain whether it's undersea with our submarine combat systems all the way up to geosynchronous orbit with our satellites and everything in between. We can actually link together our own platforms first in a seamless way that protects those seams and strengthens those weak links and bolsters our defense posture with the Lockheed Martin portfolio.

And then I think if we can work with the tech industry to establish standards, we could actually expand this to other OEMs and link their platforms into this network as well. So that's kind of the concept. And it's driven by our adversaries' aggressive posture and what I think our defense enterprise needs to do to match and defeat that.

The benefit for shareholders here will be is if you followed the telecom industry in its development, say, 5G or AI is another example, those that set the standards in the standards bodies and get the patents that create the interfaces and establish the consistencies needed for these kinds of things are awarded economically for that. And again, I think we're in a full position to be able to drive that forward and get the economic benefit as well and work with our customers to do that.

Peter Arment

Yes. That's helpful understanding the kind of bigger picture. What goes into really the making the 24th Century war fighter vision more a reality for Lockheed Martin.

James Taiclet

So I was really pleased to see that many of the elements are already in process here. So for example, our space business does do extensive communication and especially in the classified spaces that I was able to learn more about when I joined management full time. We've got a lead there, I would say. And we can extend that lead into the aerospace domain through the F-35, for example. We're already doing it with the U-2. The Air Force announced a successful trial that we did with them there very recently. And we can extend it into ground and surface and subsurface, both on land and at sea. So we've got all the elements and have made advancements in many of those.

And one example I can give you that we did announce and we're able to because it was unclassified was that we really -- we recently, in an exercise in the Pacific theater with our customers, demonstrated to them that we could extend the range of PAC-3 missiles using [THAAD] [ph] radars and processing -- core processing to basically expand the defensive perimeter of the Patriot battery, which to the war fighter is just one example of how you can network separate systems in an integrated fashion and not only protect the seams that you have or the weak links that might be in your control system and your interoperability between services, but you can actually turn those into an advantage.

So what we're building here at Lockheed Martin, and we've got a really terrific Chief Engineer, Rod Makoske, who's been at the company a very long time, and he's complemented by our Chief Technology Officer that works with him and who's, by the way, recently ran DARPA. And so Steve and Rod are together building this road map with our portfolio that will bridge our customer to mission capabilities that they don't have today and to expanding the envelopes like I just described that they don't have today.

And we will be building prototypes and demonstrations and participating in exercises along that road map to link these together. Now this is going to take years to do, but I think we can get a leadership position and driving it out forward.

And then the second piece of it is also then -- and we're well on our way on this process, is to bring some of the leading U.S. tech companies into our team to help us accelerate the adoption of, say, the 5G standard and the adaptation of the 5G standard to 5G.MIL standard that I've been talking about to get us there much more quickly than we could do as a defense industry ourselves.

So there's the platform and connectivity piece that we can drive ourselves, augmented by the alliance and integration of the U.S. tech industry and building sort of a world-class alliance, if you will, to deliver on this vision in a faster fashion. Those are the two biggest pieces.

Peter Arment

Understood. How do you view the capital deployment folding into this strategy at Lockheed Martin?

James Taiclet

Well, I'll just tee it up and turn it over to Ken on how we would implement. But he and I are of one mind in that we will, first of all, allocate capital to support our dividend, which is the strength of the company. And then after that, we're going to look at cash flow per share and ROIC in tandem and across the available opportunity set, whether it's CapEx, IR&D, M&A and ultimately share repurchase and use our $8-plus billion a year of cash flows that we bring -- we drive to this company in the most optimized way across that portfolio of opportunities.

So Ken, I'll turn that over to you for a second.

Kenneth Possenriede

Sure. So yes, Peter, and it starts with cash generation, and we have been very pleased with our process and the outcomes that we have seen up to this point. And I gave a little color on the last call. Just based on what we see right now, we'll generate greater than or equal to $8.1 billion next year, and that's after $1 billion pension contribution. And we see a trajectory north of that for '22 and '23.

And as Jim stated, we do a holistic look at our CapEx spend. We ensure that there is a return on invested capital for that investment. And then the next priority for us is our dividend, 16 years in a row of double-digit growth. We're very pleased with the yields we have. We just recently announced an 8% increase for the next 4 quarters, which should make our investors proud.

And then it comes down to share repos. Right now, we're thinking about $1 billion to the year that would ensure that our share count does not dilute and stays basically where it is. And we then, frankly, from a balance sheet standpoint, we believe we have the firepower to complement the strategy that Jim described, organic investments or inorganic investments and do that by taking cash off of our balance sheet.

And the last point I'd make is we are not going to allow cash in the future to grow on our balance sheet. We will opportunistically look for ways to spend that money, whether it's organic, inorganic growth or returning money back to the shareholders.

Peter Arment

Thanks for that, Ken. I think that's really helpful for investors. Jim, I wanted to circle back to you on -- you mentioned 5G. The company certainly has had a long history in innovation and technical leadership, and this concept seems to play right into your strength. So the company seems to embrace kind of network-centric, you mentioned 5G elements, and it looks like you might have some recent successes in this area. So maybe if you could just highlight some of those, that would be great.

James Taiclet

Sure. And the analogy here is that in the commercial telecom and tech space, we're already working on an ultimate 5G network. And that has to include artificial intelligence capability and distributed computing in addition to the 5G telecom transmission standard. But what all those things do in combination is they allow you to drive bandwidth per Hertz at a much, much higher level. So the throughput of your mobile signal is on the order of 10 to 100x greater than it is in 4G.

And also, there's a latency benefit, meaning the signaling time in between, transmit and receive, goes from at best maybe 10 to -- between 10 and 50 milliseconds to 2 or 3 milliseconds, which is a huge benefit. So the latency and throughput benefits and then the spectrum management and network slicing you can do with 5G actually enable autonomy at scale at one level. They enable burst transmissions with significant -- multi-gigabit throughput per second.

So from a defense perspective, if I'm flying an F-35, I don't want to have my data transmitter on nonstop because that makes me a target. But if I've got 5G on the airplane, in a second, I can get a gigabit of data that can then give me my next mission leg. And I turn that off, again, within that second, and I can fly safely.

So there are a lot of benefits, including autonomy at scale, which is what this commercial network is going to be designed to do for driverless cars and things, where we can apply them directly to mission requirements and elevate our deterrence capabilities by using these technologies. So those are some of the ways to go about it. And I think there's real benefit to the customer. We're working with them at a senior level, too, to try to get them to understand what the opportunities are in this area to fast track these technologies into platforms that we have today and we'll have tomorrow.

Peter Arment

Yes. Those of us on the outside had heard of 5G. But 5G.MIL, you certainly put that on the map for us. So we'll look forward to seeing how that evolves and what Lockheed Martin will be doing on that front. Maybe if I could switch over to maybe a little bit of bigger picture on the defense budgets. The 2020 election, I think, officially is now behind us. We have a change in administration and likely a split Congress. The defense budgets are always a hot topic, and I guess even today more so. So after several years of budget growth appears a top line and the budget will be flattening. How do you view Lockheed Martin position to grow profitably while delivering affordability in this environment?

James Taiclet

Sure. Well, our long-range plan, which goes out 3 years and that Ken has been articulating, it assumes a flattening defense budget. And we intend to continue to drive our sort of premier programs forward in that budget. And we actually did a downside scenario. This is a planning exercise that demonstrated if priorities happen to change within that budget, that Lockheed Martin, it turns out, will be still in very good shape based on our long-range plan.

So I'll let Ken speak to that a little bit. But we expect a flattening defense budget, we did pre-election, no matter which party ends up actually maintaining the White House. And in 2021, this is our expectation. We're ready for it, and we plan for it. Ken?

Kenneth Possenriede

Yes. So thanks, Jim. So Peter, one thing we did is these scenarios Jim talked about, I call them excursions, was we basically looked back in time to the peaks and the troughs of the defense budget back to- we went past the Vietnam war, back to the World War II.

And what we thought made sense for us to look at was the '08 crash of the trough of defense budgets. And basically, that's when we started hearing the words sequestration and Budget Control Act. And we thought it was appropriate to look back in history and use that as a model to try to replicate. And then we were thoughtful looking at our sizable programs. We were thoughtful and hit a lot of our programs.

Just to look at the impacts. The other thing we did is since 30% of our sales around numbers come from our -- the international community, we also looked at the top 19 countries that are part of our portfolio or will be part of our portfolio to see what impacts would be there. So we looked at the environmental environment, political landscape, threats. And the only other thing I'd say is even though that outcome, I'd say in the next three years, we weathered that pretty well.

And a lot of that has to do with, one, it's -- our the backlog we have. We're sitting at about $150 billion of backlog -- record backlog for us that will help us weather any storm that's coming. But also, if you look at the portfolio, across the globe -- United States and across the globe, we feel pretty confident that we have the products and services that will help with the threats of, let's just say, China and Russia. And that's one other thing that you really didn't have when we looked at these troughs in the past is an imminent threat like China and Russia out there.

So I think on the whole, we feel pretty good with where we are, at least in the next couple of years. And we'll have to see where this goes, and it'll will allow us to buy some time to make these investments -- to have our portfolio move into this next-generation strategy that Jim has articulated.

Peter Arment

Yes. And I know you mentioned on the October call a 3% top line growth for 2021. So I assume that kind of factors in all the kind of scenarios you just laid out on the budget, the record backlog and maybe some of the opportunities that you have in front of you.

James Taiclet

It does. It absolutely does, Peter. And what we're also looking at is -- so part of our process will be in the next 3 months, what I have the team looking at is do we have a credible orders planned for 2021. I want to make sure it's a credible plan. And then I also, when we look at the backlog, how it ends the year and then how we burn that off in 2021 to give you guys a more credible or reaffirm whatever we said in October for our guidance in January.

Peter Arment

Yes. And Jim, on the F-35 program, it's clearly a huge marquee program for you. It's continued to mature. And setting aside the impacts of the virus this year for a moment, it's been on a very good trajectory. How do you see kind of production, sustainment work unfolding as we go through next year and beyond?

James Taiclet

Sure. Well, the production pace should recover from about 120 or so this year to back to 140 or so next year and peak out maybe at 160 to 170 a year and continue for quite a few years. But there's also growth in the sustainment and development or upgrade dimensions of the aircraft as well. One of the things that I find pretty fascinating about the F-35, again, before I arrived was that it's got the greatest amount of data storage and processing -- data processing capacity of any tactical aircraft in the air today and probably will be for some time in the future. We're working on a tech refresh that will increase that even more for the aircraft.

What it enables then, the F-35, to be is in the air domain an edge-compute node. And that's really what 5G.MIL is all about. It's taking the technical benefits of 5G to the battlefield. And we need nodes like the F-35 to do that. And those upgrades in the future will be driven and that development revenue will be driven more so by the success that I anticipate for us to show the customer that the F-35 is just not a fighter jet. It's an edge-compute node that can connect all the assets that they have in-theater together locally in a secure way and, in turn, our defense enterprise on the battlefield from a platform-centric operation to a network-centric operation.

And so the F-35, I think, will not only again be the leading and only fifth generation fighter out there among us and our adversaries and allies, it will also be the best aerospace edge-compute node that you can have flying in theater. So I think the F-35 has got multiple dimensions of growth and opportunity going forward and in addition to its core role as the leading fighter aircraft in the world.

Peter Arment

Yes. That's super helpful -- go ahead. Yes.

Kenneth Possenriede

I was just going to say, Peter, if I could add, so if you look at I think the biggest growth opportunity going forward is sustainment. And if you think about just where the program is today and where the customer wants to take it, I think there's a lot of exciting opportunities. And what Jim just described, so think of us the 5G.MIL and network-centric work that he's described, that's part of the -- ultimately part of the modernization program that go on new airplanes. And then ultimately, the customer is going to have a desire to do some upgrades there on the existing fleets. I mean it soon will have north of 600, 700 aircraft out in the fleet that will need some type of upgrade.

And then the sweetener, hopefully, for the customer and then for the industry would be if we could get to some type of performance-based logistics program, which may not help that much with the top line growth that we see accelerating anyway, there's a margin expansion opportunity if we do what we say we could do from a service-level agreement standpoint.

Peter Arment

Yes. No, that's where I was going to go with, Ken. And just to clarify, Ken, you see that sustainable work growing for an extended period of time?

Kenneth Possenriede

We do, Peter. Yes.

James Taiclet

And I've got some background in commercial aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney and at AlliedSignal Honeywell. I really do think the F-35 is the closest analog to commercial airliner that is deployed to airlines around the world, whether it's Boeing or Airbus. And you have to have a global sustainment or a global MRO architecture to sustain that aircraft. And the F-35, because it's not just the U.S. Navy airplane that we sold to some airlines, this is a multinational, multiservice aircraft that again is a good analog to an airliner that is sold to multiple airlines around the world. And so you have to have a global MRO architecture and have the human and physical assets to sustain it in-theater, if you will, around the world.

And so our view is that, as Ken said, a performance-based logistics arrangement between us and the F-35 global customer community will ultimately be the most efficient way for them to sustain this plane. We'll put investment dollars into improving the aftermarket performance of the aircraft, which we know we'll get a return on, and as Ken said, expand the margins in the process.

That's the best answer for both sides, for both the customer and the supplier side here. And we're working with our customer leadership to try to really get them to understand the benefits of doing it this way.

Peter Arment

I think it's a great way to frame it for investors as well, trying to -- because I think we all have a familiarity with the commercial MRO side of things. So that's really helpful. Just in our remaining minute maybe, Jim, if I could just sneak in, just a question on -- maybe a big opportunity down the road is future vertical lift program. It's received quite a bit of attention last month at AUSA's conference. How do you see the program and seeing it remaining on track?

James Taiclet

Look, being at UTC, I always had great respect for Sikorsky. They're the best in the world at designing advanced helicopters. And we're teamed with Boeing on 1 version and on our own on the lighter version of the future vertical lift technology. I've been to West Palm Beach and seen those aircraft. They're unbelievably modernized and will meet the needs of the Army and other customers we're going to have.

One of the most fascinating things about it is that the future vertical lift aircraft will be flying at speeds unheard of for combat helicopters. And so I think it's going to be a great product.

But on the other hand -- in addition to all of that, I think it's important for, especially the Army, to understand that if we're going to network-centric warfare in the 21st century, they're going to need flying edge-compute nodes as well as the Air Force and the Navy and the Marines are going to need. And the future vertical lift aircraft, because it's new and can have the most advanced electronics and data storage and data processing core, can be that for our ground customers' aviation branches. So that's something I think is a really compelling aspect of that feel that we can offer in addition to the speed and the efficiency of the airplane itself.

Peter Arment

Thank you for that. It's a great way to tie in all the technology and the innovation that's going on at Lockheed Martin. And again, we're up against our hard break. But Jim, Ken, Greg, thank you very much for your time. Thanks for supporting the Baird industrial conference, and we look forward to hopefully maybe hosting you live in person next year. So stay safe, and have a great day. Thanks again.

Kenneth Possenriede

Thank you, Peter.

James Taiclet

All the best, everyone.

Kenneth Possenriede

Take care.