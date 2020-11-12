Both 9M and Q3 net operating cash flows were weak. The silver lining is that inorganic FCF was propped up by the proceeds from the sales of Chemical Intermediates businesses.

After a totally dreadful second quarter, which was marred by an over 30% revenue decline, Q3 was much more robust in many senses.

This earnings season, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has been another player in the cohort of chemical companies I cover that has topped analysts' revenue and profit estimates. Frankly, it is inspiring to see that the industry is gradually healing the wounds inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the results were not entirely great as, upon deeper inspection, despite higher sales and profits than Wall Street expected, HUN had lackluster operating cash flows. The bright spot is that its inorganic FCF was robust, so, the dividend thesis is not in jeopardy, which I will discuss below in the article.

The top line

After a totally dreadful second quarter, which was marred by an over 30% revenue decline, Q3 was much more robust in many senses. Sure, a 10.5% decline in sales is not to be ignored, and the fact HUN has not broken the quarterly sales decline trend that begun in 3Q19 yet is also anything but encouraging, but as all the segments delivered sequential improvement (and Polyurethanes even managed to increase adjusted EBITDA from the 3Q19 level), Huntsman is clearly on the right track.

Expectedly, precisely, like in the cases of other chemical companies I cover, Huntsman's divisions delivered an asymmetric performance due to their different end-market mixes.

The top-line and adjusted EBITDA performance by segments. Created by the author using the Form 8-K

Advanced Materials was the most afflicted, as its sales dipped by 22%, mostly because of lower volumes and sales mix. But what was the principal culprit here? Sure, it was a quagmire in the aerospace industry that sent ripple effects through the supply chains. As a quick reminder, for this end-market, Huntsman produces technologically advanced epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymer formulations that have a plethora of applications, from aircraft engines and nacelles to thermal management systems. And as the sentiment in the industry remains depressed, there is a little to no possibility that, in Q4, it will rapidly recover (the company thinks precisely the same, slide 4).

On a side note, I should mention that Advanced Materials' products also have applications in almost non-cyclical defense, which, theoretically, could somewhat offset softness in commercial aerospace. However, it is not clear if military applications slightly mitigated the decline (like in the case of PPG Industries (PPG), which I discussed in the post-earnings article), as the firm made no remarks on that matter neither in the press release and the Form 10-Q nor during the earnings call.

Textile Effects, the segment that produces a plethora of chemicals, dyes, and inks, fared only slightly better than AM, as its revenues dropped by 21% and adjusted EBITDA tumbled by 50%. The silver lining is that the segment enjoyed the most significant sequential improvement (of 39%) undergirded by the recovery in such end-markets as athleisure apparel, home textiles, and automotive. Given the gloomiest time of the pandemic is likely behind and the success of vaccine development, it is plausible that the restocking trend in these industries will continue.

Performance Products' sales were down by 15%, which also took its toll on margins and precipitated a 5% adjusted EBITDA decline. One of the essential culprits was the reduction in volumes of Performance Amines.

Finally, for Polyurethanes, the segment that is responsible for more than half of consolidated revenues, lower prices for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (abbreviated MDI) despite higher volumes appeared to be the most significant challenge. It is worth noting that Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF), another heavyweight polyurethane player, also noticed lower MDI selling prices, but in its case, low raw materials prices offset their impact on the EBITDA margin. Let me quote CEO Mr. Steilemann's remark from the earnings call,

Lower selling prices mainly in MDI and polyurethane were compensated by lower raw material prices. Hence, the year-on-year effect from the pricing delta was neutral.

Besides, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), another principal player in the MDI market, also mentioned higher MDI volumes, which had a positive impact on the sales of the Monomers division (page 10).

Also, it is worth keeping in mind that the Polyurethanes division has some exposure to the embattled aerospace, but its impact on the segmental revenues is limited: only KRYSTALFLEX® TPU films from its vast product line has application in the aircraft windows.

In sum, Polyurethanes relatively successfully tackled the headwinds, as its sales dropped by only 6% and improved by 28% sequentially. Also, unlike the other divisions, it reported a 7% increase in adjusted EBITDA from the 3Q19 level.

What the cash flow statement and the balance sheet can tell us

The first most obvious takeaway is that Huntsman is clearly not short of cash. With $2.12 billion in total debt and $1.17 billion in cash & cash equivalents, the company's financial position is anything but vulnerable.

Some meticulous investors might riposte and argue that it is too early to conclude if a company is in sound financial shape after the simple comparison of cash and debt, and I concur here. We should look at the debt repayment schedule to check if any material principal repayments are due in the short term. Upon closer inspection, it appears that HUN is due to repaying Euro bonds in April 2021, which will require ~$519 million (slide 8, also see page F-39 of the annual report). That is a hefty amount, but given a massive cash position, it does not pose a threat. Another parameter that instills confidence that HUN is not on a shaky footing is net leverage: as of end-Q3, it stood at 1.6x, which is a definitely healthy level, especially for a chemical company.

So, HUN has an undoubtedly robust balance sheet, but there is little to be happy about Q3 and 9M cash flows. Let me elaborate on why. First, as net income from continued operations cratered, in 9M, Huntsman generated only $88 million in operating cash flow with changes in working capital factored in, mostly due to hefty taxes paid on the sale of Chemical Intermediates Businesses (page 9).

Of course, it was not enough to cover capital expenditures, which were cut from $181 million used in 9M19 to $170 million, and, obviously, the company turned FCF negative.

In the third quarter, the picture was only slightly better: the net operating cash flow also plummeted, but HUN still managed to generate FCF from continuing operations of $11 million, thanks to lower capital investments. Anyway, quarterly dividends paid required $36 million and, obviously, were not covered by organic FCF.

However, there is also a silver lining. In the case of Huntsman's 9M cash flows, it was the proceeds from the sale of Chemical Intermediates businesses to Indorama Ventures. With these inflows factored in, inorganic FCF (net CFFO less cash used in investing activities) was $1.22 billion. Also, in the Q3 presentation, HUN assured that the sale of Indian DIY consumer adhesives business was "expected to close within a week." On November 3, it issued a press release announcing the completion of the deal and that it received ~$257 million pre-tax, while "taxes on the transaction are estimated to be just under 10 percent." With these proceeds, the company's balance sheet (and, hence, 2020 dividend coverage by inorganic FCF) was improved further. So, I reckon for dividend-focused investors, there is nothing to worry about despite weak 9M net CFFO.

Final thoughts

Since my previous neutral note published in June, the stock price has risen by ~27.6%. In my opinion, one of the pivotal catalysts was the sector rotation as investors have been returning to previously abandoned cyclical players due to overheated tech rally that offered little upside. On the negative side, HUN's dividend yield has compressed to ~2.6%.

Is it worth purchasing the stock now? Sure, considering the sequential improvement, which means the recovery is underway, it makes sense, but the issue is that its EV/EBITDA is teetering around the risky level it did not approach in ten years.

So, the risk/reward profile is unappealing now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.