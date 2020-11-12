Note: I have covered Fiverr previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company

Since my last article on Fiverr (FVRR), where I outlined my bullish stance on the company, shares have been on a huge bull run. As with many tech stocks, it feels as though the market is struggling to price shares and weigh up Fiverr's current valuation against its future potential in the Gig economy. Fiverr recently traded near $190 after posting strong Q3 results but has since pulled back as Pfizer released results from its vaccine study. I believe this recent pullback provides a compelling entry point in shares for those who have not yet entered. As many know the pandemic isn't over and even if it was, I believe Fiverr is going to perform exceptionally well in the post-Covid world.

Source: en.globes.co.il

Vaccine news

Pfizer (PFE) announced the phase 2 trial results for its Covid vaccine on Monday. The results were extremely impressive and sent the stock market surging to new highs as the promise of a vaccine gives the opportunity to open the world up again. In many ways, I do not believe the market has fully priced in this news and that many value plays are still looking exceptionally cheap. However I also believe that the sell-off in tech plays was a massive overreaction, both my holdings in Fiverr and Etsy (ETSY) got killed in Monday trading. But of course, when I invested in Fiverr I did so because I saw the long term viability, it wasn't simply about pandemic tailwinds, but the benefits these tailwinds would create for Fiverr over the long run - in fact, I don't believe the pandemic could provide more long term benefits to a company then Fiverr. That is primarily why Fiverr's share price has surged, with the company proving that, at scale, they could be extremely profitability. Fiverr achieved profitability well ahead of schedule thanks to the pandemic and now the company's growth trajectory has improved significantly.

Whilst the market is of course concerned regarding the effect of the vaccine news on tech growth and that the economy will return to normal - I believe the market was also looking for any excuse or reasoning for a pullback. Fiverr management has shown exceptional execution over the pandemic and this was shown in Q3, which I will run over in more detail later in this article. Fiverr's exceptional long-term prospects is why shares are so volatile and have generally continued in a continuous upward trend over the last few months. Even after this run-up Fiverr still only has a market capitalization of around $5 billion. Whilst on a valuation perspective Fiverr looks extremely expensive - investors must note that Fiverr has only just turned profitable. As the company has only just turned profitable using common valuation metrics based on profit such as P/E (over 400) simply aren't as applicable - there was no plan or forecast for Fiverr to be this successful or profitable this early on in its journey since listing.

On a revenue basis Fiverr trades on 18x times forward revenues which is very expensive but investors must remember that Fiverr is growing at an insane pace. If Fiverr continues to reinforce its scalability potential and show profitability, the market won't be afraid to reprice shares to price in more future growth. This has been shown recently where the Fiverr share price has continued to run-up without any new material news. Much of the market movement is sentiment-based and irrationality can take hold, but I think heir is very good reason for this continued run-up. Fiverr is proving that the pandemic benefits will last and they are putting themselves at the future of a huge market.

Fiverr's addressable market is huge and growing continually. Even way before the pandemic the Gig Economy was said to be valued at more than $4.5 trillion. The projected gross volume by 2023 is expected to be $455 billion. All Fiverr needs to do is take a small piece of this pie to be extremely successful. But I believe Fiverr is doing more than that in the way they are positioning themselves for the post-Covid world. Fiverr has a clever and attractive fee system that I highlighted in my previous article that gives exposure a fixed income and exposure to seller success. Now more than ever following the pandemic - people want to work from home. Freelancing work for Fiverr sets individuals on the path to achieving that. Whilst Fiverr may not give a full-time salary in most cases, it has the potential to transition into this as sellers gain more traction. Investors must look at the bigger picture and past the pandemic for Fiverr - there is huge long term viability to the company and the position it has established due to the pandemic.

Fiverr is not only positioned in an extremely promising market, but is also taking advantage of opportunities that arise with both hands. This is why Fiverr has seen far improved growth rates in comparison to its competitor Upwork (UPWK). Fiverr continues to develop numerous pipelines to obtain revenues, such as 'Gig promotion', where freelancers can promote their work on the site. Fiverr has become a service for not just individuals but has also become a working hub for teams in workplaces.

Q2 Results

Fiverr continued to build on the exceptional Q2 performance by delivering strong results again in Q3. Fiverr reinforced its potential over the quarter and is starting to show sustainability to its profitability - the company has turned a corner thanks to the pandemic. Fiverr delivered $52 million in revenues which was up 88% from last year. More importantly though was strong buyer acquisition that continued over the quarter. Creating repeat buyers is what will build long term shareholder value for Fiverr, obtaining 310k of net buyer adds is extremely beneficial for Fiverr over the long run - this is an area that I want to see Fiverr continue to build on for the quarters to come.

As I highlighted above Fiverr is increasing and expanding its revenue pipelines. The 'promoted gigs' expansion now has 5000+ sellers as part of the program, compared to just 200 in the previous quarter. This is a significant opportunity for growth going forward for Fiverr as it builds a new revenue stream using its own internal search engine and preferences. Through doing this Fiverr will be able to scale up revenues.

Spend per buyer also increased in Q3 to $193 - up 20% year-on-year but more importantly up from $184 in Q2. The steady increase in spend per buyer is still on its same course, in fact is now accelerating as of Q3:

Source: Fiverr shareholder letter

In Q3 Fiverr once again showed they could convert traffic into sales and build revenues both on an overall and an individual buyer basis. All metrics are looking extremely positive. Strong buyer acquisition and retention will build the customer base Fiverr need to then continue to execute their strategy to increase average spend per buyer on the freelance service offerings. A mix of substantial repeat purchases and an increase in average buyer spend will further drive shareholder value.

Conclusion

As Fiverr's CEO Ofer Katz put it, Fiverr is building itself up to be the 'future of work', Fiverr is not only positioned in the right industry but is also taken the right action to put itself at the forefront of that industry. Strong buyer acquisition continued in Q3 as buyer and seller trends point to a promising future for the company. The recent vaccine-related pullback gives investors the opportunity to enter shares and gain exposure to its long-term promise - particularly in a post-Covid world where Fiverr could be a business in an industry that is at the center of how we work.

