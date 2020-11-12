Silver: As Compelling As Ever

There are very few attractive assets right now. The financial markets seem to be overheated.

Silver has delivered excellent returns this year so far in spite of the recent sell-off. But I believe there is further upside potential for both silver bullions and iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) investors. Here is why.

Silver supply

The silver supply is getting quite tight. It is not just because the supply of all physical metals is limited. The main reason here seems to be the fact that in 2019 mine production fell for the fourth consecutive year. According to The Silver Institute, in 2019 global mine production fell by 1.3 percent to 836.5 Moz. Meanwhile, in 2020 many mines were shut due to the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Quite interesting is also the fact that only 28% of silver's production is due to primary mining, whereas 72% comes from projects where silver is a by-product of mining other metals. These metals include copper, lead and zinc. Many such mines were also shut due to this year's lockdowns, whereas the demand for these industrial metals stayed quite limited for a while. According to The Silver Institute's estimates, all these factors led to a 4% fall in supply for the grey shiny metal this year.

But supply is not the only factor to consider when assessing the attractiveness of investing in silver and SLV.

Industrial uses of silver

In my previous article on silver, I mostly focused on its use in solar batteries. Indeed, the green energy agenda has become particularly popular in the last couple of years. However, we should also be mindful that silver is used in absolutely all kinds of electronics. These are not just smartphones, PCs or TV sets. Electric vehicle batteries are also made with the use of silver. What is more, it looks like the demand for all these goods is rising, particularly in Asia, in spite of the economic crisis they have recently experienced. This also seems to be the case with developed countries such as the EU and the US.

In my view, it is also due to the fact that lots of money printed by the Federal Reserve did not just go to Wall Street but also to Main Street. In other words, many people have got unemployment benefits and other financial help from the government. This obviously led to a rise in well-being, further boosting the demand for products, typically made with the use of silver.

Why silver, why now?

These measures will not just prevent deflation. Some experts think they will also lead to inflation in the longer run. This is highly bullish for both gold and silver, which are inflation hedges.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) claim their Covid vaccine is more than 90% effective. This news is highly encouraging. However, safety and additional data are still collected. So, some questions remain. What is more, even if the vaccine gets approved, it will take quite a while for this vaccine to become available to everyone. Meanwhile, France, Germany and the UK were forced into another lockdown. And how about the US? Well, it was recently announced the coronavirus cases topped 140,000 per day. The surge is more serious in some states than others. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious diseases expert, is warning that the worst is yet to come. That is why it seems logical the US might face another lockdown, which will derail the country's economic recovery. If that happens, the US government will have to provide the economy with even more fiscal stimuli. Given the tremendous US budget deficit, the stimuli will not get available unless the Fed prints more money. In turn, this will lead to further dollar devaluation, thus making investors rush to buy precious metals.

The truth is that macroeconomic indicators are in a much better position now than they were in April. But the economy is not totally out of the woods yet. Meanwhile, the difference between the economy and the stock market seems to be immense.

Shiller P/E ratio

Source: Multpl

After the most recent stock market rally, Shiller's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is above the 1929 level. As we all know, the stock market was in a bubble just before the Great Depression crash. Indeed, the P/E ratio of around 32 is lower than it used to be during the Dot.com bubble. However, it still seems to be high, compared to US history. But the situation looks similar to where it was 20 years ago when investors were savvy to become stockholders of relatively new, loss-making companies, trading at incredibly high valuations. Now this particularly seems to be the case with companies operating in the areas of EV production, video-conferencing, food delivery services and similar high-tech sectors that tend to be particularly relevant today. This simply means there is hardly any potential for many stocks, especially the high-tech ones, to appreciate further.

And how about bonds? Well, there is a bubble in the debt market, particularly if we look at government bonds and companies with high credit ratings. Due to many central banks' quantitative easing, these debt instruments are simply too expensive and trading at zero real interest rates. The Eurozone, Switzerland and Japan have been dealing with negative interest rates for many years already. But the US interest rates are near zero for now. Even if we assume they don't turn negative but stay stuck near zero until 2023, very few bonds will look attractive until then. Of course, some risky investors might like to buy junk bonds but many people will be unwilling to do so.

Even cash does not seem to be totally free of risk due to many fiat currencies' devaluation. In this situation, it might seem reasonable to invest in real estate. However, this kind of investment is expensive. So, not everyone can afford to buy a second apartment or one more house. What is more, real estate is associated with plenty of regular expenditures, including utility bills and taxes.

That is why precious metals seem to be particularly attractive in the current environment.

Some investors might be saying that gold is a superior investment to silver. In my previous article, I argued that gold prices outperformed silver in the long run. However, in the short run, silver is by far a better investment due to its higher volatility.

Let us also look at the gold to silver ratio history graph.

Source: Goldprice

The average gold to silver ratio is between 50 and 70. The current ratio as of the time of writing is around 79. So, from that perspective, silver is quite undervalued compared to gold, which, from a technical perspective, means it has enough upside potential.

Why SLV?

As you can see from the graph below, there is a strong correlation between the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) price and the price of the commodity itself. At the same time, the former tends to outperform silver.

Data by YCharts

But it's also the cost efficiency that I particularly like about the trust. I am fond of physical commodities. They are easy to understand and unlike stocks, they do not carry too many risks. However, the storage costs are often a concern. For that very reason, it is quite interesting to choose an ETF or a trust like SLV. SLV is by far the largest silver trust with more than $13 billion net assets under management. The trust's net assets are backed by physical silver bullions. What is more, the management fees only amount to 0.50% per annum. In my view, safe-storing physical silver might cost an investor much more.

However, if we compare the average performance since inception to the management fees per annum, we will see that the fees exceeded the average performance.

Source: SLV web-site

But here we should be mindful that silver prices are quite cyclical in nature. They perform extremely well when the Fed is easing its monetary policy. What is more, due to their high volatility, both silver and SLV will deliver gold-beating performance in the short-to-medium term. The graph above seems to prove this.

Conclusion

I am highly bullish on both silver and SLV. They will act as excellent inflation and currency devaluation hedges. But they will also benefit from a rebound of the manufacturing sector, which will happen sooner or later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.