Compared to counterparts Tesla and NIO, LI seems as though it still has much room to grow over the next 1-2 years.

New Energy Vehicles in China

Despite being the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) market on the planet, the Chinese EV market still faces two major bottlenecks. Firstly, the growth in demand for EV in China has outpaced necessary infrastructure improvements, specifically, the lagging pace of new charging stations has not helped quell the largest psychological hurdle for mass EV adoption -- “Range Anxiety”. Secondly, component (battery, electric motor, controller) costs remain high as the industry grapples with the mounting effects of Moore’s Law and diminishing returns (although innovation from companies like QuantumScape could change this). According to China Insights Consultancy (CIC), the Bill of Material (BOM) cost of a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is 45% more than that of a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle (see Chart 1 below).

Extended Range Vehicles (EREV) Mitigate These Bottlenecks

EREVs are similar to hybrid vehicles in that they have internal combustion engines (NYSE:ICE) and electric motors, however, in the case of an EREV, the ICE only exists to charge the battery packs which thereby supply power to the electric motors that power the vehicle. Simply put, EREVs have gas powered generators that serve as a backup power source when the battery packs run low. Since these range extension systems are dedicated solely to generating electricity, they consume less gasoline and are quite fuel efficient. By design, EREVs typically carry smaller battery packs all while generating enough power from their ICE to enable greater range than their pure BEV counterparts (without ever having to connect to an external power source). Thanks to their ICE, EREVs don’t just offer greater range, they also cost roughly 25% less to produce than BEVs.

Chart 1. Comparison of cost of materials for Large SUVs manufactured in China by powertrain type (as percentage). (Source: China Insights Consultancy)

Comparative Advantage—Li ONE (NASDAQ: LI)

As the first and only commercially available EREV in China, Li ONE offers drivers an abundance of efficiency and flexibility that is currently unmatched in the marketplace. Li ONE can switch between three different driving modes, depending on driver preference and charging station accessibility (as demonstrated below). E-power mode allows the car to be driven exclusively on battery power, ideal for when charging stalls are frequent and nearby. Hybrid mode evenly balances between battery life and electric generation, for when there is occasional access to charging stalls. Lastly, E-hold mode relies on a more consistent electric generation for when charging access is infrequent and far between. While the overall total driving range remains the same between modes, the ability to switch allows drivers to improve their gas efficiency depending on access to charging stations, giving them extra control and putting their minds at ease.

Chart 2. Li-ONE driving modes by state-of-charge, the level of battery charge relative to total battery capacity (SOC).

The closest available comparable to the Li ONE in China would be the BYD (OTCM: OTCPK:BYDDY) Tang DM 2021 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (BYD), both being 6 to 7-seater SUVs with similar price points. The major difference is that the BYD is a traditional plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), meaning the vehicle is powered by both electric motors and an ICE, in synchrony. On the contrary, the Li ONE is powered exclusively by its electric motors — even when battery level is low, instead relying on its ICE as a backup generator for its battery pack. This offers several advantages to drivers. Since the Li ONE is powered exclusively by electric motors, the overall driving experience is significantly smoother all while being much more energy efficient. While the energy (gasoline) consumption for BYD is 10L/100km, the Li ONE offers a 27% increase in fuel efficiency at 7.3L/100km. Furthermore, since the Li ONE is able to carry a significantly larger battery pack, it is able to provide drivers with a pure battery range instead of a singular hybrid output, thus providing a fuel free mode for dense urban driving. Lastly, the Li ONE comes in a single standard model, thus making an easier decision process for consumers all the while realizing the business advantages of a simplified sales, service and production output that keeps costs low and quality/productivity high.

Source: China Insights Consultancy

Table 1 Comparison of comparable electric vehicles available in the Chinese market.

Why invest in LI?

From an investments standpoint, what matters most is how many vehicles Li can sell. To shine light on this number, let's break things down and build a quarter by quarter vehicle forecast. Li’s primary revenue forecasts depend on both the sales of their existing Li ONE and their upcoming Li TWO.

Li ONE

Deliveries for Li ONE began last December and the vehicle has quickly become the best selling hybrid electric vehicle (including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and extended range electric) in China (Monthly Stats on CleanTecnica). As of Oct 31, 2020, it has delivered a total of 22,825 vehicles (company website), representing 148% annualized sales growth (see Table 2),despite any ongoing impact from COVID-19. Going forward, we have every reason to believe that demand will continue to grow for Li’s innovative and cost-effective vehicles.

Table 2 Li ONE deliveries for 2019-2020. (Source: Company Website)

For Li ONE, we will plot sales growth from November 2020 to June 2021 assuming a 91.3% sales growth. We opt to use 91.3% as it is the average of projected sales growth for all New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in China from 2020 to 2024 (see Table 3) and Li’s current sales growth (148%). For July 2021 to early 2022 projections, we reduce the growth estimate to an annualized rate of 50%, as we can assume Li ONE will gradually become a penetrated product. Starting 2022, we estimate Li ONE sales will further converge with the projected NEV average as we reach the release of Li TWO. We can expect a limited “crowding-out” effect from Li TWO’s release as it will be targeting different customer bases than Li ONE. Thus, we assume a stabilized sales growth of Li ONE from 2022 to 2024 to be 35%, which is in line with the NEV projected market growth.

Table 3 NEV sales growth by vehicle type in China for 16-19 and 20E-24E.

Li “TWO”

Li Auto plans to launch their second vehicle, Li TWO, a full-size premium SUV in 2022. The initial popularity of a new product that targets a specific portion of the market should result in an exceptionally high sales growth for 2022 and early 2023—somewhere around 100% annualized rate. Given that full-size premium SUVs have demonstrated slower growth than large SUVs (CIC report in Table 3 above), an estimated annualized growth rate of 100%, which is still shy of Li ONE’s 148%, seems to be a safe bet. As Li TWO penetrates the market, we expect its sales will gradually normalize to market levels. According to CIC, sales of NEV and full-size SUV are expected to grow at 34.5% and 8% from now to 2024, respectively. As a New Energy full-size SUV, we assume a stabilized growth of (34.5+8)/2 = 21.3% to be reached by the end of 2024.

Table 4 Modeled quarterly vehicle sales for LI.

Monetizing the Business

At this point, there is basically no pure NEV business that has started generating stable positive net income or cash flow. As such, there is no fair benchmark profit margin or even gross margin to compare with or target to. This presents some difficulties to us investors. Nevertheless, we can still put together pieces of financial data to give us a better understanding of Li’s potential economies of scale.

In December 2019, Li’s COGS per vehicle were RMB 287.3k and they decreased by RMB21.4k to RMB265.9k in Q1 2020. We can also quickly calculate a simple additional cost for manufacturing one more LI ONE:

Where AC and VD stands for additional cost and vehicle deliveries, respectively.

This gives us additional COGs of RMB255k (or USD36k) per LI ONE produced. As the business continues to grow, it is reasonable to believe that the additional and average cost per vehicle will both decrease. If we assume the additional cost decreases by 15% to RMB246.5k by end of 2021, based on our sales forecast, we should expect a Gross Margin of 16.84%, which is quite good (on par with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at 19.9%) and significantly better than its current level of 4.03%, or those of its peers, such as NIO (NASDAQ: NIO) which operates at -3.3% gross margin. Since Li’s products offer unique features and propositions to the Chinese NEV market, this albeit optimistic assumption seems both fair and reasonable.

Table 5 Inputs for COGs and margin for Li vehicles.

Attractive Valuation

LI is currently trading at 8.2X P/NTM (Valuation Multiples - Using LTM vs NTM Multiples in Valuation) Sales, which is lower than the average of both NIO and Tesla (See Table 6). Assuming this multiple will gradually decrease to 7X and 6X in 1- and 2-years time as the company matures, we are still looking at pricing of $31.9 and $41.5, 1 and 2 years from now, respectively. Given the attractive valuation and the advantageous proposition of LI’s products, a buy is recommended for those willing to hold for the long term (1-2 years).

Table 6 P/S NTM of Li and its competitors NIO and Tesla.

Risks

As with any investment, there are always risks. I believe the biggest risk to LI is that the pure EV market in China accelerates even faster than anticipated. What I mean here is that the government allocates more resources to building out a charging infrastructure and the consumer fears/dispositions towards purely electric vehicles dissipate much quicker than anyone anticipated. While this may damper or limit a domestic market, I think this is time is far off and there still exists a solid runway for LI to grow. Furthermore, I also believe in that case, there are other emerging markets that may lag behind China for LI to enter.

Conclusions

In summary, as China leads the global demand for new energy vehicles, finding the balance in cost and convenience between expensive pure electric vehicles and traditional ICEV is what consumers want. For customers not quite ready, whether for cost or convenience, to commit fully in one direction or another -- LI Auto will continue to lead the discussion as the inherent EREV alternative in China. Its current market price indicates that it still hasn’t touched “overpriced” territory when considering its competitors and thus deserves a closer look. If you missed out on NIO and Tesla, or are weary of either at their current prices, consider LI.

Authors Note: Thanks so much for reading! Please feel free to message me with any questions, concerns or considerations. If you enjoyed this article, be sure to give it a like right below and scroll but up to the top and give me a follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.