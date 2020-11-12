Tesla (TSLA) management has always stated that they expect their energy division to become 50% of company revenues. My article in September detailed the multifarious revenue opportunities emerging for Tesla. As the world transitions from fossil fuels to renewables, the opportunities are vast and ever-increasing.

Tesla bears continually repeat the mantra that Tesla is just one more auto company. It is, in fact, also an energy company. Additionally, it is not just simple battery energy storage that opens up huge revenue implications for the company. Tesla has broken into the electrical generation market. In this new world, Tesla is even taking steps to becoming a distributed electric utility to service the renewable future. This will be another very significant revenue growth factor as the company ratchets up its vertical integration advantages. This article highlights various recent events that reinforce this energy thesis.

Financial results show the burgeoning growth. Battery production developments provide the base. New value-added software propositions provide a further competitive advantage.

Fast-growing energy storage revenues are building up. There are substantial orders in hand to be supplied in the next few quarters. This provides a pathway to continued breakneck revenue growth for Tesla quite apart from their auto division. It will be key though to see whether Tesla can continue to build up its battery production to meet then surging demand and orders in hand.

Q3 2020 Earnings

The analyst call and the 10-Q tell the story of growth starting to lift off.

Q3 revenues for "energy generation and storage" came to US$579 million. That is a 44% increase on Q3 2019 as the pace of energy revenue growth accelerates. It was still only 7.8% of automotive revenues. For the 9 months ended September 30, the revenue figure was US$1.24 billion. That was a 13.4% increase on the 9 months ended September 30, 2019. The record deployment of 759 MWh in Q3 was on the back of a doubling of production volume at the Nevada facility.

Analysts are belatedly starting to recognise the energy storage potential. For instance, Piper Sandler recently came out with an estimate for the company to get US$200 billion annually from the division by 2033. (By comparison, total company revenues for the first 9 months of this year were US$20.7 billion). Another analyst, at New Street, saw the 50/50 split in revenue as very achievable as the company pursues an addressable market that is already US$750 billion. The investor with the largest asset value in the company, Baillie Gifford, recently came out with the opinion that the stock price was not overvalued at all, largely because of its non-auto growth potential.

At the earnings call, Musk expected revenues to double every year. Already orders in hand for the supply of the new 3MW Megapacks to major projects ensure that the next few quarters will see substantial revenue growth. There is a current run rate of US$2.3 billion per annum based on the last quarter. Therefore, it would only take 7 years of such growth to hit Piper Sandler's target figure. Supply constraint is likely to hold back attainment of such numbers by 2027. So, Piper Sandler's target date of 2033 is probably more achievable. That is still a huge revenue increase rate which most analysts have not figured into the stock price.

Battery Supply

Tesla has stated it wants to have a massive 3TWh capacity by 2030 to meet demand for its products. This article by Seeking Alpha's Matt Bohslen gives details of the wide-ranging network of supply contracts this will necessitate. It is a constantly evolving picture as Elon Musk seeks to tie up supply from other battery cell manufacturers, from mineral suppliers, and from anode material suppliers.

Tesla has always been supply constrained in its energy storage business. Last year, the company openly admitted it had been forced to hold back on deliveries for its residential "Powerwall" batteries due to prioritising supply of the Model 3. The company did pass the 100,000 mark in Powerwall sales this year. That is though just the tip of the demand iceberg. Their VPP project in South Australia will alone call for 50,000 units in the course of the next few years. The apparent resurgence of the Tesla solar tile business is already leading to increased demand and increased lead-times.

At the analyst call, Elon Musk stated they had managed to double capacity this year and would double it again next year. He added though that it will not be sufficient to meet demand.

Senior Director Energy R J Johnson gave more detail, stating:

We have more demand than supply through 2021 and we continue to ramp the product to match unprecedented demand across the globe through 2023 and beyond. Our order book is rapidly filling up through 2023 in a multiple gigawatt-hour scale.

The company's latest utility scale "Megapack" product is still ramping up to full production at the factory. Meanwhile, the Powerwall had what he termed a "very large backlog" of orders. The company was increasing investment to increase their capacity to try to get close to meeting demand. At the conference call, the company reiterated that was why the Semi did not yet have a firm release date. It uses a lot of cells and the company is cell-constrained. It would seem natural to prioritize products for which the company has ever-increasing known demand.

At present, the Nevada facility is providing the stationary storage batteries. Substantial battery capacity expansion looks set to ramp up there. Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) recently confirmed their 13 battery cell lines are running 24 hours per day and 7 days a week. Their aim is to increase the current run rate of 35 GWh per annum to 100 GWh. They have achieved a 5% energy density improvement. The aim is for a 20% density improvement within 5 years. They are moving towards a cobalt-free product.

A new line based on this "Battery Day" product should increase Panasonic's production at Nevada by about 10%.

The Nevada facility is still only at 30% of its original size estimate. Some of the balance will no doubt be taken up by battery production. The main barrier to fast expansion could be a shortage of labour in Nevada.

Separate to Panasonic in Nevada is the developments Tesla is making at its "Roadrunner" battery development plant at its Fremont facility.

A 4680 battery cell pilot project has been started. As explained at the "Battery Day" presentation, the company hopes to ratchet its technological expertise and vertical integration advantage on its new tables batteries. This is illustrated below:

Source: Tesla Inc.

This is driven by the knowledge that even with the tie-ups the company has with partner companies, it still will not have enough batteries to match the demand from its customers.

An additional business plan is being built up in China. There is a battery assembly or cell production building coming up in Shanghai. The company has been advertising for personnel and has new arrangements. As I detailed previously, it has been tying up agreements there with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) and with China's largest battery manufacturer CATL.

Tesla Energy Projects

Massive utility scale projects continue all around the world, as the move from fossil fuels to renewables intensifies. My article in July detailed some of these international projects. The future market is vast as the world transitions its energy systems. Although primarily for energy storage, Tesla systems are also purchased for the benefits of frequency regulation.

The continuing securing of contracts by Tesla emphasises just how important tying up the requisite battery supply has become for the company.

* Just last month, they had secured their latest in a line of contracts in Australia. The Wallgrove Grid Battery in New South Wales is a 50 MW/75 MWh project. It will be using Tesla's new large-scale Megapack which provides substantial cost and installation advantages over the previous "Powerpack" product.

The Powerpack had been used in the company's previous projects in South Australia. These included Hornsdale (now 150 MW/194 MWh after its expansion), Lake Bonney and Gannawarra. South Australia used to be a State known for its energy shortages. Last month, there was period of time when 100% of the State's energy needs were met by solar panels. This is a startling example of the future happening now.

Apart from the usage of the Megapack, the new project is important for the fact that it is in New South Wales. This is another State now contradicting the Australian Federal Government and going all-in on renewables. The Federal Government under Morrison is seen by many as being tied to fossil fuel interests. Individual States are going their own way (a similar pattern can be discerned in the USA). 12 more substantial projects are on the drawing-board already in New South Wales.

Another important factor at the Wallgrove project is the use of Tesla's "Virtual Machine Mode". This is a synthetic inertia product that takes the place of what would be a huge spinning turbine in a polluting fossil fuel plant. The project is expected to complete in October next year.

* At the start of November, it was announced that French renewable energy company Neoen and Tesla had been awarded the Geelong project in the State of Victoria. I have written previously about how Tesla will benefit greatly from its close cooperation with Neoen around Australia. This 300 MW/450MWh project is expected to be supplied with Megapacks by the end of 2021. This is larger than the "world's biggest battery" project at Hornsdale. It will be another major contributor to what will be a substantial increase in energy storage revenues for Tesla next year.

The Geelong project will hasten the end of the old polluting Yalloum coal-powered power station. The State of Victoria is promoting wind and solar as its ageing coal fired power stations get phased out. 40% of the State's electricity should be generated from renewables by 2025. Substantial reductions in wholesale energy prices are expected as a result.

* Supplying California with mega projects such as "Moss Landing" and "Ventura Energy Storage" is also taking place this year and next. This will guarantee the short-term surge in energy division revenues. The Megapacks at Moss Landing are illustrated below:

Source: Tesla Inc

Tesla is supplying 256 Megapacks for Moss Landing to create a 182.5MW/730 MWh facility. The project should be up and running in the second quarter of next year. Utility PG&E (PCG) expects to make US$100 million savings over the lifetime of the project.

* California is likely to remain a major source of utility projects for Tesla. The company has a strong presence there in autos, in residential energy storage, and in utility scale energy storage. The State's SGIP (Self-Generation Incentive Programme) provides incentives for residential storage. It is the perfect play for Tesla's Powerwall batteries. The question can indeed be posed as to whether the State can build out all the utility scale capacity it needs to in order to meet its climate targets. These make it clear why Tesla was confident on its energy storage business at the earnings call.

California will continue to lead in renewables in the USA. A Biden Presidency should be another bullish factor for the U.S. business as a whole. However, Republicans tied to fossil fuel interests may be able to hold back on much Federal support.

Notwithstanding this, throughout the country, the move to renewables is unstoppable. For instance, the move away from coal has been much faster than fossil fuel advocates had considered possible. The figures from the U.S. Dept of Energy illustrate this:

This is a major historical shift. The days of polluting coal peaker plants are numbered.

* Last month saw another order for Tesla from Slovenian company NGEN. They had ordered Powerpacks last year and their new order is for what is effectively the replacement Megapack product. This is for a 15MW/30MWh project to be installed by next year. It will incorporate Tesla's "Autobidder" software. This is an example of a project aimed primarily at frequency regulation rather than energy storage.

* This September saw the signing of Canada's largest energy storage project, to be managed by WCSB Power Holdings LP. Located in Alberta, the 60 MW supply of Megapacks should be installed by the end of the year. It follows on a project last year for a 10MW supply of Megapacks at Transalta's Wind Charge project at Summerview Windfarm.

This had evinced some surprise in a province known for its oil-intensive economy. Alberta is a province that relies heavily on coal and natural gas. It is looking increasingly at renewables for environmental and grid stability reasons.

* Tesla is, of course, also creating large projects out of many small elements with its VPPs (virtual power plants). In these, the residential Powerwalls of individuals combine together effectively to form a giant power plant. One of these under way in South Australia which will eventually comprise 50,000 homes. A recent vessel check showed there are currently 792 Powerwalls on one shipment going to Australia.

The company has over 120 such VPPs up and running around the world. The one in Vermont with the Green Mountain Power utility continues to expand. In October, it was announced that they were purchasing a further 1000 Powerwalls for home-owners to add to the 2,000 previously purchased. The utility, which itself uses Powerpacks in some of its operations, confirmed the substantial savings being affected by the VPP.

A recent report concluded that the Powerwall 2 was the most economical storage option in the USA on a per-kmh stored basis. It was followed by LG Chem which was a distant second. This is mainly due to its competitive price. However, Powerwalls have many advantages over much of the competition. These include the integrated DC/AC converter, off-grid usage, and mobile app usage with features such as "StormWatch". Software updates over the air are a feature common to both autos and batteries in the Tesla world. The demand for Powerwalls is not just in sunshine States such as California. Many States have "time of use" pricing which gives homeowners a financial payback even if they don't have solar.

* Another aggregation of small scale projects is being affected by Tesla's supply to micro-grids. The company recently revealed it has supplied over 120 of these projects. The first one had been for Ta'u in American Samoa. Such projects specifically save on fuel transport costs and polluting diesel generators in remote locations. The concept is also increasingly being extended for back-up industrial usages.

* Another substantial potential usage is for charging stations. For instance, Tesla has already supplied about 60 charging stations for Electricity America, the charging station arm of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). They have another 60 on order to supply by year-end. Electricity America has found that the Powerpack solution is very economical for them compared to the high prices they are being charged by American utilities companies.

This is a typical usage for the smaller Powerpack commercial product when the larger Megapack usage in not warranted. Prices of the Powerpack were in fact reduced quite substantially in September.

Tesla themselves use Powerpacks at some of their Supercharger locations in the USA and in Europe. The supply constraint situation means they cannot roll them out everywhere. With all these revenue-generating opportunities and superior products, it is not surprising that the Piper Sandler report estimated Tesla would have a long-term one-third share of the stationary storage market.

Energy Storage Not a Commodity Business

Many Tesla bears claim that battery supply is a commodity business and will never make a worthwhile return for the company. This is mistaken on a number of levels.

On a pure economy supply and demand basis, demand for Tesla's products far exceeds supply. That provides price elasticity benefits for Tesla's bottom line.

On a product basis, Tesla is not just supplying batteries. It is supplying a software layer over the Powerwall, Powerpack and Megapack range. Their "Autobidder" system provides increased efficiency. Autobidder allows for autonomous monetisation of battery assets via a real time energy trading platform. It shows the technological lead the company has over the competition. This provides opportunities for arbitrage revenue in both generation and storage. It was licensed for use throughout the European continent earlier this year. This vertical integration leads to increased profitability for all parties. My previous article detailed this.

Launched in conjunction with the Megapack is Tesla's "Powerhub". This is for control and management of large utility projects. A Tesla schematic quoted by Elektrek is illustrated below:

Source: Tesla Inc.

It can be used in conjunction with SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition) systems. It can also provide a single interface for both Tesla and non-Tesla assets on a project. This is another milestone on Tesla's road to becoming a distributed electric utility.

On a supply basis, the company is not just supplying product and walking away. As Johnson clarified at the analyst call:

At the largest battery power plant in Australia we continue to operate that power plant and generate revenue in the market. So whether we could have sold it for more or less, we're continuing to make money off of that power plant.

For the new project at Geelong, Neoen and Tesla has a contract until 2032 to run the facility. This is a pattern of continuing revenues from energy storage that we will see increasingly. The systems installed in Australia are a win-win for all. It is a win for suppliers such as Tesla. It is a win for both utilities and individual customers as behind-the-meter aggregation enables grid services back to the grid. The Hornsdale project saved consumers A$116 million in 2019.

Energy Storage as Part of a Bigger Vertical Integration Picture

As in much else with Tesla, its vertical integration advantages over the competition will help drive growth and market share. The only other company which can compete on this sort of scale is BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF). I have written about them most recently here. Not surprisingly their stock price has boomed this year as well,

For Tesla, the vertical integration advantages can be seen in both manufacturing and in sales and marketing. For instance, the company sees it this way in its battery manufacturing:

Source: Tesla Inc

With autos, effective V2G is coming ever closer. The huge installed base of Tesla EV's will open up a very substantial market as soon as the technology allows. EV's are becoming energy storage conduits.

In addition, with autos, "second-life" battery solutions will be a major driver in the near-future. After its 8 to 10 year life powering a high-powered car, a lithium battery can be consolidated with others to provide energy storage solutions.

The company's solar offering seems finally to be starting to pay dividends. The reduced price in the USA of US$149/watt after tax credit spurred growth. Solar deployments doubled in Q3 over Q2 to 57MW. Solar roof deployments tripled. There has been a major recruitment drive by Tesla for this division. As Johnson enumerated at the analyst call, profitability is ever improving:

We're able to do this by leveraging our online vehicle ordering infrastructure which substantially reduces the soft costs associated with sales and marketing.

It is yet another example of their vertical integration advantages.

California has been at the forefront of this process. There is a large existing supply of Tesla autos and there are problems with grid stability. Tesla is now spreading the systems out internationally. This article here, for instance, illustrates the offering in the U.K.

Tesla was granted an electrical generation licence in the U.K. in May this year. The company can now effectively put power into the National Grid. The company is offering an electricity tariff with a system based on solar panels and batteries. These are aggregated for what are effectively virtual power plants. Tesla's software can take advantage of the patterns of energy generation at the time, the solar potential of the moment and the wholesale energy prices at that time. Energy generated by solar can be returned to the grid when peak usage warrants it.

This is not a simple low-margin battery supply business. Tesla has tied up with U.K. provider Octopus Energy to offer their "Tesla Energy Plan". Details can be seen here. There is, for example, a rate of 8 pence per KWh for Tesla auto owners and of 11 pence per KWh for non-Tesla auto owners. In May 2020 the company had applied to become a full-blown energy provider in the country.

Elsewhere in Europe, there may be increasing demand as net-metering is phased out. This has been seen in Germany as that process takes place. Elsewhere in Europe, in the Netherlands as an example, demand is less because of net-metering. There is still demand there but Tesla is currently not offering the Powerwall because of supply constraints. Recent developments for Tesla in Slovenia and in Poland illustrate the broad market the company is addressing.

Conclusion

As reported by the company in the Q3 earnings report:

We continue to believe that the energy business will ultimately be as large as our vehicle business."

As Musk said in humorous vein at the earnings call:

If you just keep doubling things, pretty soon you hit the mass of the universe and we'll need to start turning Jupiter into cells.

The company emphasised the mathematical effect that doubling of revenues year after year will have. Securing sufficient supply will be critical for what is always a supply-constrained company. Substantial orders are in hand for both the commercial and residential offerings. These will be reflected in revenue figures for the energy division in the next few quarters.

The upper potential for the energy division is, in fact, larger than the for autos. There is a greater total addressable market for energy over autos. Tesla's software and hardware offerings place it in the forefront of new energy companies vying for a central place in the new renewables world.

The switch to renewables makes the addressable market for Tesla more than capable of matching its auto business. It is a clear reason why, for those who think long-term, the Tesla stock price is not over-valued. The revenue implications for this energy future are huge and are just beginning.

