In terms of comparable valuation, Alibaba is undervalued against the market.

The current growth dynamics of the company justify its current price.

In technical terms, the observed correction of Alibaba's price is, in principle, natural.

#1 Price vs. Growth

Let's start with some purely technical parameters.

Starting from mid-2015, Alibaba's (BABA) stock price has been following, with varied success, its long-term exponential trend that acts as a smart average. Now, the company's current share price is synchronized with this trend, but until recently it has significantly outperformed it:

At the same time, looking at the rolling annual total price return, we can say that in the last few months, the rise in the price of Alibaba's stock has been excessive. And therefore, the observed correction is, in principle, natural.

Moving onto more fundamental parameters.

Over the past two quarters of the fiscal year 2021, the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of BABA's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year tend to increase:

And here, it is pertinent to recall that more than 90% of the revenue Alibaba receives is in the domestic market:

In turn, China is the only large country in the world whose economy is growing during the coronavirus epidemic:

Source: OECD

And there is virtually no coronavirus problem in China:

In short, the company's external business environment looks optimistic.

Moving onto Alibaba's valuation. In the case of BABA, I select two key dependencies that allow us to judge how balanced the current capitalization of the company is.

The first one is the relationship between Alibaba's capitalization and the revenue TTM absolute size. And here, I must note a qualitative leap for the better. This is how this relationship looked seven months ago:

And, this is how this dependence looks now:

As you can see, now, this relationship is linear. Formally, this reflects investor confidence in the stability of the company's future growth rates.

By the way, this relationship identifies Alibaba's current capitalization as balanced. But, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q1 '22 FY, BABA's revenue TTM will be around $13 billion, and in my model, this means that the company's rational capitalization will come close to $900 billion.

The second one is the relationship between Alibaba's capitalization and the FCF TTM absolute size. In this case, the company's current price is balanced too:

In the context of the above, I believe that the current growth dynamics of the company justify its current price.

#2 Comparable Valuation

I single out two multiples, which makes it possible to compare Alibaba with the market. Both multiples are forward and both are adjusted for the growth rate of the basic indicators (I used a four-year CAGR).

Judging by the Forward P/S (next FY) multiple, Alibaba is undervalued now:

A comparative valuation of BABA through the Forward P/E (next FY) multiple also indicates that the company is undervalued:

I will give one more version of valuation, which also deserves attention, but is not short-term in nature:

In terms of comparable valuation, I believe Alibaba is undervalued against the market right now.

#3 DCF Valuation

To forecast the company's revenue for the next decade, I used a polynomial model that most closely matches the current average estimates of analysts. I believe that such approach is the least subjective.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To calculate the weighted average cost of capital, I used the current yield of China 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate for the Chinese market (3.28%), equity risk premium (6.26%), and 3-year rolling beta coefficient (0.71). To calculate the cost of debt, I used the interest expense for 2019 and 2020 FY divided by the debt value for the same years.

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

In the next decade, Alibaba's operating margin will decline from the current 18% to 15% in a terminal year.

The relative size of CAPEX will be on average over the past six years.

The average tax rate will amount to 25%.

Here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $541, offering 101% upside.

Bottom Line

In fact, China's economy is now the only one capable of showing growth. At the same time, the online shopping industry in China is booming due to fear of the pandemic. These are two powerful and undisputed growth drivers for Alibaba. Chinese stock exchanges reacted mostly positively to the likely election of Biden as president of the United States. Although it is too early to draw conclusions, judging by the general tone in the media, it is expected that bilateral policy will become more predictable. At the very least, this reduces the risks for BABA. Fundamentally, BABA is undervalued. It is obvious. And time will fix it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.