Retirement Strategy: Are You Waiting For An Engraved Invitation To Buy These Dividend Aristocrats?

Now is the time to consider buying shares while the prices are low and the dividend yields are high.

Yep, I realize I have been pounding the table on these three dividend aristocrats for a while now, and a slew of other Seeking Alpha authors have been writing about them as well.

Readthis article I wrote a few weeks ago. If you'd followed my recommendation you might have made a nice piece of change!

That being said, I would like to offer my opinion, for whatever that is worth, to my followers - and I realize I might sound like a broken record.

AT&T (T), Altria (MO), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are proven dividend superstars and their businesses have been under very well-documented stress for some time now. That being said, all of these companies are still offering incredible yields at unusually cheap share prices. The might be overvalued by the Wall Street elite, but if you are a true dividend growth investor, you know that your focus is on income.

Each of these is well inside my personal buy zones. And even if they blow up, if you have a well diversified portfolio I believe that if you simply own more shares (or open a new position), your income stream will thank you.

I have no crystal ball as to whether anything will ever be perfect forever, but I can smell a bargain, and these stocks are taking steps to mover ahead with their businesses in spite of the headwinds they each face.

Some Actions That Should Be Noted

AT&T is looking to decrease headcount as well as shoring up the WarnerMedia portion of its business with a firm focus on its new streaming service, HBO Max.

The job cuts are part of AT&T’s plan to eliminate redundant positions within WarnerMedia and refocus the company around growing HBO Max, the company’s flagship streaming video service. Many of the top executives at Time Warner’s HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. production studio have already departed before Tuesday’s announcement, including ex-HBO chief Richard Plepler, ex-Turner President David Levy and ex-Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO and Chairman Kevin Tsujihara. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who took the job earlier this year after running Hulu from 2007 to 2013, has been evaluating the company and working to break down old Time Warner silos, along with AT&T CEO John Stankey. Stankey was WarnerMedia’s CEO before rising to AT&T’s top job and passing on his role to Kilar.

You can view the letter to employees by visiting the original link.

Exxon Mobil is committed to continuing its elite status and has already implemented headcount reductions across the world, in addition to continuing to reduce capex during this period. The balance sheet is strong, and even though XOM has a higher debt level during this cycle, its use of financial leverage, even at the current rates, continues to be lower than its competition. Its debt to equity ratio is about .39 times, well below the competition. There is plenty of room to maneuver!

That alone should be a clear sign of the stability of this well-run company, no matter what the naysayers might be looking at. The world is based on petroleum, and it will take decades for renewables to change that.

The dividend has been a foremost concern of management, even through the pandemic. It sees no trouble with making the payout next year and says that pricing need only rise to the low end of its 10-year range, with Brent crude oil priced within credible estimates, for it to pay "a reliable and growing dividend." There's good reason analysts and investors have been cautious when it comes to ExxonMobil, but there seems every reason to believe its dividend will remain intact and resume its growth trajectory.

Even though the oil business is a mess, I believe XOM will be just fine, and so will its dividend.

Altria has lost plenty of smokers, but I agree with this positive article and the key points about the company. Its projected earnings growth, its payout ratio reduction, the fact that the U.S. government has turned more liberal (which is a positive for the cannabis business), and the pricing power the industry has always seemed to have with die-hard smokers are all positives for the company as it navigates its own headwinds. I wouldn't bet against this company, especially with so many retirement investors having relied on it for more than 50 consecutive years.

From the linked article:

Given that Altria Group's payout ratios are in an ideal range, I expect that the company's long-term dividend growth will be roughly in line with whatever earnings growth it is able to deliver in the long term. When considering that Yahoo Finance is forecasting 5.6% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years from Altria Group, I believe that I am justified in maintaining my long-term dividend growth expectation of 4.25% annually.

I am in complete agreement, and will go one step further. The share price is still cheap!

Let's peek at the simple chart:





As I stated, nobody has a crystal ball and these companies still face considerable headwinds. That being said, it is my opinion that these stocks are buys right now at current prices and current yields, and should be considered for purchase before they are more expensive.

The companies will not be sending out engraved invitations! It is up to you and what your own due diligence and risk tolerance tell you.

My Bottom Line

I realize there are investors who refuse to understand that dividend growth investors focus on income reliability and income growth rather than capital appreciation. I personally am not concerned with how others invest for short-term capital gains, or how they insist that total return is the only way to go.

I am not trying to convert anyone or change the way you invest. It is your choice, and your money, and your future. You know what is right for you, I would hope.

Total returns are great and those who have been DGI'ers for years and years have that as well. And I believe those who commit to the strategy for the next five decades with dividend aristocrats and kings will benefit as well - but the priority is on income.

If the share prices drop and you commit to holding the proven aristocrats and kings, as the income continues to be paid and increases, then you will have secured a more financially secure future and retirement as well.

Seeking Alpha Is Growing. Why Not Be Part of Our Premium Service?

No, I am not getting paid for this, and I know it might not sit well with everyone, but those of you who have followed me for years should know that I speak from the heart and will never mislead you.

I would recommend trying a two-week free trial for Premium to see if you like it. Right now it is only about $240/year (if you pay in full) if you find it useful. You can always cancel before two weeks are up, but Premium has a lot to offer for your research, plus complete access to all articles past and future, aside from the PRO section.

Seeking Alpha is a business and requires revenue to keep the free content compelling and to make it better, so why not give it a try?

That being said, my articles are free, until they are behind a paywall, I have no Marketplace and I am not trying to sell you anything! I simply want Seeking Alpha to succeed for the sake of all the readers, the wonderful contributors, the employees, and for those who seek greater investment knowledge.

One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button and become a real-time follower to receive emails that my articles have been published, and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance...READ MY PROFILE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.