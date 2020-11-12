What I've Been 'Panic Buying' During The Tech Sell Off

While a vaccine will restore some normalcy to the economy, and accelerate reopenings, it won't eliminate secular trends such as electronic commerce and digital payments.

Technology stocks recorded some fairly impressive falls over the last few days. Optimism on the development and progress toward a vaccine was given an added shot as a result of impressive results from Pfizer (PFE) which recently commented that its vaccine, which is currently in clinical trials with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), has a 90% effectiveness after the second dose in preventing COVID-19 infection.

This has triggered the possible start of a long-awaited shift from growth stocks into value positions and has seen an impressive fall in stock prices early in the week with some positions that have recently reported record earnings growth, user acquisition and engagement falling almost 20%.

Source: YCharts

While it’s uncertain as to whether this shift from growth to value has further to run, this violent market reaction has thrown up a number of very interesting opportunities that are worth deeper consideration.

I’ll give you three names that I’ve been buying and one more for your consideration.

Etsy

This e-commerce specialist in artworks, crafts and home furnishings has had a impressive run over the last year. In Etsy's (ETSY) most recent quarter, revenue increased almost 128%. Now some of this volume is attributable to mask-related sales which will likely come to a more rapid decline if the availability of a vaccine and a re-opening of the economy happen sooner than expected. Nevertheless even excluding mask related sales, Etsy still recorded growth of nearly 93% in gross merchandise volume in the quarter.

Source: ETSY Investor Deck Q3'20

Etsy has seen strong and sustained user interest across the number of metrics including in active users who have returned to the service and active buyers who have purchased at least once in the past year.

Source: ETSY Investor Deck Q3'20

Part of the question with Etsy longer term is whether an accelerated conclusion to the pandemic results in supply side impact from users who have recently enjoyed additional time to sell furnishings and other arts and crafts now reducing engagement with the service. Similarly, it's open to debate as to whether buyers who have been working from home with increased discretionary income finding that extra time and extra funds are curtailed with an end to the pandemic.

My view is that there will be a long-term trend toward decentralization of work which will continue to see strong and robust engagement with the Etsy platform. This will continue to leave workers with increased time and income on their hands to spend on the beautification of their homes and themselves, and sellers also having additional time to express their talents in the development of wares which will end up on Etsy.

Etsy also continues to find creative ways to monetize its core platform. The business has introduced an advertising stream where it collects almost 15% of sales that are driven by advertisements on third-party platforms as well as the monetization of payments that it processes for sellers.

Source: ETSY Investor Deck '19

With a total addressable market potentially near $250B, of which it’s barely scratched the surface, and a share price that's still down almost 15% from recent highs after record results, Etsy is a business that I have I recently picked up.

Fiverr

Fiverr (FVRR) is a business that has been riding a trend that existed long before the pandemic started, toward more flexible work. The casualization of labor exemplified by freelancing is something that’s been a consistent theme over the last few years. This trend has received a strong pandemic-related boost with the displacement of workers as a result of involuntary layoffs combined with the desire of employers to make more of their cost base variable. The combination of both of these factors has served to dramatically increase Fiverr's recent growth.

In the company’s most recent quarter, Fiverr saw an explosion in revenue of almost 88%. Fiverr saw a surge in active buyers to 3.1M, representing an increase of 37% year-over-year, with all buyers generally spending more. Fiverr also was successful in taking more of the platform revenue that was generated on the platform.

Source: Fiverr Investor Deck Q3'20

Even with the ultimate resolution of the virus and introduction of a vaccine, employers will likely embrace the new freedom of a more variable cost model for dealing with their labor force, something which will continue to demonstrate the value and importance of the Fiverr platform.

Source: Fiverr Investor Deck Q3'20

With Fiverr having increased guidance for full-year revenue growth to a level representing 75% year-over-year growth, Fiverr is well placed to continue exploiting this long-term shift toward worker autonomy and flexibility. Fiverr appears to have recovered from the worst of the recent sell off, but continued volatility may provide additional opportunities to buy.

Teladoc

The final position that I picked up during the tech wreck was Teladoc (TDOC). I actually increased my Teladoc position from that which was converted when Livongo and Teladoc merged just a few weeks ago.

Teladoc occupies a dominant position in the digital health space with a presence in all areas of digital healthcare from routine clinical, emergency and critical care as well as chronic conditions.

Teladoc saw revenue increase more than 126% year-over-year. The value proposition for the clients is clearly compelling, with a client retention rate of greater than 90%. On average, clients save $472 per medical visit which is done over the Teladoc service compared to going in person to the doctor. That’s a fairly compelling return on investment for Teladoc customers and one of the reasons that they are strongly invested in the service.

Source: Teladoc Investor Deck September,'20

The pandemic has provided a boon for engagement and member utilization with Teladoc seeing a 203% increase in year-over-year visits in the first half of 2020 as well as over 90% growth in paid memberships.

With the acquisition of Livongo, Teladoc has gained a significant presence in chronic disease management and diabetes. The Livongo business itself saw more than a 100% increase in revenue in the most recent quarter on the back of a surge in Livongo for diabetes members which were up over 113%.

There appears to be concerns that telemedicine may come to a grinding halt at the conclusion of the pandemic and the widespread introduction of a vaccine.

That view may be a little short sighted because estimates suggests that the telehealth market will increase a close to 38% annually over the next five years, and given the compelling cost advantages to healthcare payers pushing telemedicine, there's likely to be significant merit behind this assertion.

Not to mention that for chronic care patients, scheduled consultations to check in on a patient's condition can be just as easily done remotely, with greater convenience to the patient.

Source: Teladoc Investor Deck September,'20

Teladoc has fallen more than 20% within the last month, something that's been exacerbated by the large declines in the last few days. It’s a position that I’ve been happy to increase during this time of volatility.

Mercadolibre

While Mercadolibre (MELI) isn’t a position that I have increased in the last couple of days, that isn’t because I don’t believe that it isn't a compelling value at the moment. It’s more because I'm managing the size of an existing exposure that has ballooned in the last year.

Mercadolibre is driving the digital revolution in commerce that’s taking place in Latin America. The business has dominant market share over competitors such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) in markets including Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Almost as meaningful - the business is a driving a digital payments business which is growing year-over-year at over 100%.

Mercadolibre has in fact accelerated its recent rate of growth from Q2 to Q3 growing revenue by more 148% in constant currency terms in the last quarter and 85% in US dollar terms.

Source: Mercadolibre Investor Deck Q3,'20

The business has been rapidly acquiring new users who have come to purchase essentials online, and have not only returned to purchase, but also expands their degree and range of consumption.

E-commerce and digital payments are still in the infancy in Latin America, and the runway for growth is exceptionally large. Mercadolibre is expected to grow revenue at a compounded rate of more than 30% over the next five years, quadrupling revenue over this time. The business recorded its most dominant quarter in quite some time, yet pulled back nearly 20% in just a couple of days and is still down over 10%.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

There seems to be a thought that e-commerce will dramatically fall at the conclusion of the pandemic. However what's far more likely is that new and repeat users will likely observe that they have become enamored with the e-commerce experience that they are unlikely to go back to traditional brick and mortar at the same rate as pre pandemic. This will add a nice tailwind to MELI's digital payments business as well.

Concluding thoughts

Periodic pullbacks in high-quality growth businesses are to be expected from time to time. Often, there's no information or signaling value associated with these moves, but they are rather just the confluence of the intentions of short-term traders.

These pullbacks may still not be over and may have some ways to run, but it’s important for investors to understand that the trends that each of these businesses are riding are secular and decade long in nature and will not magically end upon a broad-based distribution of a vaccine and the end to the pandemic, no matter how welcome such a development may be.

If you are interested in uncovering other sustainable high growth prospects please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Methodology based on the publicly tracked Project $1M, which has nearly doubled S&P500 returns over the last 4 years, delivering 23% pa.

Emerging Leader, Venture Portfolios which have returned over 100%+ p.a since inception



which have Dynamic, engaged chat room with other like minded investors

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BABA, ETSY, FVRR, TDOC, MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.