Stimulus Issues Roll The Markets Over (Technically Speaking For 11/12)

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still 100,000 above the highest level from the last recession.

Commercial loan quality is starting to deteriorate:

The left chart shows the delinquency rate of commercial real estate loans, which are starting to increase, as are the charge-off rates (right chart). For good measure, let's include the same data for commercial and industrial loans:

Notice the same pattern.

The pandemic could fundamentally change the nature of commercial real estates (emphasis added):

If a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available in the first half of 2021, people may revert to their old habits. But some societal changes may endure, especially if a vaccine takes longer to develop or offers only limited protection. Such shifts would make downtown office buildings, hotels and stores less valuable, sending losses ripping through banks and bond investors that hold $3.4 trillion in commercial real estate debt. Office space, the largest single slice of the commercial real estate sector, already is seeing rents fall as vacancies rise. Property values eventually could plummet 20 to 35 percent, according to a recent Barclays report. Hotels and retail properties have been hit even harder.

I think the rise of internet conferencing, remote meetings, and other pandemic-forced changes will become permanent largely because they lower expenses.

The latest ECB report contains this assessment of current global economic activity:

Incoming data point to a fast rebound of global activity in the third quarter, but also to momentum slowing down afterwards. After a sharp contraction in the first half of 2020, the global composite output PMI (excluding the euro area) rebounded considerably during the third quarter, to 51.8 compared to 37.9 in the previous quarter. However, it remained unchanged in September, as the marginal improvement in services was offset by a slight drop in the manufacturing output PMI (Chart 1). Overall, services which are characterised by high physical proximity, such as tourism and recreation, transportation and consumer services, remained weak in the third quarter. Certain non-standard high-frequency indicators, such as mobility trends and consumer sentiment, also point to a softening of momentum at the end of the third quarter, in particular in advanced economies. This could be a sign that firms and households are continuing to exercise caution in their spending decisions amid concerns surrounding resurging infections, social distancing requirements and fears of the re-introduction of containment measures in the context of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is the most-likely scenario most economists predicted prior to the lockdowns. On the plus side, most governments enacted strong fiscal and monetary policies in near real-time with the quarantines, which helped to ameliorate their negative impacts. But the US and EU regions are now dealing with a second wave, which will slow growth in 4Q20 and 1Q21.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still incredibly high:

During the height of the great recession, the highest level for this statistic was 649,000, which is still about 100,000 below current data.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

To some extent, this table is to be expected. Small caps gapped strongly higher on Monday, so some level of profit-taking is understandable. And the losses aren't that large - the worst loss was 1.76%. Larger caps were also down modestly while the long-end of the treasury market moved higher.

All the sectors were lower. Two defensive sectors occupy the top two slots. But notice that communication services and tech are in the third and fourth rows. That's pretty important since the rotation out of tech had been a central theme earlier in the week.

Today, the markets took a sharp move lower on news that new stimulus talks appeared to be at an impasse (again). Adding to the downward pressure was news that Chicago issued a stay-at-home order and the Ohio reimplemented a mask mandate. The 30-day charts are now rolling over:

SPY 30-day

The SPY gapped high on Monday morning. During the last few sessions, it has formed a rounding top.

IWM 30-day

The IWM has instead started to fall-off on the news, which is the same pattern we see in the...

IJH 30-day

...mid caps.

Today, the two pieces of negative news began to seriously counter recent bullish sentiment. But remember there is other vaccine news out there. There are three more in the final testing phase. Hopefully, we'll have similar positive news which will once again bolster bullish sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.