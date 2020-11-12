Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference (Transcript)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference Call November 12, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Andrew Macdonald - Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Good afternoon, good morning, good evening, everyone, wherever you are. Thank you for zooming in and joining us for our next panel we have at the Life After Covid Conference. And today, we are thrilled to have Andrew MacDonald, the Global Head of Ride-Share from Uber with us.

First of all, this conference is intended for institutional investors only.

The format, this is an intro, we're going to have a discussion about a series of topics. There's always a lot going on within the ride-share industry. So I have a sort of a fireside format.

So Andrew is a Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations at Uber, he is essentially responsible for global ride-sharing operations, and although the public transit partnerships, Andrew oversees a lot. The customer support, safety, insurance, business development, you really have your eyes and hands on a lot of the car rides business. So we really appreciate you taking the time to spend to chat with us, Andrew.

Yes. It’s great to be here with you, Brian, and happy to speak to this group.

We sat down last October, October of 2019, and it feels like years and years ago. I wanted to sort of start with that a little bit. Given sort of the topic of this conference, Life After Shelter-In, Life After COVID, let me just ask you sort of a big picture question of what in your mind has changed most about the long-term opportunity or the long-term TAM for ride-sharing now as opposed to the start of the year or last October when we were hanging out talking?

Yes. I mean, it's a great question. And it's certainly sort of the question of the day for us. Obviously, COVID has fundamentally changed the world in a whole bunch of ways. And for our Mobility business, when cities stop moving, when the world stops moving, Uber slows down, of course. We are seeing a bunch of interesting trends as people start to move around again. One thing is clear to us is that as cities open up, as people start to go back to work or start to socialize, see their friends and family more, start to move around, they depend on Uber more than ever.

And I think we shared some information from New York City last week about as New York has opened up, gotten the virus relatively under control, our business has returned rather rapidly and actually has returned faster than other comparable modes like public transit or taxi. So for us, I think we're as excited about the TAM as ever. We expect that customers who have historically used the platform will come back very, very quickly as cities open up.

And we actually think a whole bunch of new people are coming into the category as a result of COVID or using us for new use cases. Again, another data point we shared out of New York was that our average rider engagement was up double-digits percentages over this time last year, which to us shows that people are not only coming back to the platform, they're using us in new ways, at new times of day for new activities that perhaps they weren't before. So we think all of that is net beneficial for the TAM for sure.

I'm sure you think about those dynamics a lot, the frequency going up potentially for new use cases, potentially bringing in new people into the actual ride-share industry from this. One of the questions that I am – we sort of try to figure out, I know I'm asked a lot is sort of what strategies do you think about that you want to make sure you're really on top of to ensure that you retain as higher percentage of those new riders and new use cases post-shelter and as you are now?

Yes. So that's a great question, so interesting. So let's first talk about – a little bit about what are those new riders and new use cases look like, right. So typically what we're seeing, so I think about one of our largest markets, for example, Brazil, we're seeing new users that are coming into the category. They tend to be younger, they tend to be in less and necessarily the core urban areas where business was biggest pre-COVID. I think socioeconomically, they actually tend to have sort of a bit lower earnings, et cetera. And on balance are a bit more price sensitive as a result. And perhaps these are folks – it makes sense in the context of COVID, perhaps these are folks who are in a job where they can work from home and they're choosing Uber instead of public transit or they're choosing Uber instead of whatever they used to do to get to and from work.

So as I think about what it's going to take to retain those types of users, I think for us it’s continued focus on delivering value at every price point. So if they're a user who's trading off between us and other low cost modes of transportation, we're going to need to make sure we continue to deliver price leadership. And for me, in the way I run my business, that means just making sure we're keeping a keen eye on costs. And I think we've done a good job of that for the last few years for sure. And it's a core part of our strategy.

We're also going to want to deliver a reliable product, which we've done. And I think continue to do as the leader in this industry. If you're thinking about most of our major markets where we're strong category position leaders means we're running the biggest network, it means our ETA's are the lowest, it means our completion percentages are the highest and for customers who are depending on us to get around or depending on us to get to work, that reliability really matters.

And then I think the third area, and it's truly critical across all of our markets is delivering the safest platform. And so the actions we've taken through COVID to lead the industry on safety, and it shows up in our customer data, we obviously go out, we do research on this. We have made meaningful gains in terms of safety perception both amongst riders and drivers, and specifically as it relates to safety for personal hygiene.

So the efforts we've done to implement things like no mask, no ride or other things that make rides feel cleaner and safer are showing up with customers. They're showing up with drivers and we know these are the biggest barriers to usage of the platform right now. And so we think if we can establish a clear lead in the mind of consumers on safety, we compete effectively on price and we're the most reliable product. We're going to keep those users on the other side of COVID.

That's helpful. No, it's a highly analytical approach. Let me kind of dig into one of those a little bit, the pricing point. You do have a lot of data about pricing, elasticity, what causes consumers to react one way or the other. So I guess, I'd be curious if you break apart sort of the business into U.S. versus international framework. Talk to us about sort of what you've learned about elasticity or any elasticity on the rider side. And how do you think about sort of long-term pricing power for ride-sharing U.S. and international?

Yes. So this is obviously a core part of how we run the business and something that we continually are refining our approach and adjusting our thinking. We're in a unique position as the largest player. I think we have the ability to segment our user base in a way that allows us to serve a variety of different price points and user needs while balancing margin growth, right.

And I think we've demonstrated an ability in last couple of years to pull the levers we need to, to do exactly that which is balanced. Hey, we want to not only be a business that delivers long-term margin, but want a business that's growing meaningfully year after year after year. And so for us, that means taking a bit of a portfolio approach to products and to our investments.

So we have high priced premium products like Uber Black, like Uber Comfort, which deliver high margin for Uber and are dealing with a less price sensitive customer base. And I think we are, again, as a largest player and as a player, that's traditionally had strength amongst these higher value customers, best decisions deliver on those.

On the other end of the spectrum, long-term growth is going to mean growing the share of the pyramid that we capture i.e. capturing just a greater percentage of any mobility that happens in a city, all over the world. And that's going to mean delivering products that work with sustainable economics for more price sensitive customers. So people who are going to use us in their daily life, their daily journey, and consider us versus other transportation modes. So for those folks, we've got lower cost vehicle products like autos and motos, like two wheelers and three wheelers in emerging markets. These are really low priced, everyday use, sustainable economics or Uber type products.

We've got products that let users choose, optimize for choice between reliability and price. So we've got a product in Brazil called Uber Promo. If a user is willing to wait a little bit longer for a ride, and perhaps they were able to deliver a lower price for them and for drivers, we can even allow them to choose, hey, would I rather have a quick ride at a lower price or wait a bit longer for a higher price ride. So these types of trades within the largest network are most possible.

We're also as the large network able to do the most sort of customization. So when you have maybe 5x the cars of your next largest competitor on the road, you're able to slice and dice your marketplace into thinner and thinner slices. So if you want to bring a pet in your car, sure, we’ll just match you with drivers who’ve indicated their willing to take a pet. If you want to tag a bike onto the back of your car, sure we’ll indicate drivers that have a bike rack or bring your kids or all these different things. And again, those types of thin slices are only possible as the largest network.

Makes a lot of sense. All right. I have a few questions on Prop 22. I'll just go other way and say, congratulations. That was a win in my book, a win. So let me say the first one on Prop 22, maybe talk to us about how you see Uber working with other states across the United States to really increase benefits for gig workers. And philosophically, do you see a scenario where Uber could proactively roll out Prop 22, like offerings to other states or areas?

So first off, thank you very much. I mean, Prop 22, I think is a big victory for the industry and most importantly for drivers, this is what they wanted. And I think we prevailed in California because – now because it was good for Uber, but because it was what drivers wanted and voters saw that. And so when voters and drivers are on the same page, I think you end up with the Prop 22 victory. And so it's a really important moment for our industry.

We're going to go out and spend time talking to policy makers in states across the country about why we think a Prop 22 like model makes sense for their state. We're going to emphasize that this is in the interest of drivers. We're going to emphasize that preserving the flexibility of independent work, which is what drivers want while adding benefits is the best outcome for the future of work in their states. And I think we're going to get a lot of enthusiasm around that.

So whether or not we'll proactively roll out with the benefits, we'll have to take that on a state-by-state benefit or a basis. But I think at the end of the day, Prop 22 or something like it is what drivers want. So we're hopeful that we'll end up with that type of solution in markets across the country, and really markets across the world that are looking at, hey, how do we adapt and evolve our own approach to the emerging and changing nature of work.

That makes sense. And I guess one – two follow-ups on Prop 22. The first one just on rider demand, I guess I'd be curious to hear about how you are thinking about sort of go-to-market pricing strategies in the Prop 22 areas within California specifically. And then maybe give us some case studies or examples, or what you look at that sort of makes you think, what a 5%, 6% or some single-digit percentage price increase because of Prop 22 is not going to have a material impact on overall rider demand for the product?

Sure. So look, as I said, we are constantly looking at how to optimize prices and serve riders at all price points. And Prop 22 does have specific clauses as it relates to a minimum floor for earnings. And the good news is that in the vast majority of times in places, drivers are above that floor. And so while there will be some spend on our side to address the cases where that isn't true. I think for the majority of times of day and use cases and geographies, drivers are already earning above that floor. And so we don't actually expect there to be a massive change to pricing in California as a result of Prop 22. But what you have for drivers is that certainty of the floor, which is certainly valuable. So I don't expect to see meaningful rider side prices in California, or meaningful rider side price changes in California as a result of Prop 22.

So we don't think we'll see a ton of change in rider behavior. We're also going to be as you know rolling up benefits to drivers. We hope that drivers will choose to spend more of their time on the Uber platform as a result of those benefits. Drivers are going to be able to accrue hours towards earning, things like the healthcare benefit, working across Uber Eats and Uber ride-share. And we think that's another attractive way to keep drivers on the platform. We're going to continue to lean in and differentiate on safety, which is super critical to drivers.

So if we have an advantage on earnings, if we have an advantage on safety and we're continuing to provide the flexibility drivers want. I think drivers will choose our platform first. And if we lead on the driver side of the equation, we're going to deliver better service on the rider side. And I think that'll result in us winning share there as well. So overall it's a net-net positive, and I don't think any major changes to user side pricing are coming and so we're not thinking too much about that right now.

Is there the scale and the portfolio advantage and approach really play out? I wanted to kind of go back to one of those comments you just made about, competition for drivers, if you will because this has been a hot topic over the course of the last week or so. Now it's our understanding that the benefits that the drivers are going to earn approximately two is in part tied to two weekly hours worked. And so when you're sort of talking about Prop 22 potentially helping you bring more and more drivers in, sort of retain more drivers. Is that sort of the mindset where you may have fewer dual-apping drivers, the drivers are going to want to consolidate their hours or talk to us about why you think Prop 22 could be an advantage of driver acquisition?

Well, look, I think as folks on this call know, we play in both the mobility and the delivery space, which are the two largest kind of gig economy opportunities out there. And the delivery business has been a real superstar for us through COVID. And I think that TAM is permanently larger and permanently changed and we're really optimistic about the path to profitability on that business too. But there is value beyond just how good a business that is standalone. There is value to the platform in our delivery business, right. And that's true on the rider or eater side, but it's also true on the supply side.

And so with the reality of Prop 22 being the drivers can accrue progress towards their weekly hour threshold through combination of Uber mobility and Uber delivery opportunities. We think that gives us a real advantage. And so as I said, if you've got that type of advantage, if you're leading on safety, if you think you've got the best earnings, because you're running the most efficient network, the equation for drivers is strongest on Uber.

And again, this industry tends to be supplied led, and so if we are able to engender the loyalty and trust of our driver partners, that's going to be a long-term advantage for us. So I'm as optimistic as ever on that front. We've got a lot of work to do to deliver on a truly differentiated experience for earners on our platform. But I think we will and Prop 22 is a good start for the industry on that front.

You actually brought up a really good topic around the multi-product offering that Uber has across rides and eats and now grocery. I think from an external perspective, I think sometimes we under appreciate the complexity of all that. And now as you know you’re competitors talking about getting into delivery. So maybe just give us a couple of examples over the last couple of years of some of the challenges you've had to sort of work through in managing this global supply drivers and figuring out, do you deliver food? Do you deliver people? Do you deliver grocery? Talk about some of the complexities of that part of the whole business?

Sure. So you're right. There are a lot of advantages to being a multi-platform business. I think the – there's many obvious ones, so I won't list them all. But if you're on the consumer side, we're more of a one-stop shop. We're seeing really great penetration of people ordering Uber Eats through the Uber rides app. And that app starts to look more like a super app where you can do all sorts of things and the exciting stuff there has been, hey, we're growing at north of $1 billion business of ordering just through Uber mobility app on Uber Eats. And there is zero cannibalization that we're detecting on the ride side of things.

We're able to take our high value customers on the mobility side, cross-sell them into each products, either just through messaging and marketing or incentive offers or through structural levers, like subscriptions. So there is a lot of advantage on the consumer side. On the driver's side, we built this expertise around scaling, adding, drivers and couriers to the platform. And we think that's core expertise in managing that marketplace side of things, managing and delivery and mobility network, there is a lot of similarities. But as you say, there are challenges. One of the nice things about delivery and mobility is from complimentary perspective is that the peak periods tend to be different, right.

So if you're talking about morning rush hour on rides, when driver supply tends to be in high demand under normal circumstances, that's not a busy period for delivering food, right. So if you're a driver who does both, you can do your morning rush hour on Uber mobility, and you can swap over, maybe do some lunchtime deliveries on eats and then decide what you want to do in the evening. So there is some complimentary nature there. That said, sometimes it will come into concept, right. If the marketplace is under stress on either rides or eats, that becomes harder when you have both, right.

And we know that in this period of high COVID demand for delivery platforms at time, at times it's hard to get a courier or it takes longer than you'd like. So these are the types of things we manage, and we manage them through pricing and incentives. We manage them through obviously through our core dispatch and marketplace management tech, but it is challenging. So I think it's easier said than done that, hey, we're just going to start delivering food.

And you've also got this other side of the marketplace where things can go right, but things can also go wrong. There's another variable in the customer experience, which is the restaurant side of things. And the driver has to interact, the courier has to interact with both the restaurant and the end consumer. So in some ways it's actually more complex than the core mobility business. So look it's an advantage in many ways, but it creates complexity. There's a learning curve to managing that complexity.

That's helpful. I want to go back to the recovery. In the third quarter your gross rides bookings were down about 50% year-on-year. Maybe just help us unpack that a little bit and talk to us about sort of regions that were stronger regions that are still lagging in recovery, and why you think that is. And then the other sort of part of the recovery I'd love to hear about is, we like to focus on our use cases, how people use the product, et cetera. Maybe give us some more of those examples you're talking earlier about, the use cases that are really driving the recovery as opposed to the ones that are still really lagging?

Sure. So we had our Q3 results as everyone here has reviewed. And there is substantial variance by region. I think notably for us, the U.S. business, which is very important part of our portfolio is lagging the rest of the world in terms of recovery. And no surprise why there, I mean, COVID cases continue to be at record levels. There is a bunch of variation by region there.

We talked about New York as a really exciting example of what happens when a city or largest city gets COVID under control, starts reemerging from lockdowns, and we see the business snapback almost immediately, right. So I think it's really important to take away that when a city opens up, no matter how badly hit they have been by COVID as New York was very badly hit, people start moving again. And when people start moving again, they start using Uber.

The New York case study was interesting because we're seeing engagement growth. So we talked about double-digit, year-over-year improvements in trips per rider. And that to us suggests particularly at a time that not everybody is going to the office yet, but people are finding new ways to use Uber. Maybe they're using Uber more in their daily errands in a way that they didn't in the past. Maybe they're substituting in Uber for things that they would have done via other modes of transportation in the past. And so that's very exciting to us because we think there's likely some staying power there.

Outside of the U.S., we've seen very strong recovery again in places they've got the virus under control. So we've got four countries that have recovered to more than a 100% of pre-COVID levels. And these are the markets where they've best managed the virus. Really, really bullish sign for when we get to the other side of this thing. But even in some places that frankly haven't yet got the virus under control somewhere like Brazil, we've seen really strong growth in our mobility business. And we think it's because folks who need to be going into work, folks who maybe don't have as much choice around whether they move are choosing Uber because they view it as safer than alternatives. They view it as safer than comparable ride-sharing platforms. And so even in places like Brazil, which frankly are still wrestling with COVID, maybe not record levels of cases today, but still substantial cases. The business is growing quite nicely and in some places back to pre-COVID levels.

So the regional story tends to vary based on the virus. Europe has very strong recovery in Q3, and now we're seeing lockdowns again in the UK and France have an impact. What I'll say is we don't expect there to be a large coordinated global decline like there was in late March and April. Countries are at different stages of wrestling with this thing. We also don't see declines nearly as severe as the first set of lockdowns. Countries are being much more restrictive and how far they go, they're keeping certain businesses, schools open. They're putting a time horizon on the lockdown.

I think in the UK, we're talking about four weeks and then, hey, hopefully we open back up for Christmas. And what we're actually seeing is consumers’ pre-lockdown. We're using as more as the lockdown approach because they were sort of squeezing in some social time or this and that and I think that bodes well for the other side of the lockdown. People have an appetite to get out to the world.

Yes. And I'm certainly stir-crazy. I'm ready to get out. Let me ask you on a sort of the international markets and a question on the competitive environment. I know it varies so much country-by-country when you think about sort of Didi, Bolt, Ola, et cetera. But maybe talk to us about how the competitive environment for both drivers and riders has changed in some of those markets against some of those smaller, private or semi-private players.

Yes. So competitive environments obviously something we keep a very close eye on. I'll say a couple of things. Going into the worst of the crisis there were some competing hypotheses on what might happen. On the one hand, I think there was some thinking that perhaps, hey, there's a lot that’s – historically been a lot of cheap capital in this space. And a lot of operators that have found success by raising money and then discounting heavily on the rider side and subsidizing heavily on the drivers side, and that's been sort of the only form.

And we had some thinking of, hey, how will these players survive in an environment where capital gets tighter, people stop moving and say your story of, hey, we're going to go in and buy 5% or 10% of the market, it’s much harder to sell. And so there was thinking that, hey, maybe some of these competitors will get squeezed.

On the other side, I think there was some concern that perhaps competitors would view this as a reset moment. All of a sudden, hey, coming out of COVID, it's going to be a jump ball and we'll just spend all sorts of money and we'll be able to reset things versus Uber. And I would say neither the most optimistic nor the most pessimistic scenario has really played out.

We feel pretty confident about our position in our major markets today similar to what I felt in Q1 pre-pandemic, right. Which is that some markets competition is intense, but stable, say somewhere like Latin America, where competitors continue to invest, we continue to invest. The market's growing, we're generating nice margin, but it's competitively quite intense. In other places, we've seen more stability and rationality, and that continues to be the case.

So we have a portfolio of businesses that the situation varies by market and by competitor. But for the most part, I wouldn't say there's been any fundamental resets coming out of COVID. And for us, what that means is we think we can continue to deliver value to consumers. We continue to grow the business, but continue to hold our strong leadership position while doing so and generate margin as we've proven an ability to do through Q2 and Q3 driving profitability and operating leverage as volume comes back.

That's helpful. The last one I have for you is on autonomous. And you've made a lot of difficult decisions this year on cost reductions and pulling back investment spend in some areas, the autonomous continues to be a pretty hot button topic among investors. Just a question [indiscernible] should Uber really be building its own autonomous self-driving technology? Should they be partnering, et cetera? So maybe just – now that you've gone through all the restructurings this year, how do you think about sort of the importance of Uber developing its own self-driving technology as opposed to partnering with another player?

Sure. Great question. And one of the top of mind long-term strategic questions for our business. As you say, we've been clear that we need a seat at the table in autonomous development. But that said, we're also open to working with technology partners. This is a technology that's complex. It's going to require broad collaboration between autonomous developers, ride-share networks, manufacturers, eventually fleet operators, governments, and city infrastructure. And we think we have a really unique position to play at the intersection of all those different stakeholders.

We do think we have one of the leading autonomous technology efforts in the industry. We've got the uniquely beneficial position of owning the only and the leading global ride-share network. But that said, over time, we expect to work with partners. We expect to work with other autonomous technology innovators. We're going to continue to both partner and lead on our own efforts, and I think that's the right strategy frankly.

Got it. All right. We're up against the time. Andrew, I always appreciate connecting. Thank you again for taking the time.

Yes. Thanks, Brian. Great to be here. Cheers.

Thank you so much. Thanks everyone for dialing-in.