Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it's doing. - Peter Lynch

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is a food and drug retailer in 34 states and the District of Columbia. The company has 2,252 retail stores under brands including Albertsons, Jewel Osco, Safeway, Tom Thumb, etc. In 67 percent of metropolitan areas served, the company reports it is #1 or #2 in market share.

Source: Company materials

Recent earnings

ACI has benefitted this year as more consumers are cooking and eating at home. Digital sales are also up, growing 243 percent year-over-year for the most recent quarter. While off the previous quarter's peak, quarterly earnings remain elevated in the most recent quarter compared to prior quarters, as shown below.

A 13.8 percent gain in identical sales, which compares daily sales in stores open in the same period in the current year and the prior year, propelled higher revenues. Gross margin expanded to 29 percent from 28 percent in the prior year's quarter on better shrink expenses, advertising, and supply chain costs. Despite incremental COVID-19 costs, selling and administrative expenses fell as a percent of revenues with sales leverage from higher identical sales.

Guidance

The company also updated guidance for the current fiscal year, which will end in February 2021. ACI expects identical sales growth of at least 15.5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.15-4.25 billion would be a roughly 50 percent increase over the $2.8 billion reported in the prior year.

Capitalization

In August 2020, ACI's board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $300 million. Liquidity is secure, with $2.7 billion of cash provided by operating activities through the first 28 weeks of the fiscal year, up from $1.1 billion in the prior period. ACI is also taking the current low interest rate environment to issue new senior notes and redeeming outstanding senior notes, resulting in lower annual interest expense.

Valuation

ACI stock trades at a current PE multiple of 7.7, reasonable for the steady grocery business. For comparison, peer The Kroger Co. (KR) trades with a multiple of 9.8. In June 2020, ACI stock went public at $16 per share, prior to which it was owned by private equity firms including Cerberus Capital Management. The stock has traded essentially flat since the IPO, as shown below. ACI also pays a quarterly dividend equating to a forward dividend yield of 2.7 percent.

Risks to ownership

Weak global economic conditions can negatively impact demand. Periods of unemployment or underemployment can hamper consumer's abilities to shop at ACI. However, groceries remain a core expense that consumers will prioritize spending on.

The food and drug retail business is very competitive. ACI must continue to adapt to changing consumer preferences and has demonstrated an ability to do so with recent digital business expansion.

Summary

ACI has a solid business that has grown during the pandemic and demonstrated an efficiency in expenses and margins that will benefit the company longer term. With reasonable valuation and appealing dividend yield, ACI is worth a serious look.

Like this article? Don't forget to click the Follow button above.

Anticipate Stock Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.