Acquisitions also are a key component of Hitachi's portfolio restructuring plans, and notable transactions include the acquisition of the remaining shares in Hitachi High-Tech Corporation and ABB's power grids business.

Portfolio restructuring, more specifically asset sales, could help narrow the conglomerate discount assigned to the stock, but divestments could potentially take a longer-than-expected time to be realized.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) [6510:JP]. While I am positive on Hitachi's portfolio restructuring plans as a catalyst to narrow the conglomerate discount, there is still significant uncertainty over the timing and structure (e.g. partial or full divestments) of the company's future asset sales and divestitures.

Hitachi trades at 10.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.3%.

Readers have the option of trading in Hitachi shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker OTCPK:HTHIY, or on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the ticker 6510:JP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Japan, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Tokyo Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that's internationally recognized and there's sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $120 million, and market capitalization is above $37 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Hitachi shares listed in Japan include The Vanguard Group, MFS Investment Management, BlackRock, Nuveen LLC, and Lazard Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Portfolio Restructuring Could Help To Narrow Conglomerate Discount Over Time

Started in 1910 as a producer of induction motors in Japan, Hitachi Ltd has evolved over the past century to become a conglomerate with multiple business lines and operations located across the world.

Hitachi's FY 2020 Revenue And Operating Income By Business Segment

Hitachi's FY 2020 Revenue By Geographical Region

As a result, Hitachi suffers from a conglomerate discount similar to many other companies which operate a number of unrelated businesses across different geographies. In the company's FY 2020 annual report, Hitachi disclosed that it's "conducting a review of capital policy at listed subsidiaries and reducing the number of group companies" as part of its restructuring of the company's business portfolio. The company also added that it aims to "sell off non-core businesses and withdraw from low-margin businesses."

Between end-March 2019 and end-June 2020, Hitachi's total number of consolidated subsidiaries decreased from 803 to 739 due to its portfolio restructuring actions. A notable transaction was Hitachi's sale of its entire interest in its subsidiary Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. to Showa Denko K.K. (OTCPK:SHWDF) (OTCPK:SHWDY) [4004:JP] for JPY494 billion, a deal that was first disclosed in December 2019. In the same month, Hitachi also announced the divestment of its diagnostic imaging business to Fujifilm Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIF) (OTCPK:FUJIY) [4901:JP] for JPY179 billion. In addition, the company also reduced its stake in UK rolling stock leasing firm Agility Trains West in the most recent fiscal year.

Looking ahead, there could be further portfolio restructuring for Hitachi, particularly in terms of divestitures. Reuters reported on Oct. 23, 2020, that Hitachi could be potentially divesting "half of its 50.8% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCPK:HTCMF) (OTCPK:HTCMY) [6305:JP]" which is "part of its strategy to sell listed units with little synergy" and "a final tranche of Hitachi’s decade-long business portfolio overhaul." Hitachi responded to news regarding the potential sale of its stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery with an announcement clarifying that "no formal decision has been made in this regard currently," but acknowledged that the company is "considering enhancement of its corporate value."

Nikkei Asia also published an article in October 2020 highlighting that "Hitachi is also considering selling a stake in Hitachi Metals (OTCPK:HMTLY) (OTC:HMTLF) [5486:JP]." Earlier media reports suggest that Hitachi's stake in Hitachi Metals could be worth more than JPY700 billion. Separately, Hitachi announced on Sept. 16, 2020, that the company is withdrawing from the nuclear power plant construction project in the United Kingdom, which has been suspended since January 2019. Another business that Hitachi could potentially exit or divest is the company's semiconductor production equipment business.

On the flip side, it's possible that Hitachi's sale of its equity interests in Hitachi Construction Machinery and Hitachi Metals could take a longer than expected time to be realized. At the company's 2Q 2021 media briefing on Oct. 28, 2020, Hitachi highlighted that "we will clarify" on "this current midterm management plan" and plans for the listed subsidiaries by "the end of fiscal year 2021 (end-March 2021)." The company also emphasized at the recent media briefing that "nothing has been decided at this point" and "we are studying all options without predetermining anything."

Earlier, Hitachi also noted at its FY 2020 earnings call on May 29, 2020, that "we are telling the top management" of Hitachi Construction Machinery and Hitachi Metals that between "fiscal year 2021 and 2024, in this time frame, we have to make sure these companies are able to compete globally" and "they are now evaluating this."

Hitachi's comments at prior media briefings and earnings calls seem to suggest that the company's divestment of its stakes in these two companies could possibly happen much later than what the market is anticipating.

Nevertheless, it's more of a case of "when" rather than "if," with respect to Hitachi's divestment plans. Besides profitability improvement, another key motivation for asset sales is deleveraging. Hitachi revealed at the company's recent media briefing in October 2020 that its "target debt-equity ratio is 0.5" and "the asset sales and divestiture is one way to achieve this." As a comparison, Hitachi's debt-to-equity ratio as of September 30, 2020 was 0.7 times.

Acquisitions Also Are A Key Component Of Portfolio Restructuring Plans

Portfolio restructuring is not just about divestments. Re-allocating capital from asset sales or divestments into value-accretive acquisitions also is a key component of Hitachi's portfolio restructuring plans. As per the charts below, Hitachi has targeted to achieve JPY2.0-2.5 trillion in "investments for further growth" between FY 2018 and FY 2021.

Hitachi's Medium Term Capital Allocation Plans

Hitachi's Recent Acquisitions

Hitachi has delisted Hitachi High-Tech Corporation in May 2020 after it acquired the remaining shares in Hitachi High-Tech Corporation that it does not own, and converted the company into a wholly-owned subsidiary. Hitachi obviously thinks that Hitachi High-Tech Corporation has greater growth potential, compared with Hitachi Chemical and the diagnostic imaging business which it divested.

Separately, Hitachi completed the acquisition of ABB Ltd's (ABB) power grids business in July 2020. The company mentioned at its 1Q 2021 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that ABB Power Grids is "a leading player" operating "in attractive markets" with a size of "$100 billion, growing on an average 2% to 3% every year." Hitachi also highlighted that specific segments like "digitalization of the grids and electrification of transportation" are "growing two to three times faster." Hitachi's acquisition of ABB Power Grids is particularly significant because the company has a strong presence in IoT (Internet of Things), and there are synergies with ABB Power Grids with respect to the growing smart grids segment.

Valuation And Dividends

Hitachi trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and FY 2020 P/E multiples of 10.5 times and 9.7 times, respectively, based on its share price of JPY4,080 as of Nov. 11, 2020.

Hitachi offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

Notably, the company declared an interim dividend of JPY50 per share for 1H FY 2021, which represents a +11% YoY increase in absolute terms as compared to 1H 2020 interim dividend per share of JPY45. Hitachi raised its interim dividend on a YoY basis, despite the fact that the company's operating profit decreased over the same period.

At the company's 2Q 2021 analyst call on Oct. 28, 2020, Hitachi noted that "we have not studied" the final dividend for 2H 2021 which will be "based on our financial performance," but emphasized that "we want to return (excess capital) to our shareholders in the long term." Market consensus expects Hitachi's full-year dividends per share to increase from JPY95.00 in FY 2020 to JPY95.30 and JPY104.50 in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hitachi include a longer-than-expected time taken to execute on the company's portfolio restructuring initiatives, a failure to realize synergies with ABB Power Grids, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Hitachi shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Japan) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.