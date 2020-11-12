Zillow is far from the only housing company investing in technology, so developing a new profitable line of business is quite challenging.

Zillow's core web as business is now solidly profitable after cost management, but market share and, therefore, growth may be maturing.

To grow into a market multiple, Zillow will need to reach an EPS of $5 at some point.

Quick thought experiment. I offer to sell you my restaurant for $109,000. "How much is it earning?", you may ask. "Well, nothing this year. But next year, if everything goes right, it could make $1,000."

Excited? Eager to pony up your hard-earned money for my investment gem of a restaurant? After taking three decimals off, that's the deal you could got by buying a share of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) for $109. EPS estimates sit at $0.22 for this year and $0.30 for next year. Its current return on investment (ROI) is a solid 0%.

That's not bad for a money market fund these days, but it stinks for a stock. The S&P 500 is selling at a 4.4% ROI. Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), which I just wrote up for Seeking Alpha last week, is selling at a 14% ROI.

The fundamental investment question for Zillow, then, is its ability to ratchet up its ROI. I assume that Zillow investors will grow tired of a 0% return, and 1% or 2% may not be very satisfying. To match the market's return, EPS will have to reach $5 a share. That increase from the current $0 per share (rounding off here) must come from these sources:

The website ad business

Mortgage banking

Home flipping

Something else

My view is that these businesses are not capable of delivering that $5 EPS number in any reasonable time frame; let's say five years. But let's review each source and you decide.

The big picture for housing and mortgage lending

Before we get there, let's look at the environment which Zillow and its peers operated in during Q3 to put its recent earnings report in perspective:

Sources: Fannie Mae

It was one rip-roaring quarter for housing. On the back of record-low mortgage rates and a COVID-19-driven desire for the suburbs, home sales jumped well above recent levels, and mortgage originations set a record. Levels which Fannie Mae believes cannot hold. Fannie forecasts a modest decline in new and existing home sales and a 50% decline in mortgage loan originations.

The website ad business - maturing?

Zillow's website (called "IMT" by the company) is by far the main destination for families looking to value, buy and rent homes. Zillow claimed 236 million unique users and 2.8 billion visits during this past quarter. IMT makes money as an ad platform for realtors and apartment owners. A nice business. Let's see how nice:

Source: Company reports

I naturally start with revenue growth. A reported 24% year-over-year (YoY) increase this past quarter. What a growth company. But before we get carried away into Amazon-like (NASDAQ:AMZN) daydreams (whose sales increased by 37% YoY, by the way), look at the annual revenue growth rate in the table. A steady and substantial deceleration, to only 6% last year and 7% annualized this year. Then, add the information in this chart, which compares IMT's quarterly revenue growth over the past five years to its macro driver, namely dollar home sales:

Sources: Zillow reports, National Association of Realtors, the Census Bureau, Federal Housing Finance Board

IMT clearly gained market share up through 2018. But last year and this year, its revenue growth was only in line with dollar home sales growth. Even the Q3 revenue growth doesn't look so special in this light, after an accounting change, which added 4% to reported growth, the 20% "core" growth is nearly identical to 19% YoY dollar home sales growth.

Has IMT's market share growth stopped? Seven quarters don't guarantee a trend, but investors better be checking closely over the next few question. If its ad business is truly maturing, then expect mid-to-low single-digit revenue growth ahead.

The big positive for Zillow shareholders is on the expense side. Please refer again to the earnings table above. IMT's operating expenses have been flat since 2017 and should be down a tad this year. IMT is therefore gaining operating leverage. The company doesn't really explain how it is achieving the leverage, and the analysts on its earnings call last week displayed surprisingly little curiosity about it, but it is good news.

Net/net, the slowing revenue growth and the operating leverage are driving EPS growth from IMT, towards $1.00 per share this year. Five years from now, could IMT generate $2.00 in EPS? I can see it. $5.00? Hard to imagine. So, IMT needs a lot of help from its other business sources.

Can mortgage banking make a difference? Not a chance

Zillow both originates home mortgages in its own name and sells ads to mortgage brokers on its website. It reported $11 million of mortgage lending earnings during Q3 after breaking even in Q2 and losing a combined $58 million over the prior five quarters.

Where is this business headed? Simple - nowhere. Remember from my first chart above that U.S. mortgage originations hit historic highs over the past two quarters. Fannie Mae expects volume to drop in half from Q3 as the current refinancing boom inevitably fades. Add to this collapse in demand a rise in supply. Industry leader Rocket Mortgage went public this summer, stating a goal to increase its market share from 7% at present to 25%. Guild Mortgage also went public through a SPAC. Three or four other leading mortgage banks have also filed to go public, almost certainly all with plans to grow share.

Falling demand and rising supply means a declining price. Zillow expects to make a few million dollars from mortgage lending during Q4. That should be the last positive earnings for a long time.

Is home flipping the golden goose? Pretty far-fetched

Zillow buys homes through its website and then resells them through realtors. Here are the numbers so far:

Source: Company reports

Steady and substantial losses. The good news is that its overhead expenses have flattened out. The very bad news is that Zillow appears unable to make a gross profit. In other words, the home sale price isn't covering the cost of the purchase plus carrying, renovation and sales costs. No gross margin means no operating leverage. And peer home-flippers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Opendoor (another SPAC!) have barely any gross margin either.

Home flipping seems like a fundamentally flawed business model. If there was enough buy/sell spread to earn third-party economic profits, why wouldn't the buyers and sellers - that means you, the homeowner - capture that income? For example, if Zillow were to generate a 4% gross margin on a standard $300,000 home, either the seller would have to receive $12,000 less or the buyer pay $12,000 more. So, a large-scale home flipping business bets on dumb homeowners. While I'm not the most optimistic person in the world about the human species, I think we can avoid this pitfall.

For the next few years, Zillow will be tossing some of those growing IMT profits into the garbage. I cannot see how Zillow will ever break even in this so-called business, so Zillow investors better hope that management ultimately shuts it down.

Will "something else" arise? Possible but tough

Zillow's core strength is its housing website. Presumably, then, management will have to develop a new income stream out of that core strength. I'll let management spin the possibilities, but I will make two points:

No area of housing is short on competition. Buying and selling homes, building them, insuring them, renovating them - competitors abound. Keep in mind that Zillow's first two attempts to leverage on its website - presumably the ripest apples on the tree - are the money-losing mortgage origination and home-flipping businesses. So, Zillow will have to bring something very surprising to the table. Zillow is not the only housing company that gets technology. The trade press abounds with articles about various tech efforts. You are not going to hear a CEO in the housing business say, "Technology? That's just not for us." For example, this hit my inbox this morning from HousingWire:

Summing up - I can't get there from here

Zillow needs to get to $5 in EPS to have a chance of justifying its current stock price. With the hand it holds today, I can't see it achieving anywhere close to that over the next five years. If you hold the stock, sell it. If you are comfortable with shorting, consider it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.