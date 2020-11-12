U.S. consumers may soon be begging for BYD cars, as well as EVs from NIO and Xpeng; all three Chinese EV stocks are only in the second inning.

Since my Seeking Alpha article “BYD: Step Aside, Tesla” last month, a lot has changed that will only add to BYD’s bright future ahead. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) released its third quarter earnings, where net income was up 781% Y/Y and EPS up 3,000% Y/Y. Joe Biden has since been elected President, which could benefit Chinese EV companies as well as make the U.S. an attractive market for Chinese EV OEMs. Most importantly, though, was the outline of China’s ambitious Five-Year Plan released last week, in which domestic production of NEVs and technology is central to China’s economic plans over the next five and 15 years.

BYDDF is up 398% YTD, and 37% since my article last month.

Electric vehicles are here to stay; no longer is that disputed. China and Europe collectively account for 84% of global EV sales; ignore the U.S. for a moment. Stop thinking ‘Tesla Tesla Tesla’, which makes fantastic electric cars, and shift your focus to the companies making EVs for the masses in the big EV markets.

NIO (NIO) and Xiaopeng (Xpeng) Motors (XPEV) are two publicly traded companies whose electric cars are selling well in China, and both are expected to enter the European market soon. Still, though, they only make cars. People tend to use ‘electric vehicles’ to mean ‘electric cars’, which they certainly are, but passenger vehicles are only a portion of electric vehicles.

BYD is the only company that makes EVs of all classes. BYD has electric commercial vehicles in ten market segments: buses, coaches, and taxis; logistics, construction, and sanitation vehicles; and vehicles for warehousing, port, airport, and mining operations. This is in addition to its 14 variants of electric passenger vehicles. When you take a step back, though, the most important part of the company is that BYD makes the batteries for all of its vehicles, which no other automaker does. This has been, still is, and certainly will continue to be what differentiates BYD the most. BYD has the cheapest EV battery in the industry, and it plans to sell its newest battery–Blade Battery–to other automakers.

I stressed the importance of BYD’s Blade Battery in my Seeking Alpha article last month, but I should stress it even further. And if you are looking for a BYD vs. Tesla (TSLA) comparison, read that article first.

First and foremost, BYD makes the two most expensive components of an electric vehicle itself–the battery and IGBT–and again, BYD is the only automaker to produce either component.

IGBTs (insulated gate bipolar transistors) are considered the “CPU of an EV”, as they switch power supplies to reduce power loss and improve reliability. Only a few EVs currently use IGBTs, which is a cross between the bipolar and MOSFET transistors that typically older EV platforms like Tesla still use. IGBTs are expensive, and not many companies produce them, though the global market for IGBTs is currently ~$1.5B, and is expected to quadruple in the next five years.

BYD Semiconductor is the only Chinese company (not just EV manufacturer) that can produce IGBTs independently, and is 72.3% owned by its parent company, BYD Co. Ltd. BYD Semiconductor is expected to go public, though no timeframe has been given.

Collectively, the two components (the battery cost at the pack level) account for 38-42% of the total manufacturing cost of an EV, by our estimates. For BYD's newest model, Han (performance of a Tesla Model S for the price of a Model 3), we estimate the IGBT and battery at the pack level combined cost to be only 25.4% of the total manufacturing cost, despite the car’s narrower gross margins. That is a 33% cost reduction from battery and IGBT costs alone for BYD compared to the best-selling EV model in the world.

This translates to a 21% improvement in BYD’s gross margin. If you were to apply a 21% improvement in Tesla’s automotive gross margin over the last four quarters (granted this isn’t comparing apples to apples), it would have made an additional $1.29B in automotive gross profit. This is why Tesla is striving to one-day make its own batteries. BYD figured this out almost two decades ago.

Manufacturing its own battery cells has always afforded BYD an advantage in its margins, but Blade Battery and BYD Semiconductor’s IGBT contributed that much more. Blade and in-house IGBT didn’t really ramp until Q3 2020, for which BYD released results last week. Revenue was up 40.7% Y/Y and up 11.9% YTD. Gross margins jumped from 13.9% to 22.3% in the third quarter (60% Q/Q). Blade and IGBT contributed to a 781% Y/Y increase in net income from $40M to $370M. EPS increased 3,000% from HK$0.02 to HK$0.62 Y/Y.

October’s sales numbers were just released: NEV sales grew 85% Y/Y in China, and PEV sales grew by 97% Y/Y. As for BYD last month, it sold 87% of e-buses in China, and it has already sold nearly twice as many e-buses in China this year since the same period last year.

Room to Grow

According to He Long, president of BYD’s battery business unit, nearly every automaker you’ve ever heard of has reached out to BYD regarding “technical cooperation”, especially after Blade’s launch. None of the other automakers produce their own batteries (have I mentioned that?), so BYD has almost limitless battery partnership opportunities in the road ahead, especially because it has the cheapest and safest battery in the industry. A tremendous advantage BYD has over other battery producers is the new Blade Battery production lines it is quickly ramping in China to meet demand. BYD currently has Blade Battery factories in Shenzhen, Xi'an, Qinghai, Chongqing, Changsha, and Guiyang. BYD expects battery production capacity will reach 65 GWh by the end of this year, 75 GWh in 2021, and 100 GWh in 2022.

Similar to BYD’s battery production capacity, its vehicle factories have enough unused capacity to meet future demand. BYD has four factories in China with a production capacity of 1.5 million vehicles per year. BYD is on track to produce 415k vehicles across all powertrains and vehicle types. Its factories are running at 27.7% capacity–significantly lower than NIO and Xpeng factories, which are running at full capacity. Beyond China, BYD has bus factories in Brazil, Canada, the U.S., and Europe. With China’s new Five-Year Plan targeting urban transportation as a way to curb carbon emissions, BYD will be a clear winner in the space because it has the available capacity to electrify entire cities and regions.

Also, I anticipate BYD will introduce a battery leasing program within the next year. That’s all I’ll say.

Now Onto the U.S.

BYD already has a presence in the U.S., with its North American headquarters located in Los Angeles. BYD North America supplies buses to over 50 customers in the U.S. alone, with over 400 buses on U.S. streets (more than any other electric bus). As states and municipalities become more environmentally conscious and frugal, they are starting to buy electric buses to reduce their carbon footprint. Electric buses have higher upfront costs than non-electric buses, but their total cost of ownership makes them significantly cheaper to operate. In 2018, California approved a ban on diesel bus sales by 2029, and committed to a 100% zero emissions fleet by 2040. BYD announced in September its participation in a statewide contract will allow American transit agencies to leverage California’s purchase power to buy U.S.-built zero-emission BYD electric coach buses. This initiative will help accelerate the transition from diesel to electric buses in the U.S.

As of July, BYD buses in the U.S. had logged 13 million miles of zero-emission operations, which is the distance of 520 trips around the world. The 13 million miles saved over 16,000 metric tons of GHG emissions–equivalent to removing 13,000 cars from the road.

A Biden America will only benefit BYD. Chinese EV companies have been waiting for their chance to enter the U.S. market, and with a new president who embraces EVs and acknowledges China’s technological success, their time may be here.

President-elect Joe Biden has proposed a $2 trillion climate agenda, and his plan is more ambitious and aggressive than any plan proposed by a popular presidential candidate to date. Biden knows the U.S. has fallen behind China in the clean energy race; his campaign website even says, “In 2017, China invested $3 in renewable energy for every $1 in America, giving China an edge on the technologies of tomorrow…By 2030, the Biden Administration will put the United States back in the driver’s seat…”

Biden’s plan to catch up to China in tackling climate change is the opposite of what we’ve seen under President Trump. The agenda includes: achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2035, achieving nation-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, driving clean energy technologies’ costs down (such as battery development, energy storage, and EV charging stations), increasing incentives for NEVs and electrifying public vehicles (all U.S.-built buses, federal government vehicles, etc.), providing every U.S. city with a population of at least 100,000 with zero-emissions public transportation, rebuilding infrastructure to be more energy efficient and able to withstand the effects of climate change, banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and water, and establishing programs to develop renewables on those lands and waters (aiming to double offshore wind by 2030). A Biden presidency will undoubtedly accelerate the transition to EVs and renewable energy in the U.S., and may open the door for Chinese NEV companies to play a role in that transition. It is certainly possible the U.S. will call on BYD for more than just electric buses in the future.

A Long Time Coming

BYD has been waiting years for the markets to accept EVs as commonplace. I have been following BYD since 2009, and first met with BYD at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China over five years ago. I have since visited the HQ 14 times, toured its largest battery factory in Kengzi, Shenzhen twice, toured dozens of its other factories across China, been to its offices in Los Angeles and New York City multiple times, and toured the Lancaster, CA bus factory. Some BYD employees joke that I know the company better than they. I first wrote about BYD in 2016, calling it “The biggest company you’ve never heard of.” I have been a patient shareholder since 2010, tracked its progress closely, and waited for BYD to move in when the time was right. The time has come.

This may be the first time this has been said publicly, but years ago, BYD toyed with the idea of bringing its passenger EVs/PHEVs to the U.S. market, but ultimately scrapped the plan. It wasn’t the right time, nor the right market. BYD was not looking at the U.S. market as a major revenue stream, but rather to establish its brand overseas. In those days (2015-2017), BYD spent $1M on Leonardo DiCaprio to make a few commercials, and even ran an ad in Times Square. It was an anxious time for BYD, because it felt that it needed validation in the U.S. to achieve sales in China, but the U.S. market wasn’t ready for a mid-priced EV or PHEV, especially one from a Chinese company. BYD went back to the drawing board, and shifted its focus on making commercial electric vehicles until the passenger EV market matured in China. Now that it has, BYD is right where it wants to be. Ironically, it may be the U.S. market that will soon be begging for BYD cars, as well as EVs from NIO, Xpeng, and other Chinese OEMs.

China’s 14th Five-Year Plan

While a Biden Administration is certainly good news for the future of the U.S., it will still be far behind China in terms of addressing climate change. Since last month’s article, the CCP has announced the summary of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and the message is clear: China wants to be self-reliant when it comes to technological innovation, and green technology is the focus. The policy roadmap specifically emphasizes China’s targets for NEVs; it now expects NEVs to make up 20% of new vehicle sales by 2025, and more than half of sales by 2035–NEVs make up only 5% of new sales today. China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published an NEV outlook last year that set a goal for NEVs to make up 25% of new vehicle sales by 2025; similar to a company updating guidance for the next quarter, the government has established a more accurate and realistic target of 20% based on China’s progress up to this point. The policy also advocates for improvements in EV components, more funding for efficient charging and battery swapping networks, and a better green car quota system to help OEMs transition to NEVs. This is a necessary trajectory if China wants to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. The full plan will not be officially announced until March 2021, but the summary already outlines China’s most aggressive NEV commitment.

The Five-Year Plan stresses the role of commercial NEVs in meeting the 20% of new total sales. Commercial vehicles are easier for governments to implement, and offset significantly more carbon than passenger vehicles, since they tend to be larger and are driving more than passenger vehicles, such as taxis, buses, garbage trucks, etc. Now that the CCP’s Central Committee has given more detail in China’s Five-Year Plan, we estimate 6.2 million NEVs sold in 2025 in China, which would meet China’s goals of 20% of new vehicle sales being NEVs. In terms of unit sales, among NEVs sold this year in China, commercial vehicles account for 17%, and we think commercial vehicles could account for 24% of NEV sales in 2025 under China’s new plans. Under those estimates, we are forecasting passenger NEV sales will grow by 429% in 2025 from the end of this year in China. We estimate commercial NEV sales will grow by 628% over that same period. We expect BYD’s passenger NEV sales in China to grow by 346%, Tesla’s by 162%, NIO’s by 510%, and Xpeng’s by 629% over the next four years. Most importantly, under the new Five-Year Plan’s outline, we estimate BYD’s commercial vehicle sales will grow by 1,543%, at which point BYD would have a competitive 29% market share in the Chinese NEV commercial vehicle space. Given that no company in the world makes more commercial NEVs than BYD, and few are planning any such electrified fleet of similar scale or depth, BYD may have even more market share of the 1.19 million commercial NEVs sold in China in 2025.

China wants to increase technological self-reliance and reduce emissions; BYD already sets a perfect example of how to do both, and will continue to be key in helping the country hit its bold clean energy targets.

Chinese EVs in Europe

For China’s EVs, low-cost no longer means low-quality. BYD brought Han to Stuttgart, the home of Porsche and Daimler, and had very positive feedback from the public on the car’s design and specs. Building off its success in the European electric bus market, BYD plans to start selling the electric versions of Han and Tang in Norway next January. Partnerships have been formed with Norwegian importers, and BYD plans to expand to other Western European markets as NEV market share continues to rise.

BYD isn’t the only Chinese EV maker eyeing the European market. Xpeng is also looking to dip its toes into the cold waters of the Norwegian fjords. It shipped its first 100 cars to Norway in September as a trial run.

NIO’s European expansion, ironically codenamed ‘Marco Polo’, is rumored to have already started. NIO has allocated many staff members for its export business unit, aiming to sell 7,000 ES8 and ES6 SUVs in Europe within two years. Copenhagen appears to be the location of the first NIO House outside of China.

BYDDF, XPEV, and NIO have recently taken the reins from TSLA.

I see the most upside for BYDDF, but all three Chinese EV stocks are only in the second inning.

How to Buy

Buying NIO and XPEV is straightforward. After last week’s article, many people commented that they didn’t know which BYD tickers they should buy. I’ll admit, it seems confusing, but here is the rundown: BYDDF and BYDDY are both OTC, but BYDDY is the ADR, and BYDDF is H-shares. A lot of people/funds can only buy BYDDY, but many brokers can buy BYDDF or 1211:HK in Hong Kong as well. It’s all the same company. Ticker 'BYD' is Boyd Gaming–a casino/hotel company. A lot of people make that mistake. BYDDF trades at HKD:USD conversion rate (0.13) of the HK shares, so that makes financial breakdowns in USD easier, and BYDDY trades at 2x BYDDF. It's quite confusing, but you can own any of them.

I am told BYD will make things easier/clearer when it spins off its battery unit and IGBT semiconductor unit, though if they only list on STAR, HK, SZ, Shanghai, and not in U.S./OTC (which is the new retaliatory trend for Chinese companies), it will be difficult for many U.S. investors to own the spin-offs.

Years ago, BYD saw the future, and built it; now, everyone else is playing catch-up. Sure, Tesla is due credit for glamorizing the electric car, and OEMs and startups are actually making some compelling electric cars, even if not yet production-ready, but no other company has the ability to produce beyond passenger electric vehicles, and certainly not the batteries to do so. A company like BYD comes once in a blue moon.

