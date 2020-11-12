OPEC October 2020 Production Data

World total liquids production was 91,170,000 barrels per day in October according to OPEC. That was an increase of 58,000 barrels per day over September.

The big question is what will happen after Biden is sworn in. Will Biden keep the sanctions imposed by Trump?

All OPEC data for this report is from the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report. All data is through October 2020 and is in thousand barrels per day.

The combined production of all OPEC nations was up 322,000 barrels per day in October. However, that was after September production had been revised downward by 41,000 barrels per day.

Libya had the big gain in October.

Little change in Algeria since August.

Angola was down 54,000 barrels per day in October.

The Congo was down slightly in October.

Equatorial Guinea is holding steady, such as it is.

Gabon was up slightly in October.

Not much change in Iranian production. The big question is what will happen after Biden is sworn in. Will Biden keep the sanctions imposed by Trump? Will Biden try to revert back to the deal they had under Obama, or is it too late for that?

It doesn't look like much on this chart but Iraq increased crude oil production by 148,000 barrels per day in October. They likely needed the revenue.

There has been little change in Kuwaiti crude production since August.

Libyan crude oil production increased almost 300,000 bpd in October to 454,000 barrels per day.

However, on October 29: Libya oil production at 680,000 barrels per day

On October 31: Libya's oil production surges to 800,000 barrels per day

Then November 11: Libya Oil Production at 1.1 Million Barrels a Day

That is an increase of over 1 million barrels per day from their lows this past summer.

Nigerian crude oil production was up 47,000 barrels per day in October.

There was no change in Saudi crude production in October.

The UAE was down 47,000 barrels per day in October.

Venezuelan crude production was down 25,000 barrels per day in October.

World total liquids production was 91,170,000 barrels per day in October according to OPEC. That was an increase of 58,000 barrels per day over September. That is total liquids, not C+C.

There was little change in Russian production in October, they were up 10,000 barrels per day.

OPEC crude only plus Russian C+C was up 233,000 barrels per day in October.

I think OPEC is in big trouble. With Libyan production increasing by one million barrels per day and the possibility of Iran increasing production under Biden, and the virus driving demand down even further, it just doesn't look good.

Also, Russia could easily increase production by about 1.2 million barrels per day if they decided to do so. Production capacity will greatly outpace demand for the next 5 years… at least. Oil is up today. Brent at $44.44 per barrel. That price is based on optimism about the new vaccine. But nothing there will happen for months. A build in storage will soon be obvious. If I was a trader I would be selling. The price will be lower soon, and remain lower.

Well, that is just my humble opinion. But what do I know?

