Investment Summary

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares have seen +863% upside YTD on the back of positive top-line data from their SER-109 phase 3 Ecospor study, for recurrent clostridium difficile infection. The study was investigating dosage efficacy of 4 SER-109 capsules, once daily for 3 consecutive days, in this condition. Investors have rewarded the company significantly following this announcement, and we believe that further upside is likely in the mid to longer-term considering upcoming catalysts and the commercial potential of SER-109.

Based on the success in this study, MCRB has the potential to become the first microbiome company to obtain FDA approval and route a label to market. The novel microbiome hypotheses that the company is currently investigating, insulates the company from other serious disease competitors, and thus increases commercial potential of the pipeline, and the opportunity for licensing and royalty structuring within the commercial strategy. We hold a bullish outlook on the company, but current valuations are keeping us on the sidelines for now, where we are happy to wait for more data and see the story progress a bit more.

Catalysts for Longer-Term Price Change

The phase 3 trial results showed a 30% decrease in the proportionate number of patients who experienced a recurrence within 8 weeks, over placebo, which was statistically significant. The efficacy results from the study have exceeded the threshold previously outlined from the FDA, which makes the study a candidate for a Biologics Licence Application. This significantly increases the commercial potential of SER-109, notwithstanding the clostridium difficile infection segment alone. This would include all of the "C.Diff" symptoms, that range from diarrhoea to life-threatening colon inflammation. Additionally, high-risk subsets of the population, such are those in care facilities, hospitals and immuno-compromised individuals, look set to benefit on the patient level, and prescriber preference could be high in these sectors. Furthermore, there seems to be a high degree of physician interest in this segment already, according to management. The medical community have highlighted the high financial and medical burden of clostridium difficile infection, notwithstanding the high burden of other serious disease in general. Thus, SER-109 has the potential to provide a substantial remedial breakthrough in this field, whereby prescriber accounts would see accelerated growth in coupling with refill rates once approval is obtained. We believe that the novel hypotheses the company holds within this microbiome segment, certainly insulates the MCRB and provides key differentiators relative to the entire field. Thus, commercial potential is a catalyst in the longer-term.

Furthermore, the company has several other studies under way. This includes the SER-301 phase 1b study, which is investigating a microbiome approach to the treatment of ulcerative colitis ("UC"). UC is a serious condition where treatment failure is high. The mechanism of action in MCRB's hypothesis here, is designed to modify the microbial associated metabolites within the GI tract, to modulate pathways associated with GI inflammation in UC patients. Therefore, on a theoretical basis, the mechanism of action seems to counteract the inflammatory response and intense pain associated with UC. The objectives of the 2 cohort study conducted in Australia and New Zealand, are to examine pharmacokinetics and then evaluate efficacy over placebo. Positive data from Phase 1 readouts will be a catalyst for price change in the upcoming periods, in our view.

Further, there is the SER-155 study, which is aiming to leverage the company's expertise in immunology and infectious disease. The SER-155 study is designed to prevent mortality numbers secondary to GI bacterial infection in immuno-compromised patients. This includes patients who are receiving allergenic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, thus opening a large commercial pathway with a very specific application. Such specificity within the objectives shows MCRB's expertise within this segment, and we can expect readouts from the study by the end of FY2020. We firmly believe that the above factors are upcoming catalysts for the company, particularly surrounding SER-109, where there is a large commercial application that will likely see high prescriber and patient uptake.

Based on our forecasts, should the label be approved over the coming 2 years, we see peak top-line earnings of ~$380 million by 2024, with profitability achieved in that year. FCF will likely be reinvested heavily back into the pipeline, reflecting management's narrative of R&D Prioritisation. We see revenue growth at a CAGR of over 90% by this period, and FCF of ~$170 million by 2024. Additionally, beyond 2024, we see peak sales over almost $900 million by 2035, however we believe that MCRB will look to licensing and/or royalty structures to leverage their pipeline expansion over concentrating on a salesforce alone. This has the potential to increase the tail on asset returns moving into the future.

Management Have Strengthened The Cash Position

The company reported a net loss of ~$30 million on the Q3 exit, a 50% decrease YoY. The loss was driven by clinical expenses alongside reinvestment back into the microbiome development pipeline. Free cash for the quarter was ~-$26 million, which has blown out over the recent periods. In this vein, management increased strength on the balance sheet with an equity raise and share purchase agreement with Nestle for $264 million. These moves added a substantial amount of cash and working capital for continued operations, and increased the cash balance to just over $300 million. We are confident that the runaway on this will last over the upcoming 2 year period, and the Altman Z-score of 7.06 supports this thesis. Plus, on a short-term solvency basis, the company has over 6x coverage on short-term liabilities from liquid assets. Debt has been well managed across the year, although the interest expense is at risk at -38x coverage from EBITDA level earnings. Thus, part of the cash will be needed to pay down debt levels.

The company also anticipates ~$10 million in milestone payments tied to SER-301 from Nestle, in the collaboration tied to those studies. This will likely be used to prioritise the main objectives in commercialising SER-109, plus advancing other assets in the pipeline, to increase conversion ability. Common equity to assets is around 10.4x, whilst total debt to capital is 18x at this time. Furthermore, the company a long-term debt to total capital figure of ~16x. Therefore, management have made a solid decision in strengthening the balance sheet through the cash position. However, the capital must be used efficiently and effectively over the coming periods, to meet primary research and milestone objectives.

Valuation

Our issue on advocating immediate entry surrounds the valuation. The company has a current market cap of $3.033 billion, ~$300 million in cash and a debt total of ~$42 million. Thus, we value the company on a diluted enterprise value of ~$2.5 billion, factoring a diluted market cap. Therefore, the company has ~$25 in EV per share, on the higher side. However, they are currently trading at around 16x book value, and over 100x top-line sales, which is at a significant premium to peers. Without the sales to back the valuation, this seems quite expensive and unjustified at this stage. They trade well above FCF multiples, and have -$0.31 in free cash per share, on a FCF yield of -4.2% at this stage. Although this is not uncommon in clinical-stage companies either, these numbers need some improvement to also justify the valuation.

Further, without full scope on potential sales for SER-109, it is difficult to price a probability based DCF model, especially considering the microbiomes novelty at this stage. However, considering a sum of the parts methodology, from the current level of tangible measurements, including $3 in cash per share, $0.30 in revenues per share and $25 in EV per share, we would set a fair value and price target of $28.30. This represents around -19% downside on today's trading, which must be factored in by investors. Positive news on the future value of the asset returns that SER-109 can provide, will give more colour and potentially beef up the valuation from current levels, in our view.

Investors can see the potentials in pricing outcomes should shares continue along the current level of support, on the chart below. This is crucial for long-term biotech investors who are seeking information on entry values for MCRB. We believe that should shares continue along the current trajectory, from positive readouts in the upcoming periods, then there is likelihood that shares will undergo another uptick from these levels. Thus, longer-term investors should view the below chart closely to aid in their own investment reasoning.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares went parabolic back in August on the back of the positive top-line data release in the SER-109 phase 3 trial. We can see that shares rocketed north, where they have been trading in an ascending motion since. Shares have been tested at support and bounced away nicely 6 times since then, and have broken away again at the beginning of November. The Q3 results released yesterday have been sound, and investors will look to reward MCRB further should the current sentiment continue. We can see this pricing activity on the charts below, where shares have consistently beaten each test of support, and broken away again in November.

Furthermore, shares have maintained within healthy RSI ranges in spite of the upward trend. This fits the narrative that further upside is likely, should this current trajectory continue. We believe that shares will hold their current ascent, as seen via the direction of channel on the chart below. Momentum has been low to date, and has also had an uptick recently, which provides room for further price appreciation should this continue. Therefore, we believe that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and the Q3 results, alongside upcoming readouts and SER-109 commercialisation may continue to drive shares north. This is contingent on the company expanding its R&D diversity in their microbiome approach. However, we believe that the valuation and market pricing will converge on this basis, in the medium-term.

In Short

MCRB have seen an incredible YTD, on the back of their key differentiations in their microbiome hypothesis. Positive top-line data from the phase 3 SER-109 study shows the markets appreciation for this news. We believe this compound has a high commercial potential, where accelerated growth in prescriber accounts and refill rates are likely, whilst reducing the financial and medical burden on the medical system. Thus, this compound has the potential to provide a remedial breakthrough, that will further insulate the company, and prove the concept of MCBR's technology. Undoubtedly, should the company be successful in converting SER-109 on a commercial level, then we feel that additional applications to the technology are imminent, and the company will continue to convert its pipeline nicely in the upcoming years. Although we are bullish on the long-term outlook, the only thing keeping us on the sidelines right now is the valuation. We need more certainty around some key figures, plus a bit more time for the company to justify the current valuation multiples and fair value. We believe that shares will either revert back to their fair value, or that valuation will increase over the coming periods, thus reducing the value gap. Either way, fundamentally we believe this company has the legs to produce high asset returns, and create value for shareholders over the years to come. We believe that licensing and royalty structures will be included in the commercialisation strategy, thus creating value for shareholders through these long-tailed asset returns. The Q3 results released yesterday give colour on managements strategy to bolster the balance sheet, provide adequate liquidity and continue R&D prioritisation over the coming 2 years. Key collaborations with Nestle, although not covered in this report, also give weight to the high expectations of the technology and of management. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

