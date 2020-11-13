We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent name to report its results is SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM). The company reported a decent quarter in Q3, with gold production up more than 70% year over year thanks to the Alacer (OTCPK:ALIAF) merger. Given the strong results and successful integration of Alacer's Copler asset, SSR Mining has announced a forward dividend yield of 1.06% or $0.20 per share annually, a significant bonus for shareholders. This makes SSR Mining one of the few sub-million-ounce gold producers to pay a dividend and strengthens the investment thesis. Based on SSR Mining's shift towards becoming an industry-leading producer from a cost standpoint, I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

(Source: MiningGlobal.com)

SSR Mining released its Q3 results this week and reported quarterly metals production of 146,000 ounces and 1.3 million ounces of silver. This was a massive increase from the ~85,300 ounces of gold produced in the same period last year, with the significant production growth coming from the merger with Alacer that closed in mid-September. While it hasn't been an easy year for the company by any means, with Seabee and Puna sidelined temporarily due to COVID-19, the company remains on track for an earnings breakout year, with annual earnings per share (EPS) estimates currently sitting at $1.24, a new multi-year high. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, SSR Mining reported quarterly production of 163,300 gold equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 71% increase from the same period last year. As noted earlier, this was driven by the addition of a new low-cost asset, with Alacer's Copler mine in Turkey added to the portfolio following the merger. It's worth noting that this massive growth was achieved despite a rough quarter at Puna due to a disruption to operations and an extremely weak quarter at Seabee with a phased restart to mining following the voluntary shutdown. Therefore, I would expect quarterly GEOs to increase to above 175,000 ounces going forward. I have calculated quarterly GEOs for Q3 2020 based on 146,000 ounces of gold production with Copler on a 100% basis and 1.3 million ounces of silver production at a 75 to 1 silver/gold ratio (~17,300 ounces).

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Beginning with the newest asset, Copler, it was a relatively weak quarter at the mine. During Q3, Copler produced ~76,700 ounces of gold, a 23% drop from the ~101,300 ounces produced under Alacer's ownership in the year-ago period. However, this sharp decrease was due to a shortfall of mine operations due to COVID-19, leading to a more challenging quarter for the mine. The good news is that the Manganese pit cutback remains on track for completion in Q4, and this should provide for higher grades, which will boost year-end gold production. Year to date, Copler has produced 243,900 ounces, but at a much lower cost than SSR Mining's current cost profile, which sits closer to $1,050/oz (FY2019: $1,034/oz). Going forward, Copler should be a massive benefit to SSR Mining's margins with FY2019 costs of $713/oz.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to SSR Mining's flagship Marigold Mine, it was a satisfactory quarter, with gold production of 49,100 ounces, down slightly from the ~53,300 ounces produced in the year-ago period. The good news is that mining rates improved considerably in the quarter due to shortage haulage cycles, with 6.69 million tonnes of ore stacked at 0.43 grams per tonne gold. This was a 5% improvement from the same period last year (6.36 million tonnes of ore stacked), though grades were lower year over year. While Q3 gold production was down 7% year over year, it's worth noting that production remains mostly in line with last year, with ~157,000 ounces produced, down just 2% from the 161,000 ounces in the same period in 2019.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the slightly lower gold sales, all-in sustaining costs rose to $1,243/oz, a pretty high-cost quarter for the mine. However, included in this quarter was higher capex related to replacing two haul trucks and support equipment. This higher capex (~$16.5 million vs. ~$13.3 million) divided by lower gold sales contributed to increased costs on a year-over-year basis. The good news is that Copler will replace Marigold as SSR Mining's largest contributor to output in the future and dilute Marigold's relatively high costs. It's also worth noting that Trenton Canyon has the potential to deliver significantly higher grades for Marigold if exploration success continues here. The company announced earlier this year an incredible hole of 94.5 meters of 5.19 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, it was a challenging quarter at SSR Mining's Seabee Mine in Canada as well. The mine produced just 20,200 ounces vs. 32,300 ounces in the year-ago period, with lower production resulting from a slow ramp-up following the voluntary shutdown due to COVID-19. The good news is that mill throughput hit a new monthly record in September of 1,271 tonnes per day, even though throughput was down considerably in Q3 (~66,400 tonnes vs. ~77,500 tonnes) resulting from a phased ramp-up of operations. Due to the 30% lower gold sales, all-in sustaining costs spiked to $988/oz vs. $715/oz in the year-ago period. While this increase in costs is certainly disappointing, it's important to note that it was hardly a normal quarter for the mine with significantly reduced throughput and slightly lower grades.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Finally, at the company's Puna Operations in Argentina, both silver and lead production fell considerably from 1.51 million ounces and 5.30 million pounds to 1.5 million ounces and 3.95 million pounds, respectively. The weaker production resulted from lower throughput and lower grades, and mining fell significantly in the quarter with just 902,000 tonnes mined vs. 3.12 million tonnes in the year-ago period. This disappointing performance was due to the second suspension of mining operations this year in Q3 with a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Jujuy region. Fortunately, things are expected to return to normal operations in Q4, and this should not be a recurring issue as cases have begun to drop in the past month in Argentina.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Worldometers.info)

While SSR Mining has undoubtedly seen better quarters, it's worth noting that the higher gold (GLD) price more than offset the operational challenges with revenue up 52% year over year to $225.4 million despite only a partial contribution from Copler. This increase in revenues, coupled with higher margins, has kept SSR Mining's earnings trend on track for an earnings breakout year in FY2020, with annual EPS estimates currently sitting at $1.24. Earnings breakouts are typically very bullish developments, occurring when annual EPS emerges from a multi-year consolidation to new highs. This typically denotes a positive change in the business, which in SSR Mining's case is a beefier production profile with the Alacer merger and much stronger metals prices.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, SSR Mining has finally decided to pay a dividend, and this has strengthened the investment thesis here, as investors now have growth and some value. As announced in the Q3 report, the company plans to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.05, which translates to a forward annual dividend yield of 1.06% at $18.80 per share. While this pales compared to other producers in the sector with a median dividend yield of 1.82% for 750,000-ounce producers, it's a step in the right direction. Let's see how the technical picture looks:

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As shown in the chart below, it's been a volatile year for SSR Mining, but the stock remains above its breakout level near $16.00 per share. The stock broke out of this multi-year range last year and is down slightly for the year, but the key is that any dips back inside the previous range have been bought up immediately. As long as the bulls can continue to defend $16.00 per share on a monthly closing basis, this remains a very bullish setup that targets a move to $26.00 long term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

SSR Mining had a satisfactory quarter in Q3, but it's important to note that lower output at Seabee and Puna was directly related to COVID-19. The good news is that we should see a much stronger Q4 and FY2021 as Copler benefits from higher grades, and Puna and Seabee return to near full capacity. While a good chunk of annual output coming from Turkey may turn some investors off, it's important to note that Copler has operated without issues for years, and the merger with Copler has increased the production profile and should drive significant margin expansion. Given SSR Mining's improving margins, earnings breakout, and new dividend, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. While I see more attractive names in the sector currently, I believe that any dips below $19.00 would be low-risk buying opportunities.

