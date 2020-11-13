Investors may be wise to shelve Walmart on their watchlist until valuation multiples retreat closer to historical averages.

The company’s share price and valuation metrics are both at all-time highs, which presents a challenge to initiating a new position in the stock.

Source: Simplivest Graphics

Investment Thesis

With its immense scale, a growing e-commerce platform, and a powerful brand, Walmart (WMT) is the strong #2 player behind Amazon (AMZN) in global retail. While the consumer spending shift to online has been notable, consumers will continue to require retailers to provide fulfillment options through physical locations. Here Walmart has a distinct advantage with its extensive store network and attractive product pricing. Additionally, Walmart.com is emerging as a formidable competitor to Amazon with in-store fulfillment options that Amazon cannot match.

The Walmart investment opportunity is rooted in stability. The company posted surging quarterly revenue, gross profit, and EBITDA numbers throughout 2020 and despite the stay-at-home restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the company’s fundamental strength, Walmart’s shares are currently priced at levels significantly higher than its historical averages and our view of its intrinsic value. Accordingly, we recommend that investors wait for a more attractive entry point, as we detail below.

Fundamental Strengths

With its dominant position in retail and its significant purchasing scale, Walmart delivers highly consistent revenue growth and profitability. Walmart operates over 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries. The United States comprised 77% of sales in FY 2020, with Mexico and Central America (6%), the United Kingdom (6%), and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, approximately 56% of sales come from grocery, 34% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. E-commerce accounted for about 7% of FY 2020 sales and is the fastest-growing segment within the Walmart portfolio (sales grew 37% in FY 2020).

Quarterly same store sales growth has remained remarkably consistent, around 2.0%. As the chart below illustrates, Walmart’s same store sales growth has improved in recent years even in the face of increased adoption of online purchasing. Same store sales growth also surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, another reminder that Walmart is an indispensable staple in our economy.

WALMART QUARTERLY SALES

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

E-commerce is an important complement to Walmart’s physical store base and vital to the company’s future. With $15.1 billion in online sales generated in the quarter ending July 31, 2020, Walmart is no slouch in the industry. By comparison, Amazon generated $78.1 billion in online sales during the quarter ending June 30, 2020. What’s more – and what does not get a lot of attention - is that Walmart’s e-commerce division is growing faster than Amazon’s online retail sales. Walmart’s online sales grew 68% year over year for the quarter ending July 31, 2020. Amazon’s sales grew 42% year over year for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

WALMART QUARTERLY E-COMMERCE SALES

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Gross Profit

Walmart produces highly consistent profit margins, which are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Walmart’s gross profit dollars increased from $121.1 billion in 2016 to $129.4 billion in 2020 (a CAGR of 1.7%). Gross margins declined from 25.1% in 2016 to 24.7% in 2020. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily driven by the increase in revenue, offset by a modest decline in gross margins.

Analyst consensus estimates call for consistent margins and increasing gross profit dollars.

WALMART GROSS PROFIT

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) LTM is for the last twelve months ending July 31, 2020; (2) 2021, 2022, and 2023 are Wall Street analyst consensus estimates

EBITDA

Walmart’s EBITDA dollars decreased from $33.6 billion in 2016 to $32.9 billion in 2020 (a CAGR of -0.8%). EBITDA margins declined from 7.0% in 2016 to 6.3% in 2020. The decline in EBITDA dollars was driven partly from the compression of gross margin and also by growth spending tied to developing the e-commerce platform.

The notable spike in LTM EBITDA is driven by the surge spending Walmart has seen across its platform as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the increased spending is welcome to shareholders, it is not expected to persist. Going forward, analyst consensus estimates call for flat EBITDA margins and growing EBITDA dollars.

WALMART EBITDA

Chart: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) LTM is for the last twelve months ending July 31, 2020; (2) 2021, 2022, and 2023 are Wall Street analyst consensus estimates

Net Income

Walmart’s net income dollars increased slightly from $14.7 billion in 2016 to $14.9 billion in 2020 (a CAGR of 0.3%). Net margins decreased from 3.0% in 2016 to 2.8% in 2020. The notable spike in LTM Net Income is driven by the surge spending Walmart has seen across its platform as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst consensus estimates call for improving net margins and growth in net income dollars in each of the next three years. The growth is driven by increased EBITDA dollars and stable other expenses.

WALMART NET INCOME

Charts: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Notes: (1) LTM is for the last twelve months ending July 31, 2020; (2) 2021, 2022, and 2023 are Wall Street analyst consensus estimates

Future Fundamentals

We believe Walmart will continue its steady growth into the future consolidated organic growth rates around 3%. This growth is largely fueled by in-person retail sales. We expect Walmart’s hearty grocery offering to drive traffic and feed sales across the rest of the store.

We expect that gross profit and EBITDA profit margins will remain stable with increasing net profit margins, as Walmart leverages its fixed costs.

With its healthy profit margins and ample free cash flow, Walmart has historically been an active purchaser of its common stock and has paid a consistent dividend for many years. Based on our growth and profit outlook, we expect these trends to continue, but do not look for much growth in the dividend, though. Walmart has historically favored the flexibility of equity repurchases to dividend payments. Accordingly, investors should see the bulk of their returns from increased earnings and decreasing share count (leading to higher share prices).

Stock Price and Valuation Multiples

We like to compare a company’s current valuation multiples against its long-term average, the market, and the sector. For Walmart, the comparisons are not favorable.

While Walmart trades at a discount to the S&P 500 Index and the Consumer Staples sector, it usually trades at a discount to these benchmarks. Accordingly, we do not see these discounts as indicative of an attractive valuation. More importantly, Walmart’s current stock price and valuation metrics are materially higher than its seven-year average valuations – specifically around 20-30% higher.

WALMART SHARE PRICE AND EV/EBITDA VALUATION

Chart & Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

WALMART VALUATION COMPARISON AS OF NOVEMBER 4, 2020

Chart & Calculations: Simplivest; Source Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note: UFCF Yield is calculated as [5-Year Avg UFCF] / [Current Enterprise Value]

Summary

As the world’s leading retailer and with an emerging e-commerce platform that presents a formidable rival to Amazon, Walmart is a blue-chip investment worthy of consideration. The company’s fundamentals are rock-solid with consistent quarterly growth and stable profit margins. With its significant free cash flow, Walmart enhances returns for shareholders through equity repurchases and dividends.

The trouble with the investment opportunity in Walmart is the stock price, which currently trades at all-time highs. We are certainly not calling for the stock to fall. We do not know when or if the stock price will decline. However, we feel more comfortable keeping dry powder on the sidelines until its valuation multiples retreat towards their historical averages. We would start getting an itchy trigger finger with an EV / EBITDA multiple of around 10.0x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information, analysis, conclusions, proprietary calculations, and other content (collectively “Content”) provided herein should not be copied, distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part. The Content is based on information obtained by third parties which we deem reliable, but has not been independent verified by Simplivest. The Content is provided “as is” and on an “as available” basis without warranties of any kind, either expressed or implied, including without limitation warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Simplivest is not providing any financial, economic, legal, accounting, or tax advice or recommendations with the Content. The Content does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities and should not be relied upon to evaluate any potential transaction. Neither Simplivest nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or any information contained the Content and any liability therefore (including in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage) is expressly disclaimed.