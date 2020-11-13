A High Yield Portfolio In A Zero Yield World
Summary
The REIT Wealth Builder portfolio has a 7.08% dividend yield which doubles REITs and is nearly 4X the S&P.
This higher yield is supported by cash flows as the RWB portfolio has a 7.67% FFO yield.
These hand-selected stocks are discounted to fundamental value which paves the way for significant capital gains on top of the dividends.
In celebration of the launch of the REIT Wealth Builder Newsletter I will share with you the November issue. From here forward this content and the portfolio will be exclusive to subscribers. Enjoy!