A High Yield Portfolio In A Zero Yield World

This issue will include my top pick of the month and a full review of the portfolio in terms of how it is positioned and an elevator thesis on each stock within. I believe the relative attractiveness of the RWB portfolio is increasing as the consensus continually shifts toward this being a zero yield world. Discounted REITs are one of few sources of diversified high yield.

The time of the 60/40 portfolio has ended and the portion of people’s portfolios that used to consist of bonds will have to shift into some other cash flowing securities. I believe REITs are those securities and because these are complex operating businesses with widely differing outlooks, it is crucial to pick the right ones.

Before I get to the portfolio and the stock-specific analysis, I want to show why today represents a point in time at which REITs are unusually opportunistic.

First off, REITs are generally a good place to invest as their return of 629% over the past 20 years more than doubles the returns of the broader market.

Within this time frame, there have been better and worse times to get in and these are quite consistently marked by yield spread to Treasuries.

Yield spread versus Treasuries has blown out

Through most of history, REITs have been the income alternative to treasuries and bonds. They represented a bit more yield at the tradeoff of a bit more risk since they are equities instead of bonds.

Naturally when the spread of yield between REITs and bonds is a large positive, it makes REITs relatively more attractive.

This just makes rational sense. If an investor is going to take on the extra risk of moving to equities, they want to be compensated for it. Thus, REITs are better investments when their yield is large relative to Treasury yields.

It bears out in the numbers. Here is the same 20-year period in which we have charted the yields making the spread quite visible.

It has quite consistently been a great time to get into REITs when the spread has been larger. I would encourage you to check these timeframes with the total return chart above.

In 2003 the yield spread blew out to over 300 basis points. REITs did great.

In 2007, the spread went negative with Treasury yields higher than REIT yields. This was a very bad time to get into REITs.

In 2009, spreads blew out again. A phenomenal time to get into REITs.

From 2012 to 2018 spreads stayed in a normal range and REITs performed somewhat well.

Today, spreads have blown out once again with REITs yielding 3.29% and the 10 year at only 0.85%. If history is any guide, this is a great time to get into REITs.

Note that this is not some technical pattern or cherry-picked historical correlation. There is a mathematical and fundamental relationship here.

When spreads are larger, REITs are more attractive relative to Treasuries and this rationally causes capital to flow from Treasuries into REITs. Quite simply, the 0.85% yield on Treasuries is not enough for most people, but the 3.29% yield on REITs might be. I believe capital will once again flow into REITs as it has in the past when this large of a spread presented itself.

The yield on the RWB portfolio is significantly larger at 7.08% which I believe makes it even more attractive in this zero yield world. There are still some instruments that provide high yield, but most of those remaining are extremely risky.

My job for the last 8+ years has been to sift through the over 200 REITs and separate the wheat from the chaff.

After getting rid of the junk: the poor business models, the self-interested management, the overvalued, and the overleveraged, only a few dozen remain. From the remaining basket of quality and value names, I have selected the best and balanced them for diversification to form the REIT Wealth Builder portfolio.

The portfolio

The portfolio level metrics compare favorably with both the REIT index and the S&P 500. Specifically, the low FFO multiple of 13.03X provides RWB with substantially more cash flow yield than the much higher multiples of the REIT index and the S&P at 23 and 33, respectively.

With the greater cash flow yield, the REITs in RWB can pay higher dividends while still keeping conservative payout ratios. This results in a 7.08% yield as compared to 3.46% and 1.80% for the REIT index and the S&P, respectively.

It is of course possible to do this with a simple screener tool in which one buys up the low multiple and high yield, but in that group there are also many dangerous stocks. This is why individual security analysis is crucial. These stocks were not selected for how well they scored in a screener, but rather for their individual merits.

Below is the thesis on each stock and why I included it in the portfolio. These are somewhat brief by necessity as there are 17 stocks.

Just before the close of the quarter there were 2 new additions to the portfolio:NLY-G and LANDO

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is among the largest and strongest of the agency mortgage REITs (tied with AGNC in my opinion). It is well managed and its assets are quite reliable for 2 reasons:

Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) are guaranteed by the U.S. government so when the mortgages are prepaid or defaulted, NLY will still get the par value back. Extensive hedging activity protects against various sudden shifts in the yield curve.

The present environment is both opportunistic and challenging for agency mortgage REITs. The opportunity comes in the form of historically low cost of capital with short term borrowing available for around 20-40 basis points. This extremely low cost is enhancing spreads causing net interest margin or NIM to increase to 2.05%. With a total asset size of $89B, Annaly’s enhanced spread is resulting in book value gains and huge profits.

At the same time, it is a challenging environment because the historically low interest rates are encouraging home owners to refinance which causes the mortgages to be prepaid and pulled off the books of NLY. In a prepayment, Annaly gets 100% of principal, but in many cases they paid around 104% of par to acquire the loan with the idea being that they will be paid par plus 10 to 30 years of interest payments resulting in a large profit. Well, when the loan is prepaid early, they don’t get to collect on the many years of interest payments.

The next few months will be challenging due to high levels of refinancing, but I expect this to slow considerably beyond December as the cost of refinancing is scheduled to increase materially due to a new fee that begins in December.

The strong NIM and high prepayments will counterbalance each other and depending on how it shakes out, book values will adjust up or down modestly. As Annaly is among the better operators, I would anticipate a slight increase in its book value.

Given that NLY trades below book, the common shares look reasonably enticing. It is a good company at a discount. That said, the preferred shares look even more appealing.

When book value fluctuates due to prepayments, preferred shareholders do not lose value as long as equity remains above $0. Annaly is a huge company with over $14 billion of common book equity, so it strikes me as nearly impossible for book value to fluctuate so much as to hurt the preferred shares. Defaults and prepayments merely take the assets from around 104% of face value to 100% of face value since they are guaranteed by the government. This 4 percentage point shift is simply not enough to endanger the preferreds.

For this reason, the substantial discount to par at which NLY-G trades represents clear mispricing and a great opportunity to scoop up shares. Even if prepayments come in worse than expected, those preferred shares still have a liquidation value of $25. So outside of some unforeseen black swan event, those who buy at today’s discounted price are looking at healthy capital gains potential in addition to a large carrying yield.

Agency preferreds are one of our heaviest areas of investment at the moment because of the anomalous pricing. These issues have almost always traded at or above par for the reasons discussed above, but since the illiquidity dislocation that occurred early in the pandemic, pricing has remained stubbornly below par. For investors who get in now, this is a historically opportunistic time to buy agency preferreds so we own ARMOUR Residential (ARR) preferred C (ARR-C) and Two Harbors (TWO) preferred C (TWO-C) in addition to NLY-G.

There are some differences between the companies in terms of hedging strategies and use of specified pools or lower coupons and these subtleties are very relevant to common shareholders, but preferreds only care that book value remains stable and above $0. In all 3 companies, I think that is easily the case. All 3 are likely to return to $25 or above in my opinion. Annaly is the strongest of the 3 companies and the biggest, followed by ARR and the weakest is probably Two Harbors. This is reflected in the carrying dividend yields in that ARR and TWO provide more yield.

Farmland

Farmland is perhaps the most underinvested asset class. It is a multi-trillion dollar asset class, but because it has, until recently, been extraordinarily difficult for most investors to buy, very few people have farmland in their portfolios. It has largely been limited to pension funds and private equity.

Farmland REITs are a great vehicle because they allow regular investors to get into farmland just as easily as buying any other stock. Despite the ease and viability of investment in farmland REITs, they remain largely unexplored by most of the market. There are only 2 publicly traded farmland REITs, Gladstone Land (LAND) and Farmland Partners (FPI), which together have a market cap of less than $1B.

I believe this will expand over time and become a large area of the market. Farmland has historically outperformed just about every other asset class with both higher returns and lower volatility. Source: NCREIF

Note how even during the financial crisis, farmland had positive returns.

Here is where it gets interesting; these farmland returns were as a largely private asset. Today, via the REITs there is another component added in; market pricing volatility.

The underlying assets of the farmland REITs have done quite well and continued this pattern of returns but market pricing is all over the place. Farmland Partners trades at a huge discount to net asset value (NAV) while Gladstone Land trades at a large premium to asset value.

Almost in bizarro world fashion, the preferreds are the opposite. Farmland Partner’s preferred B (FPI-B) is trading basically at par while the Gladstone Land Preferred B (LANDO) is trading at a nice discount.

Why? Mispricing. (check out the full feature article on LANDO in RWB for a clearer description of the mispricing). I am happy to take advantage by owning FPI common shares and the LAND preferred. Together FPI and LANDO add an extra layer of diversification beyond what farmland already brings to a portfolio. FPI focuses largely on row crops like corn and soybeans and grows them mostly in the middle of the country while LAND focuses on fruits, nuts and vegetables which it grows in many areas but primarily California.

Owning FPI common along with LAND preferred B gives a nice diversification by crop type and geography. It is also the best of both worlds when it comes to valuation.

STAG Industrial (STAG)

The median industrial REIT trades at 25X 2020 estimated FFO. That is a rather high multiple, but largely deserved because the sector is experiencing such a large demand boom.

Over the past decade, logistics demand has been exceptional due to the pick-up in e-commerce, and recently the manufacturing side has kicked in as well. There is increasingly a push to bring manufacturing back home to the U.S. which is causing rents of light manufacturing facilities to rise.

STAG is a clear beneficiary of both of these trends and indeed it has had excellent renewal rates and rent rollups causing healthy and consistent FFO growth. Two factors differentiate STAG from the rest of the sector.

1) Its properties are located more in middle America rather than the coasts.

2) It trades at a discounted FFO multiple.

Internal migration patterns have picked up with more people leaving the high tax and high cost of living coastal areas, headed toward the center of the country and the south. This benefits STAG and hurts its peers. For this reason, I actually think STAG should trade at a premium to its peers rather than a discount.

Multifamily REIT investors have caught on to this trend and the multiples of that sector have indeed shifted with the sunbelt apartment REITs now trading at a premium. Industrial will see the shift soon and STAG is poised to be a large beneficiary. At 17X FFO, it could see multiple appreciation to around 24X. The growth from both organic and acquisitions is too strong for its low multiple.

Healthcare

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) just reported its 3rd quarter 2020 earnings and knocked the cover off the ball. Its strong operators have been paying rent consistently and MPW just posted its highest ever normalized FFO figure at $1.68-1.71 per share.

This level of resilience through what has been undoubtedly a challenging environment warrants a higher multiple than the less than 11X at which it is trading.

Beyond its internal stability, MPW has maintained a massive pipeline even as most real estate transactions have slowed during the crisis. Year to date, MPW has closed almost $2.9B in acquisitions at substantially accretive cap rates. This pipeline has and will likely continue to grow FFO/share allowing MPW to continue raising its dividend.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) are my picks in the medical office space. The medical office space was incorrectly sold down by the market and I think people are getting a little lost in the small stuff.

In the long run, it is not going to matter that some portions of the normal outpatient procedures were displaced by COVID-19. Most of them are not truly elective and the demand is just bottling up. That said, even during these times of displacement, GMRE and HTA in particular are performing extremely well.

For GMRE it is a matter of them having chosen to work with particularly reliable tenants. GMRE has the highest tenant EBITDAR coverage of rent in the space which has led to GMRE collecting nearly all of its scheduled rent through the downturn. It is well-positioned to continue growing.

HTA is a more recent addition to my portfolio. I have always admired the company due to its quality of operations and conservative balance sheet, but it was fully valued by the market.

Back in 2015, I got the opportunity to speak with Scott Peters, the CEO of HTA, and he asked me why I liked some of the other healthcare REITs over HTA. I told him that I did like HTA but the problem was that the market also liked HTA.

This year, a beautiful thing happened: The fundamentals held strong while the price dropped off a cliff. The same great balance sheet and strong properties in a strong sector are now available for just over 15X trailing FFO. HTA is one of those high quality REITs that only once in a blue moon trades this cheaply.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

In the past I have discussed the oddity in the data center space where incumbents are almost at a disadvantage. There are huge returns on new developments (10%+ rate of return), but the existing facilities don’t have significant cash flow growth as rental rate growth seems flat to slightly negative for the sector.

Thus, it is those coming in from the sidelines that stand to benefit from the sector's explosive growth and this is where IRM sits. Its existing data center footprint is not all that large, but it is in the process of developing hundreds of MW worth of data center space.

This large pipeline is being funded by its legacy storage business which is in the cash cow stage. As a mature business it has minimal capital expense requirements allowing its cash flow to be used for IRM’s big dividend and its expansion into the data center space. IRM is a great company with a strong track record. It should not be trading at an absurdly low 8.4X multiple on AFFO.

UMH Properties (UMH)

In previous updates I have covered why I like manufactured housing as a sector and the huge gains in FFO/share that UMH is getting from accretive refinancing ($0.11/share annually from the redemption of the preferred B and another potentially $0.20/share or so from the redemption of the other preferreds over the next few years).

In this update, I want to discuss more specifically the market rates relative to the rents currently being charged as this is particularly relevant in this tough economy.

Regular apartment REITs are running into trouble in that they have in the past pushed rates so aggressively that rates are now above market and they are having to pull back.

UMH operates differently.

It has a tenant first mentality and intentionally restricted the pace of its rental rate growth to what the tenants could comfortably afford. Perhaps cut-throat finance people could argue that UMH left money on the table by undercharging, but that practice is paying dividends as we go through the crisis.

While apartment REITs are losing occupancy and cutting rates, UMH has maintained its occupancy and continued to grow rates through the downturn. (compare Equity Residential’s report to UMH’s and the difference is clear). I would estimate UMH’s rents are still about 20% below market rates and this is likely to manifest in substantial FFO/share growth for the next 10 years. As these rental rates roll up there is no offsetting expense associated with improved rates so it flows straight to the bottom line.

Uniti Group (UNIT)

Uniti’s existing contractual cash flows are sufficient to justify its enterprise value. In this sense, the lease-up potential is free upside. With 118,000 route miles of fiber, the lease-up potential is huge. This fiber is on average at about 30% of capacity so adding additional tenants incurs minimal incremental cost.

In the short to medium term, there is substantial lease-up potential for this fiber with municipalities, schools, data centers and enterprises in need of bandwidth.

Longer term, the opportunity is in 5G. Small cells, which deploy the 5G to the end users, are dependent on fiber for their backhaul, so Uniti’s opportunity is in being the fiber supplier to the communications companies that install the small cells.

I actually find 5G to be a bit overhyped at the moment. In the near term, 4G is just better. The capital required for deploying as many small cells as would be needed for proper 5G coverage is outrageous and presently there just isn’t a need for that much more speed. There will be a need eventually, but in my opinion, it is closer to 10 years out rather than 2-5 as some have predicted.

So UNIT’s situation is that it is currently trading at a very low multiple of around 5-9X FFO (depending on how one calculates the new lease) and it has near to medium term FFO growth from leasing up its existing fiber as well as longer term growth when 5G eventually kicks in. Cheap and growing seems like a good combo to me.

SL Green (SLG)

I am fully aware that office is not a great sector right now and NYC office is particularly troubled. SL Green is indeed a risky play. When unusual things happen, it is human nature to extrapolate. COVID-19 has drastically changed the office landscape with work from home becoming a necessity for many rather than an option.

I think the consensus, however, gets it wrong in thinking this is a permanent change and SLG’s stock price is at a level that indicates a permanent adverse change. With over $1B in liquidity there is no doubt that SLG can make it through the pandemic even if vaccines are slower than expected.

In fact, SLG is not just making it through but remaining strongly cash flow positive. In the 3rd quarter report SLG pulled in $1.75 per share of FFO. Thus, the merits of investing in SLG come down to whether the future profitability of NYC office is better or worse than what is implied by SLG’s market price.

I am projecting sluggish demand through 2021 and moderate rent rolldowns in the vicinity of 10%. At less than $50 a share, this is a great outcome for SLG. New developments, many of which are pre-leased, are finishing and starting to cash flow. This will largely offset rent rolldowns and I anticipate FFO staying above $5 per share.

Over time, supply and demand will return to equilibrium and FFO should climb back up to the $7 range. This means SLG is trading at less than 10X trough FFO which is far too cheap for a company of its caliber. It has the best properties in what has historically been one of the best office markets as well as the market share and leasing expertise to outperform at a property level.

Armada Hoffler (AHH) Preferred A (AHH-A)

AHH is a unique company in that it is a specialty developer and one of the only REITs that contracts out its development to earn some extra cash flows on the side.

Construction is one of few businesses that was uninterrupted by the shutdown. AHH’s developments have continued largely on schedule and on or under budget.

Many preferreds seem to be trading strangely in this market. AHH-A is yet another preferred that in normal environments trades at or above par but is available today at a significant discount. I think many underestimate the resilience of AHH due to its small size, but this is a company that has been around for decades. They run things conservatively so as to always have dry powder when bad times hit and in the past they have consistently been opportunists in times like this.

I suspect this time will be no different.

Even in the depths of March and April, AHH was cash flow positive. As the world fully opens back up, whether in 3 months or a year, I see no reason the preferred wouldn’t return to trading at or above par.

Triple Net REITs

Taxes are troublesome for everyone. REITs are fortunate in that they don’t have to pay corporate taxes, but they do still have to pay property taxes. Many states have gotten themselves into fiscal trouble and some are attempting to dig themselves out by raising property taxes. Triple net REITs are great because in addition to avoiding corporate taxes, they do not have to pay property taxes. The tenant pays taxes as part of their rent.

Yes, it is true that the lease payments are reduced in anticipation of the taxes, but they were reduced by the amount of taxes at the time of signing the lease. It was not anticipated that taxes would rise this fast and so the landlords (the REITs) are getting an unusually good deal by the tenant maybe having to pay $2mm of taxes when their rent was only discounted by $1mm. Since triple net REITs have very long lease terms, this advantage is locked in for 10+ years in most cases.

For the advantages discussed above, triple nets are a popular sector for investment and many of the triple net REITs are fully valued or overvalued. Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) and Global Net Lease (GNL) are undervalued.

At 10.3X and 8.5X FFO respectively these REITs have almost twice the cash flow yield of the more popular triple nets. Interestingly, they are also outperforming them fundamentally as both GOOD and GNL have had close to 100% rent collection through the pandemic while some of their peers have been in the high 80s and low 90s. There is another triple net REIT that I like and it is particularly well-positioned right now.

Top Pick of the month - W.P. Carey (WPC)

As there are 17 stocks in the portfolio a certain amount of brevity was necessary in the discussion of each. As WPC is the top pick of the month, I will go into a fuller thesis.

For me, a top pick is not necessarily the highest upside. It is the combination of upside and degree of certainty. SLG and UNIT each have around 100% upside, but the error bars are a bit larger. There is obviously some risk involved in NYC office and fiber is such a nascent asset class that even with extensive analysis it is difficult to know what it is worth. In both cases, I think much of the upside will eventually be realized, but there is a fair bit of uncertainty.

W.P. Carey has a fair value of about $75 which is about 20% upside to current pricing, so the upside is a good bit smaller, but the degree of certainty is much higher. Its future cash flows are highly visible with long-term contracts and the assets themselves have excellent comps, so we can know with a higher level of precision what they are worth.

WPC is a very clean investment that can be a long-term portfolio staple, but due to opportunistically cheap valuation just happens to have significant upside at the moment. Triple net REITs in general have reliable cash flows, but WPC takes this to an extreme, even evading the risk factors which can hit other triple nets.

Let me begin by taking a look at its long track record of value creation and follow with the fundamental characteristics that make this growth a repeatable trajectory.

Track record

Over the past 20 years, WPC had a total return of 1192% which handily beats both the REIT index and the S&P.

I am cautious to extrapolate past returns into the future. In many cases, the past returns are a result of multiple expansion, leaving the stock currently overvalued. Thus, the next 20 years would be unlikely to repeat the performance because the stock is entering that period already overvalued. However, WPC’s performance came from FFO/share growth and the multiple has actually come down.

At 12X trailing FFO, WPC is the cheapest it has been in many years, aside from March of this year when basically everything was cheap due to the market crash. This doesn’t mean WPC’s performance over the next 20 will necessarily be as good as the past 20, but the fact that it did this well without the multiple expanding shows the formula works. Basically it is a matter of keeping the earnings they have while consistently accruing incremental earnings on top.

Not losing earnings

During bad times WPC is among the best stocks to own because their revenues and earnings are durable. During the great financial crisis, WPC held strong and it is doing it again during COVID-19. Rent collections in the 3rd quarter of 2020 were at 98%.

Occupancy remains high at just a hair short of 100%. WPC has $1.2B in annual base rent with a 10.6-year average remaining term. These cash flows have been tested and shown to be reliable even during the dark times.

Given this durable base, it doesn’t take much to grow earnings. There is minimal churn they have to overcome, so growth results in actual growth to the bottom line. This growth comes in 2 forms.

Rent escalators. 99% of WPC’s leases have built in escalators, 62% of which are tied to inflation. This generates about 2% FFO/share growth per year. Acquisitions.

WPC is a lease originator which gets it a higher rate of return than buying on the secondary market. It also has an extremely low cost of capital with access to Euro denominated debt. Its current cost of debt is 3% but new loans are closer to 2%. With acquisitions around a 6-6.5% cap rate, there is a healthy spread.

Between the 2 levers, I anticipate annual FFO/share growth in the range of 3-6%. This should fuel continued dividend increases as it has in the past.

3-6% growth is solid, but not all that rare, so what makes WPC so special?

Valuation

The S&P is growing earnings at less than 3-6% annually, but its multiple is in the 30s. WPC trades at 13X forward FFO. It is faster growth at a much better valuation. If we compare it more locally to other triple net REITs, its closest peers, Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) have forward FFO multiples of 17.5X and 19.9X, respectively. (data from SNL Financial).

This is where it gets more interesting. Both ADC and O are almost entirely retail while WPC has a healthier property mix.

Industrial is a stronger property type than retail, so it seems like mispricing to me that WPC’s 47% industrial portfolio is trading at such a discount to retail peers. Even the 17% of WPC’s portfolio that is retail is much better positioned because it is mostly in Europe which has better supply/demand fundamentals for retail.

As evidence, WPC collected 100% of its rent from retail while ADC and O both had substantial slippage in the 3rd quarter. Because WPC is trading so cheaply, it has a dividend yield of 6.67% which combined with 3-6% growth represents a double-digit return outlook. As WPC is lower risk than most equities, I think WPC is genuinely mispriced and should trade about 20% higher.

Wrapping it up

The RWB portfolio is well-positioned with high dividend yield supported by the high cash flow yield that comes with the low valuation. It is diversified across a wide range of economic exposures as well as different levels of the capital stack with significant preferred exposure.

Note about recent COVID vaccine news: The November issue of the newsletter was available to subscribers at the start of November, so the pricing presented is as of 10/31/20. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) news about the efficacy of the vaccine has significantly changed pricing.

Most notably, SLG is up 35%, WPC is up 9%, GNL is up 13.5% and GOOD is up 9.25%.

For most of the portfolio the buy thesis remains intact. These issues were so extremely discounted to fair value that even with the price rise there is substantial upside remaining. The thesis on SLG is somewhat impaired. As price gains were so large, the reward-to-risk ratio is still good, but less opportunistic than it was. I have trimmed the position size to lock in some of the gains and account for the reduced remaining upside. If fundamentals play out well, SLG could go to $90 or so but work-from-home remains a valid risk factor even with a strong vaccine candidate.

