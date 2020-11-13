The price action in the shares of both companies, over the past few days, shows how easily an investor can miss an unexpected move higher.

After such huge moves, it would not be surprising to see both stocks take a breather before resuming their march higher.

The shares of both companies rallied hard, as GLUC shares surged some 30% since reporting, while CELH shares catapulted almost 30% in a single day.

Since then, both companies reported blow-out numbers for the third quarter, with GLUC revenues up 91% YoY, and CELH revenues up 80% versus Q3 of 2019.

In an article published just a few days ago, we made the case for long-term investors to consider two of our favorite companies; CELH and GLUC.

This week has been an extremely exciting one for investors in two of our favorite companies; Glucose Health (OTCPK:GLUC) and Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

It was only this past Tuesday when our article entitled "How To Discover Micro-Caps Like Celsius Up 1,268% And Glucose Health Up 2,667% Over The Last Five Years" was published on Seeking Alpha.

On Monday, Glucose Health reported its third quarter financial results. The initial expectation by CEO Murray Fleming was for Q3 revenues to come in with an increase of approximately 80% versus the same period in 2019.

After finalizing the numbers for the quarter, it was determined that the closing tally produced a revenue total that was up 91% year over year; beating the preliminary estimate by 11%.

The shares immediately went into rally mode and managed to close on Thursday at $2.08, up a very respectable 30% in price from their opening at $1.60 on Monday (last Friday's close).

Source: Fidelity Investments

Celsius Holdings, a company with a very significant short interest that we have been highlighting in more than one Seeking Alpha article for many months, finally put up numbers so strong that it created what looked like another massive short-covering rally which took the shares from a closing price of $24.77 after Wednesday's trading session to a closing price on Thursday of $31.96, also for a one-day price increase of almost 30%.

Source: Fidelity Investments

These are huge moves in price, and it would not be unusual to see some sort of a pullback, or consolidation, before resuming their long-term trends higher.

In fact, both CELH and GLUC are now at the top end of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), which typically reflects an overbought condition, so we would encourage investors to take this into consideration when making investment decisions.

Source: Stock Charts (annotations by author)

Source: Stock Charts (annotations by author)

If you are not a trader, it might be best to sit tight and wait for the next move up.

If you hold a core long position and trade a satellite position around that, you may want to consider taking a few shares off the table on the satellite position, while keeping your long-term core position fully intact.

We believe that each stock has somewhat of its own personality, which may reflect the personality of its investor base. When you can identify what traits a stock exhibits, it becomes easier to anticipate future price movements.

In the case of Glucose Health, Inc. the stock has a history of experiencing explosive moves to the upside on heavy volume, and then settling down and drifting sideways on much lower volume.

Below is chart from October 30, 2020, that shows this kind of trading pattern.

Source: Stock Charts (annotations by author)

Today's 10.64% surge in price happened once again on relatively higher than normal daily volume of 189,118 shares.

In summary, our bullish thesis for both CELH and GLUC from Monday's article has not changed. In fact, it has only been reinforced by the underlying strong Q3 fundamental performance of these two companies.

The long-term trend for CELH and GLUC remains intact, although a short-term overbought condition for both stocks may lead to the pause that refreshes before marching onward and upward.

Both stocks can be explosive, and investors must determine if they want to run the risk of missing the next move higher by attempting to time an exit and re-entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUC. Business relationship disclosure: Under Section 17(b) of The Securities Act of 1933, the principals of Altitrade Partners are deemed to have received compensation, in the form of Rule 144 restricted stock, purchased at a discount in a private transaction with CEO Murray Fleming, on September 1, 2020. These shares were not issued by Glucose Health, Inc., and, therefore, did not result in dilution to existing shareholders. The net value of these shares, at the time of issuance, was approximately $375,000. Both parties have mutually agreed that this would be a "one-time only" arrangement. As a result, we do not expect to receive any other compensation, directly or indirectly, now or in the future, from Glucose Health, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving investment advice and ask that readers refrain from asking us for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.



Please remember that this article is a reflection of our current opinion on GLUC. It is based on information that is publicly available at the time we wrote the article. Additional public information may be available but was not brought to our attention at the time we authored the article. We provide sources and links to factual information that we include in our articles but take no responsibility for the accuracy of their content. An investor should consider that new information may become available regarding the company's business activities, financial condition or corporate governance. It is the responsibility of each investor to make sure that they stay abreast of any new developments which may arise, that could have an impact (negative or positive) on their investment.



We currently hold a beneficial interest of greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of GLUC. We also own shares of preferred stock Series B, C, & D issued by the company as a part of the normal course of financing activities by the company. We are not considered to be an affiliate or control person of Glucose Health, Inc. and exercise no influence over decisions made by the company, its CEO, or the Board of Directors. An investor should carefully take this information into consideration when assessing the value of our opinions. We make every attempt to be objective in our articles, but there is always the potential for a conflict of interest to exist by virtue of our substantial equity ownership in the company.