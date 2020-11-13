Brown & Brown is a good way to participate in the industry’s upside, as the company earns a commission as a percentage of premiums paid and thus bears no underwriting.

I have been looking for stocks to consider given that a “recovery” trend could be forming in the market. Looking into the insurance industry, I like the business model of Brown & Brown (BRO) and believe it is a good stock to keep on your shortlist.

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Brown & Brown is an insurance broker selling a wide array of products. The company operates under four segments, namely the Retail Segment, National Programs segment, Wholesale Brokerage segment and the Services segment, and like most brokers, is compensated primarily through commissions paid by insurance companies.

Brown & Brown operates all over the US, but the majority of its business is focused on a handful of states, with Florida, California, Texas and New York being the largest markets. The company sells insurance products the old-fashioned way by maintaining a large network of roughly 10,083 sales agents. The scale of this network serves as the company’s competitive advantage, as it can negotiate with insurance companies for better commissions and terms. In 2019, no insurance company accounted for more than 4% of commission revenue.

While insurance can be considered a somewhat commoditized product, there are other insurance brokers as well as limiting the “buyer power” of Brown & Brown. The insurance broker industry is fragmented, and the company faces competition from much larger rivals like Marsh & McLennan (MMC), as well as smaller local insurance brokers. I believe though that Brown & Brown is large enough to compete, as once a company reaches a certain size in the industry to take advantage of scale economies, it then boils down to a contest of sales skill among agents.

Brown & Brown derives the majority of its revenue from the Retail Segment, which makes up 57.3% of the company’s revenue in 2019. This segment provides a wide range of insurance products to individuals and businesses alike. The National Programs segment, the second largest at 21.7% of revenue in 2019, works with insurance carriers to provide specific programs such as professional liability, earthquake and floods, and public entity risk management. Wholesale brokerage and Services segment make up the remaining percentage of revenue at 13.0% and 8.1% respectively.

Strategy moving forward

In terms of short-term results, Brown & Brown’s revenue actually increased YTD despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Nine-month revenues YTD ended September 2020 rose by 8.7% to $1.97 billion. Organic revenue in YTD 2020 rose to $1.796 billion from $1.735 billion - a growth rate of 3%. Initially, I feared revenues would suffer, as agents could no longer do one on one face to face meetings. However, this doesn’t seem the case, as virtual meetings have become the norm. Insurance is an essential product, especially during these uncertain times with COVID-19 and the continuing unrest. People need to make sure that they and their families are protected and sufficiently covered for a potentially unfortunate event.

Despite my being bullish on revenue growth for the insurance industry, I have hesitated in investing directly in insurance companies due to the liability risk stemming from insurance claims. Insurance companies could be liable for millions in claims given the current situation, and we are unsure if this was accounted for in the companies' actuarial models. I still believe this to be the case despite the hopes of getting a vaccine soon and unrest calming down due to a Biden presidency. Brown & Brown is a good way to participate in the industry’s upside, as the company earns a commission as a percentage of premiums paid and thus bears no underwriting risk.

Brown & Brown operates a very asset-light model, as its main asset is its brand and network of sales agents. The company has a ton of liquidity, with cash and marketable securities of $1.51 billion against a long-term debt of $2.04 billion. Nearly half of the company’s assets are Goodwill at $4.12 billion, reflecting the firm’s acquisition strategy to fund growth. Given the company’s balance sheet, it can easily continue on this strategy.

As insurance brokerage is a mature industry, acquisitions are a key strategy for future growth for Brown & Brown. Acquisitions are usually done to acquire new clients, grow the number of agents, and enter new markets. From 1993 to 2019, the company has done 536 acquisitions. In 2020 YTD, it has accelerated its pace of acquisitions by acquiring companies such as CoverHound, a digital insurance marketplace, J.E. Brown, Brookstone Insurance Group and Frank E. Neal.

A bearish case can be made against the company with regard to insurance increasingly being offered online and sometimes directly by insurance companies. Brown & Brown has taken substantial steps to mitigate this risk via smart acquisitions, as discussed above, as well as improving its IT infrastructure. The company has taken steps to improve its capabilities most notably through a multi-year plan of investing $30-40 million to upgrade its technological platforms. Furthermore, the sales agent model has certain advantages compared to the online-only model with regard to explaining complex plans and “hold-holding” clients. Brown & Brown anticipates that online disruption will only happen for simple, straightforward plans (like basic life insurance), while complex situations will still benefit by having a human agent to assist. From the company's 10-K:

A number of insurance companies directly sell insurance, primarily to individuals, and do not pay commissions to third-party agents and brokers. In addition, the Internet continues to be a source for direct placement of personal lines insurance business. While it is difficult to quantify the impact on our business from individuals purchasing insurance over the Internet, we believe this risk would generally be isolated to personal lines customers with single-line coverage, or small businesses that do not have a complex insurance program, which represents a small portion of our overall Retail Segment.

Conclusion

In terms of valuation, Brown & Brown is trading at a forward P/E of 27.6x 2021 earnings. Despite my liking the business, I find this a bit on the expensive side. Historically the company has been growing EPS at a CAGR of 10.6%. Note: Revenue growth is a poor measure for analysis due to the firm’s growth by acquisition strategy. I expect EPS growth to continue at that pace moving forward, driven primarily by acquisitions. Brown & Brown gets a Neutral rating from me at these valuation levels.

