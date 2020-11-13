AT&T is a valuable investment strategy and you can substantially expand your return with an options investment strategy.

The company has several exciting potential growth businesses worth paying close attention to, such as fiber and HBO Max.

AT&T has an impressive asset portfolio it's been working hard on. The company has performed much better in 2020 than originally expected.

In our view, from a pure valuation perspective, AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of the most undervalued large capitalization companies. The company has recovered more than 10% from its 52-week lows. However, investor concerns remain aplenty about its dividend, debt, etcetera. For those investors, we recommend an options-based investment strategy to lower the cost basis.

Overview

AT&T is one of the largest cellular companies on the planet. In addition, the company has exciting side businesses it's worked on, like HBO Max, and Fiber, along with less exciting side businesses like DirecTV.

AT&T is committed to 5G and fiber-based connectivity. Its fiber-based connectivity that it has been building out is particularly exciting. The company has a poor history with customers, but it's focused on expanding its customer experience and building exciting software-based platforms. The company is working to be well-positioned for post 2020.

The company is investing in exciting strategic growth areas, including 5G, fiber, and HBO Max. AT&T is classically a boring company that's expanding into exciting times. For the first time, expected internet speeds are ramping up significantly, supporting fiber prices. HBO Max is a new streaming basis backed by the company's content.

5G presents the opportunity for numerous additional devices to connect to the internet. This includes smart vehicles, etc. The company is committed long-term to supporting its dividend and reducing debt, and continuing to review its portfolio. All of this together is supporting AT&T and its ability to generate valuable shareholder rewards.

Recent Results

AT&T's recent results back the strength of the company's portfolio and its ability to drive shareholder returns.

AT&T has maintained strong broadband postpaid phone subscribers, which had some short-term difficulties in 2Q 2020, but are steadily increasing. As of 3Q 2020, the company had 63.5 million subscribers. In addition, the company had 4.7 million fiber subscribers, a more than 350 thousand increase YoY. This is another "cellular" bill equivalent that's 8% the size of phone subscribers.

We'd like to see the company continue rapidly increasing this business, which will support long-term revenue. The company has also seen Premium TV losses decrease, while total HBO subscribers have continued to grow. The company grew its subscribers 5% QoQ, which should be expected to continue growing over the long run.

Growth Opportunities

AT&T has several exciting growth opportunities worth paying close attention to, on top of strong cash flow from its base businesses; the company is an exciting opportunity.

The two businesses of the company which are most exciting are "Fiber Subscribers" and "Total HBO Subscribers." The company has been not only increasing its potential Fiber subscribers, it's also been increasing its penetration in its existing markets. That has resulted in more than 25% YoY growth for the company.

We expect the company to continue expanding both these aspects of its fiber business. Each 3 million subscribers provide the company with 1% in fresh annual revenue.

Additionally, the company's Domestic HBO and HBO Max subscriber businesses have been even more exciting. In 1Q 2020, on the back of Game of Thrones ending, the company reached a low of just over 33 million subscribers. From there, thanks to stay at home, and the company launching HBO Max, it increased to 38 million subscribers.

That represents $900 million in fresh annual revenue for the company, with incredibly strong margins. The company will continue to grow here, it forecasts hitting 50 million subscribers in just a few years. The growth opportunities from the company's business here can continue to provide steady growth rate to reward shareholders.

Potential Shareholder Returns

AT&T has the potential to drive strong shareholder returns for the long run.

AT&T had quarter leading FCF of $8.3 billion in 3Q 2020, driving YTD FCF of $19.8 billion. The company now has net debt of $149 billion, a $31 billion over the past few years. The company has had a ~57% YTD payout ratio, and is now expecting a payout ratio in the high-50s% instead of the 60s%, which was what was originally forecast.

The company has proactively pushed out its upcoming debt maturities, although it could afford them. The company has a weighted average maturity of just 17 years at 4.1%, a 0.2% decrease combined with 13-year delay. That move alone will save the company hundreds of millions in annual interest expenses. The company also has an exciting cash balance.

The company has continued to look at asset sales, which we're not a fan of; however, the company's overall portfolio has continued to improve.

Options Investment Strategy

AT&T has an exciting dividend currently at 7.24%, or $2.08 annualized. For those looking to invest, we recommend using an options-based investment strategy.

Current share prices are $28.73/share. We recommend selling January 2022 covered CALL option with a $30 strike price, currently trading at roughly $1.58. In that case, there are two situations worth paying close attention to. If prices drop, you keep that $1.58 ($1.35 annualized) on top of $2.08, driving your yield to 12%.

Alternatively, if prices go up, your stock gets called away from you. In that case you also get a $1.27 premium, driving your annualized return for those 14 months towards 16%. Either way you're getting an incredibly strong return, making investing at the current share price much more appealing. Another way to think of it is you keep the premium no matter what, pushing your cost basis to just over $27.

Using an options investment strategy will help drive AT&T rewards.

Risk

AT&T's risk is continued competition in a capital-intensive industry. The company is now the third-largest telecom company, behind the newly expanded T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) along with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These combined have continued to invest billions in continued growth which puts AT&T in a difficult position. That's something investors should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio. The company has achieved significantly better results than originally expected in 2020 which we expect it to continue. The company's current dividend yield is roughly 7.5%, a substantial dividend yield, but something that investors have continued to be concerned about. The company's valuation has significant room for growth.

The company is continuously improving its dividends. Investors can significantly expand their dividends through selling covered CALLs, receiving nearly $1.6/share, but limiting your upside to 16% annualized. That points to the potential for significant shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.