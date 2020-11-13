Etsy's current return on invested capital is not maintainable and this can pressure the stock.

Etsy's (ETSY) stock has performed phenomenally during the COVID-19 crisis, though investors should be worried about how Etsy's business model will endure a post-COVID-19 world.

Great growth during COVID-19

Etsy's standalone marketplace grew gross merchandise value - GMS - by 116% YoY during Q3 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, people stayed at home significantly more often than in the pre-COVID-19 era; this obviously benefits an online marketplace like Etsy.

With BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine showing an effectiveness rate of 90%, more than ever, the world seems to be ready to return to normal. And I opinionate that returning to normal implies that Etsy returns to mediocrity: a company that is struggling to maintain margins while growing its revenues.

Marketing costs

As discussed in-depth during my previous article addressing Etsy, I stated that the company would experience intensified competition in the long term. In short, platforms like Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are Etsy's biggest traffic sources and Etsy's biggest competitors at the same time. Sellers can start selling their products directly on Facebook and Instagram at much lower commissions, and these platforms are huge traffic drivers to Etsy's website.

Companies like Facebook and Alphabet have been able to lower their traffic acquisition costs, TAC, significantly over the years due to their moats. On the other hand, Etsy's TAC is actually increasing - showcased by its rising marketing expenses as a % of GMS. In my last article, I stated:

I suspect that marketing costs in relation to GMS will grow quite meaningfully going forward. This can put pressure on margins."

In Q3 2020, Etsy's GMS was $2,633,927, and Etsy's marketing expenses accounted for $126,779. I can conclude that marketing as a % of GMS makes up 4.8% - a sharp rise in comparison to the previous quarters.

I do believe that Etsy's marketing budgets are value-driven, and the investments currently make sense from a business perspective. But during the last few years, Etsy struggled to maintain a healthy return on invested capital, partially driven by growing marketing expenses. When the world returns to normal, I deem it as very likely Etsy will struggle to maintain margins while preserving its market share, which is similar to what we saw in 2018 and 2019.

Post-COVID-19 Era

Etsy is currently experiencing a huge surge in demand for unique and creative goods, driven by the COVID-19 crisis. With people stuck indoors, they flock to online marketplaces for their customer goods. However, with vaccines supposedly ready to be distributed in the coming months, one needs to wonder whether Etsy can sustain its growth in a post-COVID-19 era.

To determine how sustainable Etsy's growth is, we first need to know what actually drives Etsy's huge growth. In Q3 2020, 75% of the GMS was from cohorts prior to 2020, so one of Etsy's biggest growth catalysts during COVID-19 is greater spend levels across its existing buyer base. For example, its 2018 cohort has spent 50% more in Q3 2020 than in Q3 2019. According to Josh Silverman, the biggest factor that's driving this increase in cohort behaviour is the reactivation of lapsed buyers.

Historically, Etsy struggled to make happy customers frequent buyers; it is the reason why Etsy needs to invest more than a quarter of its revenue into marketing. Etsy is no Amazon (AMZN), Etsy is no Google, Etsy is no Facebook, Etsy is no Pinterest, people forget about Etsy, and it needs to advertise to keep a presence in their mind:

And so when we reach out to them and say, why have you not bought in the last 12 months? The most common answer we get is what do you mean? I love Etsy. I thought, I bought more often and we tell them, no, you actually haven't been in the last 12 months. And they said, oh gosh I just didn't think of it." ~ Josh Silverman, CEO Etsy.

For Etsy to become the leading marketplace for handmade products - in the mind of people - it needs to convert new buyers into habitual buyers. Etsy defines habitual buyers as customers who come to the site six or more times in a year or spend more than $200.

And they -- that cohort grew 100% in the third quarter. I think last quarter we said, I think, grew 64%. And prior to that, that cohort has been growing in the low-20% range." ~ Josh Silverman, CEO Etsy.

With 45 million active buyers in the third quarter of 2019 and 69 million active buyers in the third quarter of 2020, Etsy grew active buyers by 53% YoY. Clearly, the number of habitual buyers has grown significantly faster. However, I note that it remains uncertain how loyal those habitual buyers will turn out to be. And habitual buyers continue to make up less than 10% of Etsy's buyer base. Additionally, there are a couple of headwinds facing Etsy that will cause its revenue growth to slow down significantly:

There are 5 million habitual buyers and 7 million mask-only buyers in Q3 2020, so more than 10% of Etsy's active buyers are mask-only buyers, whilst in Q2 2020 this was 7%. It goes without saying that during a post-COVID-19 era, those customers are lost, no one will buy masks when the pandemic is over. This is affirmed by Etsy's management: it states that buyers whose first purchase on Etsy was a face mask primarily buy more facemasks. In general, customers have flocked to handmade products since large-scale manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand due to supply chain problems. In the long term, I suspect some customers will return to those cheaper goods. Obviously, due to the pandemic, many physical shops are closed; this is driving customers to online marketplaces. Whenever the world returns to normal and the fear for the virus vanishes; e-commerce companies will experience headwinds as customers return to their old habits. Etsy is experiencing a pull-forward of Q4 holiday spend during Q3. The COVID-19 crisis is putting pressure on supply chains and parcel deliveries, which is why customers are anticipating delivery delays by buying their holiday goods earlier:

So, we look at keywords and we are seeing that purchases related to holiday shopping keywords things like for example, tree ornaments, are in fact happening a little bit earlier, this October than they were last October year. So we do see a holiday shift happening earlier in October than before." ~ Josh Silverman, CEO Etsy.

This list does not even include Etsy's biggest headwind, which is the big tech, as elaborated in my previous article.

When everything returns to normal, why would buyers not forget Etsy as they did in the pre-COVID-19 era? I am highly sceptical whether Etsy can maintain its current brand awareness; this is a huge risk to the stock.

Returning to normal

With a trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA ratio of 54.93 and a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.32, Etsy might look cheap at first glance; however, I beg to differ. In 2020, Etsy experienced a huge COVID-19 headwind that led to the highest YoY revenue growth in the company's history; this obviously grew its ROIC significantly. Yet, the company needs to showcase it can continue to grow its gross merchandise value while creating value in a post-COVID-19 era; the current valuation implies that the company can. However, the company's track-record implies it may not be able to grow revenues while maintaining healthy margins, as showcased by Etsy's ROIC over the years. In 2019, Etsy's ROIC was practically equivalent to its WACC, a bad sign.

I suspect that in 2021 Etsy's revenue growth rate will slow down significantly, and with marketing costs relative to GMS rising I conclude that Etsy's ROIC may disappoint going forward. I am critical whether Etsy can maintain its current ROIC when revenue growth halts, which does not bode well with the stock's valuation.

Takeaway

Etsy during the post-COVID-19 era will struggle to create value for shareholders. Companies with strong moats like Alphabet and Amazon can lower their TAC, Etsy is growing it. Etsy is advertising on the platforms of its biggest competitors. In the long term, the high cost to acquire users relative to the tech giants is problematic and can pressure margins. Remember to read my previous article for an in-depth analysis of Etsy's competition.

Adding to this, Etsy in the post-COVID-19 world is facing a significant slowdown in revenue growth due to multiple headwinds, and consequently facing margin contraction, this does not bode well with the prospects of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.