This article is about a company, that was probably mentioned most frequently in my articles. Without checking, I assume that it was mentioned in almost every article - Morningstar, Inc. (MORN). And this frequency of occurrence has one simple reason - when I don’t use the data Seeking Alpha is providing, I am using data from Morningstar for my analysis.

In the following article, I will not only mention Morningstar as source for the data I am using, but analyze the company itself, which has a similar business model than several companies I already covered so far - like Moody’s Corporation (MCO), S&P Global (SPGI) or FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS). We start with a business description followed by the growth potential and the company’s competitors. After describing the economic moat and looking at the company’s balance sheet, we end with an intrinsic value calculation.

Business Description

Morningstar was founded in 1984 and is an American financial services firm headquartered in Chicago in the United States, having about 7,000 employees today. It went public in May 2005 with an OpenIPO, which allowed individual investors to bid on the price of the stock. Morningstar provides an array of investment research and investment management services. The company calls data, research and design its core competencies, and it uses these to create products that clearly convey complex investment information to investors.

With its services, Morningstar is targeting advisors, asset managers, fixed-income security issuers and arrangers, private market as well as venture capital investors, and also individual investors. According to its Annual Report, Morningstar is helping investors in two primary ways:

It is supporting investors with an extensive product line of web-based tools, investment data, and research that helps investors to make good investment decision. Customers have access to investment data, fundamental equity research and credit ratings through web-based software platforms or through subscriptions. Morningstar also provides investment management services, investment analysis platforms and portfolio management and accounting software tools to advisors and financial institutions.

The company is also managing assets for clients, and in the third quarter of 2020, Morningstar had $209.8 billion in assets under management (reflecting a decline of 2.8% compared to the same quarter in 2019).

It is reporting in three segments:

License-based revenue - This segment includes Morningstar Data, Morningstar Direct, Morningstar Advisor Workstation, PitchBook, Sustainalytics and other similar products. In 2019, this segment generated $813 million in revenue and is the most important segment for Morningstar, as it is responsible for 69% of total revenue.

- This segment includes Morningstar Data, Morningstar Direct, Morningstar Advisor Workstation, PitchBook, Sustainalytics and other similar products. In 2019, this segment generated $813 million in revenue and is the most important segment for Morningstar, as it is responsible for 69% of total revenue. Asset-based revenue - This segment includes Investment Management, Workplace Solutions as well as the Morningstar indexes, and in 2019, it generated $212 million in revenue.

- This segment includes Investment Management, Workplace Solutions as well as the Morningstar indexes, and in 2019, it generated $212 million in revenue. Transaction-based revenue - This includes DBRS Morningstar, internet advertising and Morningstar-sponsored conferences. In 2019, this segment generated $155 million in revenue, and due to the acquisition of DBRS, revenue increased 128% compared to 2018 and it is now responsible for 13% of total revenue.

Morningstar uses several portfolio advice methodologies, like the Morningstar Rating (between one and five stars), the Morningstar Style Box (a nine-square grid that illustrates the investment style) and the Economic Moat rating (we will get to that).

While the company could mostly grow in the last few years, the number of premium member subscriptions in the United States stagnated over the last few years and actually declined pretty steeply in 2019 (5.5% YoY decline).

But on the other hand, PitchBook licensed users worldwide increased with a steep pace in the last few years. As of December 31, 2019, it had 36,695 users compared to 22,979 users a year earlier, which is reflecting an increase of 60%. As of September 30, 2020, PitchBook had 48,331 users with a platform license, reflecting an increase of 48.3% compared to a year earlier.

Another important product for Morningstar is Morningstar Direct. It is responsible for about 12% of revenue. As of December 31, 2019, there were 15,903 Morningstar Direct licenses compared to 15,033 one year earlier - reflecting an increase of 5.8%. About 53% of license holders are located in the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the number of licenses increased to 16,282.

Growth Potential

According to its investor presentation, Morningstar is operating in several different markets that are not only generating billions in revenue every year, but are also growing with a stable pace and probably will continue to do so in the years to come. The credit rating business, for example, generated more than $8 billion in revenue in 2019 and grew 5.6% YoY. With only $200 million in revenue from the credit rating business, Morningstar has only a market share of about 2.5%, which leaves a lot of room to grow. Additionally, the world is spending about $32 billion on financial data and analysis, and this market has also been growing 5.6% YoY in 2019. And once again, the company’s market share is in the very low single digits, leaving enough room to grow by taking market shares from competitors.

We can be rather optimistic about Morningstar’s growth potential, as the company can grow by taking market shares from its competitors. But additionally, the markets in which Morningstar is operating are also increasing in the mid-single digits, which is a good sign and enables all companies to grow without competing for market share.

Competitors

But Morningstar is not only operating in market segments that probably offer high growth rates in the years (and maybe decades) to come. It is also operating in segments with intense competition, and in the coming years, it will have to compete with several other companies.

The credit rating business (DBRS Morningstar) is one of the segments where Morningstar is facing three especially powerful competitors - Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings as well as Moody’s. The last two companies are dominating the credit rating market, and Moody’s Investors Service - the segment which is responsible for credit ratings - generated $825 million in revenue in the last quarter. This is about 15 times the revenue of DBRS Morningstar and underlines the huge differences between Morningstar and Moody’s. While the credit rating business is only responsible for about 15% of revenue for Morningstar, it is still an important segment.

When looking at products like PitchBook or Morningstar Direct, the company is competing with businesses like Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters or FactSet, which are also serious competitors for Morningstar. But despite the many competitors Morningstar is up against, the business could perform quite well in the past and continue to grow with a stable pace.

Wide Economic Moat

When facing such intense competition, the question of an economic moat becomes important, as an economic moat would protect the business. I don’t know if Morningstar would assign itself an economic moat, but Morningstar and the concept of the economic moat, that I am using in many of my articles, are closely linked. While the concept itself can be traced back to Warren Buffett and one of his shareholder letters, it was the team around Pat Dorsey (who was working for Morningstar until 2011) that developed a pretty powerful framework and one of Morningstar’s portfolio methodologies (see above).

Many of Morningstar’s closest competitors have a wide economic moat around the business, and it seems quite logical at this point that the company should also have a wide economic moat. Morningstar is smaller than many of its competitors, but as we often pointed out: size by itself is neither the source for a wide economic moat, nor is it impossible that a small company can establish a powerful moat around the business. The moat of S&P Global as well as Moody’s Corporation is stemming from the brand name and the reputation of these two companies. It is a social consensus that the credit ratings of Moody’s and S&P are reliable, and I don’t see how Morningstar can compete with that, as it doesn’t have the same standing.

Nevertheless, Morningstar is also a trusted source for financial information, and we are especially seeing high switching costs for several of its products – which is the source for the wide economic moat. These switching costs mostly stem from steep learning costs, which most companies and clients are trying to avoid. After a company or investor has learned to use PitchBook or Morningstar Direct and employees or investors have gained knowledge and experience in working with these platforms, they don’t switch. And often, it takes a lot of time to understand the functionality of a platform. And especially smaller companies don’t have the time and financial resource to double a recently made investment by switching to a competitor. Additionally, the provided data might also be embedded in other applications or software the company uses, and this embeddedness is creating high switching cost, as it would take a lot of time to “fix” this. So, even if another company comes along with a slightly better or cheaper product, many customers won’t switch, as the process of switching costs a lot more than the company would save by switching.

Although the company clearly has an economic moat around the business, I don’t consider it as powerful as the moat of some of its competitors, which can also be demonstrated by looking at some numbers. We can, for example, look at the EBITDA margin of Morningstar compared to S&P Global, Moody’s and FactSet. First of all, these companies had a higher margin during the entire last decade, and while Morningstar’s margin declined in the last few quarters, the other companies’ margins rather improved or were at least stable.

Additionally, we can also look at the return on total capital (or invested capital), which is a good measurement for the performance of a company and is also indicating a wide economic moat. During the last decade, Morningstar’s return on invested capital was between 10% and 20%, and the average RoIC was 14.6%, which is quite good. But the other three companies could report much higher return ratios during the last decade.

Morningstar clearly has an economic moat around its business, but the moat is probably not as powerful as those some of its closest competitors have.

Recession-Proof

Aside from having an economic moat around the business (even if not as powerful as the moat of competitors), Morningstar also seems to be pretty recession-proof so far. It actually seems as if the company might be profiting from COVID-19. In the third quarter of 2020, it could report a revenue increase of 13.8% with organic growth rates of 8.0%. Diluted net income per share increased even 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. And the reported great results were not just limited to the last quarter. When looking at year-to-date results (last nine months), revenue increased 12.9%, with organic revenue growth being 8.4% and diluted net income per share increasing 18.7% YoY.

But when looking back at the last downturn, we see that revenue declined 4.7% in 2009, with organic growth being a negative 8.8%. Operating income declined 10.2%, and the operating margin also declined from 27.6% in 2008 to 26.0% in 2009. But in 2010, revenue was already higher than in the years before the crisis, and while operating income declined again in 2010 (2.9% YoY decline) and operating margin was only 21.8% in 2010, operating income reached pre-crisis levels again in 2011.

It is true, that we are already in a recession, but with the stock market running to new highs and performing quite well, financial service companies don’t seem to be affected so far. But if we should enter a bear market, that will last longer than just five weeks (like the one we saw in February and March of 2020), and I would also assume that Morningstar might lose subscribers and assets under management might decrease - as it happened in almost every bear market. And this will be reflected in the top and bottom lines.

Balance Sheet

We can also look at the company’s balance sheet to determine if it could run into any solvency or liquidity issues. On September 30, 2020, Morningstar had $474 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet and $11 million in short-term debt. When comparing this amount to the total equity of $1,177 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.41, which seems acceptable and no reason for concern. When comparing the outstanding debt to the company’s operating income (about $190 million), it would take about two and a half years to repay the outstanding debt, which also seems like an acceptable ratio. And we also have to point out that Morningstar has $351 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is enough to repay a large portion of the outstanding debt. Summing up, I don’t think we should worry about the company’s liquidity or solvency.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Finally, we will try to determine if the stock is a good investment by calculating an intrinsic value for Morningstar. We can start by looking at simple valuation metrics. Currently, the stock is trading for a P/E ratio (GAAP TTM numbers) of 51, which is not only a high P/E ratio but also the highest ratio since 2007. And the last time the stock was trading at such a P/E ratio, the ratio contracted from 57 to about 14 in the following quarters and the stock declined almost 70% during the Financial Crisis.

But as simple valuation metrics can only give a first impression, we rather use a discount cash flow analysis to determine the intrinsic value of Morningstar. And as always, we have to make some assumptions. We start by looking at past growth rates to get some hints about the long-term performance of the company.

Since 2001 Since 2004 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 15.30% 13.35% 8.74% 10.59% Net Income (not profitable) 20.91% 6.53% 3.59%

First of all, we can see that growth rates slowed down for Morningstar (as they do for most companies over time). While revenue growth slowed down, the growth rates in the last few years were still in the double digits. However, net income growth was much lower in the last decade with a CAGR of only 3.59% in the last few years. This seems to be the result of contracting operating and income margins, which is usually not a good sign (as we already mentioned above).

For our calculation, we assume for the next fiscal year a decline of 15% (more or less similar to the last recession), and therefore assume a free cash flow of $230. For 2022, we assume a return to pre-crisis levels ($275 million - the free cash flow of the last four quarters). In the following years, we assume 10% growth, which is in line with revenue growth in the recent past (and we assume that margins won’t decline further). For perpetuity, we assume 6% growth (as always in case of companies with an economic moat). This would lead to an intrinsic value of $191.60 and would make Morningstar more or less fairly valued.

Additionally, we have to mention some “footnotes” to this calculation. While I feel pretty confident about predicting a 10% revenue CAGR for the years to come, it seems much more difficult to predict margins. I would expect Morningstar to improve its margins again, which would actually lead to higher bottom line growth rates than 10%. We also have to mention the company’s share buybacks, which could add another 1-2% to the bottom line growth and might actually lead to a higher intrinsic value for Morningstar. But we also have to point out that the free cash flow (we used in the calculation) is a lot higher than net income, and although this can be interpreted as a good sign, I am always a little cautious to use the much higher numbers for my calculation. A high free cash flow conversion rate can point towards a healthy business but can also hint towards future troubles. The high cash flow conversion rate most likely stems from the company’s subscription business, as these subscriptions are payed upfront for a full year in some cases. If Morningstar might lose subscribers in case of a recession, the free cash flow could decline and might be even lower than net income. This is the reason why I am a little cautious to use the high free cash flow. Summing up: On the one side, margins could improve and lead to much higher growth rates than we used in our calculation; on the other hand, the free cash flow used as “basis” could be unrealistic high if growth slows down.

Conclusion

While companies like Moody’s Corporation, S&P Global or FactSet seem to be extremely overvalued at this point, Morningstar could be called fairly valued, but only when assuming it can maintain its high free cash flow conversion rate.

Although Morningstar might seem fairly valued right now, I would still hold off from investing in the stock and rather wait patiently if I can buy Moody’s, S&P Global or FactSet at a more reasonable price, as I consider these businesses a little better-positioned for the long run - especially Moody’s.

