The Whitehouse, Fed, Inflation And Flow Of Funds For October 2020

Sentiment events such as the election result and the possible COVID vaccine could make for higher highs and higher lows.

Month over month, the level of fiscal support from the monetary currency sovereign supported markets through October and looks to continue into November and year's end.

The private sector balance increased by over $235B in October thanks to federal government fiscal support and commercial bank credit creation.

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for October 2020 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance. This is pertinent as a change in the fiscal flow rate has a one-month lagged impact on asset markets and so is a useful investment tool.

Source: FRED, CBO and author's calculations based thereon

The table above shows the balance of financial flows from the USA national accounts since April this year when the Federal Government response to the COVID crisis started.

The flow to the private domestic sector (where the asset markets are) was over 230 percent higher than last month, a large input of over $235B. Asset markets can be expected to keep climbing as the injection of more money is factored into their prices.

The $235B is made up of a $284B injection of funds from the Federal Government, plus, a modest $8.1B of credit creation from commercial banks, and less the -$56.67B that flowed to foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services (aka the trade deficit).

One cannot overstate the importance of the impact of the change rate on asset prices. The month-over-month change rate is almost 200% and therefore very supportive of private sector assets. The nominal amount is of secondary importance.

The table below shows that the overall federal expenditures were still large in October with a 1% decrease from last month and a return to the strong levels seen in May and June of this year. Higher overall spending lifts asset prices, and markets can rise even in the face of a pandemic and its associated unemployment and lower consumption and production levels.

The CBO made the following statement with regards to the October 2020 budgetary result:

(Source: CBO)

Coincidentally, the same CBO included a comment on the budget result for the calendar year shown below.

(Source: CBO)

The last time the federal government put this much money into circulation was to move the resources required to defeat the axis powers in world war two. There is an important lesson there: money moves resources and produces results and vice versa. The post-war years were an unparalleled time of prosperity growth as the post-COVID years could well be, with so much extra money moving resources around in the economy.

The election is over and decided and there is still over $1.6T deposited in the federal government's bank account at the Fed, waiting to be spent by the new administration, as the table below shows.

Very few tax dollars funded this bank balance. The bank balance came mostly from bond sales. Federal taxes to fund the government are obsolete and the COVID crisis response has illustrated this point very clearly.

The new administration may very well release another stimulus package to help the masses unemployed at the bottom end of the income pyramid that are not benefiting from booming asset prices and dividend payments. Certainly, before the election, a $3T+ package was passed by Democratic Congress but rejected by the Republican Senate. With the election now over and the associated political posturing a moot point stimulus package could now pass in one form or another. There is nothing to be gained from not doing it and if so would add more fuel to the fire and drive markets higher.

The chart above is from ANG traders of the Away from the Herd market service.

The chart shows that the federal government is net adding to the private sector.

The following is a formula for the national accounts:

GDP = Federal Government Spending + Private Sector Spending + Net Exports

The essential foundation of this market logic is simple. Within the bounds of inflation, more dollars grow the economy and fewer dollars shrink the economy. Dollars that are not in the private sector cannot be saved, spent, or invested by the private sector, and they cannot count towards GDP. The federal government has no need for tax dollars, as it is the currency issuer and has no shortage of dollars, and indeed, creates new dollars as it spends. Creating and regulating the currency is one of its sovereign privileges. The federal government, via its central bank, has dollars in the same way that a referee at a football game has points to award.

The national debt is the net money supply and simply represents the balance of federally authorized spending that has not yet been taken back as tax.

The federal deficit = the private sector surplus.

The good news is that at present, the bias is towards a net add to financial assets with more money being spent into the economy by the currency issuer than taxed out.

Looking forward, the chart below shows the expected likely path of asset markets into the end of the calendar year based on the flow of funds at the macro level.

Timewise, we appear to be at the point on the chart where the M2 money supply from the five largest central banks makes its lagged impact on asset markets. This is an important inflection point that comes parallel with the USA election result and a possible resolution of the COVID pandemic by a vaccine from Pfizer (PFE). Positive news and events lift sentiment and can make for a higher high and vice versa. Such a positive sentiment event appears to be coming together now and could produce a higher high in markets than might otherwise have been justified by macro-financial flows alone.

The chart comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models and is part of his market service information for subscribers.

The Fed maintains low-interest rates and quantitative easing that since 2008 have lifted markets from the GFC lows. Inflation is low despite a large amount of money being created by central banks around the world. The reason is that it might be large but it is still not large enough and it shows how much slack there is in the economy that it can absorb all that extra spending without inflation.

Given a large amount of unemployment in the world at present, one can expect actual inflation and inflation 'expectations' to remain well-anchored at a low level.

