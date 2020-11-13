Investment Summary

Specialty pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) is nearing the end of its search for embedded value, with the upcoming Upjohn and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) merger set for around 2 trading weeks' time. Of these manufacturers, we view MYL as an intriguing name, with an attractive new launch portfolio that may help re-accelerate top- and bottom-line growth, whilst addressing leverage issues, in line with management goals for the merger.

Over the last few years, there have been drastic multiples contraction and rising leverage for MYL, particularly on an EV/EBITDA level. We view these speed humps on the back of wide acquisition activity, and headwinds from benign drug-pricing increases over the last 5 or so years, notwithstanding the ongoing litigation risks and weaker credit metrics associated with the company. Thus, multiples have contracted significantly over time (MYL 10-year EV/EBITDA peak was 16x over 5 years ago now), which has led the company searching for value creation, and therefore the upcoming "Viatris" merger comes at no better time. As a reminder, Mylan is in the process of sealing its merger with Pfizer's branded drug business, Upjohn. The name of the newly formed entity is Viatris, and management aims to create shareholder value by reducing leverage and through scale of new labels.

Viatris Is An Interesting Play

The deal will be structured as a reverse Morris trust, where PFE owns a majority 57% holding, and instead of an exchange, Viatris (ticker to be VTRS) shares will most likely be distributed to PFE current shareholders, in our view. A reverse Morris trust is an organisation that allows one entity to combine a subsidiary that was spun off with a strategic merger, free of taxes. So PFE benefits greatly here, MYL potentially also. In connection to this combination, MYL shareholders will receive one share of VTRS stock for each MYL ordinary share held. Thus, no action is required by current MYL shareholders, but it will certainly be interesting to observe trading activity from the first day after the closing date, which is tipped for around 17-20 November.

We've done some research into just that, and found some interesting results. Although the formation of Viatris does not align with the above spinoff definition exactly, because of the MYL shareholders inclusion, we can compare previous spinoffs to gauge some insight into what might occur. The evidence and data have shown that over 65% of spinoffs over the years have traded down in their first 4 to 5 weeks of trading, following the first day. Larger spinoffs generally perform better than smaller ones (good for MYL and Viatris), with downward pressure of ≤9-10% in just the first week of trading alone. Where there were higher trading volumes, those situations underperformed those with lower activity, across the first 3-5 weeks following each closure. So that gives some insight into the potential scenarios that may arise for this upcoming few weeks.

It is certainly not out of context to hold the view that PFE holders who have bought MYL, will be more likely to hold their Viatris position after the closure. We would feel that they are familiar with both companies, and have kept up to date with management guidance and overall performance to date. However, offsetting this point is the facts surrounding PFE's recent Covid-19 vaccine success, where shareholders may exit their Viatris position and reallocate to PFE to benefit from the upside there. That is a highly plausible scenario that would feed into the above statistics, adding volume and potentially increasing downward pressure on the new shares from the first day of trading. A number of investors look to already have covered this event by hedging against the downward pressure. We see evidence of this via the current level of short interest, which has peaked at almost 81% just recently. That is acutely high, in our view. We can see the run-up in short interest over the past few months as well, as investors will look to profit from any downturn that will happen with the spinoff. However, offsetting the potential for large volumes in the first few weeks will be investors who will soak up the outflow to enter at compelling prices and respectable valuations. So there is some balancing to potential outcomes in the upcoming weeks.

Data by YCharts

Thus, investors may look to short the upcoming activity based on spinoff volumes that would fit with the historical data. This is interesting, as many we have spoken to have a strategy to short the run-down in the near term, and then go long if and when shares look cheap, and where upside potential is high. This is an interesting strategy, one that has paid off in previous comparable scenarios, and we encourage investors to weigh up the risks/reward symmetry in this type of setup.

Speaking Of Valuation

Valuation has been a hot topic that will only get hotter on the closure in around 2 weeks' time. The story certainly remains debatable, not helped by MYL sales reverting from 3- and 10-year highs, due to reasons mentioned earlier in this report. So much is true for Upjohn as well, as its portfolio has seen a gradual loss in asset value through generic brand competition for Lyrica, and lack of a biosimilar replacement, plus declining international revenue. The Lyrica/opioid segment comprised almost 33% of Upjohn's portfolio back in 2019, which highlights the company's exposure here. Thus, the growth profile of the merger is uncertain, but recent updates and the impact of new product sales tend to support a range of $15 billion-19 billion in top-line 2021 pro forma estimates by our scenario analysis, which would translate to around $5 billion-9 billion in EBITDA on the same basis. On that value, shares are certainly attractive on a pro forma EV/EBITDA of 5x-8x. This makes the long case more compelling, especially once the dust settles, after the first few weeks of trading activity.

Data Source: MYL Q3 Investor Presentation

Management has hinted at around $18 billion in top-line revenues, on an EBITDA margin of ~39%. Although conservative, this is warranted. Our scenarios provide a slightly wider range than the above, but Lyrica exclusivity in Japan ending in 2022, certainly creates a $400-600 million headwind from 2021 onwards in our view. Beyond 2021, we see Viatris revenue drivers based on pipeline developments, where the company may build on its emerging markets stamp. Furthermore, further transaction and acquisition activity would be imminent in our view, and we would not be surprised to see this early on in the next few years. As we see several headwinds coming out of APAC, namely Japan as mentioned, and a large headwind from sales reduction in China, top-line growth for Viatris will be thin over the coming 4-5 years, in our view. The trio must soak up these headwinds and build an opportunistic pipeline that diversifies away from Lyrica and other failing segments. The question will be on the ROIC that can be achieved above the high costs of weighted capital, and whether this will bolster a valuation increase or not. There is evidence of this beyond 2025 in our view, after the company absorbs the foreseeable headwinds mentioned. We see the company becoming especially active in its emerging market segments, and seeing accelerated growth there that will drive valuations beyond the current multiples. Further, the geographic reach of the complementary businesses in Viatris, including Europe, will expand the commercial reach, and widen the breadth of the current portfolio and future pipeline opportunities.

Foreseeable Catalysts

The main catalysts that are visible to us right now are centred around the dividend, management's guidance and reducing leverage totals. From the day dot of the spinoff, management has claimed the focus will be towards executing the integration strategy, and developing the overall operation strategy. We can expect more colour on this early next year. However, we anticipate management to highlight its vision to create long-tailed value for shareholders, particularly the visibility around free cash flow guidance. We feel this as the critical catalyst moving forward, as management has indicated an attractive capital return to shareholders, via a dividend tied to 25% of free cash flow (defined as operating cash flow minus CAPEX). Management has committed to growing the dividend from the first quarter next year, which makes shares more attractive in the face of the upcoming headwinds. Yield has yet to be made clear, but we can expect more on this early next year.

Furthermore, it has committed to deleveraging the debt ratio down to a 2.5x target, with the intention of maintaining an investment grade rating on tradable debt and the credit rating of the newly formed entity. Should management be successful here, this creates a longer-tail of expected returns, where sensitivity to interest rate changes and dividend yield make shares far more investable than capital gains alone. Therefore, we would view more information on both of these as foreseeable catalysts also.

Mylan's Final Quarter

From the most recent quarter, sales were around the $3 billion mark on a net of ~$680 million. Both figures beat consensus, and cash from operations was up almost 8% at $525 million. Obviously, no guidance was provided; however, we can look to the Viatris guidance listed above for further insights. Interestingly, Europe sales were up 7%, but US sales declined 5%, with headwinds from the coronavirus and generic substitutes affecting sales. New product sales were the main drivers for revenue growth this quarter. As mentioned, we see the closure of this upcoming merger at a crucial time for MYL. This is on the back of declining peak revenues over the last 3 years, and high competition within key segments that de-insulate the company significantly.

Data by YCharts

In Short

This is an exciting, although uncertain period for current MYL shareholders. Future investors should look at the sum of the parts with the entire merger, including PFE sales and Upjohn sales, within the respective segments included in this closure. Viatris is a coming together of 3 complementary entities, that's for sure; however, 2 have suffered a significant contraction in valuation over the recent years. This has included high litigation risks, alongside declining top-line earnings and an explosion of competition from generic substitutes in key segments. Upjohn will continue to face headwinds from the Lyrica segment in APAC, and MYL will likely absorb a lot of the sensitivity here. Furthermore, analysis of the data surrounding the kinds of activity observed in similar event-driven situations in the past shows high potential that shares will be traded down in the first 3-6 weeks from Viatris's first day of trading. We can see evidence of this sentiment already, where short interest has peaked at almost 81%, as investors are looking to cover this potential trade down. We believe that this may be an effective strategy to absorb some of the shock that will or may occur in response to the high volumes from PFE shareholders who will reallocate to PFE alone, with their vaccine developments. Therefore, this is certainly an interesting scenario, and the growth profile of Viatris is questionable (and controversial), and the newly formed entity faces headwinds that will thin growth potential over the upcoming 5 years. We look forward to providing additional coverage from the closure of the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.