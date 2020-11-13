Not A Lot Of Upside Potential Left For Tech Stocks During Second Lockdown - Harrison

Tech stocks will probably continue to perform well, but a lot of the uptick has happened already so there’s not a lot of upside potential during a second lockdown.

Today was a day of heavy selling across sectors as COVID-19 cases surge to unseen levels, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said he’s thinking about three themes that have emerged in the markets: the risk-on/risk-off trade, higher inflation/higher yields vs. lower inflation/lower yields, and rotation into value over growth. The biggest questions people are asking themselves to deal with those macro themes are how quickly can a vaccine be administered at scale, how much damage will the virus do before the vaccine is administered at scale, and how much impact will that damage from the virus have on the economy, he said.

Harrison said that if the vaccine is delayed or if a lot of economic damage happens before it comes into play, the bullish, steepening yield curve scenario won’t come to pass and we’ll instead see a flattening of the yield curve and equities will sell off. That’s what we saw today; there was a significant move in 10-year rates and a rotation out of the value over growth scenario. Today was a reversal of the reversal, he said.

Is the move into value over? Harrison said the initial reaction to the vaccine news caused the massive move into value over growth, but the jury is still out in terms of the three questions he mentioned earlier. He believes that it is likely there will be more economic damage from the virus and the price action we’ve seen today is much more reflective of the downside risk that’s apparent as a result of the virus. Another lockdown will be bad for equities, particularly value stocks, he said.

Harrison believes that tech stocks will continue to perform well, but said that a lot of the uptick has happened already, so he doesn’t see a huge amount of upside on the second go around.

“People will go back to restaurants, hotels, and air travel,” he said. “The narrative emerging from recent trading activity says that the lifestyle that we are experiencing right now is totally unsustainable and nowhere near the post pandemic daily lives that we will have.”

