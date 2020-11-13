8 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Microsoft

Eight increases for next week, down from seventeen last week.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

I've designed this article series to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies have also halted or cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increasing income is very reassuring.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 5 Challenger 2

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 50 3.36 16-Nov-20 5.61% King Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 19 0.94 18-Nov-20 9.80% Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 18 3.32 19-Nov-20 0.61% Contender Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 15 3.53 19-Nov-20 5.94% Contender Cummins Inc. (CMI) 15 2.23 19-Nov-20 2.97% Contender Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 10 2.59 19-Nov-20 4.17% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9 4.6 19-Nov-20 3.55% Challenger Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6 1.92 19-Nov-20 7.14% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent BKH 0.535 0.565 5.61% MSFT 0.51 0.56 9.80% HCSG 0.2 0.205 0.61% EVRG 0.505 0.535 5.94% CMI 1.311 1.35 2.97% WHR 1.2 1.25 4.17% CCOI 0.64 CAD 0.73 CAD 3.55% FDBC 0.28 0.3 7.14%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High BKH 63.62 48.07 87.12 17.12 31% Off Low 26% Off High MSFT 216.65 132.52 232.86 35.23 60% Off Low 6% Off High HCSG 24.73 15.8 31.3 20.17 53% Off Low 20% Off High EVRG 57.26 42.01 76.57 20.91 35% Off Low 23% Off High CMI 234.81 101.03 244.67 21.58 128% Off Low 4% Off High WHR 185.23 64 207.3 13.15 185% Off Low 11% Off High CCOI 59.16 53.2 92.96 134.27 7% Off Low 36% Off High FDBC 58.31 30.5 68.99 22.7 79% Off Low 14% Off High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule CCOI 4.6 15.1 17.3 15.8 20.4 EVRG 3.53 11.2 8.8 6.8 5 10.3 BKH 3.36 6.2 6.9 5.6 3.7 9 HCSG 3.32 2.6 2.7 2.7 4.9 6 WHR 2.59 4.4 6.8 10.6 10.7 13.2 CMI 2.23 10.4 7 11.8 21.5 14 FDBC 1.92 8.2 11.7 9.7 4.7 11.6 MSFT 0.94 9.9 8.7 10.4 13.8 11.4

Comments

This week features Microsoft and Dividend King Black Hills Corporation. Black Hills became a dividend king last year so this would be their 51st consecutive annual dividend increase. A midwestern utility isn't the sexiest business in the world but it has generated consistently growing returns for investors.

On the flip side is Microsoft, the tech titan that's had a monster resurgence since Satya Nadella took the corner office. The Azure cloud platform has seen massive growth as the tech world shifts to using cloud computing. Microsoft delivered with another 10% increase, which has been about the yearly trend for the past ten years.

I entered the companies on the list alongside the S&P 500 into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result over the past decade. Here were the results.

Microsoft was the best performer over the past decade with over a 26% annual return. Your $10,000 investment with reinvestment would now be worth over $105,000! CCOI and FDBC were incredibly strong performers in the upper 500% return range as well.

From the income perspective, all of the companies offered more dividend income than the S&P as a whole. BKH, HCSG, EVRG returned in the $7,000 range (70% of your original investment), while CCOI offered a whopping $14,000 in dividends (more than your entire original investment).

The red line from the S&P 500 you can visually see was easily beaten by many of the companies on this list. Microsoft (black line) has continued to rocket higher, while FDBC and CCOI had been extremely strong performers and have come down quite a bit this year.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

