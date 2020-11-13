Portfolio Benchmarking: Looking Beyond Portfolio Returns

Serious investors benchmark their portfolios just as baseball measures a wide variety of player performances. Otherwise, one has nary a clue what is going on within a portfolio other than the total value when one examines the broker statement. After one recognizes the importance of setting up a benchmark, what all is involved in this process is not trivial.

Establishing an appropriate benchmark for a portfolio is an essential step. Avoiding portfolio benchmarking is an act of self-deception. Exactly what is the purpose of a benchmark and what are the requirements for a fair and reasonable benchmark. In the investing world, the S&P 500 is frequently used as a benchmark for portfolios made up of U.S. Equities. Even though the S&P 500 is a common benchmark, it is not the most appropriate as it does not satisfy all benchmark requirements listed below. Here are a few "requirements" when it comes to setting up an appropriate benchmark.

1. The benchmark must be investable. If one is using the S&P 500 as the benchmark, then an investable vehicle is the VFINX index fund as it closely tracks the performance of the S&P 500. Another option is to select an S&P 500 ETF such as SPY.

2. The benchmark must be identified in advance. It is unfair to set up a benchmark after the fact so the portfolio shows up better with respect to the benchmark. There is nothing wrong with using more than one benchmark, so long as they are not used to miss-lead readers.

3. The benchmark must be objectively constructed. Many investors will use a simple benchmark such as Vanguard's Total Market Index ETF, VTI, or the index fund, VTSMX. These are certainly objective benchmarks as one can easily understand their construction. It becomes more difficult to meet this requirement when one begins to put together a customized benchmark.

4. A good performance benchmark has an unambiguous composition.

5. A good performance benchmark is easily measured. The index funds and ETFs listed above meet this requirement.

6. A strong portfolio tracking tool provides the user with a means for measuring portfolio risk. More on this later.

Why do investors avoid portfolio benchmarking? 1) It takes time to learn, understand, and implement. Most investors do not have the time or inclination to set up portfolio benchmarks. 2) There are few affordable tools available for the small investor to adequately benchmark their portfolio. Even the affordable commercial programs have gaps when it comes to meeting the above standards. 3) Investors do not want to know the truth about the performance of their portfolio. 4) Investors insist in setting up their own standards of portfolio evaluation, well outside the accepted standards of the industry.

I use a spreadsheet known as the Kipling (named after my rescue Bichon dog) to manage portfolios. In addition, I use a commercial portfolio tracking program, Investment Account Manager to gather information used to measure both portfolio and benchmark returns.

While the IAM software is excellent when it comes to measuring portfolio and benchmark returns, missing are the risks one is taking to reach the returns. This is where the Kipling spreadsheet comes into play.

Built into the latest version of the Kipling are five risk ratios, and not all are of equal importance. The five are:

Sortino Ratio Jensen's Alpha Treynor Ratio Information Ratio Omega Ratio

I'll focus on the Sortino and Jensen as they are the two most important values to consider when measuring portfolio risk. Readers may ask, why do you not include the Sharpe Ratio? The Sharpe Ratio suffers as a measure of risk in that it penalizes upside price movement as well as downside movements. The Sortino only penalizes downside price movement. Every investor desires deviation to the upside so why penalize it. This is why I only work with the Sortino and avoid the Sharpe Ratio.

It is my limited experience that the Omega Ratio mirrors the Sortino so it is of less importance. The same is true for the Information Ratio. I continue to include these in the spreadsheet as they don't require much maintenance.

Before touting Jensen's Alpha, a word or two about the Treynor Ratio is useful. If one works with a portfolio that is fully invested most of the time and the portfolio beta does not vary widely, the Treynor Ratio makes sense. However, if one manages a Dual Momentum portfolio, for example, where the portfolio is invested in equities for a period and may then moves to lower beta bonds, the Treynor will vary widely.

Jensen's Alpha: Why do I favor this ratio above the Treynor? Jensen's Alpha includes four primary ingredients when it comes to measuring portfolio risk and they are:

Portfolio Internal Rate of Return. This information comes from the Investment Account Manager software.

Benchmark Internal Rate of Return. This information also comes from the Investment Account Manager software.

A "Risk-Free" rate from a U.S. Treasure. I use the return from SHV which I locate from Yahoo-Finance.

Portfolio Beta. This fourth bit of information comes from the Kipling spreadsheet.

These four variables are used in an equation built into the Kipling spreadsheet.

The following screenshot shows graphs for the five risk ratios for a "successful" portfolio. Note that the November data is only a partial month. Also, I've only been capturing this data for a short period so trends are difficult to determine at this point.

From the graph the Jensen is shifting from a positive slope to a negative slope while the actual data shows the trend is positive. This is simply due to smoothing the data points.

What is a good Sortino Ratio? While any positive value is good, a great Sortino value is anything above 2.0. The Galileo portfolio has yet to reach that mark.

The following Bohr portfolio does not have a single positive Jensen Alpha. While the Sortino is positive, the Treynor and Jensen values are negative. What is important in the following graph is the direction or growth of the Jensen. Note that it has slowly been moving up since the June value of -7.3.

While the current raw value of -3.5 is disappointing, the current growth is encouraging. This is an example of how this information can be used to help the money manager know what is going on inside the portfolio.

Conclusion

With two tools, the Investment Account Manager and Kipling spreadsheet, a money manager is able to determine the Internal Rate of Return and compare with an appropriate benchmark. In addition, the manager is able to determine if the portfolio is making money or how strong the portfolio and what risk is being taken to achieve the returns.

I use these two tools as aids in determining what asset classes (or stocks and bonds) to hold in a portfolio and what percentage to invest in each asset class. The Kipling spreadsheet is built to help money managers work with Dual Momentum, Relative Return, and Asset Allocation management models.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article focuses on portfolio management vs. any particular securities.