Investment Thesis

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) currently trades at a valuation of Price/Earnings 30.57 and has an Enterprise Value of 23.53 billion. There are some people that think Skyworks Solutions is overvalued at current valuations and believe the stock price could stagnate in future years like it has for the past five years. However, I think those investors are wrong and Skyworks Solutions is a buy at current prices.

Stock Price

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Among the reasons that the stock price has stagnated the last five years is that innovation in a 4G world has declined over the last several years and mobile device sales have turned flat. Even Skyworks Solutions' biggest customer, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), seems to have had iPhone sales peak around 2018 or so. Recently, there was news of Apple seeing a big disappointment in iPhone 12 sales, however, there are some people that are also predicting that 5G will be the revolution that ignites a "super cycle" in iPhone sales. Since Apple makes up approximately 50% of Skyworks sales, what is good for Apple is also good for Skyworks.

(Source: Statista)

Despite the onset of the pandemic at the beginning of the year, there is a growing belief backed by research that cheaper and more available smartphones are set to drive a 5G adoption surge, with China and Korea leading the way. The recent addition of the Apple 5G phone should now also accelerate 5G growth within the USA.

Notably, the world's leading smartphone manufacturer has just now released its entire lineup of new 5G devices, a key catalyst underpinning our growth thesis. Although we are only in the early innings, 5G has arrived, ushering in a new and expansive set of opportunities.



(Source: CEO Liam Griffin, Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript)

5G also enables a broad array of other use cases outside of the mobile phone, including industrial IoT, automotive, touchless commerce and more. Just in this latest quarter, Skyworks has introduced embedded connectivity modules for Fibocom's latest enterprise M2M architectures. Skyworks has also developed critical medical applications for Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) and GE, as well as developing connectivity solutions for wireless utility metering at Itron (ITRI) and Sensus (XYL). Skyworks Solutions is hoping that over the long term, new use cases for connectivity bring in new customers outside of the mobile phone industry that will help the company reduce its reliance on Apple for sales.

But as we then move to 3G and then to 4G and now moving to 5G, level of complexity is increasing the demand for integrated solutions at higher data speeds, lower latency to the really complex and hard to do...The other thing what we've seen is that while the level of complexity is increasing, the number of players that can do it has been decreased, right? The number of players that can do that hard complex stuff at the size and scale we do is very limited.



(Source: CFO Kris Sennesael - BMO Virtual Technology Summit)

I believe that Skyworks will be a primary beneficiary of increasing growth in 5G mobile phone sales and various other devices due to the fact that 5G increases the complexity of the integrated RF modules that 5G devices require, which both limits competition and also results in a higher dollar content per design win for the company. Limited competition helps Skyworks maintain the pricing for its integrated RF modules, which sustains high margins, while increased RF content per design win helps Skyworks maintain revenue growth well into the future, even if growth in the mobile device market should continue to be flat. Currently, the integrated RF mobile business for Skyworks is currently on pace to grow 6% this calendar year versus overall mobile phone unit sales declining around 14%.

Company management is very optimistic about continued growth in both revenue and EPS. Skyworks is guiding for Q1 revenue to increase 10% sequentially and 18% year over year. Management also expects diluted earnings per share of $2.06, an increase of 11% sequentially and more than 20% growth on a YoY basis. In the current pandemic environment, it can be difficult to find a company that can produce both double-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth.

The Future of Skyworks: 5G and Wi-Fi 6

The main driver behind Skyworks Solutions' current valuation and future upside is the 5G revolution. The 5G revolution also encompasses Wi-Fi 6. 5G and Wi-Fi 6 greatly expand Skyworks core markets, which are expected to outpace the growth of the broader semiconductor sector. What has been seen so far in 2020 is just the first wave of 5G, which only has a limited number of frequency bands. Over time, a lot more bands will be added, and with every band that is added, it will only increase the complexity of the RF integrated module, which is where Skyworks begins to separate itself from many would-be competitors.

Skyworks has decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, packaging and testing of various RF components. The company also has the ability to integrate a large variety of RF parts into a single integrated package, like its newest Sky5 product, which is designed to enable revolutionary 5G applications across mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems. Sky5 is an integrated customizable RF module that has been a difficult for many would-be competitors to replicate, and the complexity of the Sky5 module should allow the company to produce healthy profitability and earnings growth from many different 5G use cases.

Fundamentals

Its Q4 FY2020 results seems to show that the rising tide of 5G is beginning to lift Skyworks up. Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 was approximately $957 million, which was up 30% sequentially and up 16% year over year, above consensus analyst opinion. Skyworks delivered as EPS of $1.85 vs. earnings per share of $1.52 last year, which is up 48% sequentially and up 22% in comparison to Q4 FY2019. The Q4 FY2020 EPS number exceeded company guidance by $0.34 and is also $0.33 above consensus analyst opinion.

Historical P/E

(Source: Macrotrends)

Revenue Growth (YOY)

(Source: Macrotrends)

Yahoo Stock Chart 2009-2019

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

To get an idea of what happens when generational changes happen in mobile connectivity, investors can look back to when 3G moved up to 4G, which happened officially on December 14, 2009. Historically, leading up to the generational change from 3G to 4G, quarterly YoY revenue went negative and the stock price dropped. I believe the innovation that 3G enabled had begun petering out around 2008 and consumers stopped buying 3G-enabled phones in anticipation of soon gaining the faster speeds that 4G would enable. Once 4G officially appeared on the scene, Skyworks' quarterly YoY revenue went back to positive and remained positive until 2016, while the stock price exploded higher for a good 5-6 year run before stalling out.

I believe a similar pattern has been occurring with the introduction of 5G, with only the appearance of the pandemic and Trump restricting Skyworks' ability to sell many of its products to major Chinese customer Huawei, distorting some of the 5G upgrade trends. Starting in 2018, YoY revenue growth started petering out for Skyworks ahead of the ramping of 5G, which can be attributed largely to the lack of innovation in 4G phones causing sales in the USA and Europe to peter out for all mobile phone manufacturers. In 2019, China and Korea started opening up 5G networks, which would have helped Skyworks, but the company was effectively banned from selling chips to the number one Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, making 2019 a lost year. Then, in 2020, a 1% headwind developed due to COVID-19, which has additionally weighed on demand for smartphones. It was only in the September quarter where Skyworks returned to positive YoY revenue growth of 16%, which shows that the positive benefits of 5G ramping within the USA are just now starting for the company.

Even though the stock price has been volatile due to effects from the pandemic, it has started moving up since the middle of 2019, probably in anticipation of 5G ramping up within the USA during 2020. The YoY quarterly revenues have also recovered and were up 16% in the most recent quarter. Skyworks is guiding to 18% YoY quarterly revenue growth in Q1 FY2021. I expect that the ramping of 5G will produce similar improvements in revenue growth and margins that the ramping of 4G produced 10 years ago. I also expect that 5G will cause Skyworks to go on a 5-6 year stock price run similar to the one that it enjoyed between 2010 and 2016 with the ramping of 4G, except I expect that 5G will produce a far bigger stock appreciation than 4G because 5G connectivity will be installed in far more devices than just mobile phones, and 5G will also expand the types of customers that the company will have.

Historical Earnings

One metric that I am following closely with Skyworks is earnings. There is evidence that earnings acceleration, defined as the quarter-over-quarter change in earnings growth, has significant explanatory power for future excess returns. Between 2010 and 2016, the company achieved a very good quarter-over-quarter sequential change in earnings growth, with quarterly growth peaking at the end of 2015, which was around the time the stock price topped out temporarily. What we want to see 5G do for Skyworks is to produce a trend of earnings marching steadily higher sequentially quarter over quarter.

Historical Margins

(Source: Macrotrends)

What is important to note with margins is that Skyworks had a steady increase in gross margins from the time 4G was introduced until around 2016, where adjusted gross margins moved into a 50-51% range. An important trend to watch with the company is to see if 5G helps increase adjusted gross margins toward Skyworks' long-term target of 53%, which should happen by fiscal 2024, if everything goes well. Another metric to watch is the operating margin, because it reflects the efficiency of the decision-making of company management. The company's adjusted operating margin dipped to 34% during a tough 2019-2020 period. What investors are looking for is the adjusted operating margin to trend into the 38-40% range over the next 5 years.

(Source: 2019 Skyworks Annual Report)

Annual cash flow from operations was $1.2 billion in 2020. Skyworks used its cash flows to return nearly $1 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2020 with $307 million of dividend payments and $648 million in share buybacks. The company repurchased 6.3 million shares throughout the fiscal year.

Valuation

And given our conviction in the underlying strength of our business, we repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock at an average price of approximately $140 per share for a total of $231 million.



(Source: Kris Sennesael - CFO, Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript)

For the amount of growth that it is expecting at these low interest rates, the company trades at a rather moderate valuation with a Price/Forward Earnings of 19.34 and a PEG Ratio of 1.28. Skyworks management appears to think that the current stock price of $139.68 is good value because just last quarter, the company was buying back its stock at around $140.

My style of investing tends to favor growth companies that are usually riding a major mega-trend that can last 5 years or longer. I like investing in companies that I believe have a good chance of beating both Wall Street consensus analyst expectations and beat even my own expectations. This quarter, Skyworks beat many people's revenue projections, and the upside was driven by "better-than-expected" mobile phone sales and also sales outside of mobile phones in what the company calls "Broad Markets".

The truly great companies, the Apples, Facebooks, the Googles, the Amazons of the investing world beat the market by consistently defying the expectations and evolving. When Skyworks rose 685% on the rising tide of 4G from approximately $14 in the beginning of 2010 to around $110 in the middle of June 2015, that rise mostly occurred with the company beating the most optimistic of analyst expectations.

(Source: Tipranks)

5G is a massive megatrend, and if it has the impact on society that I think it will, and if Skyworks maintains its technological advantages in assembling the RF integrated modules that make 5G possible, then I believe that the company will likely exceed the most optimistic of analyst price target projections for several reasons. The first reason is that I think 5G will cause Skyworks to evolve into more than just a company that manufactures RF components for mobile phones. 5G will likely cause a technological explosion into which Skyworks will have optionality to evolve into other businesses. One example of the company evolving its business was when it acquired Avnera in 2018. Skyworks is now in the business of building ASoCs for advanced audio processing and cognitive wireless solutions through the acquisition of Avnera. These type of audio solutions can be used in products like soundbars from Harman Kardon/JBL, Panasonic, Polk, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO and Yamaha. 5G also enables Skyworks into having connectivity product sales in new areas like cars, IoT devices, Wi-Fi access points, and various other non-mobile phone devices. So, I believe Skyworks has huge optionality in evolving its business into various areas that currently cannot be foreseen and factored into the stock price.

The second reason is that I believe Skyworks will likely exceed many analyst expectations is that I don't believe analysts are factoring in that interest rates will remain lower for far longer and that the impact of that might have long-term ramifications for various valuation metrics. I believe investors will likely continue to award higher valuations to stocks than they have been awarding to stocks with similar growth metrics historically. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman recently made statements about believing that technology stocks’ sky-high valuations are justifiable with interest rates at historic lows. Skyworks doesn't even have a sky-high valuation yet because the company is only now just coming out of a down cycle that hit the whole mobile phone industry, but as 5G re-ignites smartphone sales and as the use of RF devices outside of mobile phones proliferates in various IoT devices, I believe Skyworks stock will be re-rated much higher than analysts are currently estimating.

Conclusion

Just yesterday, I read an article titled "Why Presidents Don't Matter to Investors" by Jon Markman from TheStreet.com, which makes the point that "Presidents are powerless to alter the course of megatrends," and that article reinforced in me that the best way for me to invest is to select investments in megatrends so powerful that it doesn't even matter who the President is because nothing really can stop the trend.

I believe 5G to be a megatrend, and I believe companies that are levered to 5G will benefit greatly over the next five to ten years. Currently, the companies that I think are most levered to the 5G megatrend are Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm, Qorvo, American Tower and Crown Castle. In this volatile period of history, I believe Skyworks - a stable company growing both revenue and earnings at a double-digit pace, with no debt but with growing dividends, a company riding the megatrend of 5G - is today a buy, most especially on any pullback on price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.