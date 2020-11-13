Thesis Summary

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) provides customer-experience-as-a-service. It operates in two main segments, Digital and Engage. Digital is growing at a fast rate and is also a segment with higher margins. Overall, the company is set to increase its growth and profitability in the coming years, and at current price levels, could yield double-digit returns for investors.

Source: homecarenortherncolorado.com

Company Overview

TTEC was founded in 1982, but the company has come a long way since then. TTEC has always been focused on customer experience (CX). In the past, this meant providing services like call centers and training. Today, it also means providing technology focused on automation and AI. But the end-goal is the same. TTEC aptly describes itself as a provider of CX-as-a-service. Given the nature of its operations, the company has received quite a growth boost in the last year thanks to the pandemic.

Source: 10-Q

In the last quarter, revenues have increased at an explosive rate of 26% YoY. Meanwhile, costs have remained quite steady, making for a +50% increase in Net income. In short, the company has benefited from the acceleration in digital transformation brought about by Covid. Much of what the company does is provide online support which for many companies has been the only option in the last 9 months.

In terms of financial stability, the company has no immediate need for financing. Current liabilities are more than covered by current assets, and the D/E is below one. It is true, however, that financial leverage has increased in the last few years, following a series of acquisitions. Morningstar measures the current financial leverage at a ratio of 3.

TTEC seems at first glance like a reasonably good company. It has a long track record of profitability and seems to be riding on the tailwinds of secular growth. Just to add a kicker, the company has also been paying dividends for the last five years. With a P/E of close to twenty, the company seems somewhat undervalued by current lofty standards.

Digitally transforming digital transformation

As mentioned above, TTEC has undergone a significant transformation in the last few years. Following this, the company now reports its revenues into two segments, rather than the previous four.; TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The Digital segment is further broken down into Technology Services and Professional Services. Meanwhile, the Engage segment is further broken down into Customer Acquisition, Customer Care, and Fraud Prevention Services.

The basic difference is simple. Digital encompasses all the technological offerings the company is implementing. More specifically, we are talking about omnichannel solutions, data analytics, building Virtual Assistants, and automating tasks. The Engage segment is, on the other hand, labor-intensive, as this is where the company employs actual people to offer customer support for other businesses.

TTEC claims to be at the forefront of digital transformation. But the company itself has had to transform considerably to get to where it is. In the last three years, the company has acquired six companies. This year alone the company acquired VoiceFoundry, which specializes in the design and delivery of Amazon Connect, and also Serendebyte, which provides digital solutions and has strong links to Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

TTEC is leveraging big data, AI, and automation to provide a unique combination of software and human resources. In TTEC, this takes the form of its Humanify Platform, which allows businesses to aggregate their client data, as well as manage and optimize workflows in a world where remote work is becoming increasingly normalized. In the latest quarter, Digital revenues made up around 18% of total revenues, but this is quickly changing.

Growth and Profitability

The company has significant catalysts for both growth and profitability in recent years. We can throw around terms like Big Data and AI. However, what this boils down to, in practice, is the creation of Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA). Ultimately, this is where the company is transitioning to. The services which it has been providing through human capital will soon be done mostly by machines:

Source: Grandviewresearch.com

According to data from GVR, the IVA market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2019, and it expects a CAGR of 34% for the forecasted period. By 2024, the market will have likely tripled in value. This is one aspect where TTEC thrives, and we expect it to be able to grow with the market. The other area where the company is thriving is omnichannel implementation, a segment that could grow at a CAGR of 20% in the next 5 years.

The growth in these digital trends is doubly good for TTEC because they are also much higher margin revenues. There is plenty of evidence of this in the latest quarter.

Source: 10-Q

The above table shows data for the three and nine months ended September 30 in 2020 and 2019. We can see Net Revenues for both the Digital and Engage segment, as well as the final income from operations. As we can see, out of the $76 million revenues in the last quarter that came from digital, the company transformed $13 million into Income from Operations. That’s about a 16% margin. Meanwhile, the Engage segment produces $40 million in Operating Income out of $416 million in revenues, about a 9.6% margin. Margins were somewhat higher than in previous years driven by significant growth, but proportionally in line with 2018 and 2019.

Valuation

We have estimated the potential cash return for TTEC common stock using our valuation method, which is further described in this post.

In this case, we have constructed a revenue and profitability hypothesis for the next five years (including 2020) based on the latest trends in the company’s two segments. The assumption is that growth rates and operating margins for each segment in 2019 are maintained through the forecasted period. You can see actual and forecasted figures in the next table, where items are in USD.

As for other assumptions, we subtracted a further 1% from the operating margin on account of the historical average for Unusual Items.

You can see below the actual summarized financial statements from the last five years and our forecast for the next five, as well as the estimated potential long-term cash return, assuming a constant number of shares. Items are in millions of USD except per share items and percentages.

As you can see, we are estimating an 11.4% return on TTEC common stock in the long run, at its current price of around $60. The current dividend yield is around 1.3%, so most of the return should come through appreciation of the stock.

Risks

The biggest risk faced by TTEC comes in the form of competition from the big tech players in the space. The Digital segment offers growth but enters the market share territory of other SaaS companies and “Cloud” solution providers. Having said this, TTEC does have the advantage of its existing client base, which it can leverage to “transition” customers from the Engage segment to the Digital one. It is also worth noting that in the latest quarter there was one customer that accounted for over 10% of revenues. However, the company is well-shielded from sudden changes since it normally enters into long-term contracts with its clients, which include penalties for ending the contract prematurely.

Takeaway

TTEC is going to continue to improve its growth and profitability, and the street has not noticed this yet. While companies on Wall Street are bullish, TTEC gets no real attention here on Seeking Alpha, which is a good measure of the interest retail investors have in it. This could quickly change with a couple more good quarters. Our DCF valuation yields some good returns of over 11%, but this could be further amplified if the company starts to get noticed more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.