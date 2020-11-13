They are probably going to submit a FDA EUA application in the 3rd week of November 2020 and will soon follow that up with a full FDA approval application.

No, I am not a raging bull with foaming mouth and flaring nostrils blowing smoke in full stampede mode, bellowing at the market. To the contrary, the next BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) ADR price target of $600 is a conservative, researched, justified and carefully constructed target price derived and calculated from verifiable credible data and information. Not only will I provide references to substantiate each core data input and calculation, I'll also provide the actual model used to calculate the target price as a download.

Before digging further into the price target, let's take a step back to briefly explore the journey of BioNTech from its ADR listing on the Nasdaq in October 2019 to the dramatic announcement on Monday. 9 November 2020 that "their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020." An external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study of BNT162b2 evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants. In short, BioNTech has succeeded in developing a vaccine against COVID-19 which is safe and works incredibly well.

BioNTech's management did not know that a global novel virus pandemic would engulf the globe within a few months when BioNTech was listed in October 2019. They have been collaborating with Pfizer on mRNA-based flu vaccine development at that stage but their mission was "to advance and develop key technologies and bring together the right people to realize our vision for the future of cancer medicine." When in January 2020, Professor Sahin, CEO of BioNTech read an article on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China he saw an opportunity to adapt the mRNA platform to develop a vaccine against the then newly named COVID-19 infection.

On 16 March 2020, BioNTech formally announced its COVID-19 vaccine development program and on the same date also announced that it had formed a strategic partnership with Fosun Pharma for the development and deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine in China. A day later on the 17th, BioNTech announced that they and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) "have agreed to a letter of intent regarding the co-development and distribution (excluding China) of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection." More details of the agreement with Pfizer were released in April 2020 with pertinent details that they will share development costs 50:50 and will share profits 50:50.

Since March, BioNTech and Pfizer have been working their way through the clinical trials from pre-clinical trial studies to a virtually completed Phase 3 human clinical trial. The phase 3 clinical trial will complete once they reach 164 infections of which 94 had been reached already by 8 November 2020. I expect that they will reach the required 164 infections before the end of November 2020. BioNTech and Pfizer expect that the amount of safety data specified by the FDA in its guidance for potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) will be available by the 3rd week of November and will submit an EUA application upon receipt of the data. Full FDA approval will be sought once the data on 164 infections are available.

Setting a price target of $600 requires looking into the future and will obviously be subject to achieving goals and maintaining a competitive position.

Conditions Precedent

FDA EUA for the vaccine must be achieved as expected as well as full FDA approval must be obtained. European Medical Authority approval as well as approval from all other countries targeted by BioNTech/Pfizer for distribution of the vaccine must be achieved within a competitive time frame.

Competitive advantages

90% plus efficacy: This is a huge advantage which places BioNTech/Pfizer in a commanding position. All other competitors will have to achieve similar (or better?) results or remain relegated as 2nd grade. No serious safety concerns: The Phase 3 trials of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson had both been paused for safety reasons but both have also been allowed to proceed after investigation. Still, BioNTech/Pfizer with the largest Phase 3 trial and rolled out globally have had no serious safety concerns. Manufacturing at scale: The only scaled manufacturer at this stage is BioNTech/Pfizer. Pfizer is guiding the manufacturing of 50mil doses in 2020 and up to 1.3bn doses in 2021. BioNTech has acquired a vaccine manufacturing plant in Marburg, Germany in September 2020 and guided manufacturing of 250mil doses by the middle of 2021 and 60mil doses per month thereafter at full capacity. The two direct competitors to the BioNTech/Pfizer team capable of mounting a challenge at scale globally are AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Both have fallen behind substantially on their Phase 3 clinical trials. Moderna still has to prove manufacturing at scale ability. AstraZeneca previously guided manufacturing of 30 million doses of its vaccine in 2020 which guidance has now been reduced to only 4 million doses in 2020. J&J is now so far behind that they can no longer mount a significant competitive challenge in 2021. The BioNTech/Pfizer team is actually building an unassailable lead while securing all available peripheral supplies such as vaccine vials and even dry ice. Placebo group ethics: All the Phase 3 trials are designed to have a 50:50 split between vaccine recipients and placebo recipients. None of the participants know their status. The basic principle is that the placebo groups must be afforded an opportunity to get vaccinated once there is a viable vaccine available even if that vaccine has been developed by another team. This is a significant risk to all the potential competitors to BioNTech/Pfizer. Competitors may lose the ability to actually complete their Phase 3 trials and it is highly likely that approval of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine will significantly disrupt and delay all uncompleted Phase 3 vaccine trials. This is such a significant concern of J&J that they raised it at the FDA Advisory Committee meeting in October 2020. Logistics: A lot has been made about the fact that the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine requires cooling at minus 70 degrees Celsius while the other vaccines under development as possible competitors requires more "normal" or "standard" refrigeration. Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J have all indicated that their vaccines will require refrigeration. That is the crux of the matter, refrigeration, and not the fact that if you want to store the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for up to 6 months, then you would need refrigeration at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Nobody is looking to store the COVID-19 vaccine for 6 months at this stage. We are in the midst of a pandemic. The objective is to get the vaccine and to use it, not to store it. BioNTech/Pfizer has already solved the logistics challenge. The competitors have been focusing on advertising temperatures but have been left standing on dealing with logistics as they have not yet even properly dealt with manufacturing. The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine will be shipped and stored at centralized hubs which the BioNTech/Pfizer team has already secured (yes, even these facilities are part of the competitive advantages as it is also a scarce resource). They have procured the best locations (remember the mantra, location, location, location) and established suitable supply lines. Fact: - The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine will be shipped from centralized warehouses in a thermal shipper (see slide 10) which will maintain its cooling requirements for 10 days without re-icing and for 15 days with re-icing. This thermal shipper is really just a cardboard box with polystyrene lining in which the vaccine vials are placed and then covered with dry ice all round and sealed. A GPS tracker will monitor the temperature and ensure vaccine integrity in real time. The "box" will maintain the required cooling in ambient temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius, where 20 degrees Celsius is normally considered "room temperature". A cheap and efficient solution. All vaccine competitors will probably use the same thermal box solution for the distribution of their vaccines as they have to also refrigerate their vaccines. This red herring about cooling in the end is probably no more than an argument about how much dry ice will be required per box or how thick the polystyrene lining should be. In the meantime, BioNTech/Pfizer has secured all the best logistical distribution points (most of these in close proximity to airports) for a significant competitive advantage. The vaccine can be stored at the final vaccine site at standard refrigeration for up to 5 days once it is removed from the shipper. Do the math, 10 days in the shipper with another 5 days if re-iced and another 5 days at standard refrigeration gives the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine up to 20 days from warehouse to use. The solution is less challenging than the daily logistical challenge of a green grocer. Surely that would facilitate distribution to all destinations other than the most remote and virtually uninhabited corners of the world.

Factual and variable data basis for a predictive pricing model for the BioNTech ADRs

Using the core data from the Consolidated Statement of Operations (an abridged Income Statement) in a similar format as used by BioNTech in its Q3 Corporate Update (slide 22) will anchor the model. Three scenarios will be developed, Expected, Optimistic and Underperformance. The data for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 full year will be populated first by extrapolating the results from the previous year at mostly 10% escalations. These numbers fade into insignificance due to the impact from a successful commercialization of the COVID-19 vaccine and do not play a significant role in the valuation of BioNTech ADRs over the next 3 years. Revenue estimates are calculated from the manufacturing targets of Pfizer and BioNTech discussed above as well as adding a small Chinese manufacturing component (100mil doses) for 2021 and priced at the benchmark price guided by Pfizer and BioNTech of $19.50 per dose. The annual sales in 2022 and 2023 are reduced annually to 75% of the previous year and build up to an underwhelming market penetration by BioNTech/Pfizer of around 30% by the end of 2023. The competitive advantages should be enough to achieve a better market share but let's keep it conservative. The vaccine price is reduced annually by 15% in the Expected and Optimistic scenarios and reduced by 20% annually in the Underperformance scenario. Cost of Sales is calculated against the Cost of Sales benchmark as reported by Pfizer in its Annual Financial Statements which varies around 20% of Revenue (page 16). It is clear from the Pfizer AFS that this is an important ratio which they actively manage and that management philosophy is expected to be applied to the COVID-19 vaccine. The model use 20% for the Optimistic scenario, 33% for the Expected scenario and 67% for the Underperformance scenario (which is probably charity rather than a business viable rate). Estimated Income from the BioNTech Pipeline other than the COVID-19 vaccine for the period 2021 to 2023: Nil Estimated 50% of COVID-19 R&D costs covered by Pfizer and recoverable form BioNTech: $1bn allocated in 2021. (See the profit arrangement referenced above.) Annual booster shots as guided by BioNTech (Q&A section of the webcast) are introduced from year 2022 at a 90% uptake rate with positive and negative deviation for the Optimistic and Underperformance scenarios. The Revenue and Operating Income is then used to calculate the target price for the BioNTech ADRs referenced against the market benchmarks set for Pfizer.

BioNTech Pricing Model Results

Expected Scenario

Source: Data obtained from the BioNTech Se website, Projections and calculations by Sarel Oberholster

The financial impact from the development and commercialization of a COVID-19 vaccine on BioNTech will be very dramatic. The two Pfizer benchmarks used for the calculation of a target price are Revenue and Operating Income. The calculation in the model divides the vaccine commercialization at the Revenue level but BioNTech had advised that the allocation of the 50:50 split in profit will take place at the Gross Profit level. Calculating the outcomes at the Revenue level gives a much better picture of the outcomes but Operating Income is the more appropriate measurement for the Target Price given that BioNTech has a narrower and limited manufacturing base. It is also generally preferable to use an Income measurement for a target price rather than a Revenue measurement. The target price calculated from 2021 to 2023, based on Income, comfortably exceeds my designated $600 target price.

The dramatic impact on the BioNTech Income Statement becomes vividly apparent when the numbers are charted.

Revenue Projection

Operating Income

Target Price Projection

The impact of the COVID-19 vaccine dwarfs anything else in the financial statements of BioNTech. The fact that the modeling did not address any other potential income sources does not mean that BioNTech will just revert back to where it was in 2019 once the majority of primary COVID-19 vaccinations have been achieved. BioNTech will hold the very valuable IP of a working mRNA vaccine platform which can be applied to other infectious diseases. It can even be deployed in partnership with Pfizer for the development of farm animal and domestic pet vaccines. I did not want to venture into modeling the value of that IP and its potential at this stage as it would distract from the focused modeling for the commercialization of the COVID-19 vaccine.

I have next modeled for the Optimistic scenario and there is a fair chance that it may realize in whole or in part.

Optimistic Scenario

Source: Data obtained from the BioNTech Se website, Projections and calculations by Sarel Oberholster

There is strong upside potential for the BioNTech price in case of a more favorable dispensation.

The modelling for the Underperforming scenario uses input variables more suitable for a charitable organization than for a publicly listed business and is coupled with aggressively negative projections in almost all input variables resulting in a Murphy's Law projection where everything that can go wrong does go wrong. The likelihood of this outcome is very low.

Underperformance Scenario

Source: Data obtained from the BioNTech Se website, Projections and calculations by Sarel Oberholster

The target prices even in this unlikely scenario is 50% to almost 100% above the current market price for the BioNTech ADRs.

The BioNTech Income and Target Price projection model has been uploaded to this purpose created Google Drive account where it can be downloaded by anyone interested to verify the inputs and calculations. You can even play around with the variables.

Risks

Caution requires that one has to always remember that taking a forward view implies a risk that outcomes may change. Three risks stand out:

1. Any negative deviation in the safety or efficacy of the vaccine from that achieved in the first evaluation of 94 infections. 94 infections is statistically significant and any deviation would be most unusual so this is a low probability risk.

2. FDA, EMA and all other official approvals are not a forgone conclusion. These approvals must be successfully obtained for BioNTech to achieve commercialization of its vaccine. The successful completion of the Phase 3 Clinical trial and achieving a similar evaluation as had been achieved in the interim evaluation of 94 infections should secure the official approvals.

3. Manufacturing at this scale and during the pandemic is a management challenge and manufacturing targets may not be achieved as planned. This risk is more a risk of shifting timelines rather than a risk to ultimate outcomes.

Conclusion

The BioNTech/Pfizer team has created a safe and spectacularly effective vaccine against COVID-19. They have also achieved an almost unassailable competitive position not only on safety and efficacy but also commercially on manufacturing, official data requirements for formal approvals and on logistical deployment. The demand for their product vastly exceed supply for the foreseeable future and most of what they can produce have been pre-sold or call option reserved. A Target Price of $600 is fully justified as articulated above and should be achieved by the 1st quarter of 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.